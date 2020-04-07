What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Modern Family’ finale; coronavirus

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) evaluates a 15-year-old brought in after an apparent fall off an overpass in this new special. 8 p.m. NBC

Modern Family The long-running comedy series ends its run with a two-hour event. Up first, a look back at favorite moments and interviews with cast members. That’s followed by a one-hour finale. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing star. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Nature “Remarkable Rabbits.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Ghost Hunters The paranormal investigation series returns for a new season with a two-episode premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E

Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Josh Gates treks through Canada, Korea and Siberia in search of DNA to be used to clone the woolly mammoth. 8 p.m. Discovery

LEGO Masters “Star Wars” 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “The Truth About Fat” explores the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger and pregnancy. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses a woman’s kidnapping. 10 p.m. NBC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte are guests in the premiere. Jimmy Kimmel hosts. 10 p.m. ABC

Earth’s Sacred Wonders At the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. 10 p.m. KOCE

Celebrity Ghost Stories Ice-T and his wife, Coco. 10 p.m. A&E

Brockmire Jim and Jules (Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet) agree to keep their relationship professional when they work together to trick owners into selling teams. 10 p.m. IFC





SPECIALS

CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers (A Benefit for MusiCares) Friends and collaborators pay tribute to the country music legend in this new special featuring songwriter Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”), Kim Carnes, Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill. 8 p.m. CMT



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime Federal and state response to COVID-19. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Podcast host Laurie Santos. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus; author Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Restaurateur Michael Chernow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Via video chat: Taraji P. Henson (“Coffee & Kareem”); Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sara Haines co-hosts; Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Irv Gotti (“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Boreanaz; podcast host Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tim Gunn (“Making the Cut”); Debbie Allen (Instagram dance class); André Leon Talley and Star Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An Olympic athlete, a homebound woman and a scientist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Drew and Brittany Brees donate $5 milllion to Louisiana’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show More men are dying from COVID-19 pandemic than women. Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A procedure for RBF; a sitter caught abusing a dog on camera; a vitamin to prevent skin cancer. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ed O’Neill; Sofia Vergara; Julie Bowen; Ty Burrell; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Eric Stonestreet. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Will Forte; comic Doug Smith. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 1 a.m. Bravo

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ron Funches. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Batman Begins (2005) 8 a.m. MTV

The Muppets (2011) 8:26 a.m. Encore

Gone Girl (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX

The Pledge (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

All the Money in the World (2017) 9 a.m. FX

Rudy (1993) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Role Models (2008) 10:26 a.m. and 5:34 p.m. Starz

The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV

Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:07 p.m. Starz

Stan & Ollie (2018) 1:37 p.m. Encore

Training Day (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 2 p.m. Epix

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 3:15 p.m. TCM

A Simple Plan (1998) 3:17 p.m. Encore

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:29 and 9:02 p.m. Starz

Déjà Vu (2006) 4 p.m. Cinemax

A League of Their Own (1992) 4:30 p.m. IFC

Gattaca (1997) 4:40 p.m. Epix

Carmen Jones (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:15 p.m. Syfy

Attack the Block (2011) 6:30 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform

Trolls (2016) 7 and 9 p.m. FX

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. Paramount

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Hanna (2011) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Father’s Little Dividend (1951) 10 p.m. KVCR

Total Recall (1990) 10 p.m. Ovation

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz



STREAMING

Parasite (2019) Anytime, starting Wednesday, on Hulu.