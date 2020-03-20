Hollywood slams coronavirus-related racism toward Asian Americans: ‘Call it out’

Daniel Dae Kim, Lana Condor, Mark Ruffalo, Henry Golding, George Takei, Celeste Ng and Jonathan Van Ness are among Hollywood stars who are taking to social media to denounce racism toward Asian Americans fueled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim, the “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0" star, shed a light on the issue before and after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to his Thursday announcement video, Kim explained on Twitter that he had originally been “silent in the face of the blatant acts of racism against Asian people” because “there have been so many it’s been too heartbreaking to comment on.”

Later going public with his diagnosis, Kim had a message for anyone using the pandemic as an excuse to aim hatred at people of Asian descent.

“Please, please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people,” he said in a video, calling out “certain political leaders,” such as President Trump, who have falsely dubbed the illness the “Chinese virus.” “Randomly beating elderly — sometimes homeless — Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it’s inexcusable. Yes, I’m Asian, and yes, I have coronavirus, but I did not get it from China ... I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Condor also appeared to slam Trump indirectly on Twitter Wednesday while urging her followers to “be safe.”

“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community,” she wrote. “You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting the community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader?

“Please. Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”

💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020

Addressing his thoughts directly to Trump, “Avengers” alum Ruffalo also challenged the president to “do better” when speaking on the public health crisis.

“When you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them,” he tweeted. “When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people.”

Dear @realdonaldtrump,



When you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them. When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people. Do better. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 19, 2020

“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout star Golding added his voice to the chorus on Friday, insisting “the virus really doesn’t care where you come from.”

“Using dangerous rhetoric to incite racism isn’t what is needed right now,” he tweeted. “The virus ... is unbiased to all. Stand up for each other in these dark times, it’s the only way we are going to make it out on the other end.”

Using dangerous rhetoric to incite racism isn't what is needed right now. The virus really doesn't care where you come from, it is unbiased to all. Stand up for each other in these dark times, it's the only way we are going to make it out the other end. Stay safe ❤️ — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) March 20, 2020

As part of a new #WashTheHate campaign — aimed at combating “the rising tide of coronavirus-related discrimination and violence against individuals of Asian descent” — “Mulan” actor Ma also shared a PSA on social media.

“We act out of our fears by wearing masks, hoarding supplies, and sadly, some of lash out at Asian Americans as if Asian Americans were responsible for this virus, just for being of Asian descent,” he said while scrubbing his hands in a minute-long clip. “Stop it. Acts of violence against Asian Americans will not stop the spread of this virus. So the next time you wash your hands, wash out the hate that you may have for your fellow Americans. Hate will get you sick, even if the virus doesn’t.”

See what more celebrities have had to say about anti-Asian American bigotry below.

There have been five hate crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans in NYC alone since the coronavirus crisis began. Trump's ignorant rhetoric is dangerous because it stokes racial fear and violence. Call it out. Don't let it stand. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2020

On the (very small) plus side, seeing who insists on using the term “Chinese virus”—instead of the correct term, “COVID-19”—is a pretty quick way to tell who’s a racist.



It’s “COVID-19.” Stop calling it Chinese. Asians worldwide are facing actual harassment because of this. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 18, 2020

There are serious concerns in the Asian American community about scapegoating and becoming the targets of misplaced fear and anger. Come join me and post a video to #WashTheHate. Let’s not discriminate and we can overcome Covid-19 together! 💪 pic.twitter.com/xk1WLezcBn — Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 17, 2020

Enzo by Wilson To is here to tell you to Wash the hate. ❤️ We need kids to know not to discriminate as well. Together we can set a better future for all. ❤️ #LoveNotHate #Enzo #WashTheHate pic.twitter.com/StV9KJWwZA — Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 18, 2020

Uncertainty and fear around the coronavirus pandemic are breeding acts of discrimination and violence against individuals of Asian descent. Let’s #WashTheHate together. Share your story and learn more at https://t.co/VJ6FGGyc61 @WashTheHate pic.twitter.com/5n7qSqMMye — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 18, 2020

Hey @JohnCornyn “This is Chinese culture and every disease comes from there.” is factually false and worse is a clear rallying call for idiots to go after people who look Asian. There are Asian kids out here just trying to live you reckless moron. https://t.co/0PBGC9XKLJ — Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) March 18, 2020

It’s called covid-19. Not Chinese virus. As an HIV+ American stigmatizing the name in this way is so irresponsible, racist, and lacks leadership we desperately need. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 20, 2020

Calling the Coronavirus the Chinese virus stokes hate and blame towards Asian faces. I don’t understand why people need to call it that so badly when it puts others in danger. It takes zero effort to call it something else, so pls just do that. https://t.co/o1UWN4aQcl — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 18, 2020

This is exactly what I feared. “The onslaught of the Chinese Virus isn’t your fault”.



Which begs the question - who’s fault is it? Because viruses can come from anywhere (and they have).



Cases of racism against Asians continue to rise every day. Trump keeps using this phrase. https://t.co/SYdUmQJuLl — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) March 18, 2020