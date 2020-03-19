What’s on TV Friday, March 20: ‘The Blacklist’ on NBC; Coronavirus TV Specials

SERIES

The Blacklist The drama returns two new back-to-back episodes. In the first the task force helps Red (James Spader) track a gifted art forger who has interfered with Red’s scheme to sell stolen art. Also, Liz and Ressler (Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff) share confidences, while Aram’s (Amir Arison) love life becomes increasingly complicated. In the second episode Joely Richardson guest stars as one of Red’s old flames. 8 p.m. NBC

Strike Back In a new episode, Wyatt and Novin (Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata) have a reunion with Mac (Warren Brown) long after the dust has cleared from the incident in Munich. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Portals to Hell A new episode takes hosts Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne to Lake George, N.Y., where the region’s breathtaking natural beauty contrasts with Fort William Henry, the site of one of the bloodiest massacres in Colonial America. 10 p.m. Travel

CORONAVIRUS ON TV

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

CoronaVirus Crisis: News Special (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage 10 p.m. Fox News Channel



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Donnie Yen; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Coronavirus updates; psychology professor Wendy Walsh. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry (“A Fall From Grace”); Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Sara Haines; Howie Mandel; Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Andy Grammer performs; Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Drescher (“Indebted”); Ambyr Childers (“You”). 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams discusses social distancing and suspending her talk show; answering questions about coronavirus. (N) 1 p.m. Fox

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eric McCormack; Liza Koshy; Mike Posner. 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Injuries, surgeries and pain pills destroyed a man’s athletic career; now he is a heroin addict. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“Onward”); a firefighter and his wife return to give an update on his health. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tiffany Haddish (Self Made); Tiffany Boone (Hunters). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman says water was spiked with liquid nitrogen; a man sues a nightclub over an entrance fee. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus; the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher David Ropeik; Andrew Zimmern; Tim Miller; Edward Luce; Lis Smith. 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Dr. Paul Song; Harvey Levin; Psychologist Michael Gervais. (N) 10:30 p.m. and1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Ferrell. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon BTS performs. (N) midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Victoria Monét performs. 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lucy Hale; Scott Bakula; Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Justin Bieber; Wajatta performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nicolle Wallace; Keke Palmer; Daymond John; Steve Ferrone performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Wendi McLendon-Covey. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

A Big Hand for the Little Lady Joanne Woodward, Henry Fonda and Jason Robards star in this 1966 Western comedy-drama in which an inexperienced woman (Woodward) must fill in for her stricken husband (Fonda) in a winner-take-all round of poker. 5 p.m. TCM

Widows British director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) directed and co-wrote this 2018 British-American heist movie about four Chicago women who try to rob $5 million from a local politician to repay a crime boss from whom their late husbands stole before being killed in a failed getaway. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell and Robert Duvall star. 7:50 p.m. Cinemax

Crawl Director Alexandre Aja’s 2019 horror movie stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as an aspiring college swimmer and her father, who are trapped in their home after a Category 5 hurricane floods their Florida community and a swarm of alligators who make their way inside the house. Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, Jose Palmer and Morfydd Clark co-star. 8 p.m. EPIX

DAYTIME MOVIES

Elysium (2013) 8 a.m. BBC America

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 a.m. MTV; 4 p.m. MTV

The Aviator (2004) 8:50 a.m. Starz

Badlands (1973) 9:15 a.m. TCM

The Professional (1994) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Urban Cowboy (1980) 10 a.m. Sundance

Little Women (1994) 10 a.m. TMC; 6 p.m. TMC

Fright Night (2011) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 11 a.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 11:40 a.m. EPIX

Breathless (1959) 1 p.m. TCM

Hot Fuzz (2007) 1:15 p.m. Starz

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Mad Max (1979) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

X-Men: First Class (2011) 2:45 p.m. Syfy

The Getaway (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Batman (1989) 3 p.m. AMC

The Horse Whisperer (1998) 3:05 p.m. TMC

8 Mile (2002) 3:11 p.m. Encore

The Descent (2005) 3:15 p.m. EPIX

Selena (1997) 4 p.m. E!; 9:30 p.m. E!

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

Wedding Crashers (2005) 4 p.m. MTV

Blazing Saddles (1974) 4:01 p.m. BBC America

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 4:17 p.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Taken (2008) 6 p.m. AMC

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 6 p.m. Freeform

Little Women (1994) 6 p.m. TMC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 7 p.m. OVA