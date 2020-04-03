What’s on TV Saturday, April 4: ‘Line of Duty’; plus, Sunday talk shows

SERIES

The Kitchen In a new “Quarantine edition,” the hosts use ingredients from their own pantries. 11 a.m. Food Network

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica and chef Felix Trattoria prepare pasta with prosciutto and peas. A visit to Sonoratown in downtown L.A. Also, Jessica and her son Levi make homemade chocolate snacks. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo Max the Camel faces new challenges as he ages. Also, Willow the Red Panda gives birth to two baby cubs in the first of two new episodes of the documentary series. 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Line of Duty The superintendent of an anti-corruption police unit recruits a disgraced officer (Martin Compston) for an investigation into the department’s most capable detective (Lennie James) in this imported police drama. Vicky McClure also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Oprah and Alicia Keys: The Interview Oprah Winfrey interviews 15-time Grammy-winning music superstar Alicia Keys over video. 10 p.m. OWN



CORONAVIRUS TV COVERAGE

NewsHour Weekend: Coronavirus (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN



MOVIES

The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich directed this 1971 drama of despair and deviance in a small Texas town in the early 1950s. Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman won Oscars for their performances as the town patriarch and a neglected housewife romanced and rejected by a local teen (Timothy Bottoms). Cybill Shepherd made her acting debut as a rich girl who comes between Bottoms’ character and his best friend (Jeff Bridges). 6:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Ten Commandments Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price costar, with little Fraser Heston as the infant Moses. 7 p.m. ABC

Good Boys Co-screenwriter Gene Stupnitsky also made his well-received directorial debut with this charming 2019 coming-of-age comedy about three close-knit sixth-graders (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) who resort to desperate measures to sneak out and go a party hosted by one of their classmates. Will Forte, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Retta, Michaela Watkins and Sam Richardson also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A Dog’s Journey W. Bruce Cameron co-adapted his own novel of the same title for director Gail Mancuso’s sentimental 2019 sequel to the 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose.” Josh Gad lends his voice to the multiple incarnations of a canine spirit. Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Henry Lau and Johnny Galecki also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

You’re Bacon Me Crazy A chef (Natalie Hall) is doing well with Portland foodies who enjoy the fresh sandwiches she serves at her busy food truck, but is alarmed when her handsome new friend (Michael Rady) parks his food truck across the street from her spot. Michael Karl Richards and Casey Manderson also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews American biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

Advertisement

CBS News Sunday Morning Harrison Ford. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Coronavirus response: Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Coronavirus response: Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-La.). Coronavirus response: Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS COVID-19 economy: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: the Failure of Globalism”); author Paul Krugman (“Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future”); Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist. COVID-19 and autocratic rule in Hungary: Valerie Hopkins, Southeast Europe Financial Times; Michael Ignatieff, Central European University. How India is coping with the pandemic: Barkha Dutt, the Washington Post. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Joshua Hawley (R-Mo.). FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Trump. Steve Bannon. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Michael Dowling, Northwell Health. Dr. Luana Marques, Anxiety and Depression Assn. of America. James Bullard, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy. Michael Lewis, Bloomberg. Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Kasie Hunt, NBC; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.) (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Defense Mark Esper. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Prisons: Dr. Homer Venters, Community Oriented Correctional Health Services: Topeka K. Sam, New Yorkers United for Justice. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Bill Gates, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Guy Benson. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Zoom application: Eric Yuan, Zoom. Covering the coronavirus pandemic: Marty Baron, the Washington Post. How doctors and nurses tell their stories: Gregg Gonsalves, Yale School of Medicine; Dr. Nisha Mehta. Covering pandemic missteps: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Oliver Darc. Staying inspired while covering a global crisis: Maria Shriver. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Gayle Trotter; Ray Suarez; Kat Timpf; Liz Claman; Cathy Areu. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

America Together Coping in difficult times: Host Pete Hegseth is joined by other Fox News personalities, including Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and others. (N) 6 p.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on companies, small businesses, workers and the world’s economy. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) 8 a.m. AMC

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 a.m. Paramount

Analyze This (1999) 8:20 a.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 a.m. FX

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 9:30 a.m. TBS

The Set-Up (1949) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10:35 a.m. Paramount

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 10:48 a.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Twister (1996) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man 2 (2004) Noon FX

Casino Royale (2006) Noon HBO

Blades of Glory (2007) Noon and 11:30 p.m. TBS

Winchester ’73 (1950) Noon TCM

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 12:20 p.m. Showtime

Z for Zachariah (2015) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

Like Crazy (2011) 1 p.m. KDOC

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1 p.m. IFC

Batman Begins (2005) 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Dirty Dancing (1987) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Brothers (2001) 3:30 p.m. TMC

Days of Heaven (1978) 4 p.m. KCOP

The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. KCET; 5 p.m. MLB

Rush Hour (1998) 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Dark Knight (2008) 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Hellboy (2004) 4:40 p.m. Encore

Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. AMC

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 5 and 9 p.m. FX

Targets (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 5 p.m. TNT

Hanna (2011) 5:05 p.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 5:12 p.m. Starz

Shazam! (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6 p.m. Sundance

Pretty Woman (1990) 6:05 p.m. Freeform

The Last Picture Show (1971) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Ten Commandments (1956) 7 p.m. ABC

The First Wives Club (1996) 7 p.m. Ovation

District 9 (2009) 7 p.m. TMC

Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 and 11:25 p.m. AMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:50 p.m. Cinemax

Good Boys (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

A Dog’s Journey (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark