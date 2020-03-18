Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens after ‘stupid’ coronavirus remarks

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many things: movies, TV shows, concerts, festivals and now ... actress Vanessa Hudgens.

But not if Chrissy Teigen has anything to say about it. And you can bet she does.

The outspoken model and TV host took to Twitter on Tuesday night to defend the “High School Musical” alum, who came under fire recently after posting a video of herself criticizing efforts to slow the spread of the virus and calling any resulting deaths “like, inevitable?”

“Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid [stuff]. & so are you,” Teigen wrote in the first of a long series of tweets. “And they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. it’s ok. and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb ... moment. but u don’t have ruin their lives.”

“This isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you,” she added in a follow-up post. “But yeah today it’s Vanessa ... Life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop.”

After becoming the center of social media hate-storm (no doubt amplified by widespread self-isolation-induced boredom), Hudgens later apologized for her “insensitive” remarks on Tuesday, deeming the incident, “a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

“Yeah she said something really dumb and it sucks and she for sure feels terrible and just stop watching her stuff but the knives gotta go,” Teigen continued in response to skeptical replies. “I’m getting a lot of ‘but Chrissy!!!’ No! No but! stop stabbing!! be better, this is a weird weird world.”

The “Cravings” author has herself been the subject of social media ire in the past, particularly from mommy-shamers who disapprove — loudly and often — of how Teigen and husband John Legend parent their children.

“What can I say. Kids and online torture have made me a much more empathetic person,” she said toward the end of the thread. “May you never be on the end of everyone hating you.”