Who says FOMO is dead. Did you miss #ClubQuarantine last night?

On Saturday night, the hottest party in town was on Instagram Live.

More than 100,000 people tuned into #ClubQuarantine, also known as “Homeschool,” hosted by celebrity DJ, producer and rapper DJ D-Nice.

Dozens of stars, as varied as Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg — and even presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and onetime hopefuls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren — showed up virtually for the social-distancing dance party, which lasted nine hours.

Advertisement

“It’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” D-Nice said in a post on Instagram. “From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me.”

Nice, who emceed the afterparty at the final musical event hosted by the Obamas at the White House in 2016, was also joined by Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Missy Elliott, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Lenny Kravitz, Mike Tyson, Gabrielle Union, Steph Curry, model Tyson Beckford, Bruno Mars, Quincy Jones, Usher, Janet Jackson, Common, Dave Chappelle, Fat Joe, John Legend, Lena Waithe, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Michael Ealy, Russell Simmons, Naomi Campbell and others for the virtual dance party.

Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

No better way to spend a Saturday night with Doug than at #ClubQuarantine. Thank you @djdnice for bringing the world together. pic.twitter.com/3L0noumxUn — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 22, 2020

Advertisement

💃🏾🕺🏾hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night!🍾Every1 was in the building!🌎It really felt like the good ole times! @djdnice we needed that energy let me give you your flowers 🌹🌸🌸🌺🌼🤗 https://t.co/fgogvO2ONZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 22, 2020