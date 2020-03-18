Bored at home? Your ultimate entertainment guide in coronavirus quarantine

-
1In an attempt to slow the coronavirus, pretty much everything from the Louvre to the NBA has been closed, canceled or postponed. But it takes more than that to really cancel culture. Because if you can’t visit art, you can still make it.
-
2From ‘Storybots’ to ‘Octonauts,’ we round up a dozen TV shows that will keep your kids occupied — without making you pull your hair out in the process.
-
3Ready to watch that Pulitzer-winning play you meant to catch years ago? Want to time-travel to see Angela Lansbury do “Sweeney Todd” in 1982? Here’s how.
-
4Do you file De Chirico under D or C? Times art critic Christopher Knight works out answers — and finds the process can bring a flood of memories.
-
5With audiences stuck at home due to the coronavirus, streaming services are offering longer free trials and other deals. We round them up in this guide.More Coverage
-
6Including Lawrence Block, E.M. Forster, Dostoyevsky and lots of “Middlemarch”
-
7Is it possible to use the pandemic as a way of experiencing the fruits of boredom? Why and how a theater critic is telling himself to do nothing.
-
8Hanging at home to slow coronavirus’ spread, 24 stars, writers, directors, musicians and artists reveal their high and low culture plans.
-
9Including Lawrence Block, E.M. Forster, Dostoyevsky and lots of “Middlemarch”
-
10Eight great very long books you finally have time to read if you’re under coronavirus self-quarantine or just embracing social distancing.
-
11Social distancing doesn’t mean not being social. These games, an inherently social medium, can help you stay calm and keep in touch with other people.
-
12How to keep Coronavirus stress at bay: Listen, really listen, to your favorite albums, front to back, without distraction.
-
13With museums closed, the best way to see art from home is right under your nose: Google Arts & Culture. See art in Amsterdam, Bilbao, Mexico City.
-
14Coronavirus is changing the way we see movies, but it’s a necessary stepMore Coverage
-
15
-
16
-
17