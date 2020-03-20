‘Hamilton’ at the Pantages cancels shows through mid-April due to coronavirus

“Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has suspended nearly three more weeks of performances because of the coronavirus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, part of the Pantages-Dolby Theatre Broadway in Hollywood lineup, has scrapped shows through April 19. The production announced Friday afternoon that it has automatically initiated refunds for ticket holders of these performances and is encouraging patrons to rebook seats for a later date in the run, which ends Nov. 22.

“Thank you for your ongoing support, patience and cooperation as we navigate the upcoming months,” read a Friday statement from the L.A. production. “While we wish we could all come together to enjoy a live performance of ‘Hamilton’ right now, we remain hopeful that we will see you all soon. “

The shows were scrapped one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced extraordinary measures directing all Californians to stay at home in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak. As of Friday, Los Angeles County has confirmed a total of 294 cases.

This eight-month engagement of “Hamilton” — which has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors — is the show’s second stint in L.A., after a four-and-a-half-month run in 2017 .

Jamael Westman and Nicholas Christopher — alumni of other “Hamilton” productions around the world — lead this production as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Rubén J. Carbajal, Joanna A. Jones, Taylor Iman Jones, Carvens Lissaint, Simon Longnight, Rory O’Malley, Sabrina Sloan and Wallace Smith are among the principal cast.

The initial suspension of shows through March 31 came just hours before the production was set to begin performances on March 12. It followed California officials’ overnight recommendation to cancel all gatherings with 250 or more people through the remainder of the month.

Friday’s cancellation of performances through mid-April is “at the direction of officials with the County of Los Angeles,” and “in support of the well-being of the theatergoing public as well as those who work on the production, subject to ongoing assessment by county or state health authorities,” said the production’s statement.

“We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials.”

On Broadway, the producers of Martin McDonagh’s comedic play “Hangmen” announced that the show would not resume performances once New York theaters eventually reopen. The Olivier Award winner for best play — with an ensemble that included Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) — began performances on Feb. 28 and had played only 13 previews when all of Broadway was shuttered on March 12. It is Broadway’s first casualty of the coronavirus outbreak.

“With no definite end in sight of the government’s closure and Broadway’s suspension, we have no alternative but to release the actors from their contracts and close the production,” said the producers in a joint statement Friday.

“Given our show’s budget and capitalization, we do not have the economic resources to be able to continue to pay the theater owners, cast and crew through this still undefined closure period. Therefore, in the interests of all involved, we regretfully have no choice but to close the show. We are all extremely disappointed that we cannot give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, cast and team the celebrated opening they all deserve.”