What’s on TV Friday, March 27: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; Coronavirus specials and more

SERIES
MacGyver While double-dating, Desi and Mac (Levy Tran and Lucas Till) witness a murder in the back of the restaurant. Tristin Mays also stars in this new episode, with cast members from “Impractical Jokers” (Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Sal Vulcano) guest starring as restaurant employees. 8 p.m. CBS
Charmed The charmed ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hawaii Five-0 After Steve (Alex O’Loughlin) gets a posthumous letter from his mother, Danny (Scott Caan) is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty When Liam (Adam Huber) gets a lead on the whereabouts of his baby’s mother, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) offers to watch Connor (guest star John Jackson Harper) in this new episode. Michael Michele, Daniella Alonso, Geovanni Gopradi, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert Christopher Riley also star with guest star Jade Payton. 9 p.m. KTLA
Somewhere South In this new six-part series, chef Vivian Howard explores some of the lesser-known roots of Southern food, cooking and life. Tonight’s premiere features a trip to West Virginia that includes pepperoni rolls and a look at the empanada. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, visit an Italian restaurant in Boston that serves double portions. 9 p.m. Food Network
Vagrant Queen This new live-action series adaptation of a Vault Comics title stars Adriyan Rae (“Brockmire”) as Elida, who grew up as a child queen before a reversal of fortune led her to become an outcast, scavenger and outlaw. Tim Rozon and Paul du Toit also star.10 p.m. Syfy
This Week at the Comedy Cellar The performance series ends its season. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon and 9 p.m. ABC
Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel
SPECIALS
The Inn at Little Washington: A Delicious Documentary This documentary follows hotelier and chef Patrick O’Connell and his staff over the course of a year to gain insights into how O’Connell transformed an inn in a sleepy Virginia mountain town into an establishment with a restaurant that holds three Michelin stars. Tasting menus of the chef’s haute American cuisine start at $248 but the experience is meant to rival a stay in a European castle. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nicole Richie; Goo Goo Dolls singer Johnny Rzeznik performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Mortality rates from COVID-19 are significantly higher in people who have heart disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand by You”; Amy Poehler; Rebecca Romijn. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People who have never given thought to purchasing guns are buying them during the coronavirus epidemic; Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells how the largest sheriff’s department in the country is handling this pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place: Part II”); chefs Curtis Stone, Cat Cora and Susan Feniger. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Laser therapy for pain; a motorcycle club delivers breast milk; Michael Jordan’s health clinic. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Coronavirus rescue bill; the spread of the viurs in the US; President Donald Trump’s hope to get the economy restarted by mid-April: Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Susan Page, USA Today; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Attorney Gloria Alfred. Carla Marinucci. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Gaffigan; Tom Steyer. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N)11:40 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Tina Fey; chef José Andrés; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bob Odenkirk; Iliza Shlesinger; Soccer Mommy performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Josh Lucas; comic Andy Haynes. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton; Andrew Yang; Margaret Atwood. 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Cameron Monaghan; Noel Fisher. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Brad Pitt stars as the stunt double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both of whom are nostalgic for the rapidly vanishing golden age of Hollywood, in writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama. Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis also star in what was Luke Perry’s final film. 8 p.m. Starz
DAYTIME MOVIES
Stardust (2007) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Young Frankenstein (1974) 8:38 a.m. & 3:35 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9:22 a.m. USA
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:10 a.m. EPIX
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Slap Shot (1977) 10:26 a.m. Encore
Juliet of the Spirits (1965) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 10:45 a.m. & 8 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. MTV
Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy
Under Siege (1992) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. & 5 p.m. BBC America
Ice Age (2002) 12 p.m. Freeform
The Natural (1984) 12:20 p.m. EPIX
Dances With Wolves (1990) 12:31 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:51 p.m. USA
The Spanish Prisoner (1998) 2 p.m. TMC
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Shanghai Knights (2003) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax
Zombieland (2009) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
American Gangster (2007) 3:40 p.m. Starz
Gran Torino (2008) 4:30 p.m. AMC; 10:05 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:34 p.m. USA
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 4:35 p.m. EPIX
Hercules (1997) 6 p.m. Freeform
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. EPIX
Dinner at Eight (1933) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 7 p.m. AMC
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 7:30 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:35 p.m. USA
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:36 p.m. Syfy
