Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to L.A., according to reports

Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Or was it Bel-Air? Or just the Los Angeles area?

The Sun, a British tabloid, broke the news Thursday, citing sources who said that Markle and Harry fled Canada for California on a private plane, though it’s unclear exactly where the couple plan to land permanently as they approach their scheduled March 31 exit from the royal family.

Multiple outlets, including People magazine, have relied on private sources to confirm their move, which was reportedly a last-minute effort to escape to the United States following last week’s announcement that the U.S.-Canada border would be closed to nonessential travel amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

“They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic,” People reported.

No one — including Markle, Harry or even Queen Elizabeth II — has made the news official.

Buckingham Palace on Friday morning declined the Los Angeles Times’ requests for confirmation.

Advertisement

The speculative consensus, however, is that the prince and former “Suits” actress have landed in Markle’s hometown of L.A. for good. Originally, the pair said they planned to “balance” their time post-Megxit between the United Kingdom and “North America,” before relocating to Vancouver Island.

Some speculated that Harry and Meghan might come back to England to support their extended family during the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this week, it was announced that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for the respiratory illness but is in good health.

But the City of Angels could make the most sense in the long run, especially for Markle, who recently made her highly anticipated return to the entertainment industry in the form of a Disneynature documentary. The studio giant announced on Thursday that “Elephant,” narrated by the duchess, launches April 3 on Disney+.

As soon as production can safely resume on film and TV projects, Markle will be in the right place to resume her acting career or venture into other branches of the business.

For now, the Sussexes are reportedly in isolation with their baby boy, Archie, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. In recent weeks, the husband-wife duo have been sharing informative and supportive messages related to the outbreak on social media, thanking health-care workers and reminding their millions of followers to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and maintain social distancing.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities, has been inspiring,” they wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “None more so than the brave and dedicated health-care workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.”

Times staff writer Anousha Sakoui contributed to this report.