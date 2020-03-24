What’s on TV Wednesday, March 25: ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC; Coroanvirus TV Specials

SERIES
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fear Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) may be repeating his past mistakes when a patient with early onset Alzheimer’s is brought in to the Emergency Department in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gives Adam (Sean Giambrone) a bicycle just like the one featured in a Pee-wee Herman movie in this new episode of the family comedy. Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star with guest stars Cedric Yarbrough, Sean Marquette, Mindy Sterling and Dot-Marie Jones. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Will Arnett joins the panelists. 8 p.m. Fox
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates concludes his Bermuda Triangle investigation. 8 p.m. Discovery
Schooled A parent (Hayes MacArthur) distracts CB (Brett Dier) from teaching to help his son (Gabe Gibbs) get extra credit. Also Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) approves the use of former Principal Ball’s (Stephen Tobolowsky) old parking spot as a community garden. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Tempers start to flare as Sonny (A.J. Buckley) considers a new career while facing disciplinary action. Max Thieriot, David Boreanaz and Jamie McShane also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) finds an old piece of furniture in the basement and is inspired to re-create her and Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) first apartment together in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) is the prime suspect in a murder investigation and Det. Hoffman (Michael Ealy) struggles to remain impartial as he investigates. Jake Johnson also stars in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Motherland: Fort Salem The recruits travel to Salem Town for an annual witch celebration, which is thrown into chaos by an unexpected disturbance. Jessica Sutton, Lyne Renee, Ashley Williams and Taylor Hickson star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave After he gets invited to open for a major rap star Dave (Dave Burd) develops a crippling case of nerves that triggers a crisis in a new episode. Andrew Santino and Taylor Misiak also star. 10 and 10:34 p.m. FXX
Eating History Vintage food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga are on a quest to find, unbox and eat the oldest and most shocking foods to have survived from the past in this new unscripted series premiering with two episodes. In the first they sample decades old corn chips, century-old Civil War hardtack and then freshen up with 100-year-old tooth powder. 10 and 10:30 p.m. History
Brockmire Jim (Hank Azaria) is trying enact changes in the league, but the owners don’t seem to care in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC
It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart When a married couple consider polyamory Amy opens her mind to help them. 10 p.m. TRU
Year of the Rabbit In the season finale of this British comedy set in London,1887, Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) is set up on murder charges. Freddie Fox, Susan Wokoma and Alun Armstrong also star with guest star Peter-Hugo Daly. 10:30 p.m. IFC
CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. KTLA
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Confronting Coronavirus A virtual town hall. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel
Pandemic: COVID-19 This new special documents the global effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and experts explain why this form of coronavirus is so deadly. (N) 10:08 p.m. Discovery
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Actor Joshua Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Groban; Joshua Jackson (“Little Fires Everywhere”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts; Mark Cuban. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show More people test positive for the coronavirus and are confined to their homes; a quarantined family; attorney Daniel Goldman says he had to jump through hoops to get tested; acts of kindness from everyday people. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tiffany Boone; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Advice on how to overcome stress and anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); making chickpeas taste like sweetened cereal. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company(N) 11 p.m. KCET; Midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kristen Schaal; the Sklar Brothers. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Patton Oswalt. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Niall Horan; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Andre; Tim Robbins; Phantogram performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Biel; Natasha Lyonne; Chris Garcia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Bashir Salahuddin; Diallo Riddle; CJ Hauser; Terri Lyne Carrington. 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taran Killam. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 a.m. FXX
American Gangster (2007) 8:30 a.m. Starz
The Wings of Eagles (1957) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Charlotte’s Web (2006) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 8:45 a.m. IFC
X-Men (2000) 9 a.m. AMC
Chocolat (2000) 9:10 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:24 a.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 9:30 a.m. Sundance
Die Hard (1988) 10 a.m. Cinemax
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 10:18 a.m. Encore
World War Z (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX
This Land Is Mine (1943) 10:45 a.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 a.m. Freeform
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
Speed (1994) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Instant Family (2018) 11:55 a.m. EPIX
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 12:01 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 12:26 p.m. Syfy
McLintock! (1963) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Revenant (2015) 1 p.m. FX
The Hurt Locker (2008) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax
Love & Mercy (2014) 1:55 p.m. EPIX
The Matrix (1999) 2 p.m. AMC
We Were Soldiers (2002) 2 p.m. IFC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:10 p.m. VH1
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Rising Sun (1993) 2:54 p.m. Starz
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3:55 p.m. Syfy
Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FXX
Scarface (1983) 4:09 p.m. Encore
Dick Tracy (1990) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 5 p.m. AMC
American Sniper (2014) 5 p.m. IFC
Some Like It Hot (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 7 p.m. FXX
Steel Magnolias (1989) 7 p.m. OVA
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 7:08 p.m. Syfy
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 7:15 p.m. TCM