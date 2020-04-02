What’s on TV Friday, April 3: Series finale of ‘Hawaii Five-0’; Coronavirus TV coverage

SERIES

Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) after Mel (Diaz) runs into danger in the demon world. Meanwhile, Harry and Jordan (Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction. Poppy Drayton also stars. 8 p.m. CW

Shark Tank This new episode features a reinvention of the traditional house slipper as a sneaker; an online mentoring program that helps high school students and their parents navigate the college admissions process and a product that reduces the time to make a bed. 8 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In the new episode “Now Hear This: Vivaldi: Something Completely Different,” Scott Yoo travels through Northern Italy and explores Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. 8 p.m. KOCE

Hawaii Five-0 Danny (Scott Caan) is abducted and wounded in an attempt to get the cypher Steve’s (Alex O’Loughlin) mother left him in the series finale of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) start to experience the upside of parenting, and try to persuade Heidi (guest star Emily Rudd) to keep young Connor (guest star John Jackson Hunter) near them. Also, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) gets help from Adam (Sam Underwood) as Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) condition deteriorates. Grant Show, Rafael de la Fuente and Maddison Brown also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

Dishing With Julia Child In this new six-part series, nine of the most popular chefs in America gather to watch episodes of Child’s seminal TV series “The French Chef,” and share how Julia Child changed the way Americans think about cooking. In tonight’s the first of two new episode chefs Jos Andrs and Eric Ripert discuss Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE





CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly and Ryan salute 2019: memorable moments as voted on by the viewers. 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Dr. Mehmet Oz; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Norman Lear; Fortune Feimster; Acapop! KIDS perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Advances in DNA technology expose fertility fraud; five of Dr. Donald Cline’s nearly 70 offspring. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Scams to look out for and avoid during tax season. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Surviving a pandemic; predicting when life will be back to normal; how to recover financially; sorting fact from fiction. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus; Trump administration response; responses in cities and states: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker and Sarah Kliff, the New York Times; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Virtual interview guests include Mayor Eric Garcetti; Max Brooks; Seth MacFarlane; Willie Nelson; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Rachael & Vilray perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Lady Gaga; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tracy Morgan; Jeff Tweedy performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kathy Bates; Billy Eichner. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Woody Harrelson; Kieran Culkin; chef Bobby Flay. 12:37 a.m. KNBC



DAYTIME MOVIES

Rescue Dawn (2006) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:45 a.m. HBO

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 9 a.m. TCM

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 a.m. Sundance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:08 a.m. Starz

Glory (1989) 10:10 a.m. Epix

X-Men (2000) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Face/Off (1997) 11 a.m. IFC

Ghost (1990) Noon AMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) Noon Showtime

Déjà Vu (2006) 12:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Best Man (1999) 12:29 p.m. Starz

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Looper (2012) 1 p.m. Syfy

Running Scared (1986) 2:05 p.m. Encore

Serpico (1973) 2:05 p.m. Showtime

Buried (2010) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax

Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

American Gangster (2007) 3:54 p.m. Encore

Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America

Baby Boom (1987) 5 p.m. TCM

Glory Road (2006) 5:30 p.m. ESPN

The American President (1995) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Pledge (2001) 6 p.m. Cinemax

The Impossible (2012) 6 p.m. TMC

Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 6:33 p.m. Encore

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Bachelor Mother (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 7:55 p.m. HBO