What’s on TV Monday: The Plot Against America; Coronavirus

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams and Jeanine Mason are guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) is upset when Bob’s (Billy Gardell) ex-wife (Nicole Sullivan) tries to maneuver her way back into his life in this new episode of the romantic comedy. Maribeth Monroe, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones and Gina Yashere also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Roswell, New Mexico On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Parsons), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favor. Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn and Kayla Ewell also star. 9 p.m. CW

Better Call Saul When what looks to be a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) feels himself pushed to the limit. Also, Mike (Jonathan Banks) takes steps to keep a lid on the anger of the cartel. Tony Dalton, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship This new episode revolves around the animated feature “Trolls World Tour.” 9 p.m. Food Network

The Plot Against America Evelyn and Rabbi Bengelsdorf (Winona Ryder, John Turturro) receive an invitation from Mrs. Lindbergh (Caroline Kaplan) to a state dinner for Nazi Germany’s foreign minister in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Manifest Michaela and Ben (Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas) put everything on the line to attempt a dangerous rescue in the season finale of the mystery series. Also, as Zeke’s (Matt Long) final hours tick down, Saanvi and Vance (Parveen Kaur, Daryl Edwards) make a desperate attempt to reach the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who may be the only person who can save Zeke. 10 p.m. NBC

Breeders During a school break Luke is responsible for taking Lenny the class bear on an adventure; Lenny has been to Italy, Peru and beyond, but Paul can’t even manage to get the family and the bear out of the house to the local park. 10 p.m. FX

Dispatches From Elsewhere (N) 10:15 p.m. AMC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

Washington Journal Primetime (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



SPECIALS

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America Elton John hosts a one-hour benefit special in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performers include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish. 9 p.m. Fox

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises Former hosts Regis Philbin and Meredith Vieira join new host Jimmy Kimmel in a behind-the-scenes look at the long-running game show. 10 p.m. ABC

Broken Places This new special explores how trauma in childhood shapes people’s lives as they become adults. 10 p.m. KOCE



TALK SHOWS



CBS This Morning LeVar Burton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Via video chat: Jon Cryer (“Supergirl”); Laura Prepon (“You and I, as Mothers”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Hummus; a twist on a classic Italian pasta dish; cooking with pantry staples; Moscow Mule cocktail. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall How the pandemic impacts children in underserved communities; managing anxiety disorder; insomnia. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Matt LeBlanc; Bellamy Young. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Medical workers on the front lines are fighting the coronavirus and risking their own lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Adult ADHD; safer alternatives for stimulant drugs; a procedure that gives a keyhole pout. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Jen Wong. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; Lady Gaga; Billie Joe Armstrong performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracy Morgan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Former figure skater Adam Rippon; actress Anna Camp. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Where’s My Roy Cohn? Matt Tyrnauer’s revelatory 2019 documentary profiles attorney Roy Cohn, who was known for many years primarily as legal counsel for disgraced Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy during his “witch hunt” for covert Communists in America. Cohn died of AIDS in 1986, and since then has often been more closely associated with the work he did in the 1970s and early ’80s with then New York real estate developer Donald Trump. 9 p.m. Starz

Suicide Kings (1997) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

The Little Minister (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Super 8 (2011) 10:35 a.m. Epix

Dan in Real Life (2007) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Eddie the Eagle (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 12:05 p.m. Starz

State of Play (2009) 12:27 p.m. Encore

Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Green Years (1946) 12:45 p.m. TCM

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 1 p.m. Sundance

Coach Carter (2005) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Drumline (2002) 1:30 p.m. VH1

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) 2:37 p.m. Encore

Hills of Home (1948) 3 p.m. TCM

22 Jump Street (2014) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. Sundance

Platoon (1986) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Widows (2018) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 6 p.m. Freeform

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

A Star Is Born (2018) 6:40 p.m. HBO

The Grey (2012) 7 p.m. Encore

Searching (2018) 7:14 p.m. Starz

The Paleface (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 7:45 p.m. TNT

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. Sundance

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 8 p.m. TRU

The Pledge (2001) 8:50 p.m. Cinemax

Schindler’s List (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

Ray (2004) 9 p.m. Ovation