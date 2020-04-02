What’s on TV Friday, April 3: Series finale of ‘Hawaii Five-0’; Coronavirus TV coverage

SERIES
Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) after Mel (Diaz) runs into danger in the demon world. Meanwhile, Harry and Jordan (Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction. Poppy Drayton also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Shark Tank This new episode features a reinvention of the traditional house slipper as a sneaker; an online mentoring program that helps high school students and their parents navigate the college admissions process and a product that reduces the time to make a bed. 8 p.m. ABC
Great Performances In the new episode “Now Hear This: Vivaldi: Something Completely Different,” Scott Yoo travels through Northern Italy and explores Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. 8 p.m. KOCE
Hawaii Five-0 Danny (Scott Caan) is abducted and wounded in an attempt to get the cypher Steve’s (Alex O’Loughlin) mother left him in the series finale of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) start to experience the upside of parenting, and try to persuade Heidi (guest star Emily Rudd) to keep young Connor (guest star John Jackson Hunter) near them. Also, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) gets help from Adam (Sam Underwood) as Jeff’s (Sam Adegoke) condition deteriorates. Grant Show, Rafael de la Fuente and Maddison Brown also star in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW
Dishing With Julia Child In this new six-part series, nine of the most popular chefs in America gather to watch episodes of Child’s seminal TV series “The French Chef,” and share how Julia Child changed the way Americans think about cooking. In tonight’s the first of two new episode chefs Jos Andrs and Eric Ripert discuss Child’s hands-on treatment of a whole fish. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
CORONAVIRUS TV SPECIALS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon CW and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly and Ryan salute 2019: memorable moments as voted on by the viewers. 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Dr. Mehmet Oz; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Norman Lear; Fortune Feimster; Acapop! KIDS perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Advances in DNA technology expose fertility fraud; five of Dr. Donald Cline’s nearly 70 offspring. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Scams to look out for and avoid during tax season. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Surviving a pandemic; predicting when life will be back to normal; how to recover financially; sorting fact from fiction. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Coronavirus; Trump administration response; responses in cities and states: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker and Sarah Kliff, the New York Times; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Virtual interview guests include Mayor Eric Garcetti; Max Brooks; Seth MacFarlane; Willie Nelson; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 10 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Krasinski; Rachael & Vilray perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Lady Gaga; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tracy Morgan; Jeff Tweedy performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kathy Bates; Billy Eichner. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Woody Harrelson; Kieran Culkin; chef Bobby Flay. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
Rescue Dawn (2006) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:45 a.m. HBO
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 9 a.m. TCM
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 a.m. Sundance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:08 a.m. Starz
Glory (1989) 10:10 a.m. Epix
X-Men (2000) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Face/Off (1997) 11 a.m. IFC
Ghost (1990) Noon AMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) Noon Showtime
Déjà Vu (2006) 12:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Best Man (1999) 12:29 p.m. Starz
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Looper (2012) 1 p.m. Syfy
Running Scared (1986) 2:05 p.m. Encore
Serpico (1973) 2:05 p.m. Showtime
Buried (2010) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax
Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
American Gangster (2007) 3:54 p.m. Encore
Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. BBC America
Baby Boom (1987) 5 p.m. TCM
Glory Road (2006) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
The American President (1995) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Pledge (2001) 6 p.m. Cinemax
The Impossible (2012) 6 p.m. TMC
Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 6:33 p.m. Encore
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Bachelor Mother (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 7:55 p.m. HBO