What’s on TV Tuesday, March 24: ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ on NBC; Coronavirus TV specials

SERIES

The Conners Newly unemployed and depressed, Harris (Emma Kenney) moves back into the Conner home, while Becky (Lecy Goranson) struggles to find childcare she can afford in a new episode. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star with guest stars Rene Rosado and Steve Agee. 8 p.m. ABC

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Whitney loves Paris, where Ryan challenges her to a brutal climb up the Eiffel Tower stairs in the season finale. 8 p.m. TLC

Ghost Adventures The new episode visits the Whaley House in San Diego. 8 p.m. Travel

The Biggest Loser The final four contestants revisit a fitness milestone to see how much progress they’ve made. 9 p.m. USA

Bless This Mess When Rio (Lake Bell) jokes about Mike’s (Dax Shepard) lack of follow-through on his hobbies and projects, he sets out to prove her wrong. Also, Constance (Pam Grier) struggles to end her romance with Pastor Paul (Geoffrey Owens). 8:30 p.m. ABC

FBI In the opener of tonight’s two-part crossover with sister series “FBI: Most Wanted,” Maggie and OA (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) investigate a bus carrying 26 students that inexplicably vanished. A prime suspect soon emerges, someone previously arrested by Special Agent LaCroix (guest star Julian McMahon, in his “FBI: Most Wanted” role). 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The Pearson family gathers for baby Jack’s first birthday in the season finale of the family drama. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star. 9 p.m. NBC

Mixed-ish Helping a friend who has mono sparks Rainbow’s (Arica Himmel) interest in the medical field in this new episode of the comedy prequel. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire While on the road Cookie, Candace and Carol (Taraji P. Henson, Vivica A. Fox and Tasha Smith) take a painful trip down memory lane. Also, Lucious (Terrence Howard) uses something special from the past to help give Yana (Kiandra Richardson) a big break. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish Andre (Anthony Anderson) volunteers at Jack and Diane’s (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) school carnival. Also, Rainbow makes an appointment for Junior (Andre Johnson Jr.) to get his flu shot but Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) objects. 9:30 p.m. ABC

One Day at a Time This reboot of a 1975 Norman Lear sitcom — now set in the Cuban-American Alvarez household in contemporary Los Angeles — finds a new home on Pop. In the fourth-season premiere Penelope (Justina Machado) has a new relationship, while her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), goes through a religious crisis. Todd Grinnell and India de Beaufort also star. 9:30 p.m. Pop, TV Land, Logo

Council of Dads Tom Everett Scott (“13 Reasons Why”) stars as a devoted father of five whose life is shaken up by an unexpected health scare. Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Michael O’Neill and Sarah Wayne Callies also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “NRA Under Fire” documents how the National Rifle Association has aligned with President Donald Trump and now faces challenges from all sides as the 2020 presidential election looms. 10 p.m. KOCE

Project Blue Book A massive and highly sensitive naval exercise on the border of Russian waters is plagued by UFOs, USOs (unidentified submersed objects) and other phenomena in the season finale of the mystery series. Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough and Michael Harney star. 10:03 p.m. History

Miracle Workers Chauncley and Alexandra (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan) make big plans for their futures in the first installment of a two-episode story. Steve Buscemi also stars. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. KTLA

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News

SPECIALS

East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story Filmmaker Ken Burns is an executive producer on this new documentary from Sarah Burns, Ken’s daughter, and her husband, David McMahon, which explores the impact of racism on public housing through the prism of East Lake Meadows, a community that opened just outside Atlanta in 1970. 8 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines; Katy Perry; Lionel Richie; Luke Bryan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Hilaria Baldwin. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show The Coronavirus pandemic: What the government is doing to protect the most vulnerable; helping seniors access care and testing; how to disinfect a home and a car. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lucy Hale; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Dr. Phil speaks with parents and teens about living and parenting under quarantine. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Ferrell (“Downhill”); Selena Gomez (CD “Rare”); guest host Jennifer Aniston. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Mitch Albom podcast; messy children; making peace and losing weight. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jameela Jamil. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Lady Antebellum performs; filmmaker Peter Jackson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mandy Moore talks and performs; actor Dane DeHaan. (N) midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elle Fanning; Dave Burd; Local Natives perform. 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Rob Corddry; actress Lake Bell; comic Anna Drezen. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; Julio Torres; DeRay Mckesson; Carter McLean performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Karen Gillan. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Jodie Foster narrates this 2018 documentary profile from filmmaker Pamela B. Green that explores the life and work of cinema’s first female filmmaker, a multifaceted late 19th century French artist who is widely credited as among the first to make a narrative fiction film. 5 and 9 p.m. TCM

DAYTIME MOVIES

Tabloid (2010) 8:10 a.m. TMC

Trumbo (2015) 9:05 a.m. Showtime

The Lookout (2007) 9:05 a.m. Starz

The Princess Bride (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 9:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) 9:45 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Rocky Balboa (2006) 10:45 a.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 11:15 a.m. IFC

The Impossible (2012) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Sand Pebbles (1966) 11:45 a.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) Noon Sundance

Personal Velocity (2002) Noon TMC

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX

American Gangster (2007) 1:33 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 1:43 p.m. Syfy

Top Gun (1986) 2 p.m. AMC

Les Misérables (2012) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Dazed and Confused (1993) 2:31 p.m. Encore

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 3 p.m. Sundance

An Enemy of the People (1978) 3 p.m. TCM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 4 p.m. OVA

The First Wives Club (1996) 4 p.m. POP

Speed (1994) 4:30 p.m. AMC

The Babadook (2014) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 4:35 p.m. Syfy

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 5:50 p.m. EPIX

Slap Shot (1977) 5:54 p.m. Encore

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 6 p.m. Freeform

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 6:30 p.m. OVA

The Matrix (1999) 7 p.m. AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) 7 p.m. Sundance

Beirut (2018) 7:15 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

