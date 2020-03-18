What’s on TV Thursday, March 19: ‘Superstore’ on NBC; coronavirus TV coverage and more

SERIES
Superstore When Amy (America Ferrera) has to bring her baby to the store, she grows frustrated with criticisms of her parenting in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn and Mark McKinney also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Katy Keene Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) pressures Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress. Ashleigh Murray also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Last Man Standing Mike and Chuck (Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams) vie to see who will be the last cook standing in Outdoorman’s Annual Chili Cook-Off in a new episode. Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Molly McCook, Amanda Fuller and Nancy Travis also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) is back, and this time, things between him and Jake (Andy Samberg) are personal. Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Outmatched The kids’ safe place is put in jeopardy when the basement needs to be renovated, so they hatch a scheme to persuade Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) to go out for a night, leaving Nicole and Brian (Ashley Boettcher, Connor Kalopsis) to babysit the younger ones. Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Legacies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is left to make a difficult decision after events take a very dark turn on the twins’ 17th birthday in a new episode. Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Kaylee Bryant and Peyton Alex Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) leads a pro bono surgery day, but struggles with the overwhelming patient response in this new episode of the medical drama. 9 p.m. ABC
The Great Food Truck Race Seven teams of aspiring food truck owners kick off a new season by offering luxury versions of traditional food truck fare in the season premiere of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Bold Type In a new episode Sutton (Meghann Fahy) isn’t enjoying the epic bachelorette party Jane (Katie Stevens) throws for her. Meanwhile, Kat (Aisha Dee) learns something surprising about RJ (Aidan Devine) that leads her to start questioning the moral values of the company. 9 p.m. Freeform
A Million Little Things Shelly and Delilah (guest star Romy Rosemont and Stephanie Szostak) take over the planning of a baby shower for Regina (Christina Moses) after she gets shocking news from Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) in a new episode. Allison Miller, James Roday, Romany Malco and Grace Park also star with guest star Sprague Grayden. 10 p.m. ABC
Top Chef After coming close to claiming the title, 15 finalists, front-runners and fan favorites from past seasons return to finish what they started in the premiere of this all-star season of the cooking competition. The first challenge is held at Griffith Observatory. Host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio return for this all-star edition, along with judge Gail Simmons. 10 p.m. Bravo
Vegas Chef Prizefight Chef Anne Burrell gets the chefs cooking with a larger-than-life ingredient and a dinner service takes place at the world-renowned Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in this new episode.10 p.m. Food Network
CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS
Coronavirus Pandemic: Questions Answered (N) 10 a.m. Fox News
Noticias Univision presenta: Diario del coronavirus (N) 2:58 p.m. KMEX
Coronavirus Update (N) 7 p.m. CW
Coronavirus Crisis: News Special (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears with Facebook and Instagram: Global Town Hall 7 and 11 p.m. CNN
Confronting Coronavirus: A PBS Newshour Special 8 and 11 p.m. KOCE
Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic 10 p.m. NBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage 10 p.m. Fox News
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Andrew Zimmern; travel questions; better basics for spring. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; Neuropsychologist Judy Ho. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively (“The Rhythm Section”); Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dan Abrams guest co-hosts; Justin Hartley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Reid Scott (“Black and Blue”); Kyan Douglas (“Queer Eye”). 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Erika Jayne (Broadway’s “Chicago”) performs. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus performs. 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tracy McMillan and couple Chris and Falasha (“Family or Fiancé"). 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus testing; an update on vaccines. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Alison Pill. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 23-year-old sister has full-blown mental breakdowns and angry outbursts almost daily. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan and Bryan Stevenson (“Just Mercy”); Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Ketamine clinics; a guest says the show saved his life; a way to remember where one put one’s keys. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Mikki Kendall. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Scott. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tyra Banks; Coyote Peterson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Samberg; Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Finneas performs. midnight KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Vin Diesel; Aidy Bryant; Thundercat performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Justin Bieber; Billy Crystal; Ben Schwartz. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; James Taylor performs; Glen Sobel performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News Filmmaker Andrew Rossi looks at how social media has helped disseminate “fake news” widely into the American mainstream, and examines the corrosive effect that disinformation, conspiracy theories and stories reflecting “alternative facts” can have on the average citizen. 9 p.m. HBO
DAYTIME MOVIES
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8 a.m. HBO
Noah (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Cry Havoc (1943) 9 a.m. TCM
13 Going on 30 (2004) 9:26 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Sense and Sensibility (1995) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 11 a.m. TMC
Milk (2008) 11:06 a.m. and 6:49 p.m. Encore
The Professional (1994) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 11:50 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man (2002) Noon FXX
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 12:10 p.m. HBO
Rocky Balboa (2006) 12:50 p.m. Starz
The Doors (1991) 1 p.m. Ovation
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Young Frankenstein (1974) 1:17 p.m. Encore
Creed (2015) 1:40 p.m. VH1
Inside Man (2006) 2 p.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 and 11 p.m. POP
The Perfect Storm (2000) 5 p.m. AMC
My Darling Clementine (1946) 5 p.m. TCM
Keeping the Faith (2000) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
Taxi Driver (1976) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Coming to America (1988) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Stand by Me (1986) 6:30 p.m. POP
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
SPORTS
Figure Skating World Championships: Rhythm Dance. 8 p.m. NBCSP