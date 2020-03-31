Enjoy culture while social distancing: 9 picks, from Alvin Ailey to a Dudamel chat

For a little culture during your home quarantine, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are nine picks for Tuesday, all times Pacific:

Ailey All Access

This online portal from New York’s acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater features dance classes, short films and other original content, plus performances of full-length works including one of company founder Alvin Ailey’s signature pieces, “Revelations” (available until 4 p.m. Thursday). Free. youtube.com

Violinist Johnny Gandelsman

Grammy-winning violinist performs live all six Bach cello suites, transcribed for violin — the very program he was slated to perform in a canceled concert at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/JGandelsman

“Rambling Boy”

This 2009 documentary charts the life and career of the late, great acoustic bassist and jazz musician Charlie Haden, who jammed with seemingly everyone, from the Ornette Coleman Quartet to Portuguese guitarra player Carlos Paredes. Available through April 5. Free. vimeo.com

At Home With Gustavo

Los Angeles Philharmonic Music Director Gustavo Dudamel shares some of his favorite music, as well as his thoughts on how music unites us, in this new hour-long radio show hosted KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen. 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays (in English); 7 p.m. Sundays (in Spanish). Free. 91.5 KUSC.FM and kusc.org

“Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!”

Barry Edelstein, artistic director of the Old Globe in San Diego, walks viewers through the finer points of the Bard’s poetry in this family-friendly presentation. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/TheOldGlobe

Home Share Dailies

This new weekday series from Art Share L.A., a nonprofit downtown, features 20-minute performances by local musicians, dancers, spoken-word artists and others. The Tuesday offering: “Our’s Together,” a ceremonial dance exploration by Rissi, creative director of Sokamba Performing Arts Company. 2 p.m. Tuesday. Free; requires Zoom (password “artshare”); zoom.us. Full schedule at artsharela.org

“The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues”

Short pieces written by playwrights including Bekah Brunstetter and Eric Bogosian are performed from home by such stars as Michael Shannon, Dylan Baker and “Succession” actress Juliana Canfield. Available anytime. Free; donations accepted. 24hourplays.com

Opera Family Time

Los Angeles Opera’s new LAO at Home page has some kid-friendly content, including sing-alongs and lesson plans to help turn youngsters into tomorrow’s opera afficiandos. Available anytime. Free. laopera.org

“The Kindertransport’s Rescuers and Rescued: A Second-Generation Conversation”

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presents this discussion of a World War II-era program that brought thousands of Jewish children from Nazi-occupied territories to safe havens in Britain. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Free. Register at lamoth.org

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Tuesday through Saturday.