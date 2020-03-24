What’s on TV Wednesday, March 25: ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; Coroanvirus TV Specials

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fear Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) may be repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early onset Alzheimer’s is brought in to the Emergency Department in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gives Adam (Sean Giambrone) a bicycle just like the one featured in a Pee-wee Herman movie in this new episode of the family comedy. Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star with guest stars Cedric Yarbrough, Sean Marquette, Mindy Sterling and Dot-Marie Jones. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Will Arnett joins the panelists. 8 p.m. Fox

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates concludes his Bermuda Triangle investigation. 8 p.m. Discovery

Schooled A parent (Hayes MacArthur) distracts CB (Brett Dier) from teaching to help his son (Gabe Gibbs) get extra credit. Also Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) approves the use of former Principal Ball’s (Stephen Tobolowsky) old parking spot as a community garden. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Tempers start to flare as Sonny (A.J. Buckley) considers a new career while facing disciplinary action. Max Thieriot, David Boreanaz and Jamie McShane also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) finds an old piece of furniture in the basement and is inspired to re-create her and Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) first apartment together in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) is the prime suspect in a murder investigation and Det. Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial as he investigates. Jake Johnson also stars in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Motherland: Fort Salem The recruits travel to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, which is thrown into chaos by an unexpected disturbance. Jessica Sutton, Lyne Renee, Ashley Williams and Taylor Hickson star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Dave After he gets invited to open for a major rap star Dave (Dave Burd) develops a crippling case of nerves that triggers a crisis in a new episode. Andrew Santino and Taylor Misiak also star. 10 and 10:34 p.m. FXX

Eating History Vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga are on a quest to find, unbox and eat the oldest and most shocking foods to have survived from the past in this new unscripted series premiering with two episodes. In the first they sample decades old corn chips, century-old Civil War hardtack and then freshen up with 100-year-old tooth powder. 10 and 10:30 p.m. History

Brockmire Jim (Hank Azaria) is trying enact changes in the league, but the owners don’t seem to care in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC

It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart When a married couple consider polyamory Amy opens her mind to help them. 10 p.m. TRU

Year of the Rabbit In the season finale of this British comedy set in London,1887, Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) is set up on murder charges. Freddie Fox, Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong also star with guest star Peter-Hugo Daly. 10:30 p.m. IFC

CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. KTLA

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Confronting Coronavirus A virtual town hall. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

Pandemic: COVID-19 This new special documents the global effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and experts explain why this form of coronavirus is so deadly. (N) 10:08 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Actor Joshua Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban; Joshua Jackson (“Little Fires Everywhere”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts; Mark Cuban. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show More people test positive for the coronavirus and are confined to their homes; a quarantined family; attorney Daniel Goldman says he had to jump through hoops to get tested; acts of kindness from everyday people. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tiffany Boone; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Advice on how to overcome stress and anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); making chickpeas taste like sweetened cereal. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company(N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kristen Schaal; the Sklar Brothers. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Niall Horan; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Andre; Tim Robbins; Phantogram performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Biel; Natasha Lyonne; Chris Garcia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Bashir Salahuddin; Diallo Riddle; CJ Hauser; Terri Lyne Carrington. 1:03 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taran Killam. 2:04 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

American Gangster (2007) 8:30 a.m. Starz

The Wings of Eagles (1957) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Charlotte’s Web (2006) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8:45 a.m. IFC

X-Men (2000) 9 a.m. AMC

Chocolat (2000) 9:10 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:24 a.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

Die Hard (1988) 10 a.m. Cinemax

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 10:18 a.m. Encore

World War Z (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX

This Land Is Mine (1943) 10:45 a.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

Speed (1994) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Instant Family (2018) 11:55 a.m. EPIX

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 12:01 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:26 p.m. Syfy

McLintock! (1963) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX

The Hurt Locker (2008) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

Love & Mercy (2014) 1:55 p.m. EPIX

The Matrix (1999) 2 p.m. AMC

We Were Soldiers (2002) 2 p.m. IFC

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:10 p.m. VH1

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Rising Sun (1993) 2:54 p.m. Starz

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:55 p.m. Syfy

Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FXX

Scarface (1983) 4:09 p.m. Encore

Dick Tracy (1990) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 5 p.m. AMC

American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. IFC

Some Like It Hot (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 7 p.m. FXX

Steel Magnolias (1989) 7 p.m. OVA

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:08 p.m. Syfy

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 7:15 p.m. TCM