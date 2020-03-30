What’s on TV Tuesday, March 31: ‘FBI’ on NBC; coronavirus TV specials

SERIES

American Experience The timely repeat “Influenza 1918" documents the viral epidemic blamed for the deaths of 600,000 Americans in the early part of the 20th century. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI The team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Police Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) works with the team on the investigation and finds her methods clash with the bureau’s. Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza and Zeeko Zaki star. 9 p.m. CBS

Empire Teri’s (Meta Golding) concerns about Andre’s (Trai Byers) erratic temper escalate as their wedding day arrives. Also, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) confronts Giselle (Nicole Ari Parker) after making a shocking discovery and Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) starts to fall for Lucious (Terrence Howard) again. Rhyon Nicole Brown and Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Biggest Loser All 12 contestants return in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA

One Day at a Time After a disastrous evening Penelope (Justina Machado) realizes she needs to change the way she handles her money. Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star in this new episode of the rebooted comedy. 9:32 p.m. Pop

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) struggles to balance the demands of his own case while helping an inmate (Marcus Lavoi) who’s fighting for the right to marry his dying girlfriend (Aurora Rowland-Martinez). Timothy Busfield also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Plastic Wars” investigates the constantly growing mountains of plastic waste in the U.S. and elsewhere. 10 p.m. KOCE

If Loving You Is Wrong As this soapy melodrama returns for its fifth and final season producers promise one mystery after another leading up to the series finale. In tonight’s premiere a long-suppressed family secret comes out. April Parker Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley, Heather Hemmens and Charles Malik Whitfield star. 10 p.m. OWN

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch This new one-hour unscripted series gains access to a 512-acre property in the Uinta Basin of Utah, reputed to be a hot-spot for paranormal and UFO-related activity. 10:03 p.m. History

Miracle Workers Al and Prince Chauncley (Geraldine Viswanathan, Daniel Radcliffe) face their biggest challenge yet in the conclusion of the two-part season finale of this quirky comedy. Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

Diario del coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC; 10 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

The Scheme Filmmaker Pat Kondelis’ sports documentary chronicles the two-year undercover investigation into corruption in college basketball that led to the arrest in 2017 of Adidas executives and assistant coaches at some major college sports programs in a pay-for-play scheme. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Colton Underwood; Barbara Corcoran; Robert Herjavec; Rachel Platten; Cameron Mathison. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Radnor (Hunters); Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West; Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Sean Hayes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Inside one of NYC’s busiest hospitals; healthcare battling the coronavirus; what hospitals need; 3-D images of a coronavirus patient; scammers preying on pandemic fears. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Josh Gad; Grace VanderWaal. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Maintaining good mental health; baby’s life-altering heart surgery is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show An interview with Demi Lovato; Ellen sends Average Andy to Monster Jam; Justin Bieber performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Matt Fraser (“Meet the Frasers”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sophie Turner. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Lovato performs; Jonathan Van Ness. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson; Jeff Tweedy performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Antonio Banderas; Rob Lowe; Kesha performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalya Neidhart, Paige and Alexa Bliss. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME TV MOVIES

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9:18 a.m. and 10:54 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 9:30 a.m. AMC; 10 p.m. BBC America

The Winning Team (1952) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Elysium (2013) 11 a.m. Sundance

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 11:27 a.m. Encore

Imperium (2016) 11:38 a.m. Starz

Speed (1994) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Spider-Man (2002) 1 p.m. FXX

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1:45 and 9 p.m. Encore

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM

A Simple Favor (2018) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Scrooged (1988) 3 p.m. TMC

Tropic Thunder (2008) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Doc Hollywood (1991) 3:30 p.m. Pop

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 3:40 p.m. Encore

Black Hawk Down (2001) 4 and 7 p.m. WGN America

Somewhere (2010) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Selena (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. E!

Hitch (2005) 6 and 10:02 p.m. Pop

Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Showtime

Wonder (2017) 6:05 p.m. Epix