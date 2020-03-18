What’s on TV Thursday, March 19: ‘Superstore’ on NBC; coronavirus TV coverage and more

SERIES

Superstore When Amy (America Ferrera) has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with criticisms of her parenting in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn and Mark McKinney also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) pressures Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress. Ashleigh Murray also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Last Man Standing Mike and Chuck (Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams) vie to see who will be the last cook standing in Outdoorman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off in a new episode. Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Molly McCook, Amanda Fuller and Nancy Travis also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) is back, and this time, things between him and Jake (Andy Samberg) are personal. Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Outmatched The kids’ safe place is put in jeopardy when the basement needs to be renovated, so they hatch a scheme to persuade Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) to go out for a night, leaving Nicole and Brian (Ashley Boettcher, Connor Kalopsis) to babysit the younger ones. Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Legacies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is left to make a difficult decision after events take a very dark turn on the twins’ 17th birthday in a new episode. Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Kaylee Bryant and Peyton Alex Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) leads a pro bono surgery day, but struggles with the overwhelming patient response in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC

The Great Food Truck Race Seven teams of aspiring food truck owners kick off a new season by offering luxury versions of traditional food truck fare in the season premiere of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

The Bold Type In a new episode Sutton (Meghann Fahy) isn’t enjoying the epic bachelorette party Jane (Katie Stevens) throws for her. Meanwhile, Kat (Aisha Dee) learns something surprising about RJ (Aidan Devine) that leads her to start questioning the moral values of the company. 9 p.m. Freeform

A Million Little Things Shelly and Delilah (guest star Romy Rosemont and Stephanie Szostak) take over the planning of a baby shower for Regina (Christina Moses) after she gets shocking news from Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) in a new episode. Allison Miller, James Roday, Romany Malco and Grace Park also star with guest star Sprague Grayden. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef After coming close to claiming the title, 15 finalists, front-runners and fan favorites from past seasons return to finish what they started in the premiere of this all-star season of the cooking competition. The first challenge is held at Griffith Observatory. Host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio return for this all-star edition, along with judge Gail Simmons. 10 p.m. Bravo

Vegas Chef Prizefight Chef Anne Burrell gets the chefs cooking with a larger-than-life ingredient and a dinner service takes place at the world-renowned Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in this new episode.10 p.m. Food Network

CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Coronavirus Pandemic: Questions Answered (N) 10 a.m. Fox News

Noticias Univision presenta: Diario del coronavirus (N) 2:58 p.m. KMEX

Coronavirus Update (N) 7 p.m. CW

Coronavirus Crisis: News Special (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears with Facebook and Instagram: Global Town Hall 7 and 11 p.m. CNN

Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS Newshour Special 8 and 11 p.m. KOCE

Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic 10 p.m. NBC

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage 10 p.m. Fox News

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andrew Zimmern; travel questions; better basics for spring. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Neuropsychologist Judy Ho. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“The Rhythm Section”); Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dan Abrams guest co-hosts; Justin Hartley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Reid Scott (“Black and Blue”); Kyan Douglas (“Queer Eye”). 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Erika Jayne (Broadway’s “Chicago”) performs. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus performs. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tracy McMillan and couple Chris and Falasha (“Family or Fiancé"). 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus testing; an update on vaccines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Alison Pill. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 23-year-old sister has full-blown mental breakdowns and angry outbursts almost daily. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson (“Just Mercy”); Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Ketamine clinics; a guest says the show saved his life; a way to remember where one put one’s keys. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Mikki Kendall. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Scott. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tyra Banks; Coyote Peterson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Finneas performs. midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Vin Diesel; Aidy Bryant; Thundercat performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Justin Bieber; Billy Crystal; Ben Schwartz. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News Filmmaker Andrew Rossi looks at how social media has helped disseminate “fake news” widely into the American mainstream, and examines the corrosive effect that disinformation, conspiracy theories and stories reflecting “alternative facts” can have on the average citizen. 9 p.m. HBO

DAYTIME MOVIES

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 a.m. HBO

Noah (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Cry Havoc (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

13 Going on 30 (2004) 9:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

Milk (2008) 11:06 a.m. and 6:49 p.m. Encore

The Professional (1994) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:50 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man (2002) Noon FXX

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 12:10 p.m. HBO

Rocky Balboa (2006) 12:50 p.m. Starz

The Doors (1991) 1 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Young Frankenstein (1974) 1:17 p.m. Encore

Creed (2015) 1:40 p.m. VH1

Inside Man (2006) 2 p.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 and 11 p.m. POP

The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC

My Darling Clementine (1946) 5 p.m. TCM

Keeping the Faith (2000) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

Taxi Driver (1976) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Coming to America (1988) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Stand by Me (1986) 6:30 p.m. POP

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

SPORTS

Figure Skating World Championships: Rhythm Dance. 8 p.m. NBCSP