What’s on TV Thursday, April 2: ‘Mom’ on CBS; coronavirus specials; and more

Rainn Wilson and Allison Janney in “Mom” on CBS.
Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist (Rainn Wilson) needs help in a new episode of “Mom” on CBS.
(Robert Voets / CBS)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
April 1, 2020
8 PM
SERIES

Man v. Food In the first of two new episodes host Casey Webb visits San Jose, where he tries a falafel sandwich and a Monte Cristo Reeto with turkey, ham, bacon and Swiss cheese wrapped in a tortilla. Then he takes the Masumo Challenge, one of the Bay Area’s biggest bowls of ramen. In the second episode he visits San Francisco and tries a Gold Rush-inspired 49er Club Steak Challenge. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Food Network

Young Sheldon When Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns that the house next door is for sale he schemes to find the perfect neighbors. Also, Missy (Raegan Revord) must pitch against her boyfriend in a baseball game in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) joins Jonah (Ben Feldman) for lunch with his parents and brother (Meagan Feyand, Fred Melamed and Jason Ritter) in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Man With a Plan When Andi’s (Liza Snyder) doctor advises her to stop taking birth control pills she and Adam (Matt LeBlanc) realize they need to find another means of family planning. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha and Stacey Keach also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) therapist (guest star Rainn Wilson) hits a rough patch in his life and she worries he may need professional help. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Great Food Truck Race This new episode is set in Palm Springs. 9 p.m. Food Network

Siren At the same time Helen (Rena Owen) gets a visit from an old friend a new mermaid arrives and Ryn (Eline Powell) becomes suspicious as this mystical drama returns with two new episodes. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Alex Roe, and Ian Verdun also star. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform
Broke Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) stars as a single suburban mom whose estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), turns ups with her husband (Jaime Camil) penniless and needing a place to stay in this new comedy. Izzy Diaz co-stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch, Matt McGorry, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King and Conrad Ricamora star as this complex mystery series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. ABC

Top Chef Ali Wong and Randall Park swing by the Top Chef kitchen to challenge the chefs to make the wackiest fried rice they can. Then the chefs head to the Getty Museum for inspiration. 10 p.m. Bravo

CORONAVIRUS TV COVERAGE

Pandemic: COVID-19 9 a.m. Discovery

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban; Cynthia Erivo performs; Chris Powell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Bublé; Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Some people stay at home while others go to crowded beaches and parties. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors YouTube star GloZell talks about hoarding; medical excuses for sale; bad teachers; hair banks. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Coronavirus. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sean Hayes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alicia Keys performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler; Jessica Alba; Hot Country Knights perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jennifer Aniston; Grouplove performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; Dave Bautista; Princess Nokia. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Poehler. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Aisha Tyler; Rob Huebel. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

DAYTIME MOVIES

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 a.m. FXX
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 a.m. LOGO
Rudy (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:20 a.m. HBO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 10 a.m. Sundance
Traitor (2008) 10:05 a.m. Showtime
The Rider (2017) 10:15 a.m. Encore
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Surf’s Up (2007) 10:15 a.m. and 7:33 p.m. Starz
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. IFC
Margin Call (2011) 10:34 a.m. Cinemax
The Lost Boys (1987) 11 a.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 11 a.m. FX
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
Casino Royale (2006) 11:05 a.m. HBO
You Can’t Get Away With Murder (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Crawl (2019) Noon Epix
Enemy of the State (1998) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 12:27 p.m. History
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 1 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 1:30 p.m. Starz
Adrift (2018) 1:45 p.m. TMC
Alpha (2018) 1:59 p.m. Encore
You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax
Home Alone (1990) 3 p.m. AMC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 3:30 p.m. FX
Finding Forrester (2000) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Running Scared (1986) 3:38 and 11:39 p.m. Encore
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4 and 9 p.m. IFC
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
The Goonies (1985) 5 p.m. Syfy
Panic in Needle Park (1971) 5 p.m. TCM
Glory (1989) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Signs (2002) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 7 p.m. TCM

Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
