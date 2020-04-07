California African American Museum moves its dance party to Instagram. You’re invited

The California African American Museum in Los Angeles is taking its popular “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” party to Instagram.

Mr. Choc and J.Rocc of the international deejay collective the World Famous Beat Junkies will supply the grooves for this virtual edition of the community dance event, now dubbed “Can’t Stop, *Really* Won’t Stop,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Instagram @thebeatjunkies.

The “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” parties have been a way to celebrate the opening night of exhibitions at CAAM, located in L.A.'s Exposition Park. This time, you, the viewer, will supply the moves by tagging @CAAMinLA in your Instagram story.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times are Pacific.

“Full Pink Moon: Opera Povera in Quarantine”

Pauline Oliveros’ 1999 work “The Lunar Opera: Deep Listening for_Tunes” is presented as a six-hour musical event and benefit for artists who’ve lost work because of the pandemic. It features scores of performers and is co-hosted by Sean Griffin and performance artist Ron Athey. 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday. Free; donations accepted. seangriffin.org, facebook.com, Twitter @OperaPovera and Instagram @opera_povera

Barak Ballet

The Santa Monica-based troupe streams recent repertoire, starting with “Carry Me Anew” by choreographer Ma Cong. Available Tuesday only. Free. On Instagram @barakballet

Denk on Bach

Pianist and MacArthur fellow Jeremy Denk launches a series exploring the life and works of Bach as part of his residency at Manhattan public-radio station WQXR’s performance venue the Greene Space. 4 p.m. Tuesday. Free. thegreenespace.org

“Il Postino” (The Postman)

Opera Santa Barbara shares an encore of its production of Mexican composer Daniel Catán’s adaptation of the 1994 film about the friendship between a humble Italian mail carrier and Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/operasantabarbara

“Steps Must Be Gentle — Celebrating the Poetry of Tennessee Williams”

This installment of Library Girl, a literary series curated by Ruskin Group Theatre’s Susan Hayden, features clips of company members reciting poems by the beloved American playwright. Available any time. Free. facebook.com

Opera for families

Los Angeles Opera streams the kid-friendly tale “The Prospector,” set during California’s Gold Rush in the 19th century and inspired by Puccini’s “The Girl of the Golden West.” 2 p.m. Tuesday. Free. laopera.org

“I Can’t Believe It’s Schoenberg”

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and host Rob Kapilow explore the Austrian-born composer’s “Verklärte Nacht.” 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Genealogy and the Holocaust”

Genealogist Michael Morgenstern, a staff member at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, shares research tips and examples of documents he was able to locate for survivors. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/Los-Angeles-Museum-of-the-Holocaust

