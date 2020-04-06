Enjoy culture while social distancing: Go inside Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House

For a little culture while you stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, we’re offering daily recommendations of streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are five picks for Monday, all times Pacific:

Hollyhock House

Take a virtual tour of this East Hollywood residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for oil heiress Aline Barnsdall in the 1920s and recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. Available any time. Free. hollyhockhousevirtual.org

“Lips Together, Teeth Apart”

Broadway.com presents Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Ari Graynor in a live reading of the late Terrence McNally’s comedy about two straight couples spending the Fourth of July at the Fire Island home of a relative who died of AIDS. 5 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. broadway.com, facebook.com/Broadway and youtube.com

“Live From the Playroom”

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents daily 20-minute rock concerts for kids of all ages. Noon Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. therockandrollplayhouse.com and facebook.com/rrphkids

“LAO at Home”

Los Angeles Opera’s series of living-room recitals continues with soprano Janai Brugger and violinist Javier Orman. 4 p.m. Monday. Free. laopera.org/laoathome and facebook.com/laopera

The Decameron Project

Actors from the Tennessee Shakespeare Co. will start your day with recitations of works by the Bard and other poets. 8:15 a.m. Mondays-Fridays. Free. facebook.com/tennesseeshakespearecompany; archived at tnshakespeare.org/decameron

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post. Check back for new picks Monday through Saturday.