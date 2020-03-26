Ladysmith Black Mambazo, ComedyQuarantine: Today’s culture binge online

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’ll be offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are six picks for Thursday; all times Pacific:

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The South African vocal group known for its shimmering harmonies and fancy footwork, as well as its contributions to Paul Simon’s Grammy-winning 1986 album “Graceland,” can be seen in a concert recorded — sans audience — at UCLA’s Royce Hall on March 16. It’s presented by Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA and radio station KCRW. 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. Watch at facebook.com/kcrw and youtube.com/kcrw; listen at kcrw.com/live-streams

“A Doll’s House, Part 2"

Play Per View, a new series of livestreamed theatrical events, kicks off with a benefit reading of “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” playwright Lucas Hnath’s 2017 sequel to Ibsen’s classic domestic drama. With Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black,” the national tour of “What the Constitution Means to Me”) as Nora. 4 p.m. Thursday. $5-$50. play-perview.com (Requires the Zoom teleconference app, downloadable for free at zoom.us)

“El Greco: Ambition and Defiance”

The Art Institute of Chicago offers a virtual tour of its current retrospective of works by the Spanish Renaissance artist. The tour includes an interactive exploration of his 16th century masterpiece “The Assumption of the Virgin.” Available anytime. Free. artic.edu

Jonathan Biss

The pianist performs Beethoven’s final three piano sonatas live from his apartment. Presented by New York’s 92nd Street Y. 4:30 pm Thursday. Free. 92y.org

“Siegfried”

The Metropolitan Opera’s Wagner Week continues with an encore of Robert Lepage’s 2011 staging of the third installment in the composer’s “Ring” cycle. The cast includes tenor Jay Hunter Morris, soprano Deborah Voigt and bass-baritone Bryn Terfel. James Levine conducts. Available 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Free. metopera.org

ComedyQuarantine: A Comedy Showcase

The jokes are on them as stand-up comics perform for your viewing pleasure and whatever cash you might spare. This new offering can be seen at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday on Instagram Live at @comedyquarantine and at instagram.com/comedyquarantine

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks every morning.