Quarantine must-watch of the day: Marin Ireland in the immigrant tale ‘Ironbound’

A world-weary immigrant named Darja ekes out an existence cleaning houses in “Ironbound,” a decades-spanning drama from Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok that was an L.A. Times Critic’s Choice when it ran at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood in 2018.

Marin Ireland, who played Darja in the original off-Broadway production as well as at the Geffen, is joining the rest of the original New York cast for a live reading of “Ironbound” on Thursday. Proceeds will benefit the New York Theatre Workshop and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

The reading takes place at 4 p.m. over Zoom, with a minimum $5 donation. Details can be found at play-perview.com.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s a list for Thursday, all times Pacific.

“Collective Constellation: Selections From the Eileen Harris Norton Collection”

Art + Practice, the L.A. exhibition space founded by Mark Bradford, offers a virtual tour of its current show celebrating works by female artists of color. Available anytime. Free. artandpractice.org

“Jane Eyre”

National Theatre at Home streams this 2015 stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic 19th-century romantic novel. It’s co-presented by the Bristol Old Vic. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days. Free. youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre

Virtual Shakespeare Aloud

The Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach launches this online play-reading series on Zoom. First up: the jealousy, treachery and murder of “Othello.” 1 p.m. Thursday. Free. Sign up to read or watch at carpenterarts.org

Dance classes

Nai-Ni Chen of the New Jersey-based Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company leads a new installment of her troupe’s weekday online dance classes on Zoom. 9 a.m. Thursday. Free. Register at nainichen.org/company-class

“Office Hours”

Tyree A. Boyd-Pates, associate curator of Western history at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, fields viewers’ questions in this series debuting on Instagram Live. Noon Thursday. Free. On Instagram @theautry

Mindful meditation

This weekly 30-minute meditation session, presented by the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center and normally held at the Hammer Museum’s Billy Wilder Theater, moves online. 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. Free. hammer.ucla.edu

