What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Will and Grace’ on NBC; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus; highlighted listings continue.
SERIES
Last Man Standing A car restoration article puts Mike, Chuck and Ed (Tim Allen, Jonathan Adams and Hector Elizondo) in the spotlight and leaves Joe (Jay Leno) feeling unappreciated in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan After Andi (Liza Snyder) catches Adam (Matt LeBlanc) in a lie, he vows never do that again. Stacy Keach, Kevin Nealon, Swoosie Kurtz and Kali Rocha also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) says he feels like Ricky Ricardo with Lucy, inspiring Grace, Jack and Karen (Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally) to each daydream that they are Lucy, with Will as their long-suffering Ricky. Leslie Jordan and Lucie Arnaz guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy The long-running medical drama ends its season. Ellen Pompeo
stars. 9 p.m. ABC
The Great Food Truck Race Host Tyler Florence meets the food trucks in Las Vegas where the teams spin a protein roulette wheel. 9 p.m. Food Network
Shaq Life Two new episodes of Shaquille O’Neal’s unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT
Broke Jackie (Pauley Perrette) encourages Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) to get jobs so they can pay their share. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Tommy Tommy (Edie Falco) and the LAPD race to find a criminal who makes fake 911 calls in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Top Chef Kelly Clarkson is a guest for a Quickfire based on her new movie “Trolls: World Tour” where the chefs are tasked with combining colorful ingredients from six different musical lands to make one delicious dish. 10 p.m. Bravo
Vegas Chef Prizefight Three chefs remain, and only two will meet the Caesars Executives to make their case. 10 p.m. Food Network
Siren While Ryn (Eline Powell) is looking for someone to help her she learns about a secret unborn child. Also, Ben (Alex Roe) takes risks to help his mother (Sarah-Jane Redmond), while Xander (Ian Verdun) tries to jump-start his new career. Rena Owen, Georgia Waters and Hugo Ateo also star. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC
Coronavirus: Deploying Financial Firepower (N) 5 p.m. Bloomberg
Washington Journal Primetime Medical care in COVID-19 hot spots: Dr. Nahid Bhadelia. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Christine Baranski. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Victor Rasuk (“The Baker and the Beauty”); David Foster performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gloria Estefan performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Guy Fieri; Kim Fields; Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Lowe; Madelaine Petsch; Skid Row Running Club. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People frolic on the beach, go to parties and hoard supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show COVID-19; Pink; David Spade. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Coronavirus: Zinc; food supply chain. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Hashimoto’s disease; a brain-fluid leak; pharmacies offering fruit and vegetables free of charge. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tig Notaro. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike D; Ad-Rock; Anna Kendrick; Dan White; best of Fallon. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential historian Jon Meacham. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Don Cheadle and Regina Hall; Phoebe Bridgers performs. (N) 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Emily Blunt; Sam Heughan; Niall Horan performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actress Jane Fonda; journalist Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Abby Elliott; actor Adam Pally. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 a.m. IFC
Wildlife (2018) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The American (2010) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
The Richest Girl in the World (1934) 10 a.m. TCM
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 10 a.m. TMC
The Favourite (2018) 10:55 a.m. Cinemax
Shazam! (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11 a.m. IFC
Juno (2007) 11 a.m. Sundance
Ex-Lady (1933) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Tropic Thunder (2008) 2 p.m. IFC
The Others (2001) 2:50 p.m. HBO
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Frequency (2000) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC
Annie Hall (1977) 5 p.m. TCM
Moneyball (2011) 5:07 p.m. Encore
Ice Age (2002) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 6 p.m. TNT
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
Total Recall (1990) 7 p.m. Ovation
Manhattan (1979) 7 p.m. TCM
The Terminator (1984) 7:05 p.m. Showtime
The Jungle Book (2016) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. AMC
Innerspace (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Goldfinger (1964) 8 p.m. Epix
Where the Wild Things Are (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 8:45 p.m. LOGO
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) 9 p.m. Showtime
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Traffic (2000) 10 p.m. Cinemax
GoldenEye (1995) 10 p.m. Epix
It (2017) 10 p.m. TNT
Under Siege (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Prisoners (2013) 10:30 p.m. HBO
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:30 p.m. Syfy