What’s on TV Wednesday, March 18: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ on Freeform; coronavirus TV specials and more

SERIES
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) assist with the complicated case of a 4-year-old who is no stranger to the hospital’s emergency department. Also, Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) treat a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound. S. Epatha Merkerson and Yaya DaCosta also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Murray (Jeff Garlin) don’t want to go on a camping trip, so they make a film that fakes it. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Schooled While preparing students for the school’s show choir Lainey (AJ Michalka) realizes Wilma (Haneefah Wood) might be a better singer than she is and gets competitive. Tim Meadows also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Claire (Julie Bowen) lands an interview for her dream job but is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil’s (Ty Burrell) trick staircase. Also, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch ( Jesse Tyler Ferguson) consider the pros and cons of adopting a new baby. 9 p.m. ABC
Motherland: Fort Salem Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are executive producers of this offbeat new fantasy series, set in an alternate version of contemporary America where witches successfully ended their persecution in the U.S. by making a deal with the government to use their supernatural powers for the country’s good. Taylor Hickson (“Deadly Class”), Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams and Amalia Holm star as young recruits in basic training for this witches’ army in preparation for deployment to dangerous hot spots. Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee also are featured. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) decides to play matchmaker for Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) half brother, a.k.a. “British Greg” (guest star Ed Weeks), as this hit sitcom returns on a new night. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) declines to discourage a school rumor about his sexual orientation, hoping to help a closeted gay classmate feel better about himself. Leslie Bibb also guest stars. 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. As the team searches for an abducted teenager, the trail leads them to someone who is in the witness protection program and a group of political extremists. Also, Hondo (Shemar Moore) clashes with his girlfriend (recurring guest star Rochelle Aytes) over a guest speaker at her community center, and Luca (Kenny Johnson) frets that he’s not ready to return to the field. Doug Savant also guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Dave Seeking relief from his exhausting job, Mike (Andrew Santino) takes a special interest in Dave’s (Dave Burd) creative process. Travis Bennett also stars. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX
Brockmire Hank Azaria returns for his fourth and final season playing the famous and brilliant major league baseball announcer who hit a career slump after a notorious public breakdown. His story resumes 15 years into a dystopian future where he is back on top as the commissioner of baseball. His major challenges are trying to reconnect with his daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle his relationship with the love of his life (Amanda Peet). Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran also return. 10 p.m. IFC
True Terror With Robert Englund Actor and horror-movie icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) hosts this new anthology miniseries. Each episode features three chilling stories taken from actual events, augmented by newspaper accounts and commentary from historians and experts. 10 p.m. Travel
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) and Edmund (Bowen Yang) prepare to launch their app. Also, Wally’s (BD Wong) dinner date goes awry in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Funny Dance Show Comedians Mary Lynn Rajskub and Matt Richards face off against Parvesh Cheena and Hana Mae Lee in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. E!
SPECIALS
Coronavirus coverage 10 a.m. ABC; 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fox News; 3 p.m. Univision; 7 p.m. CW and Fox; 11:35 p.m. Univision
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Best apps for home workouts. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Dan Souza. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Family physician Noelle Reid; Wendy Walsh; director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Call Your Mother”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez; RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Matt Bomer (“The Sinner”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dan Abrams guest co-hosts; author Dana Loesch. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Harlan Coben (“The Stranger”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New York City’s response to the coronavirus: Mayor Bill de Blasio. Recognizing the early symptoms of COVID-19; a man working on development of a rapid coronavirus test with results in under an hour. (N) 1 p.m. Fox
The Kelly Clarkson Show Steven Weber; Tichina Arnold; Danielle Kartes; Air Force Thunderbirds pilot. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she wants her own fashion empire and is willing to ruin relationships to get it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”); an 8-year-old periodic table expert. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rapsody performs “Afeni.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Will Yun Lee and his wife discuss their son’s moyamoya disease; replacing sweets with fruit. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Fred Armisen. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon J.J. Watt; Louis Tomlinson talks and performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Actress Amy Poehler; author David Sedaris; SuperM performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Patrick Stewart; actress June Diane Raphael. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss; Richard E. Grant; Mt. Joy performs; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Madelaine Petsch; actor Mena Massoud. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
Juliet, Naked (2018) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Coach Carter (2005) 9 a.m. AMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10 a.m. USA
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. Epix; 11:30 p.m. CMT
The Crow (1994) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
Darkest Hour (2017) 11:01 a.m. History
The Great Garrick (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Spotlight (2015) 11:30 a.m. TMC
House Party (1990) 11:30 a.m. VH1
Clear and Present Danger (1994) Noon Sundance
Rocketman (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Les Misérables (2012) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 1:21 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:30 p.m. USA
Noah (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Wide Open (1930) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Elysium (2013) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Babadook (2014) 3:25 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
La Bamba (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:30 p.m. USA
Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC
X-Men 2 (2003) 5 p.m. BBC America
Spider-Man (2002) 5 p.m. FXX
The Doors (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount
I am Legend (2007) 7:45 and 11:03 p.m. IFC