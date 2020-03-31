What’s on TV Wednesday, April 1: ‘The Magicians’ on Syfy; Coroanavirus coverage

SERIES
The Goldbergs Erica, Barry and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner) go on a spring break trip with the gang, but things don’t go as expected. Also, Adam (Sean Giambrone) doubts if college is for him when his test scores are not as good as he had hoped. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The documentary “Cuba’s Wild Revolution” visits the largest island in the Caribbean, where wildlife found nowhere else in the world lives in protected habitats. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Challenge In this new season of the groundbreaking unscripted competition, contestants include familiar faces from “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Big Brother,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” 8 p.m. MTV
Schooled Urged on by Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen), Lainey (AJ Michalka) reaches out to her estranged mother (guest star Megyn Price) hoping to reconcile. Haneefah Wood, Tim Meadows and Brett Dier also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria (Sofía Vergara) steps in to help. Also, Haley, Luke and Alex (Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter) throw a party at the house when Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) are out of town. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “Cuba’s Cancer Hope” explores how some Americans are defying a federal embargo and seeking treatment for cancer in Cuba, where physicians are developing promising, less costly vaccines. 9 p.m. KOCE
Earth’s Sacred Wonders In Mali, a young Muslim helps to renovate Djenne’s Great Mosque, in the hope of earning a place in paradise. 10 p.m. KOCE
Tournament of Champions This culinary competition which began last month with 16 of the world’s finest chefs competing in a series challenges concludes tonight with the last two chefs competing in the season finale, 10 p.m. Food Network. Before the final episode, host Guy Fieri, hunkered down in his home, comments on previous episodes, highlights and behind the scenes footage. 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
Dave The gang stays with Dave’s (Dave Burd) parents while he’s in Philadelphia for his first-ever concert. GaTa, Taylor Misiak and Andrew Santino also star. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX
Brockmire Baseball is barely holding on so Jim (Hank Azaria) turns to Jules (Amanda Peet), the one person he knows can turn things around. 10 p.m. IFC
The Magicians This imaginative series inspired by the novels of Lev Grossman ends its run. Olivia Taylor Dudley, Summer Bishil, Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman and Arjun Gupta star. 10 p.m. Syfy
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
SPECIALS
Garth & Trisha Live Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood broadcast an intimate concert live from their home recording studio. 9 p.m. CBS
David Blaine: The Magic Way Magician David Blaine performs reality-defying magical acts in this new special. Featured celebrities include Odell Beckham Jr., Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Dave Chappelle, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, David Dobrik, Dr. Dre and Jamie Foxx. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Issa Rae; Robert Herjavec; relationship expert Bela Gandhi; chef Sandra Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”); Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York City”); MAX performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show John Cena; Sho Madjozi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People who are battling COVID-19 and say it is nothing like they expected. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Spotting psychopaths; baby formula to avoid; holiday savings; the secret to beating the blues. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jesse Eisenberg. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Russell Wilson; Ciara; Marcus Mumford performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eric Stonestreet; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Jessie Reyez. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Faris; Michael Peña; Lou Sanders. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Terry Crews. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
Revolutionary Road (2008) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
Field of Dreams (1989) 8:55 a.m. Encore
Sanjuro (1962) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Wonder (2017) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:23 a.m. Syfy
Unfaithful (2002) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax
Analyze This (1999) 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:57 a.m. Starz
Ted (2012) 11 a.m. TNT
Red Beard (1965) 11:15 a.m. TCM
District 9 (2009) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FXX
Eye in the Sky (2015) 1:10 p.m. Starz
Creed (2015) 2 p.m. VH1
Jaws (1975) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
Sing (2016) 2:30 p.m. FX
High and Low (1963) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:50 p.m. HBO
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 3:15 p.m. TNT
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX
The Brothers (2001) 4:25 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 4:45 p.m. IFC
Seven Samurai (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Overlord (2018) 5:15 p.m. Epix
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 5:45 and 10 p.m. TNT
Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 6 p.m. BBC America
Coming to America (1988) 6 p.m. BET
The Blind Side (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man (2002) 6:56 p.m. Starz
Home Alone (1990) 7 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount
The Goonies (1985) 7:45 p.m. Syfy