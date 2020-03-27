Movies on TV this week: Sunday, March 29, 2020

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 29 - April 4, 2020

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) STARZ Thur. 7:11 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) PARMOUNT Sat. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) TCM Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Gods and Monsters (1998) EPIX Sun. 4:40 a.m.

High and Low (1963) TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) CMAX Wed. 2:25 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) CMAX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

The Last Picture Show (1971) TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Monkey Business (1931) TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Nanook of the North (1922) TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

The Navigator (1924) TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Rashomon (1950) TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Sun. 5:17 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) SUND Fri. 10 a.m.

Seven Samurai (1954) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) EPIX Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) KVCR Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Throne of Blood (1957) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) SUND Sun. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Yojimbo (1961) TCM Wed. 10:30 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 29 - April 4, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. SUND Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 12:06 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10:33 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:29 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. SUND Tues. 1 a.m. SUND Tues. 8:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. Noon

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 29 - April 4, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 6:10 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Fri. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 10:45 a.m. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m. SHOW Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 7:40 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:21 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Sun. 6:20 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ FREE Sun. 8:40 p.m. FREE Mon. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:20 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ OVA Tues. 9 p.m. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:27 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. 3 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ WGN Tues. 4 p.m. WGN Tues. 7 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 6:33 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:48 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ SUND Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Thur. 11:05 a.m. HBO Sat. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 7:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Tues. 9 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 9:18 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:54 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ CMAX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 4:03 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ STARZ Mon. 11:29 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:23 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ STARZ Thur. 7:11 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ SUND Tues. 4:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ TMC Wed. Noon

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ FREE Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ E Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 5:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. BBCA Tues. 10 p.m. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 8:55 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 1 p.m. BBCA Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ OVA Sat. 7 p.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ OVA Sun. 6 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. Noon

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 1 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 7:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 10:33 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:44 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ COM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Fri. 8:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 12:31 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 7:25 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:46 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 7:17 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 10:54 p.m. SYFY Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4:25 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 9 a.m. SYFY Mon. 1:56 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Sun. 10:49 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ CMAX Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ FREE Sun. 4:25 p.m. NICK Fri. 4 p.m. NICK Sat. 9 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ SYFY Fri. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ OVA Tues. 7 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ OVA Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ CMAX Mon. 6 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Sat. 10:10 a.m. FREE Sat. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ STARZ Thur. 11:43 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ SUND Mon. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 9:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ TMC Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ BBCA Sun. 5 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBCA Sun. 3 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:15 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:14 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ COM Sat. 5:30 p.m. COM Sat. 10 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 4:56 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. Noon

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 2 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BRVO Sat. 8:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:56 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:56 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 9 p.m. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TNT Wed. 11 a.m. TNT Thur. 2:45 a.m. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

The Ten Commandments (1956) ★★★ KABC Sat. 7 p.m. KEYT Sat. 7 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 5 p.m. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Fri. 6 a.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Fri. 3 a.m. MTV Fri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Fri. 2 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ E Sun. Noon SYFY Wed. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ SUND Thur. 3 a.m. SUND Thur. 10 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:12 p.m. STARZ Wed. 4:54 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 8:10 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Thur. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ ENCORE Thur. 6:53 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:58 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 29 - April 4, 2020

A

Abduction(2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 4:10 p.m.

Absence of Malice(1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXTues. 10:05 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSat. 5:15 p.m.

The Accused(1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORESun. 12:50 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.AMCWed. 5 p.m.AMCThur. NoonAMCThur. 1 p.m.IFCSat. 8 p.m.IFCSun. 2:15 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.AMCWed. 3 p.m.AMCThur. 11 a.m.IFCSat. 6 p.m.

Across the Pacific(1942) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. An Army agent on a Japanese ship watches a spy and a fashion designer near the Panama Canal. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 11:30 a.m.

Act of Valor(2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTTues. 1 p.m.

Address Unknown(1944) ★★★ Paul Lukas, K.T. Stevens. A German-American goes to Nazi Germany with his Jewish partner’s actress daughter, his son’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau(2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOTues. 9:10 a.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCThur. 1:45 p.m.

Adventure in Baltimore(1949) ★★ Robert Young, Shirley Temple. A minister’s teenage daughter grows up, gains a suitor and speaks out for women’s rights. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMTues. 6:45 p.m.

Affairs of State(2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXTues. 7 a.m.

After the Wedding(2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.STARZTues. 4:09 a.m.STARZTues. 7:06 p.m.STARZFri. 6:29 a.m.STARZFri. 4:22 p.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News(2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 12:55 p.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWSun. 8:30 a.m.TMCFri. 11:40 p.m.

Air Strike(2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXMon. 8:25 a.m.

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SHOWTues. 6:10 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel(2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.HBOMon. 12:15 p.m.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HALLMon. Noon

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AUDTues. 5 p.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREThur. 1:59 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip(2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.NICKSun. 8 p.m.

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy(2011) Hayden Panettiere, Marcia Gay Harden. College student Amanda Knox stands trial in Italy, accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.REELZThur. 6 p.m.REELZFri. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man(2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXFri. 11 p.m.FXSat. 9 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts(2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCORESun. 9 p.m.STARZThur. 5:48 p.m.STARZFri. 4:43 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ENCOREThur. 9 p.m.ENCOREFri. 7:51 a.m.ENCOREFri. 3:54 p.m.

American Pie(1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 3:55 a.m.

The American President(1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.SHOWFri. 5:30 p.m.

The American(2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXWed. 9:35 p.m.

Amistad(1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:26 p.m.

The Amityville Horror(1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.ENCORETues. 1:21 a.m.ENCORETues. 6:59 p.m.

Analyze This(1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWWed. 10:45 a.m.SHOWWed. 10 p.m.SHOWSat. 8:20 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ENCOREWed. 2:55 p.m.

Anger Management(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESat. 11:01 p.m.

The Animal(2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCOREWed. 10:37 p.m.ENCOREThur. 8:50 a.m.ENCOREThur. 5:27 p.m.

Anna(2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.HBOMon. 1 a.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AUDMon. 5 p.m.AUDMon. 9:30 p.m.

Annabelle Comes Home(2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOMon. 3:35 a.m.

Annihilation(2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXSun. 10 p.m.EPIXMon. 6 p.m.

Another 48 HRS.(1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCORETues. 7:40 a.m.ENCORETues. 5:21 p.m.

Another Thin Man(1939) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit a Long Island estate, where Nick drinks Scotch and solves murders. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSun. 5 a.m.

Appetite for Love(2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

Los apuros de dos gallos(1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOThur. 1:30 p.m.

Arbitrage(2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 3:20 a.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.HBOSun. 6:20 p.m.

Armored(2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Empleados de una compañía de camiones blindados planean un robo en contra de su propia empresa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford(2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CMAXSat. 2:25 p.m.

At Home in Mitford(2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 2 hrs.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Atlantis, the Lost Continent(1961) ★★ Anthony Hall, Joyce Taylor. A Greek fisherman follows a princess to Atlantis, where a tyrant turns slaves into animal-headed men. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMMon. 11 p.m.

Attrition(2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 1:30 a.m.

Autumn Dreams(2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLThur. Noon

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXSun. 12:05 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SUNDSat. 11:30 p.m.

B

The Babe Ruth Story(1948) ★★ William Bendix, Claire Trevor. The baseball player goes from wayward youth to Boston Red Sox pitcher to New York Yankees home-run hero. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMTues. 11:30 a.m.

Baby Boom(1987) ★★★ Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis. A Manhattan career woman with a live-in boyfriend suddenly inherits a baby girl and moves to Vermont. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 1 p.m.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

The Baby-Sitters Club(1995) ★★ Schuyler Fisk, Bre Blair. Seven girls balance the growing pains of adolescence with the demands of operating a daycare camp for children. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCMon. 9:15 a.m.

Bachelor Mother(1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Back to School(1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORESun. 11:50 a.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.FREESun. 8:40 p.m.FREEMon. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.FREESun. 11:20 p.m.

Bad Moms(2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXXSun. 10 a.m.

Bad News Bears(2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.IFCWed. 10:15 a.m.IFCThur. 6 a.m.

La Bamba(1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.OVATues. 9 p.m.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 8:10 p.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSun. 11:30 p.m.

Barbershop(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETThur. 9:30 p.m.BETFri. 5:30 p.m.SHOWSat. 6:35 a.m.SHOWSat. 2:45 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.BETSun. 4 p.m.VH1Sat. 9 p.m.

Barefoot(2014) ★ Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman. The black sheep of a wealthy family brings a naive, sheltered young woman home for his brother’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXMon. 5:10 a.m.

El barrendero(1982) Cantinflas, María Sorté. Un alegre empleado que recoge basura bailando invita a salir a una mujer y las criadas se ponen celosas. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.GALASat. 9:30 a.m.

BASEketball(1998) ★★ Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Two men invent a successful sport and then try to keep a crass businessman from gaining control of it. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCORESat. 2:18 a.m.ENCORESat. 2:54 p.m.

Batman Begins(2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 11 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 5:30 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TNTSun. Noon

Batty Baseball(1944) Voices of Pinto Colvig, Wally Maher. Animated. The wacky members of the Yankee Doodlers and the Draft Dodgers engage in energetic high jinks at W.C. Field. (NR)TCMTues. 7 a.m.

Be Cool(2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SHOWWed. 8 p.m.

Beastly(2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.SHOWTues. 3:05 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind(2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ENCORETues. 11:27 a.m.

Beauty Shop(2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.VH1Sat. 4 p.m.VH1Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America(1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXSat. 11:20 a.m.

Bee Season(2005) ★★ Richard Gere, Juliette Binoche. A professor’s obsession with his daughter’s gift for spelling becomes detrimental to his relationship with his wife and son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXThur. 4:25 p.m.

Beetlejuice(1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.POPFri. 11 p.m.POPSat. 3 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines(2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HISTThur. 10 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil(2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AUDTues. 9 p.m.AUDWed. 1 a.m.

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef(1953) ★ Robert Wagner, Terry Moore. A Greek sponge diver in Florida loves the daughter of a rival family of Key West sponge hookers. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 9 p.m.

The Best Man Holiday(2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.BETFri. 8 p.m.BETSat. 2 p.m.

The Best Man(1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs.STARZFri. 12:29 p.m.

The BFG(2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESun. 7:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House(2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sat. 1:30 p.m.VH1Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Billy Elliot(2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWWed. 7 a.m.

Biloxi Blues(1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXTues. 6 a.m.CMAXTues. 9:35 p.m.

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant(1972) ★★ Margit Carstensen, Hanna Schygulla. Two women form a sexual triangle with a fashion designer in her arty apartment. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSun. 11:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.WGNTues. 4 p.m.WGNTues. 7 p.m.

Black Mass(2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James ``Whitey’’ Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.IFCFri. 2:30 a.m.IFCFri. 11 a.m.

Blackhat(2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.FXXWed. 7:30 a.m.

Blades of Glory(2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.TBSSat. NoonTBSSat. 11:30 p.m.

The Blind Side(2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.FREETues. 8 p.m.FREEWed. 6 p.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOWed. 12:05 p.m.HBOFri. 10:45 a.m.

Blood and Bone(2009) Michael Jai White, Julian Sands. Un vagabundo compite en las peleas ilegales en Los Ángeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Blood and Chocolate(2007) ★ Agnes Bruckner, Hugh Dancy. A young werewolf pursues a romance with a human male, much to the displeasure of a packmate who also desires her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSat. 6:45 a.m.

Blood Father(2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. John Link, un antiguo convicto que ha superado sus problemas con la justicia y el alcohol, se ve obligado a volver a la acción cuando su hija es falsamente acusada de haberle robado a una banda de narcotraficantes, y empiezan a perseguirla. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 4:30 p.m.TMCMon. 4:35 a.m.TMCFri. 9:30 a.m.TMCSat. 5 a.m.

The Bobo(1967) ★★ Peter Sellers, Britt Ekland. An impresario will let a clumsy matador sing at his theater if he seduces the biggest flirt in Barcelona. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOMon. 9:55 a.m.HBOWed. 2:50 p.m.

The Book of Eli(2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCMon. 4:30 p.m.AMCTues. 3 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July(1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:33 p.m.ENCORESat. 10:48 a.m.

The Boss Baby(2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXFri. 5 p.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

The Boxtrolls(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.DISNXDSun. Noon

The Boy Next Door(2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. A high-school teacher learns to regret her moment of weakness when the student with whom she had a brief fling begins to terrorize her at home and at work. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXMon. 10:30 a.m.

Braveheart(1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.SUNDMon. 2 p.m.TNTThur. 11 p.m.

The Break-Up(2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSun. 6 p.m.TBSSun. 11 p.m.

Breaking In(2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXFri. 7 a.m.

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCSun. 8 a.m.

Bridesmaids(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOThur. 1:50 a.m.

The Brothers(2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCWed. 4:25 p.m.TMCSat. 3:30 p.m.

The Bucket List(2007) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman. Two terminally ill men leave their hospital ward and set out to complete a list of things they want to do before they die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Bullet Scars(1942) ★★ Regis Toomey, Adele Longmire. A doctor must treat a wounded gangster, the brother of a nurse who is also forced to help him. (NR) 59 mins.TCMSat. 5:27 a.m.

Bumblebee(2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EPIXFri. 6:05 p.m.EPIXSat. 2:05 a.m.

Buried(2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXFri. 2:15 p.m.

C

El cabaretero y sus golfas(1988) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Una noche en el cabaret, un narcotraficante coloca droga en el bolsillo de un hombre sin que este se percate. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Cabin Fever(2002) ★★ Jordan Ladd, James DeBello. College students fall prey to a flesh-eating virus after they head to the woods for a vacation. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSat. 10:30 p.m.TMCSun. 1:35 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods(2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXSun. 3:50 p.m.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:15 a.m.

The Campaign(2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.TBSSat. 2 p.m.

Los Campeones Justicieros(1970) Blue Demon, Mil Máscaras. Un grupo de luchadores se enfrenta a un científico demente que crea un artefacto que tiene la fuerza de diez atletas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Cantinflas(2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXWed. 6:55 a.m.

Capsized: Blood in the Water(2019) Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn. In 1982 a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, leaving the the people to drift for days in the cold shark-infested waters. They must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks hunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DSCSat. 9 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXSat. 10 p.m.

Captain Hurricane(1935) ★★ James Barton, Helen Westley. The friendship of three sailors is tested when they all try to win the heart of a woman rescued from the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMFri. 6:15 a.m.

Captain Nemo and the Underwater City(1969) ★★ Robert Ryan, Chuck Connors. People from a sinking ship board Nemo’s Civil War-era submarine and are taken to see his city of gold. (G) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.IFCSun. 6 p.m.IFCMon. 2:15 a.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie(2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXFri. 12:30 p.m.FXSat. 7 a.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWMon. 12:30 p.m.

Car of Tomorrow(1951) Animated. A humorous look at the future of automotive technology. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Carrera Contra la Muerte(1998) Gilberto Trujillo, Eduardo Yáñez. Dos jóvenes corredores de autos realizan apuestas de altas sumas de dinero y tienen problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Casino Royale(2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.HBOThur. 11:05 a.m.HBOSat. Noon

Cell(2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 4:45 p.m.

Charlie Says(2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWMon. 4 a.m.

Charlie Wilson’s War(2007) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZTues. 6:03 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley(2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs.HMMSun. 1 p.m.

The Christmas Club(2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Duet(2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Montana(2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

Christmas Land(2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps(2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HALLSun. 6 p.m.

El circo(1942) ★★ Mario Moreno, Gloria Lynch. Un zapatero ve realizar sus sueños de ser estrella circense tras conocer a la hija del dueño de un circo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.GALASun. 9:30 a.m.

Citizen Kane(1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Class Act(1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SHOWFri. 7:30 p.m.SHOWSat. 12:20 p.m.

Closer(2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOFri. 4:15 a.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTFri. 1:30 a.m.

Code of Honor(2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 10 a.m.KFTRSun. 1 p.m.

Collateral(2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs.TNTSat. 11 p.m.

Collateral Damage(2002) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elias Koteas. Un bombero busca venganza del terrorista responsable de un bombardeo, que cobró la vida de su esposa y su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.UNIMASSun. 2 p.m.KFTRSun. 5 p.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 6:30 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 10 p.m.

The Commuter(2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 2:30 a.m.

The Company Men(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCTues. Noon

Con Todo el Corazón(1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ENCORETues. 9:18 a.m.ENCORETues. 10:54 p.m.

Congo(1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXTues. 2:05 a.m.

The Conspirator(2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXSun. 6:05 a.m.

Constantine(2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs.SYFYSat. 7 p.m.SYFYSat. 9:30 p.m.

Contigo a la distancia(1954) Ana Bertha Lepe, Rosa de Castilla. Unas hermanas conocen en una cantina a un ranchero y ambas se enamoran, una de ellas es hermana de él y no lo saben. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDSat. 7 p.m.AUDSat. 11 p.m.

The Cooler(2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.EPIXSat. 5 a.m.

The Core(2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDSun. 11:30 a.m.SUNDTues. 1:30 p.m.

Cost of a Soul(2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXSun. 8:45 a.m.

A Country Wedding(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

Couples Retreat(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ESun. 7 p.m.ESun. 9:30 p.m.

Courage(2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.UNIMASThur. NoonKFTRThur. 3 p.m.

Courageous(2011) ★★★ Alex Kendrick, Kevin Downes. Four police officers begin to question their faith and their abilities as fathers after a tragedy hits close to home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.ENCOREMon. 10:14 a.m.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father(1963) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley Jones. A young boy uses a peculiar and humorous standard to determine the ``perfect’’ wife for his widowed father. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMFri. 9 a.m.

Cover Me Babe(1970) ★ Robert Forster, Sondra Locke. An amoral student of film alienates everyone around him in an obsessive quest to capture reality through the camera’s eye. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMFri. 11 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens(2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXMon. 10:45 a.m.

Crawl(2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.EPIXSun. 2:20 p.m.EPIXMon. 1 a.m.EPIXThur. 2:05 a.m.EPIXThur. Noon

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMAXSun. 12:55 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.VH1Wed. 2 p.m.

Crime Wave(1954) ★★ Sterling Hayden, Gene Nelson. Former jailmates make it difficult for a paroled man, hounded by a suspicious detective, to go straight. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee(1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESat. 4:03 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMTues. 7 p.m.

Crown for Christmas(2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

Cuban Fury(2014) ★★ Rashida Jones, Nick Frost. A former salsa prodigy must whip himself back into shape 22 years after a bullying incident ruined his chance at dance stardom. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.STARZWed. 11:10 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code(2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.STARZMon. 11:29 a.m.ENCOREWed. 12:23 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls(2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETMon. 6:30 p.m.BETTues. 3:30 p.m.VH1Fri. 1:30 p.m.VH1Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Damsel in Distress(1937) ★★★ Fred Astaire, George Burns. Songs by George and Ira Gershwin highlight this tale of a dancer and the British heiress he mistakes for a chorus girl. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

The Dancer Upstairs(2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CMAXSun. 3:40 p.m.

Dances With Wolves(1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs.STARZThur. 7:11 a.m.

Dangerous Curves(1988) ★ Tate Donovan, Danielle von Zerneck. The Porsche that two guys lose to thieves turns up as first prize in a San Diego beauty contest. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXTues. 5:25 a.m.

Dante’s Peak(1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.IFCSun. 3:30 p.m.IFCMon. 6:15 a.m.SUNDTues. 7 p.m.SYFYSat. 12:06 p.m.

The Dark Knight(2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 2 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 8:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.IFCSat. 3:30 p.m.

Dark Skies(2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SYFYWed. 6 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.SHOWWed. 2:30 p.m.

The Darkest Hour(2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXTues. 11:35 a.m.

A Dash of Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. Noon

Date Movie(2006) ★ Alyson Hannigan, Adam Campbell. A hopeless romantic and her British beau face a number of obstacles on their way to the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins.CMAXTues. 6:35 p.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. En Nueva York, una confusión de identidades lleva a un matrimonio aburrido que está celebrando una velada romántica a experimentar algo mucho más emocionante y peligroso. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.UNIMASSat. 10 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.

Daylight(1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXMon. 1:52 a.m.

Days After Your Departure(2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR)HBOWed. 6:45 a.m.

Days of Heaven(1978) ★★★ Richard Gere, Brooke Adams. Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCMon. 11 a.m.TMCMon. 10 p.m.TMCSat. Noon

Dead Water(2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCThur. 6:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXSat. 7:50 p.m.

Death Sentence(2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXSat. 2:15 a.m.

Deep Impact(1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.SUNDTues. 4:30 p.m.SUNDTues. 9:30 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXMon. NoonFXMon. 12:30 p.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXFri. 12:05 p.m.

Deliver Us From Eva(2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.BETMon. 10:05 a.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCWed. Noon

Demon House(2018) Zak Bagans. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys a supposedly haunted house in Indiana and documents what happens when he moves in. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TRAVSat. 4 p.m.

A Demon Within(2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCThur. 3:25 p.m.TMCFri. 4:55 a.m.

Den of Thieves(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.SHOWSun. 2:10 p.m.TMCWed. 2 p.m.SHOWThur. NoonSHOWThur. 8:30 p.m.

Derailed(2005) ★★ Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston. Adulterous lovers must turn the tables on a violent blackmailer to save their respective families. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCFri. 8:45 a.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXWed. 5 p.m.FXWed. 11 p.m.

Despicable Me 2(2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.FREESun. 6:30 p.m.

Diamond Demon(1947) Narrated by Pete Smith. A minor league pitcher displays his unusual talents, such as throwing three baseballs at once. (NR)TCMTues. 7:15 a.m.

Diary of a Hitman(1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXThur. 5:15 a.m.

Die Hard 2(1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOThur. 5:55 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXMon. 3:50 a.m.

Different Flowers(2017) Emma Bell, Hope Lauren. A young woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCTues. 10:30 a.m.TMCWed. 4:55 a.m.

Diggstown(1992) ★★ James Woods, Louis Gossett Jr. A con man baits a tank-town big shot with a gimmick bout: his aging brawler vs. any 10 men. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXSat. 8:05 a.m.

Dinner at Eight(1933) ★★★★ Marie Dressler, Jean Harlow. At least one of the guests misbehaves at a New York society party held for nobility. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREESat. 3:30 p.m.

District 9(2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWWed. 12:30 p.m.TMCSat. 7 p.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.POPTues. 3:30 p.m.OVAFri. 4 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey(2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWSat. 8 p.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWWed. 5:50 p.m.SHOWThur. 4:35 a.m.

Donnybrook(2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

The Doors(1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.AXSFri. 3:50 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Doppelganger(1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

Double Team(1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCTues. 6:25 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall(2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXMon. 10:35 p.m.

Dr. No(1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell(2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.ENCORETues. 3:22 a.m.ENCORETues. 3:40 p.m.

Dragonfly(2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:04 a.m.

Drunk Parents(2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZTues. 9:58 a.m.STARZTues. 10:02 p.m.

Drunken Angel(1948) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura. Akira Kurosawa’s postwar allegory focusing on an alcoholic doctor’s determination to cure a gangster of tuberculosis. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMWed. 3 a.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car?(2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCORESat. 6:44 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.TNTWed. 5:45 p.m.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

E

Eat Pray Love(2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.OVASat. 9:30 p.m.

Elysium(2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SUNDTues. 11 a.m.

Emma(1932) ★★★ Marie Dressler, Richard Cromwell. Children sue their former nanny after their father, whom she weds, leaves her his fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMFri. 3 a.m.

Empire State(2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SYFYSat. 10 a.m.

Employee of the Month(2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCWed. 9:40 p.m.TMCSat. 10:05 a.m.

End of Days(1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs.ENCOREWed. 1:05 a.m.ENCOREWed. 5:16 p.m.ENCORESun. 4:17 a.m.

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXThur. 12:25 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones(1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Eragon(2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSat. 4:23 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz(1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.ENCORETues. 1:45 p.m.ENCORETues. 9 p.m.

Escape From L.A.(1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SUNDWed. NoonSUNDWed. 12:30 p.m.SUNDSat. 3:30 p.m.SUNDSun. 1:30 a.m.

Escape Plan(2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ASun. 3 p.m.

Escape Room(2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.STARZSun. 12:24 p.m.

La Escondida(1956) María Félix, Pedro Armendáriz. En plena Revolución Mexicana, la hija de un peón llega a convertirse en cortesana de lujo, sin embargo, no logra olvidar su amor por un rebelde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Evan Almighty(2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.TBSSun. 1:30 a.m.

The Expendables 3(2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Barney, Christmas y el resto del equipo deben enfrentarse a Conrad Stonebanks, cofundador del grupo que se convirtió en un despiadado traficante de armas. Barney estaba convencido de haber acabado con él, pero ha vuelto y ahora busca venganza. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.UNIMASSun. 5:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 8:30 p.m.

Eye in the Sky(2015) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul. A lieutenant general and a colonel face political opposition after ordering a drone missile strike to take out a group of suicide bombers in Nairobi, Kenya. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZWed. 1:10 p.m.

F

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4:30 a.m.

The Family Stone(2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOFri. 9 a.m.

The Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSun. 1 p.m.

The Family(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones. Una familia mafiosa a la que las autoridades ocultan en el programa de Protección a Testigos tiene problemas para adaptarse a su nueva vida en Normandía, Francia. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.UNIMASSat. 6 p.m.KFTRSat. 9 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SYFYMon. 10:46 p.m.

Fantastic Four(2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXThur. 1 a.m.FXThur. 1:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ESun. 4:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSun. 2:55 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ESun. 2:30 p.m.SYFYWed. 5:30 p.m.SYFYThur. 2:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.ESun. 9:30 a.m.

Fast Five(2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HBOMon. 2:20 p.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCFri. 11:15 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXXWed. 7 p.m.FXXThur. 2 p.m.

Father Is a Bachelor(1950) ★★ William Holden, Coleen Gray. Five orphans adopt a fishing vagabond and make him fit to marry a local villager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Femme Fatale(2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXFri. 8:05 p.m.

Ferdinand(2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXFri. 2:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FREEMon. 8:30 p.m.FREETues. 5:30 p.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AUDSun. 5 p.m.AUDSun. 9 p.m.AUDMon. 1 a.m.AUDWed. 5 p.m.AUDWed. 8:30 p.m.AUDThur. Noon

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCMon. 1:30 p.m.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.BBCATues. 10 p.m.BBCAWed. 1 a.m.

Fiddler on the Roof(1971) ★★★★ Topol, Norma Crane. A poor Jewish milkman and his wife try to marry off their five daughters in czarist Russia. (G) 3 hrs. 1 mins.TCMSat. 1:45 p.m.

Field of Dreams(1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCOREWed. 8:55 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ESat. 7:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed(2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ESat. 10 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black(2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of ``Fifty Shades of Grey,’' wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWTues. 11:35 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ESat. 5 p.m.

Finding Forrester(2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXThur. 3:35 p.m.

Fingers(1978) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tisa Farrow. A classical pianist beats up people for his gangster father and tries to have a girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.OVASun. 12:30 p.m.KCOPMon. Noon

First Blood(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBCASun. 1 p.m.BBCASun. 7:15 p.m.

First Man(2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.CMAXWed. 2 a.m.

The First Traveling Saleslady(1956) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Barry Nelson. An 1890s corset designer leaves New York with her secretary to sell barbed wire in Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMTues. 10:30 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.OVASat. 7 p.m.

Fist of Fury(1972) ★★★ Bruce Lee, Miao Ker Hsiu. In turn-of-the-century China, a martial-arts student declares war against the rival fighters who murdered his mentor. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXSun. 6:55 a.m.

A Fistful of Dollars(1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORESun. 1:29 p.m.

Five Feet Apart(2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SHOWTues. 1:30 p.m.

Flags of Our Fathers(2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.WGNSun. 11 p.m.

Flatliners(1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.OVASun. 6 p.m.

Flushed Away(2006) ★★★ Voices of Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet. Animated. After an ignoble landing in Ratropolis, a pampered rodent enlists the help of a sewer scavenger in finding his way back to his posh London flat. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.KTLASun. 2 p.m.

Fly Me to the Moon(2008) ★★ Voices of Christopher Lloyd, Kelly Ripa. Live action/animated. Three young houseflies stow away on Apollo 11 and help defend the spacecraft from Russian bugs who want to sabotage the mission. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins.HBOSat. 6:07 a.m.

Focus(2015) ★★ Will Smith, Margot Robbie. A veteran con man is thrown off his game when his former lover and protege unexpectedly appears and interferes with his latest -- and very dangerous -- scheme. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDSun. 2:30 p.m.SUNDMon. 2 a.m.

Follow the Fleet(1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a song-and-dance team spends shore leave with the one who drove him into the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMSun. 8:30 a.m.

FollowFriday(2016) Courtney Lakin, Joseph Poliquin. College students and faculty members are targeted by a killer using social media. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.SYFYFri. 11 a.m.SYFYSat. 1:30 a.m.

Fool’s Gold(2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSSun. 4 p.m.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Footloose(2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.LOGOThur. 1:30 a.m.

Footloose(1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCThur. 10:30 p.m.AMCFri. 3 p.m.

For Better or for Worse(2014) Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. Noon

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

The Forgotten(2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ENCORESun. 2:43 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TNTWed. 3:15 p.m.TNTThur. 12:15 p.m.

1408(2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCFri. 6:30 a.m.

Foxfire(1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 6:40 a.m.

Free Birds(2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animada. Dos pavos viajan en el tiempo hasta el año 1621 para evitar que se instaure la tradición de comer pavo en Acción de Gracias. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.UNIMASMon. NoonKFTRMon. 3 p.m.

Free State of Jones(2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.FXTues. 10 a.m.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Frenzy(2018) Gina Vitori, Aubrey Reynolds. In the aftermath of a plane crash, two sisters try to get away from a school of killer sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 4:10 a.m.

Frequency(2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXWed. 11:20 p.m.

Friday Night Lights(2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXFri. 1:59 a.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.ENCORESun. 10:46 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn(1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCThur. 1:05 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter(2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 2 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money(1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCThur. 3 a.m.

From Hell(2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.ENCOREMon. 12:39 p.m.

G

The Gallows Act II(2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R)EPIXWed. 11:30 p.m.

Geostorm(2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTTues. 10 p.m.

Get Hard(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTWed. 1 p.m.

Ghost(1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FREEMon. 11 a.m.AMCFri. Noon

The Gift(2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.

The Girl Downstairs(1938) ★★ Franciska Gaal, Franchot Tone. An unwelcome playboy courts the scullery maid who works for his girlfriend’s father. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMFri. 12:45 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZSun. 2:15 p.m.STARZMon. 3:45 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCThur. 11:30 a.m.

Give Us the Earth!(1947) Dr. Hatch instructs Mexican villagers in agriculture. (NR) 21 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 a.m.

Glass(2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOSun. 11:15 a.m.

Glory(1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXThur. 5:55 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:10 a.m.

Glory Road(2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins.ESPNFri. 5:30 p.m.

Gods and Monsters(1998) ★★★★ Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser. With his housekeeper and gardener near, ailing film director James Whale recalls his life. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSun. 4:40 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas(2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs.HMMSun. 9 a.m.

Godzilla(2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TBSSat. 3:30 a.m.TBSSat. 9 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone(2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:38 a.m.

Good Boys(2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSun. 12:05 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard(2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TNTSun. 1 a.m.

Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Fri. 4 p.m.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of ``The Catcher in the Rye.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDMon. 7:30 p.m.AUDTues. Noon

Good Luck Chuck(2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWWed. 3 a.m.TMCSat. 1:35 a.m.

The Good Son(1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXThur. 4:40 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWMon. 10:15 a.m.SHOWThur. 2:30 p.m.SHOWFri. 1 a.m.

A Good Year(2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXMon. 4 p.m.

Goodland(2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCFri. 8 a.m.

The Goonies(1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SYFYWed. 7:45 p.m.SYFYThur. 5 p.m.

Grace(2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 4:35 p.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCSat. 7:30 p.m.AMCSat. 11:25 p.m.

Grease(1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSun. 10 a.m.BBCAMon. 8 p.m.BBCAMon. 10:33 p.m.

The Greatest Showman(2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXSun. 3:30 p.m.FXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXWed. 12:30 p.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SHOWSun. NoonSHOWSun. 5:30 a.m.

The Green Mile(1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins.AMCSun. 2:44 p.m.AMCMon. 9:30 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.COMSun. 7:30 p.m.

Grudge Match(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXWed. 4:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men(1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.POPFri. 8:30 p.m.POPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men(1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.POPFri. 6 p.m.POPSat. 1 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TBSSun. 8 p.m.

H

Hampstead(2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWFri. 7 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXSat. 5:05 p.m.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch hunters(2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Los hermanos Hansel y Gretel son los mejores vigilantes y cazadores de brujas. Pero ahora, sin que ellos lo sepan, ellos se han convertido en la presa y deben enfrentarse a un peligro mayor que las brujas, su pasado. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.UNIMASSun. 4 p.m.KFTRSun. 7 p.m.UNIMASFri. NoonKFTRFri. 3 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U(2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 11:20 a.m.

Happy Gilmore(1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXSat. 9:45 a.m.

The Hard Way(1991) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Woods. A Hollywood star of action movies tags along with a New York police detective to see the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXSun. 1:45 p.m.

Hardball(2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:37 p.m.

Harlem Nights(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETWed. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SYFYSun. 12:31 p.m.SYFYMon. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SYFYSun. 7:25 p.m.SYFYMon. 12:46 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.SYFYMon. 7:17 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.SYFYSun. 10:54 p.m.SYFYMon. 4:15 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SYFYSun. 4:25 p.m.SYFYMon. 9:45 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SYFYSun. 9 a.m.SYFYMon. 1:56 a.m.

A Harvest Wedding(2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

Hasta que la Suerte nos Separe(2012) Leandro Hassum, Danielle Winits. Tino ve cambiada su rutina después de ganar la lotería y en diez años gasta todo su dinero en una vida de ostentación junto a una mujer. Quebrado, se ve obligado a aceptar la ayuda de Amauri un asesor financiero aburrido y muy económico. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.UNIMASWed. NoonKFTRWed. 3 p.m.

He Got Game(1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMAXWed. 6:05 a.m.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter(1968) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Sondra Locke. John, a deaf and mute man, rents a bedroom in a small town to be closer to his friend, Spiros, who is also deaf. John attempts to strike up a friendship with Mick, the teenage daughter of his disabled landlord, and meets the town drunk. (G) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSun. 2:45 p.m.

The Heart Specialist(2006) ★ Wood Harris, Zoe Saldana. After learning that a new intern has come to recapture the gal that got away, the chief resident at a Florida hospital bets that he can teach the man about true love, as well as medicine. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCThur. 7:45 a.m.

Heartbreakers(2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CMAXSun. 5:55 p.m.

Hearts of Spring(2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

Hellboy(2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCOREFri. 9 p.m.ENCORESat. 7:11 a.m.ENCORESat. 4:40 p.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hidden Fortress(1958) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Misa Uehara. Two medieval misfits help a beaten Japanese warlord and his princess escape with the royal gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins.TCMWed. 7 a.m.

High and Low(1963) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai. An executive on the outs with his company gets in deeper when he pays off kidnappers who have abducted the wrong boy. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins.TCMWed. 2:30 p.m.

High School Musical(2006) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens. Students conspire to prevent a basketball star and a shy newcomer from singing in a stage production. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.DISNSat. Noon

High School Musical 2(2007) ★★ Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens. During summer vacation, Troy gets a job at Sharpay’s resort but doesn’t realize she has an ulterior motive for hiring him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNSat. 1:45 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes(2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXThur. 9:45 p.m.

Hitch(2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.POPTues. 6 p.m.POPTues. 10:02 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes(2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 7 p.m.

The Holiday(2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.SHOWTues. 7:40 a.m.SHOWTues. 3:30 p.m.

Hollow Man(2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXWed. 3:20 p.m.

Home Alone(1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCWed. 7 p.m.AMCThur. 3 p.m.

Home Early(1939) Robert Benchley. A businessman arrives home early and is met with suspicion by his wife’s bridge club. (NR)TCMSat. 5:08 a.m.

Hoosiers(1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.ENCOREMon. 8:16 a.m.

Horrible Bosses(2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCTues. 8 p.m.IFCTues. 10:15 p.m.

The Horse Whisperer(1998) ★★★ Robert Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas. A New Yorker takes her daughter and the girl’s horse, both traumatized in a terrible accident, to a Montana healer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 48 mins.TMCSun. 6:30 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine(2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.IFCWed. 7:45 p.m.IFCWed. 10:29 p.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWWed. 4:15 p.m.

House Party(1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.VH1Sun. 4:20 p.m.

The House That Jack Built(2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins.SHOWThur. 2 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCSun. 9:30 a.m.

How to Dance in Ohio(2015) Jessica Sullivan, Caroline McKenzie. In Columbus, autistic teenagers learn valuable social interaction skills by preparing for a spring formal. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOFri. 7:30 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.STARZSun. 10:49 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. Noon

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Una adolescente con muchos recursos toma el lugar de su hermana menor en un concurso brutal en donde los jóvenes de 12 distritos pelean a muerte en televisión en vivo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.KVEASun. 1 p.m.

I

I Can Only Imagine(2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 4:10 p.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCFri. 9:45 p.m.

I Spy(2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.ENCORESun. 7:21 p.m.

I, Frankenstein(2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXWed. 12:10 p.m.

I, Robot(2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXTues. 1:05 p.m.

Identity Thief(2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSFri. 9:30 p.m.TBSSat. 1 a.m.

Imperium(2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.STARZTues. 11:38 a.m.

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCFri. 6 p.m.

In & Out(1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESat. 9:15 a.m.

In Search of Greatness(2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXFri. 7:05 a.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

In the Name of the Father(1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.CMAXSat. 4:05 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone(2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSat. 10:45 a.m.

The Incredible Mr. Limpet(1964) ★★ Don Knotts, Carole Cook. Live action/animated. A Brooklyn bookkeeper falls off a pier, turns into a fish and helps the Navy track U-boats. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 7 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence(2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs.FXMon. 11:43 p.m.FXTues. 1 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade(1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 10:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 1:30 a.m.

Indignation(2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOTues. 4:15 a.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.OVASun. 9 p.m.OVAMon. 4 p.m.

Innerspace(1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXSun. 4:30 a.m.

The Interpreter(2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.STARZTues. 7:47 a.m.STARZWed. 2:43 a.m.

Into the Storm(2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.TNTFri. 2:45 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty(2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOThur. 5:30 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZMon. 11:16 p.m.STARZSat. 4:17 a.m.STARZSat. 7:56 p.m.

Intruders(2015) Beth Riesgraf, Martin Starr. Anna suffers from a severe case of agoraphobia and cannot escape from her house when three people break in. The intruders think they will get away easily, until Anna’s other psychosis’ break free. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 3:30 a.m.

An Invisible Sign(2010) ★ Jessica Alba, Bailee Madison. Mona uses math to overcome her personal problems and teaches her students the same tricks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCTues. 12:15 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic(2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOTues. 6:05 a.m.

It All Came True(1940) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Humphrey Bogart. A gangster turns a boardinghouse into a nightclub starring the owners’ son and daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMFri. 4:30 a.m.

Jack Reacher(2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTTues. 3 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back(2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTTues. 5:45 p.m.

The Jackal(1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ENCORESun. 6:02 a.m.

Jackie Brown(1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins.ENCOREMon. 9 p.m.ENCORETues. 5:03 a.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike(1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXFri. 10:40 a.m.

The Jackie Robinson Story(1950) ★★★ Jackie Robinson, Ruby Dee. Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey makes Robinson the first black player in major-league baseball. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMTues. 1:45 p.m.

The Jane Austen Book Club(2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.SHOWFri. 8:45 a.m.

Jaws(1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXWed. 2:25 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers(2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXTues. 10 a.m.

Jennifer on My Mind(1971) ★ Michael Brandon, Tippy Walker. A rich American boy meets a rich American girl in Venice and tragically leads her into drug abuse. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding(2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSat. 8:30 a.m.TMCSun. 5:15 a.m.

Jessabelle(2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXMon. 6 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock(2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 4 a.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret(2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias reclama defensa propia durante el juicio por el asesinato de su ex-novio, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASTues. 5 p.m.KFTRTues. 8 p.m.

John Wick(2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SYFYThur. 10 p.m.SYFYFri. 8 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again(2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOFri. 6 a.m.

Juego peligroso(1966) Roberto Guzmán, Lina Santos. Una joven se mete en problemas al ayudar a una pareja. Por otro lado, una millonaria planea el asesinato de la esposa de su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Juegos de alcoba(1969) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que este también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.AMCWed. 9:30 p.m.AMCThur. 5:30 p.m.FREEThur. 6:30 p.m.FREEFri. 11 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXMon. 7:30 p.m.FXTues. 5:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom(2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCOREWed. 6:59 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXTues. 7:50 a.m.

Just Go With It(2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.ENCOREThur. Noon

Just My Type(2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 p.m.HALLWed. 8 p.m.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

Just Wright(2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.OVATues. Noon

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTSun. 3 p.m.

El Justiciero(2018) Paulo Quevedo, Eduardo Ibarrola. Un joven y su hermana intentan atravesar la frontera pero son engañados por un coyote quien vende a su hermana a unos traficantes de mujeres. Ahora su objetivo es rescatarla. (NR)KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Kalifornia(1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.TMCThur. 11:30 p.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere(2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.AXSWed. 7 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREESat. 11:25 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins(2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.HBOWed. 5:10 a.m.

The Kennel Murder Case(1933) ★★ William Powell, Mary Astor. Detective Philo Vance sifts through clues and comes up with seven possible suspects in the murder of a sportsman. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

The Kid(2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 2:40 a.m.

Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections(2020) From voter registration to counting ballots, data security expert Harri Hursti examines how hackers can influence and disrupt the U.S. election system. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOSun. 1:25 p.m.HBOFri. 6:15 p.m.

Killer Dream Home(2020) Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro. When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the home and will stop at nothing to make it her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Killer Elite(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZWed. 8:58 a.m.STARZThur. 3:04 a.m.

Killers(2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.AMCWed. 12:45 p.m.

The King’s Speech(2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SHOWFri. 5 a.m.

The Kingdom(2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZMon. 5:43 a.m.

The Kingmaker(2019) Imelda Marcos. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWTues. 10 a.m.

The Kitchen(2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOMon. 7:10 p.m.

Klute(1971) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Donald Sutherland. A detective ties a friend’s disappearance to a Manhattan call girl and a killer pervert. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMThur. 9 p.m.

Knocked Up(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TRUSat. 8:30 p.m.

Knowing(2009) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne. A professor and his son obtain an encoded time-capsule document that lists every major disaster over the past 50 years and predicts a future global calamity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.BBCASun. 10 a.m.BBCAMon. 1:30 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island(2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TBSSat. 9:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FREESun. 2:20 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FREESun. 4:25 p.m.NICKFri. 4 p.m.NICKSat. 9 a.m.

Ladies’ Day(1943) ★★ Lupe Velez, Eddie Albert. When a big-league pitcher’s saucy bride distracts him, other players’ wives lock her up. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMTues. 4 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SYFYSat. 4:30 p.m.SYFYSun. 1:40 a.m.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider(2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SYFYFri. 6 p.m.SYFYSat. 2:30 p.m.

Las cariñosas(1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que poseen un extraño poder que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

The Last Emperor(1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins.CMAXThur. 6:10 a.m.

Last Holiday(2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.TBSSun. 11:45 a.m.TBSMon. 3 a.m.

The Last Man(2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXThur. 8:30 a.m.

The Last Picture Show(1971) ★★★★ Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges. The lives of high schoolers, a debutante and others overlap in a dying 1950s Texas town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMSat. 6:45 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.BBCAFri. 5 p.m.

Lean on Me(1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde(2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.OVATues. 7 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCOREWed. 9 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance(2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWWed. 4:40 a.m.

The Leisure Seeker(2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:44 a.m.

Leprechaun in the Hood(2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXFri. 4 a.m.

Leprechaun 3(1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXThur. 3:05 a.m.

Lethal Weapon(1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.OVAMon. 7 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4(1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.OVASun. 9:30 a.m.OVATues. 4 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2(1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.OVAMon. 9:30 p.m.

Letters to Juliet(2010) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Redgrave. Finding a poignant love letter in a wall dedicated to Shakespeare’s Juliet Capulet, a young woman sets out to help its aged author find her long-lost beau. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.SHOWTues. 11:45 a.m.

The Liability(2012) Tim Roth, Talulah Riley. After Adam wrecks his stepfather’s car, he takes a job as a driver for Roy, a hit man. Thrust into a world of murder and revenge, he begins to realize he is Roy’s final target. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.CMAXSun. 3 a.m.

Life as We Know It(2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TBSSun. 1:45 p.m.

Lifeforce(1985) ★★ Steve Railsback, Peter Firth. A space commander and a Scotland Yard inspector search for a naked space vampire loose in London. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXThur. 1:20 a.m.

Like Crazy(2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Live and Let Die(1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXThur. 9:50 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard(2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZMon. 3:03 p.m.

Logan’s Run(1976) ★★ Michael York, Jenny Agutter. In a society where life ends at age 30, a law enforcement officer known as a Sandman flees with another 30-year-old when he learns his number has come up prematurely. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 p.m.

London Has Fallen(2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTTues. 8 p.m.TNTWed. 3 a.m.

Long Shot(2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOSun. 1:35 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking(1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTThur. 1:30 a.m.

Looper(2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYFri. NoonSYFYFri. 1 p.m.

The Lost Boys(1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.OVAMon. NoonFREEThur. 11 a.m.FREEThur. Noon

Love & Basketball(2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.BETMon. 12:55 p.m.

Love Begins(2011) ★★ Wes Brown, Julie Mond. Clark Davis, a traveler with dreams of seeing the world, has to work on Ellen and Cassie’s farm to pay off a debt. He slowly starts to win Ellen over, but when her former fiance returns, Ellen faces a difficult choice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Love in Store(2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

Love in the Afternoon(1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Gary Cooper. An older American playboy loves a private eye’s young daughter in Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TCMSun. 10:30 a.m.

Love in Winterland(2020) Chad Michael Murray, Italia Ricci. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

Love Locks(2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

Love to the Rescue(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate(2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 8 p.m.

The Lovely Bones(2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOSat. 2:07 a.m.

Lucas(1986) ★★★ Corey Haim, Kerri Green. School bullies pick on a scrawny 14-year-old in front of his 16-year-old summer dream-girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ENCOREMon. 6:34 a.m.

Ma(2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.HBOSun. 3:40 a.m.

MacGruber(2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESat. 12:45 p.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 5:15 a.m.

Machine Gun Preacher(2011) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan. Sam Childers, a former biker, travels to Africa to establish an orphanage for young victims of war. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ENCOREMon. 12:26 p.m.

Mad Max(1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AMCSat. 6 a.m.AMCSun. 3:19 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome(1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCSat. 12:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BETSat. 5:05 p.m.

Madhouse(1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAFri. 11 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.EFri. 7 p.m.ESat. 2:30 p.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 5:30 p.m.

Major League II(1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVAWed. 8 p.m.OVAThur. 6 p.m.

Major League: Back to the Minors(1998) ★★ Scott Bakula, Corbin Bernsen. The manager of minor-league team the South Carolina Buzz prepares the players for a confrontation with formidable opponents, the Minnesota Twins. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVAWed. 10:30 p.m.OVAThur. 8:30 p.m.

Make Your Own Bed(1944) ★★ Jack Carson, Jane Wyman. A private eye and his girlfriend become a tricky client’s butler and maid. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMFri. 11:15 a.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 6:16 a.m.STARZMon. 1:54 a.m.

The Man Who Found Himself(1937) ★★ John Beal, Joan Fontaine. A young surgeon turns bearded hitchhiker; a young woman turns him back. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

The Man With a Cloak(1951) ★★ Joseph Cotten, Barbara Stanwyck. A drunken poet helps a Frenchwoman foil a millionaire’s maid and butler in 1848 New York. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMFri. 3:30 p.m.

Manhattan Night(2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXWed. 12:30 p.m.

Margin Call(2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.CMAXThur. 10:34 a.m.

Margot at the Wedding(2007) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Conflict between two sisters arises when one expresses her disapproval of the other’s fiance during a weekend visit. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

Martín Fierro(1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Mary Magdalene(2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by the charismatic, rabble-rousing preacher named Jesus. (R) 2 hrs.SHOWFri. 10 p.m.

Más terco que una mula(1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World(2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.STARZThur. 1:30 p.m.STARZFri. 2:22 a.m.STARZFri. 10:08 a.m.

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist: Wong Ching-Ho(2019) A martial artist develops a new form of kung fu to fight opium traders. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXFri. 11:43 p.m.

Matching Hearts(2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

Matriarch(2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXWed. 8:40 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials(2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Tras escapar del laberinto, Thomas y sus compañeros llegan a un recinto militar donde hay otros chicos rescatados y en el que les prometen ayuda. Sin embargo, Thomas percibe que algo sospechoso está ocurriendo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.UNIMASSat. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 6:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 1:30 a.m.

Me cansé de rogarle(1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

The Mechanic(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TMCTues. 1:45 a.m.

Meet the Fockers(2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXMon. 6 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons(2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.FREESun. 10:10 a.m.

Melody Cruise(1933) ★★ Charlie Ruggles, Phil Harris. A singing playboy and his buddy cruise to California with good-time girls. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TCMMon. 6:15 a.m.

Menendez: Blood Brothers(2017) Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella. Cuáles fueron las razones por las que asesinaron Lyle y Eric Menendez a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.UNIMASWed. 5 p.m.KFTRWed. 8 p.m.REELZThur. 8 p.m.REELZFri. 6 p.m.

Merry & Bright(2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

Miami Vice(2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.STARZWed. 2:55 p.m.STARZThur. 12:48 p.m.

Minions(2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXFri. 7 p.m.FXSat. 3 p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post(2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXMon. 12:45 p.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZSun. 11:05 p.m.STARZMon. 5:14 p.m.STARZWed. 7:12 a.m.STARZWed. 5:10 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FREESat. 10:10 a.m.FREESat. Noon

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESat. 12:50 p.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCTues. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout(2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.EPIXSun. 11:50 a.m.EPIXFri. 10:35 p.m.EPIXSat. 11:10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol(2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXXWed. 1 p.m.FXXThur. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCTues. 12:30 p.m.IFCWed. 7:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation(2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXXWed. 4 p.m.FXXThur. 11 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret(2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 2 p.m.

Mommy Group Murder(2019) Leah Pipes, Helena Mattson. A new mom joins a group to help her deal with the stress of motherhood, but she soon learns that membership comes at a price. When a member’s husband turns up dead, the new mom is convinced that one of the other moms is responsible. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer(2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

Mommy’s Little Angel(2018) Amanda Clayton, Morgan Neundorf. Katie, a 12-year-old girl, has had a short but rough life. When her mother dies from an apparent suicide, her cousins decide to adopt her. Katie adores her new family and will not let anyone, including her abusive father, take her away from them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 4 p.m.

Mommy’s Little Princess(2019) Alicia Leigh Willis, Sarah Abbott. A 10-year-old adopted girl discovers that she is related to a royal German family. Feeling special for the first time, she becomes an entitled, angry child. As her fascination with being a princess grows, the girl begins to lose her sanity. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.LIFESun. Noon

The Money Pit(1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAThur. 10:30 p.m.OVAFri. 6:30 p.m.

Monkey Business(1931) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo stow away on a trans-Atlantic ocean liner bound for New York and try not to get caught. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMMon. 1:30 p.m.

Monster-in-Law(2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EFri. 4:30 p.m.ESat. 9:30 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.BBCAWed. 8 p.m.BBCAWed. 10 p.m.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.BBCAWed. 6 p.m.BBCAThur. Noon

Moonlight in Vermont(2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLTues. Noon

Moonlight Mile(2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.HBOMon. 5:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat(1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCTues. 7:45 a.m.IFCWed. 3 a.m.

A Mother Betrayed(2015) Lynn Collins, Adam Kaufman. A newlywed woman is committed to a mental hospital after suffering hallucinations, and soon discovers that her new husband has a plan to steal her life and daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.

A Mother Knows Worst(2020) Katie Leclerc, Jeff Schine. Six months after losing her newborn, a woman who wants to start a family becomes increasingly obsessed with a glamorous mother and her baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 6 p.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 10:30 a.m.FXXSat. 11 a.m.

A Mother’s Worst Fear(2018) Katrina Begin, Joey Lawrence. A woman retires from her stressful job as a hostage negotiator to focus on family. Her plans are turned upside down when her daughter is abducted by a madman with a vendetta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

Moulin Rouge(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOThur. 7:10 a.m.

Move Over, Darling(1963) ★★★ Doris Day, James Garner. A missing woman returns to her husband and his bride after five years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Brooks(2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXFri. 3:55 p.m.

Mrs. Winterbourne(1996) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Ricki Lake. Friendship grows between a rich family’s matriarch and a luckless pregnant woman mistaken for a dead heir’s dead wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVAFri. 8:30 p.m.

The Mummy(2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXXSat. 3:30 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express(2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 10:30 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas(2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCMon. 6:10 a.m.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend(2020) Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl. A devious and psychotic student tries to frame a new girl at school for a teen’s accidental death at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 10:03 p.m.LIFESun. 2:04 a.m.

My Girl(1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

My Secret Valentine(2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

Nanook of the North(1922) ★★★★ Nanook, Nyla. Silent. An Inuit and his family visit a trading post, spear fish, catch a walrus, and build an igloo. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMSun. 9:45 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite(2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.STARZThur. 10:46 p.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Navajo Math Circles(2016) Live action/animated. Navajo students engage in a lively collaboration with mathematicians. Using concepts from Native culture and a unique student-centered approach, the project aims to spark interest in math and science and create greater educational opportunities. (NR) 59 mins.KLCSTues. 10 a.m.

The Navigator(1924) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. A millionaire and his girlfriend drift alone at sea in a condemned steamship. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 a.m.

Need for Speed(2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.BRVOSun. 1:21 a.m.

Neighbors(2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXXSun. 8 a.m.

Never Let Me Go(2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AUDSun. 7 p.m.AUDSun. 11 p.m.AUDTues. 7 p.m.AUDTues. 11 p.m.

The Next Three Days(2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXMon. 1:50 p.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCORESun. 8:09 a.m.ENCORESun. 5:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.STARZThur. 11:43 a.m.STARZThur. 9 p.m.

Night School(2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXTues. 3 p.m.

Nine(2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCThur. 9:30 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas(2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HALLMon. Noon

Noah(2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.KVEASat. 1 p.m.

Northanger Abbey(2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KLCSFri. 2 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas(2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 7 a.m.

Obsessed(2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Thur. 5:30 p.m.VH1Fri. 11 a.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCThur. 10:30 a.m.IFCThur. 6:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.IFCThur. 4 p.m.IFCThur. 9 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.IFCThur. 1 p.m.IFCThur. 11:30 p.m.KEYTSat. 2 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXWed. 6:25 p.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCTues. 6 p.m.IFCWed. 2:45 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood(2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins.STARZSun. 8:06 a.m.STARZSun. 4:12 p.m.STARZFri. 10:43 p.m.STARZSat. 7:45 a.m.STARZSat. 5:12 p.m.

One Fine Day(1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOMon. 8 a.m.

One Last Dance(2003) Patrick Swayze, Lisa Niemi. A dancer and his two former partners stage a performance to save their mentor’s studio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.KCOPSun. 2 p.m.

One Small Indiscretion(2017) Ashley Scott, Tiera Skovbye. Una joven y hermosa mujer desarrolla un malvado plan para destruir la vida de una antigua amante de su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASMon. 5 p.m.KFTRMon. 8 p.m.

One Way Passage(1932) ★★★ William Powell, Kay Francis. A condemned man and dying woman fall in love on a ship from Hong Kong to San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMMon. 10 a.m.

Opening Day(1938) Robert Benchley. When city treasurer Benchley is called upon to throw out the ball for the first baseball game at the new Sneeversport Municipal Park, the speech he delivers reveals how little he actually knows about baseball. (NR)TCMTues. 1:30 p.m.

Operation Finale(2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXMon. 11 p.m.EPIXTues. 12:05 p.m.EPIXThur. 1:30 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song(2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 11 a.m.

Our House(2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWWed. 9 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners(1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.OVAWed. 6 p.m.OVAThur. 4 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 3 p.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OVAWed. 4 p.m.OVASat. 5 p.m.

Overlord(2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSun. 7:10 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:05 a.m.EPIXWed. 5:15 p.m.

The Pacifier(2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREESun. 12:15 p.m.

Painless(2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TMCWed. 9 a.m.TMCThur. 4:30 a.m.

Panama Flo(1932) ★ Helen Twelvetrees, Robert Armstrong. A stranded New York chorus girl keeps house for an oilman; then her boyfriend arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMFri. 7:30 a.m.

Panic in Needle Park(1971) ★★★ Al Pacino, Kitty Winn. A woman from Indiana becomes addicted to heroin when she falls in love with a larcenous New York City junkie. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.SUNDMon. 6 p.m.SUNDMon. 9:30 p.m.BBCAFri. 8 p.m.BBCAFri. 11:30 p.m.

Paul(2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXMon. 9:01 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop(2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FREETues. 11 a.m.FREETues. Noon

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow(1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.AXSTues. 2 p.m.AXSSat. 9:10 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie(2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animada. Snoopy y su inseparable pájaro Emilio persiguen a su gran enemigo, el Barón Rojo. Mientras tanto, su mejor amigo, Charlie Brown, se embarca a su vez en una aventura de proporciones épicas. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins.KMEXSun. 10 a.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCFri. 4:35 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCWed. 7:05 a.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSun. 9:40 p.m.SHOWThur. 5:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief(2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYWed. 1 p.m.

The Perfect Bride(2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Catch(2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

The Perfect Score(2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCMon. 6:25 p.m.

Perfect Skin(2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSat. 3:15 a.m.

Personal Maid’s Secret(1935) ★★ Ruth Donnelly, Margaret Lindsay. After hiring a maid, a family experiences a drastic change for the better in their social standing. (NR) 1 hr.TCMFri. 2:15 p.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXSun. 5:25 p.m.EPIXWed. 9:45 p.m.

Peter Rabbit(2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FXWed. 7 p.m.FXWed. 9 p.m.FXFri. 9 p.m.FXSat. 7 p.m.

Phantom(2013) ★★ Ed Harris, David Duchovny. While on a classified mission, the captain of a Cold War-era Soviet submarine discovers that KGB agents are taking over his vessel. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWThur. 6:45 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension(2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNXDMon. 2 p.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCSun. 6:05 p.m.SYFYThur. 7:30 p.m.SYFYFri. 3:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect(2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.FREESat. 8:45 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXSun. 8 p.m.FXSun. 10 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2(2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXSun. 5:30 p.m.FXMon. 3 p.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 1:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 4:30 p.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.SHOWTues. 6 p.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXFri. 6 p.m.

Point Break(2015) ★★ Edgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey. Young FBI recruit Johnny Utah goes under cover to infiltrate a gang of extreme athletes who perform daredevil heists. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SYFYWed. 8 a.m.SYFYThur. 1:07 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu(2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOWed. 1:05 p.m.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!(2017) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani. Anime. Ash turns 10 years old and becomes a Pokémon trainer when Professor Oak gives him his first Pokémon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.DISNXDSat. 6 a.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWSun. 10:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 10:30 a.m.

Pork Pie(2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCWed. 6:10 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace(2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZTues. 2:30 p.m.STARZTues. 11:41 p.m.ENCOREFri. 10:30 a.m.ENCORESat. 5:43 a.m.

Power Rangers(2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Cinco adolescentes ordinarios deben convertirse en superhéroes cuando se enteran de que su pequeña ciudad de Angel Grove, y el mundo entero, están a punto de ser borrados por una amenaza alienígena. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.KVEASun. 7 p.m.

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SUNDSat. 9 p.m.

The Predator(2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOFri. 4:25 p.m.

Presagio(1974) David Reynoso, Lucha Villa. En un pueblo Mexicano se manifiesta una cruel realidad -- la confusión que existe entre la superstición y la religión. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.FREESat. 6:05 p.m.

The Pride of the Yankees(1942) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Teresa Wright. Lou Gehrig leads the New York baseball team for years and then, slowly dying, retires with a stadium farewell. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMSun. 7:15 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman(2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCOREThur. 12:04 p.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCWed. 11:30 p.m.TMCSat. 1:55 p.m.

El pueblo fantasma(1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Pumpkin(2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TMCTues. 7 a.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWTues. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 3:10 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year(2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXXFri. 1:30 p.m.FXXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace(2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOWed. 5:10 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 8 p.m.

Rails Into Laramie(1954) ★★ John Payne, Mari Blanchard. An Army sergeant ties railroad-site sabotage to a saloonkeeper and his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 3 a.m.SHOWThur. 12:15 p.m.

Rambo III(1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.BBCASun. 5 p.m.BBCASun. 11:15 p.m.CMTSun. 1:30 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBCASun. 3 p.m.BBCASun. 9:15 p.m.CMTSat. 11 p.m.

Rango(2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 6:45 a.m.

Rashomon(1950) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Machiko Kyo. Three parties and a witness have four versions of a rape/murder in ninth-century Japan. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMWed. 8:45 p.m.

Red Beard(1965) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Yûzô Kayama. An elderly doctor guides a rebellious young doctor in 19th-century Japan. (NR) 3 hrs. 5 mins.TCMWed. 11:15 a.m.

Red Corner(1997) ★★ Richard Gere, Bai Ling. A Chinese attorney defends a U.S. businessman accused of killing a model he spent the night with in Beijing. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMAXTues. 3:55 a.m.

Red Dawn(2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 2 a.m.

Remember Me, Mommy?(2020) Natalie Brown, Sydney Meyer. A teen enrolls at an all-girl boarding school to exact revenge on the mother who abandoned her as a baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

Remittance(2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins.CMAXTues. 5:50 a.m.

The Replacements(2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTSun. 7:30 p.m.

Report to the Commissioner(1975) ★★ Michael Moriarty, Yaphet Kotto. Politics skew the probe of a rookie detective’s accidental shooting of an undercover policewoman. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMFri. 1 a.m.

Requiem for a Dream(2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOFri. 2:30 a.m.

Rescue Dawn(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CMAXFri. 8:30 a.m.

Reservoir Dogs(1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREMon. 11:37 p.m.

Revolt at Fort Laramie(1957) ★★ John Dehner, Gregg Palmer. The beginning of the Civil War causes dissension at a frontier outpost where soldiers are divided in their loyalties. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMWed. 1:45 a.m.

Revolutionary Road(2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXWed. 8:25 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HMMFri. 7 p.m.

Ride Along(2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXMon. 5:30 p.m.FXTues. 7 a.m.

Ride Along 2(2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXTues. 10 p.m.

The Rider(2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCOREWed. 3:10 a.m.ENCOREThur. 10:15 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOThur. 9:20 a.m.

A River Runs Through It(1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SHOWFri. NoonSHOWSat. 4:30 a.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.AMCTues. 5:30 p.m.CMTSat. 2:30 p.m.CMTSat. 8 p.m.

The Road Warrior(1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCSun. 5:17 a.m.

Robin Hood(2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMAXSun. 10:10 p.m.

Rock of Ages(2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.FREESat. 7 a.m.

Rocky II(1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.AMCSun. 7:44 a.m.

Rocky III(1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.AMCSun. 10:14 a.m.

Rocky IV(1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCSun. 12:44 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story(2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTMon. 2 p.m.TNTThur. 8 p.m.

Roll Bounce(2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.VH1Mon. Noon

Romance on the High Seas(1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMMon. 3 p.m.

Romantic Nevada(1943) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A mining town, a dude ranch, and Reno are all on the ticket for this tour through Nevada. (NR)TCMSat. 5:17 a.m.

The Romantics(2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXThur. 3:35 a.m.

Rooster Cogburn(1975) ★★ John Wayne, Katharine Hepburn. One-eyed Marshal Cogburn helps a Bible-toting spinster find the men who killed her preacher father. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby(1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDFri. 10 a.m.

Rough Night(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXWed. 10:30 a.m.FXWed. Noon

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCThur. 9 a.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXFri. 8:25 a.m.

Runaway Bride(1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCFri. 9:30 a.m.

The Rundown(2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXTues. 11:25 p.m.

Running Scared(1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:38 p.m.ENCOREThur. 11:39 p.m.ENCOREFri. 2:05 p.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.COMSat. 5:30 p.m.COMSat. 10 p.m.

Sahara(2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AMCWed. 9:45 a.m.

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTSun. 5 p.m.

Sanjuro(1962) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai. Akira Kurosawa’s tale of a 19th-century samurai who leads a group of swordsmen against a corrupt local governor. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMWed. 9:30 a.m.

Satan’s Brew(1976) ★★★ Kurt Raab, Helen Vita. A blocked West German leftist writer turns to theft, attempted murder and poetry to make ends meet. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMMon. 1:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever(1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCOREWed. 4:56 a.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CMAXSat. 9:50 p.m.

Saw III(2006) ★★ Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith. A kidnapped doctor must keep dying Jigsaw alive while a fellow victim completes his own maniacal test. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYFri. 2:34 a.m.

The Scheme(2020) The FBI launches an investigation into Christian Dawkins and a criminal enterprise that offers cash payments to NCAA basketball prospects. (NR)HBOTues. 9 p.m.HBOWed. 3:05 a.m.HBOThur. 3:55 p.m.HBOSat. 2:30 p.m.

Scrooged(1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCSun. 11:15 a.m.TMCTues. 3 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVASun. 12:30 p.m.

Season for Love(2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

The Secret Ingredient(2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets(2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXSat. 5 p.m.FXSat. 9 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty(2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.FXXTues. 8 a.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor(2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ETues. 6 p.m.ETues. 9 p.m.KVEASun. 3 p.m.

Semi-Pro(2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSat. 4 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen(2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 5 p.m.

Serpico(1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.SHOWFri. 2:05 p.m.

The Set-Up(1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMSat. 10:30 a.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.BETSun. 6 p.m.

Seven Samurai(1954) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura. A samurai answers a village’s request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits, so the samurai gathers six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves. (NR) 3 hrs. 28 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Sex and the City(2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.ETues. NoonETues. 3 p.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSun. 1 p.m.TMCSun. 8 p.m.

Shark Killer(2015) Arnold Vosloo, Erica Cerra. El asesino de tiburones Ace Hunter y su hermano Jake son contratados por una banda criminal de la costa Oeste para matar un tiburón negro volador que se tragó un diamante valioso. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.UNIMASTues. NoonKFTRTues. 3 p.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOSat. 5:45 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: Terror by Night(1946) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson guard the Star of Rhodesia diamond on a London-to-Edinburgh train. (NR) 1 hr.KVCRWed. 10:30 p.m.

The Shocking Miss Pilgrim(1947) ★★ Betty Grable, Dick Haymes. The first woman typist falls in love with her boss and crusades for women’s rights in 1874 Boston. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 7:30 p.m.PARMOUNTTues. 11 p.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. Noon

Shrek Forever After(2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 10 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 2 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZTues. 1:02 a.m.STARZTues. 3:59 p.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXThur. 6:10 p.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXTues. 1:05 a.m.EPIXTues. 2:10 p.m.

Sing(2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXWed. 2:30 p.m.FXThur. 11 a.m.

The Singing Detective(2003) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn. Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCFri. 3 a.m.

6 Souls(2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SYFYSat. 3:30 a.m.

Skyfall(2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.BRVOSat. 8:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 10:56 p.m.

Skyline(2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCMon. 3 p.m.

Skyscraper(2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXMon. 8:50 p.m.

Sleepless(2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETMon. 4 p.m.BETTues. 1:05 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow(1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCSat. 1 p.m.IFCSun. 4:15 a.m.

Sleight(2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXFri. 12:25 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOFri. 7:55 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village(2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXThur. 9 a.m.FXFri. 7 a.m.

Snatch(2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ENCOREThur. 2:11 a.m.

The Snowman(2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to ``The Snowman Killer,’' an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXXFri. 11 a.m.

So You’re Going to Be a Father(1947) George O’Hanlon, Narrated by Art Gilmore. Joe McDoakes and his wife await a visit from the stork. (NR) 11 mins.TCMFri. 10:30 p.m.

The Social Network(2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.

Somewhere(2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXTues. 4:55 p.m.

Soul Food(1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.ENCOREMon. 7:03 p.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCOREWed. 10:44 a.m.ENCOREWed. 7:21 p.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.AMCWed. Noon

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXXMon. 3:30 p.m.FXXTues. 1 p.m.STARZWed. 6:56 p.m.STARZSun. 4:55 a.m.

Spider-Man 2(2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZWed. 9 p.m.FXSat. 2 a.m.FXSat. Noon

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZMon. 7:36 a.m.STARZMon. 8:02 p.m.STARZWed. 10:57 a.m.

Split(2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXMon. 1 p.m.FXXTues. 10:30 a.m.

Spy Chasers(1955) ★★ Bowery Boys, Sig Ruman. Slip and the gang foil foes of the exiled, incognito king of Truania. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMSat. 7:07 a.m.

Stalked by My Ex(2017) Yves Bright, Tamara Braun. Una mujer y su hija adolescente huyen a su localidad de origen cuando descubren que el exesposo de la mujer, un hombre violento que la maltrataba, está a punto de salir de prisión. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.UNIMASThur. 5 p.m.KFTRThur. 8 p.m.UNIMASSat. 11:30 a.m.KFTRSat. 2:30 p.m.

Stan & Ollie(2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREFri. 4:23 a.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.BBCATues. 8 p.m.CMTSat. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYWed. 10:23 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXFri. 4:20 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones(2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins.TNTFri. 11 p.m.TNTSat. 2 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith(2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTSat. 2 a.m.TNTSat. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens(2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TNTMon. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi(2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.TNTMon. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 11 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace(1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

Stay(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXWed. 4:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias(1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.OVATues. 11:30 p.m.

The Stepfather(2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZFri. 8:24 a.m.STARZFri. 6:16 p.m.STARZSat. 2:31 a.m.

The Stepford Wives(2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Still of the Night(1982) ★★ Roy Scheider, Meryl Streep. A Manhattan psychiatrist probes a patient’s murder and falls for the victim’s mysterious mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXMon. 7:30 a.m.

Stomp the Yard(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Stone(2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCThur. 9:45 p.m.

Storks(2016) ★★ Voices of Andy Samberg, Katie Crown. Animated. When the Baby Factory produces an adorable but unauthorized girl, a stork and his human friend race against time to deliver the bundle of trouble before the boss finds out. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins.HBOSat. 7:33 a.m.

The Story of Us(2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

The Stratton Story(1949) ★★★ James Stewart, June Allyson. Inspired by his wife and son, Chicago White Soxer Monty Stratton pitches with an artificial leg. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMTues. 7:30 a.m.

The Strawberry Blonde(1941) ★★★ James Cagney, Olivia de Havilland. A turn-of-the-century gold digger is loved by a decent young dentist and a brash contractor. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 8:30 p.m.

Stray Dog(1949) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura. Two detectives track one’s stolen revolver into the underworld of late-1940s Tokyo. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.TCMWed. 4:45 a.m.

Suburbicon(2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXMon. NoonFXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 1:30 p.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTSun. 5:30 p.m.

Summer Villa(2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 2 p.m.

Super Troopers(2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.COMSat. 3:15 p.m.COMSat. 7:45 p.m.

Super Troopers 2(2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXMon. 12:10 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZThur. 3:50 p.m.STARZFri. 12:23 p.m.

Surf’s Up(2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZThur. 10:15 a.m.STARZThur. 7:33 p.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 6 p.m.

Suspect Zero(2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXSat. 6:22 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Tabloid(2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCMon. 7:45 a.m.TMCTues. 5:05 a.m.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game(1949) ★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Two dancing baseball players run into trouble with their team’s new female owner and a gambler who doesn’t want them to win the pennant. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMTues. 3:15 p.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCTues. 10 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three(1974) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw. Four men hijack a crowded subway train and threaten to murder one hostage for every minute the ransom demand is late. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMThur. 7 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123(2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.IFCSun. 11:45 p.m.IFCMon. 8:45 a.m.SUNDTues. 1 a.m.SUNDTues. 8:30 a.m.UNIMASSun. NoonKFTRSun. 3 p.m.

Talladega Nights(2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.COMSun. 2:25 p.m.COMSun. 9:50 p.m.

Targets(1968) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Tim O’Kelly. A horror-film star’s retirement coincides with a young man’s shooting spree. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Taxi Driver(1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 3:05 a.m.

Ted(2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TNTWed. 11 a.m.TNTThur. 2:45 a.m.TRUFri. 10 p.m.TRUSat. Noon

The Ten Commandments(1956) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner. Raised as an Egyptian prince, Moses discovers his Hebrew heritage, hears God’s call, and engages in a bitter battle with the Pharaoh Ramses to free the Jews from slavery, leading them to the Promised Land. (G) 3 hrs. 40 mins.KABCSat. 7 p.m.KEYTSat. 7 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You(1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FREEFri. NoonFREEFri. 6 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDSat. 6 p.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCTues. 10 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D(2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXWed. 1:45 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking(2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.IFCSun. 12:30 p.m.IFCWed. 4:45 p.m.IFCThur. 12:45 p.m.

They Learned About Women(1930) ★★ Joseph T. Schenck, Gus Van. Lured by the glamour of the stage, two professional baseball players turn in their uniforms for careers in vaudeville. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMTues. 5:15 a.m.

They Live(1988) ★★ Roddy Piper, Keith David. When two men put on special sunglasses they see aliens and subliminal messages. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:49 a.m.

Think Like a Man(2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.VH1Sat. 6 p.m.

The Third Man(1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KVCRSat. 9:55 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less(2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCOREThur. 7:25 a.m.ENCOREFri. 2:58 a.m.

Thor(2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

Three Daring Daughters(1948) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Jose Iturbi. Sisters resent their divorced magazine-editor mother’s new husband, a concert pianist she met while on vacation. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMMon. 7:45 a.m.

300(2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 8 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 11:30 p.m.

300: Rise of an Empire(2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ASun. 11:04 p.m.

Throne of Blood(1957) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Isuzu Yamada. A Japanese version of ``Macbeth’’ features a samurai, his scheming wife and a flurry-of-arrows finale. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part(2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETThur. 5 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas(2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HMMSun. 3 p.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SHOWMon. 6 a.m.TMCFri. 1 p.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.SUNDSun. 5 p.m.SUNDSun. 9:30 p.m.

Tolkien(2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels ``The Hobbit’’ and ``The Lord of the Rings.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.HBOSun. 7:30 a.m.

Tommy’s Honour(2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.GOLFWed. 10 a.m.GOLFWed. 12:30 p.m.

Tone-Deaf(2019) Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew. After a string of bad relationships and work failures, Olive leaves for a weekend in the country, only to discover the shocking dark underbelly of rural America. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:05 p.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCFri. 8 p.m.AMCSat. 5 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

Touched With Fire(2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXWed. 3 a.m.

The Town(2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOTues. 2:10 a.m.

Trading Places(1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 12:25 p.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.IFCSun. 9 p.m.IFCMon. 11:15 a.m.

Traitor(2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWThur. 10:05 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon(2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 8:35 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXXSat. 6 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Transporter 3(2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ASun. 5:30 p.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.AMCMon. 7 p.m.

The Tree of Life(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOWed. 6:55 a.m.

Troll(1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXFri. 5:35 a.m.

Trolls(2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animada. Dos troles se embarcan en la aventura más grande de sus vidas cuando tienen que abandonar el único mundo que han conocido para rescatar a sus amigos. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.STARZThur. 5:03 a.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 3:30 p.m.IFCWed. 12:30 p.m.

Troy(2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.CMTSun. 10 p.m.

Trumbo(2015) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren. In 1947, successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo and other Hollywood figures get blacklisted for their political beliefs. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWMon. 2:20 p.m.

Tucked(2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 10:30 a.m.

Tugboat Annie(1933) ★★★ Marie Dressler, Wallace Beery. A tugboat captain and her tipsy husband see their son go on to bigger things. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMMon. 4:45 a.m.

Turistas(2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXThur. 8:56 a.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SHOWMon. 8 a.m.

Twilight(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.MTVFri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.MTVFri. 6 a.m.MTVFri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.MTVFri. 8:30 a.m.MTVFri. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.MTVFri. 3 a.m.MTVFri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.MTVFri. 2 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie(1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXThur. 2:40 p.m.

Twisted(2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWFri. 3:10 a.m.

Twister(1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CMTSat. NoonCMTSat. 5:30 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game(2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SHOWTues. 4:35 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ESun. NoonSYFYWed. 3:30 p.m.SYFYThur. 12:30 p.m.

2010(1984) ★★★ Roy Scheider, John Lithgow. The man behind the 2001 space odyssey joins a U.S./Soviet mission nine years later to find out what went wrong. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMSun. 1 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family(2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSun. 8:10 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor(2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.BETSun. 9 p.m.VH1Thur. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club(2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.LIFETues. 10:03 p.m.LIFEWed. 2:04 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETSat. 10:30 p.m.

Unbreakable(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOSun. 9:25 a.m.

Unbroken(2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXSun. 9:30 a.m.FXMon. 7 a.m.

Undercover Brother(2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREFri. 1:30 a.m.

Underwater!(1955) ★★ Jane Russell, Gilbert Roland. Sharks and thieves watch two men and a woman dive for a treasure ship perched on a ledge. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 1 a.m.

Unfaithful(2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXWed. 10:25 a.m.

Unforgettable(1996) ★★ Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino. A Seattle medical examiner framed for his wife’s murder injects himself with a drug that will allow him to see her memories of those of her killer’s. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXFri. 4:20 a.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy(2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

Unstoppable(2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXMon. 2:20 p.m.CMAXTues. 12:15 p.m.

Up in Smoke(1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCWed. 12:45 p.m.IFCThur. 8:30 a.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWMon. 4:25 p.m.SHOWTues. 1 a.m.SHOWSat. 10:05 a.m.SHOWSat. 10 p.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.SUNDThur. 3 a.m.SUNDThur. 10 a.m.

Valentine Ever After(2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 1 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOWed. 9:15 a.m.

The Vanishing(1993) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland. A kidnapper contacts his victim’s Seattle boyfriend three years after the crime. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:57 a.m.

Vive Como Sea(1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZSun. 3:09 a.m.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story(2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

War(2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.BBCASat. 3 a.m.

Warning Shot(2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCThur. 5 p.m.

The Watch(2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCSun. Noon

Waterworld(1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.ENCORESun. 3:12 p.m.STARZWed. 4:54 a.m.

We Belong Together(2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.BETThur. 7:30 p.m.

We Die Young(2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXTues. 10:25 a.m.

We’re the Millers(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSFri. 7 p.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.COMSun. 5 p.m.

The Wedding Guest(2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.SHOWThur. 8:25 a.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EFri. 9:30 p.m.ESat. Noon

Weightless(2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXTues. 8:40 a.m.

Welcome to Christmas(2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 2 a.m.

Wet Hot American Summer(2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREFri. 11:04 p.m.ENCORESat. 1:15 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas(2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FREEWed. 11 a.m.FREEWed. Noon

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.STARZWed. 1:09 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETSat. 8 p.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AUDThur. 5 p.m.AUDThur. 8:30 p.m.AUDFri. Noon

Where’s the Money(2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.TBSSun. 10 a.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDSat. 5 p.m.AUDSat. 9 p.m.AUDSun. 1 a.m.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot(2016) ★★ Tina Fey, Margot Robbie. In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker shakes up her routine by covering the war in Kabul, Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.KCOPSun. 4 p.m.

White House Down(2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:03 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sun. 11 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards(2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZMon. 9:48 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SHOWSat. 6 p.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXSun. 10:37 a.m.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.

Wild Things(1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWSun. 3:30 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory(1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.LOGOWed. 11 p.m.

Winchester(2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCSun. 2:45 p.m.

Winchester ’73(1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMSat. Noon

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SHOWSun. 6:50 a.m.

The Winning Team(1952) ★★★ Doris Day, Ronald Reagan. Grover Cleveland Alexander becomes one of baseball’s greatest pitchers, with his wife’s support. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMTues. 9:30 a.m.

With Love, Christmas(2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. Noon

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery(2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMMon. 7 p.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?(2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOTues. 7:35 a.m.

Wonder(2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 6:05 p.m.EPIXWed. 10:15 a.m.

Wonder Woman(2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTSun. 11 p.m.

The Wrong Todd(2018) Jesse Rosen, Anna Rizzo. Everything changes for Todd when his evil twin from a parallel universe arrives to steal his girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCTues. 9 a.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOFri. 12:45 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine(2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCORESat. 8:10 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse(2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXThur. 7 p.m.FXFri. 12:06 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOTues. 7 p.m.HBOFri. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past(2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXThur. 3:30 p.m.FXFri. 9:30 a.m.

XXX(2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ENCOREThur. 6:53 p.m.ENCOREFri. 11:58 a.m.

Year of the Dog(2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCThur. 6 a.m.

The Yellow Handkerchief(2008) ★★★ William Hurt, Maria Bello. An ex-con, a heartbroken teen and an insecure young man form a close bond as they travel together through post-Katrina Louisiana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXThur. 6:50 a.m.

Yes, I Do(2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOTues. 11 a.m.HBOThur. 9 p.m.

Yojimbo(1961) ★★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai. A free-lance samurai works both sides of the street in a village split by warring merchants. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMWed. 10:30 p.m.

You Can’t Beat Love(1937) ★★ Preston Foster, Joan Fontaine. A playboy lawyer runs for big-city mayor and falls for the mayor’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr.TCMThur. 6 a.m.

You Can’t Buy Everything(1934) ★★ May Robson, Jean Parker. A rich woman’s grudge against an ex-fiance worsens when her son falls for his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMThur. 10 a.m.

You Can’t Buy Luck(1937) ★★ Onslow Stevens, Helen Mack. An orphanage assistant charms a superstitious racehorse owner accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMThur. 7:15 a.m.

You Can’t Escape Forever(1942) ★★ George Brent, Brenda Marshall. A demoted reporter and his girlfriend seek to expose a crime kingpin. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMThur. 8:30 a.m.

You Can’t Fool a Camera(1941) Joseph Ruttenberg, Mervyn LeRoy. Eadweard Muybridge’s photographic experiments prove that when a horse gallops, there are times when all four of the animal’s feet are off the ground. (NR) 10 mins.TCMThur. 4:30 p.m.

You Can’t Fool Your Wife(1940) ★★ Lucille Ball, James Ellison. An outcast husband flirts with another woman who turns out to be his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMThur. 1 p.m.

You Can’t Get Away With Murder(1939) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Gale Page. A hoodlum lands in Sing Sing with his young partner, who has a change of heart. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMThur. 11:30 a.m.

You Can’t Take It With You(1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter’s fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMThur. 2:15 p.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter(2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. Noon

You Can’t Win(1948) Narrated by Pete Smith. Trouble begins when a man takes a day off to rest. (NR)TCMThur. 4:45 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree(2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZFri. 2:31 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy(2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSat. 9 p.m.

Z for Zachariah(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXSat. 12:45 p.m.

Zapata en Chinameca(1970) Antonio Aguilar, Jose Carlos Ruis. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs.KWHYWed. Noon

Zero Dark Thirty(2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.HISTThur. 12:27 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap(2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZFri. 8 p.m.STARZSat. 6:03 a.m.STARZSat. 10:41 p.m.

Zombies 2(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNFri. 6:25 p.m.

Zoolander(2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.IFCSat. 10 p.m.