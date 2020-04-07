What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Modern Family’ finale; coronavirus

SERIES
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) evaluates a 15-year-old brought in after an apparent fall off an overpass in this new special. 8 p.m. NBC
Modern Family The long-running comedy series ends its run with a two-hour event. Up first, a look back at favorite moments and interviews with cast members. That’s followed by a one-hour finale. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing star. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Nature “Remarkable Rabbits.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Ghost Hunters The paranormal investigation series returns for a new season with a two-episode premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E
Expedition Unknown: Uncovered Josh Gates treks through Canada, Korea and Siberia in search of DNA to be used to clone the woolly mammoth. 8 p.m. Discovery
LEGO Masters “Star Wars” 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “The Truth About Fat” explores the mysteries of fat and its role in hormone production, hunger and pregnancy. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses a woman’s kidnapping. 10 p.m. NBC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte are guests in the premiere. Jimmy Kimmel hosts. 10 p.m. ABC
Earth’s Sacred Wonders At the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. 10 p.m. KOCE
Celebrity Ghost Stories Ice-T and his wife, Coco. 10 p.m. A&E
Brockmire Jim and Jules (Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet) agree to keep their relationship professional when they work together to trick owners into selling teams. 10 p.m. IFC
SPECIALS
CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers (A Benefit for MusiCares) Friends and collaborators pay tribute to the country music legend in this new special featuring songwriter Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”), Kim Carnes, Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill. 8 p.m. CMT
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime Federal and state response to COVID-19. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Podcast host Laurie Santos. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus; author Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Restaurateur Michael Chernow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Via video chat: Taraji P. Henson (“Coffee & Kareem”); Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines co-hosts; Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Irv Gotti (“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Boreanaz; podcast host Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tim Gunn (“Making the Cut”); Debbie Allen (Instagram dance class); André Leon Talley and Star Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An Olympic athlete, a homebound woman and a scientist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Drew and Brittany Brees donate $5 milllion to Louisiana’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show More men are dying from COVID-19 pandemic than women. Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A procedure for RBF; a sitter caught abusing a dog on camera; a vitamin to prevent skin cancer. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ed O’Neill; Sofia Vergara; Julie Bowen; Ty Burrell; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Eric Stonestreet. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Will Forte; comic Doug Smith. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ron Funches. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Batman Begins (2005) 8 a.m. MTV
The Muppets (2011) 8:26 a.m. Encore
Gone Girl (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX
The Pledge (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
All the Money in the World (2017) 9 a.m. FX
Rudy (1993) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Role Models (2008) 10:26 a.m. and 5:34 p.m. Starz
The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Casper (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV
Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:07 p.m. Starz
Stan & Ollie (2018) 1:37 p.m. Encore
Training Day (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 2 p.m. Epix
Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 3:15 p.m. TCM
A Simple Plan (1998) 3:17 p.m. Encore
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:29 and 9:02 p.m. Starz
Déjà Vu (2006) 4 p.m. Cinemax
A League of Their Own (1992) 4:30 p.m. IFC
Gattaca (1997) 4:40 p.m. Epix
Carmen Jones (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:15 p.m. Syfy
Attack the Block (2011) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 7 p.m. Freeform
Trolls (2016) 7 and 9 p.m. FX
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation
Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. Paramount
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Hanna (2011) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Father’s Little Dividend (1951) 10 p.m. KVCR
Total Recall (1990) 10 p.m. Ovation
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz
STREAMING
Parasite (2019) Anytime, starting Wednesday, on Hulu.