Terrence McNally, Floyd Cardoz are among celebrities who have died from coronavirus

First the coronavirus outbreak shuttered entertainment venues and events around the world. And now it is starting to claim entertainers’ lives.

Here is a list of notable names among the tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. Sadly, it will be updated regularly, as will the tally of celebrities who are testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Terrence McNally, playwright (1938-2020)

“Timing is everything in the theater, and Terrence McNally , a Broadway maestro who exuded eternal gratitude for the life the stage had given him, knew the importance of making a meaningful exit,” wrote Times critic Charles McNulty in his appreciation.

“Having survived the AIDS epidemic and lung cancer, he died of complications from coronavirus on [March 24] at age 81. As the nation and the world are left reeling from the new pandemic, McNally, whose plays and musicals preached a gospel of living more fully through an awareness of loss, urges us through his death to take this disease seriously and to care for ourselves and one other — just as he instructed us to do in an earlier plague when he was a playwright at the top of his game.”

Advertisement

READ MORE>>

Floyd Cardoz, restaurateur-chef (1960-2020)

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Chef Cardoz — who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York — died March 25 of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59.

Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was hospitalized with a fever in New Jersey a week before his death and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

READ MORE>>

Mark Blum, actor (1950-2020)

(Brian Killian / Getty Images)

Blum, the actor known for roles in “‘Crocodile’ Dundee” and “Desperately Seeking Susan,” died March 25 from complications of COVID-19. He was 69.

Blum died at New York Presbyterian Hospital after being diagnosed a week prior with the coronavirus, said Janet Zarish, his wife of 15 years. The couple had not traveled recently or knowingly been in contact with anyone with the virus, she said, but Blum had asthma.

READ MORE>>

Manu Dibango, saxophonist (1933-2020)

(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)

Jazz musician Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died March 24 of an illness linked to the coronavirus, according to his music publisher. He was 86.

The Cameroon-born saxophonist, who gained international fame with his 1972 song “Soul Makossa,” died in a hospital in the Paris region.

Advertisement

READ MORE>>