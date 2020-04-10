Movies on TV this week: April 12 ‘Network’ on TCM

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 12 - 18, 2020

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ENCORE Sat. 7:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Casablanca (1942) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Mon. 3:42 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:35 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) SUND Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

High Noon (1952) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Jaws (1975) CMAX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ENCORE Fri. 10:46 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:16 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

A Man for All Seasons (1966) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Metropolis (1927) TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

Network (1976) TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

The Seventh Seal (1956) TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) SHOW Tues. Noon

Top Hat (1935) TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ENCORE Sat. 10:46 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ENCORE Wed. 2:34 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Tues. 4:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 12 - 18, 2020

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 4 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:46 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Blade II (2002) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ IFC Thur. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Thur. 3:16 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. SUND Mon. 7 p.m. SUND Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 12 - 18, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 4 a.m. BBCA Tues. Noon AMC Fri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ BBCA Mon. 10 p.m. BBCA Tues. 2 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:01 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ STARZ Tues. 6:14 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 7:13 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:46 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:29 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:20 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ CMAX Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Fri. 1 p.m. MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 5:23 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ FREE Sun. Noon

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Sun. 2:57 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ FREE Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 11 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Sun. 2 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 1:28 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 10 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ HBO Sun. 5:40 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ FREE Tues. Noon

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 11 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ KVEA Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ SUND Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ SYFY Wed. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5:35 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:59 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:31 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ OVA Wed. 6 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Mon. 3:42 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:35 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

The General’s Daughter (1999) ★★ SUND Fri. 10:30 a.m. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ SUND Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 4 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 10 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FREE Sun. 8:40 p.m. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ ENCORE Thur. 3:09 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 4:46 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 11:45 a.m. USA Fri. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Wed. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 5 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11:50 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:04 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:56 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon PARMOUNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ CMAX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 12:20 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ TNT Sun. 9 a.m. TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Fri. 1 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Thur. 12:01 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Fri. 9 a.m. MTV Fri. 3 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:50 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ TNT Sun. 11:45 a.m. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 7 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TRU Sun. 10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ FREE Wed. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ STARZ Sun. 6:22 a.m. STARZ Sun. 1:10 p.m. STARZ Wed. 6:06 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:02 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:59 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Sun. 10:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 7:11 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m. SUND Mon. Noon

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 11 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 4 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9:20 a.m. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 10:39 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 10:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FXX Sun. 11 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ POP Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Tues. 4:11 a.m. STARZ Tues. 3:56 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ LIFE Tues. 8 p.m. LIFE Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ EPIX Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ COM Sat. 10 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:43 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ SHOW Tues. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 1:35 p.m. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Tues. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Tues. Noon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Tues. 9 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Fri. 1:50 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ SYFY Sun. 1 p.m. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 10:46 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ SUND Fri. 2 a.m. SUND Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 4:41 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ STARZ Fri. 1:03 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ ENCORE Wed. 2:34 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ SHOW Tues. 1:50 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 9 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Tues. 4:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 7:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 11 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:30 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 12 - 18, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

About Last Night(2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETWed. 4 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSun. 4:30 p.m.

Accepted(2006) ★★ Justin Long, Jonah Hill. After trying and failing to get into college, a high-school senior and his friends fool parents and peers by creating their own university. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.STARZSun. 8:08 a.m.STARZWed. 11:27 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.BBCAMon. 8 p.m.BBCATues. 4 a.m.BBCATues. NoonAMCFri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCAMon. 10 p.m.BBCATues. 2 a.m.AMCThur. 10:01 a.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCTues. 12:05 p.m.

Adventureland(2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.STARZThur. 3:45 p.m.STARZFri. 9:17 a.m.

Affairs of State(2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXFri. 8:40 a.m.

After Auschwitz(2017) Hoping to find a sense of normalcy, six female Holocaust survivors immigrate to America, get married and raise children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KLCSTues. 10 p.m.KLCSWed. 4 a.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SYFYSun. 1 a.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 3 p.m.

The Age of Innocence(1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins.EPIXSun. 4:35 p.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCFri. 6 a.m.

Airplane!(1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.SHOWSat. 4:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland(2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZTues. 6:14 a.m.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem(2007) ★★ Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth. Residents of a Colorado town become caught up in a longstanding war between two deadly alien races. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCWed. 4 a.m.IFCWed. 6:30 a.m.

Alive(2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.EPIXFri. 7:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me(2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.VH1Thur. 1:40 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love(2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. Noon

Aloha(2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Alone in the Game(2018) A profile of the ongoing struggles LGBTQ athletes are facing at the professional, collegiate and Olympic levels. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.AUDSat. 5 p.m.

Along Came a Spider(2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.BBCASun. 7 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked(2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOSat. 7:32 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts(2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZSun. 3:07 a.m.

American Christmas(2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCMon. 7 a.m.

American Dreamz(2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXFri. 1:45 p.m.

American Made(2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXTues. 3:30 p.m.FXXWed. 2 p.m.

American Outlaws(2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXFri. 2:10 p.m.

The American President(1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.SHOWSun. 2 p.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.IFCSun. 3:15 p.m.

American Ultra(2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXThur. 9:05 a.m.

An American Werewolf in London(1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXTues. 1:55 a.m.CMAXFri. 3:35 a.m.

Analyze This(1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWSun. 7:45 a.m.SHOWFri. 10:15 a.m.

Angels & Demons(2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ENCOREFri. 3:59 a.m.

Anger Management(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCOREFri. 7:13 p.m.ENCORESat. 6:46 a.m.ENCORESat. 3:29 p.m.

The Animal(2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCORESun. 2:34 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse(2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXWed. 3:45 p.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AUDThur. 5 p.m.AUDThur. 9:30 p.m.

Annapolis(2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXThur. 8:55 a.m.

Another Fine Mess(1930) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie hide in a mansion to escape from a policeman. (NR) 28 mins.TCMTues. 2:30 a.m.

Anything for Love(2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOMon. 6:30 p.m.

Are We Done Yet?(2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FXWed. 10 a.m.FXThur. 7 a.m.

Arlington Road(1999) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins. A U.S. history professor, obsessed with radical groups, thinks his new neighbors may be domestic terrorists. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.HBOWed. 3:15 a.m.

Arrival(2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.SYFYWed. 10 a.m.SYFYThur. 12:30 p.m.

Assassination Games(2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Dos asesinos rivales forman una alianza para acabar con un cartel de narcotráfico apoyado por la DEA. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford(2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins.CMAXFri. 5:20 p.m.

Assassins Run(2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXSat. 1 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

ATL(2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6 p.m.

August Rush(2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPFri. 10 p.m.POPSat. 2 p.m.

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXTues. 5:35 p.m.EPIXWed. 11:55 a.m.EPIXWed. 12:05 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron(2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TBSFri. 9 p.m.

The Aviator(2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins.STARZMon. 11:46 a.m.STARZSat. 3:52 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 7 p.m.IFCTues. 11:30 p.m.

B

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boy(2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.VH1Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Baby Driver(2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXTues. 4:30 p.m.FXWed. 2 p.m.

Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder(1929) Baby Rose Marie. Baby Rose Marie sings three songs. (NR)TCMSat. 7:30 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise(1961) ★★★ Bob Hope, Lana Turner. An advice-to-the-lovelorn writer falls for the only single girl in a town full of women. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.FREESun. 11:20 p.m.FREEMon. 11 a.m.FREEThur. 5 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II(1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.FREEThur. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sun. 1 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Bad News Bears(2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.IFCWed. 3:15 p.m.IFCThur. 12:46 p.m.

Badman’s Territory(1946) ★★ Randolph Scott, Ann Richards. A Texas sheriff seeks his brother and finds the Oklahoma hide-out of the Dalton and James gangs. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 12:30 p.m.

The Band Wagon(1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMWed. 11 a.m.

Bandslam(2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWWed. 7:30 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous(2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 4:30 p.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Barbershop(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWSun. 6 a.m.SHOWFri. 4:35 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut(2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.VH1Fri. 11 a.m.

Barnyard(2006) ★★ Voices of Kevin James, Courteney Cox. Animated. Otis the bull would rather sing and dance with the other farm animals, but somehow he must find the courage to lead when responsibility is thrust upon him. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCThur. 9 a.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXXWed. 7:30 p.m.FXXThur. 2:30 p.m.

Be Cool(2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SHOWFri. 8:15 a.m.

Beaches(1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CMAXSun. 3:50 p.m.

Beastly(2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCFri. 1 p.m.

Beauty Shop(2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.VH1Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America(1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXFri. 11:45 p.m.

Being Rose(2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCFri. 2:30 p.m.

Ben-Hur(1959) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins. An enslaved Judean prince meets his Roman betrayer, a former friend, in a chariot race. (G) 3 hrs. 23 mins.TCMSun. 9 a.m.

The Benchwarmers(2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCORESun. 4:29 a.m.

Beowulf(2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCThur. 6 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin(2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXSun. 6:55 a.m.

The Best of Me(2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTThur. 1:30 a.m.

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt(1956) ★★ Dana Andrews, Joan Fontaine. A reporter lets his publisher frame him for murder to show the fallacy of circumstantial evidence. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Big Daddy(1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.MTVFri. 1 p.m.MTVFri. 7:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House(2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Fri. 3:50 p.m.VH1Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCFri. 12:05 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club(2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCWed. 7 a.m.TMCThur. 5:05 a.m.

The Birds(1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SUNDSun. 9 p.m.SUNDMon. 1 p.m.

Black Dynamite(2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXWed. 2:20 p.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins.OVASat. 11 p.m.

Black Hearted Killer(2020) Julie McNiven, Jon Abrahams. A grateful organ recipient reaches out to the couple who donated their daughter’s heart. But the more time she spends with them, the more she starts to wreak havoc on their once-peaceful lives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

Black Mass(2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.IFCFri. 11 a.m.

Black Panther(2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TBSSat. 8 p.m.

Blade(1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs.IFCSun. 6:15 p.m.IFCMon. 11:15 a.m.

Blade II(2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCSun. 9 p.m.IFCMon. 2 a.m.

Blade: Trinity(2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.IFCSun. 11:30 p.m.IFCMon. 8:45 a.m.

Blaze(2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCMon. 4 p.m.TMCTues. 5:35 a.m.

Blended(2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.COMSun. 2:30 p.m.COMSun. 7:30 p.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 4:35 a.m.

Blood and Chocolate(2007) ★ Agnes Bruckner, Hugh Dancy. A young werewolf pursues a romance with a human male, much to the displeasure of a packmate who also desires her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCThur. 12:15 p.m.

Blood Simple(1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXThur. 3:45 a.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 2:50 p.m.

Blue Valley Songbird(1999) ★★ Dolly Parton, John Terry. After learning about her tyrannical father’s death, a country music singer confronts her past and mends her relationship with her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.ASun. 1 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOFri. 10:40 a.m.

Bolt(2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREESun. 10:10 a.m.

Booty Call(1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins.SHOWWed. 4:30 p.m.SHOWThur. 2:05 a.m.

The Boss Baby(2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXSun. 10:30 a.m.

The Boss(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXXMon. 9:30 a.m.FXXMon. 4 p.m.

The Break-Up(2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSun. 2:15 p.m.TBSMon. 2 a.m.TNTSat. 12:45 p.m.TNTSat. 1:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club(1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:23 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules(2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.SHOWWed. 9:30 a.m.

Breaking In(2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXWed. 2:20 p.m.

Bride Wars(2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TBSMon. 4 a.m.

Bridesmaids(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOWed. 8 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWThur. 6:45 a.m.

Brighton Rock(2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCFri. 6 p.m.TMCSat. 4:35 a.m.

The Brothers Solomon(2007) ★ Will Arnett, Will Forte. To fulfill their dying father’s wish for a grandchild, two socially inept siblings embark on a mission to find mates and start families. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.FXMon. 7 a.m.

Bruce Lee: The Legend(1984) ★★ Bruce Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell. The martial artist is seen in clips and recalled by Steve McQueen, James Coburn and others who knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXFri. 6:47 a.m.

A Brush With Love(2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

A Bug’s Life(1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREESun. Noon

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FS1Sat. 5 p.m.

The ‘Burbs(1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:19 p.m.ENCOREMon. 11:56 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid(1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORESat. 7:07 p.m.

The Butterfly Effect(2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs.ENCOREMon. 4:03 p.m.

C

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabin Fever(2002) ★★ Jordan Ladd, James DeBello. College students fall prey to a flesh-eating virus after they head to the woods for a vacation. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. Noon

Caddyshack(1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCWed. 7:45 p.m.IFCWed. 10:31 p.m.

Cadena de Mentiras(1955) Adalberto Martínez, Lucy González. El secretario de unos abogados se hace pasar por otro hombre cuando escucha una conversación referente a una herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Campfire Kiss(2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HALLMon. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXTues. 3:30 p.m.EPIXTues. 10 p.m.

Captain Phillips(2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.WGNTues. 4 p.m.WGNTues. 7 p.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWSun. 9:30 a.m.SHOWMon. 5:05 a.m.

Car Wash(1976) ★★★ Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye. A preacher, a cabby, other customers and employees mingle to disco music at a Los Angeles car wash. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESat. 5:07 a.m.

La cárcel de Cananea(1960) ★★ Pedro Armendáriz, Agustin de Anda. Un hombre inocente es culpado de asesinato y para encontrar al verdadero criminal se escapa de la cárcel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Career Opportunities(1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCORETues. 5:07 a.m.ENCORETues. 4:09 p.m.

Casablanca(1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Case 39(2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 10:10 a.m.

Casino(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.ENCOREMon. 5:59 p.m.ENCORETues. 9:24 a.m.

Casino Royale(2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.HBOThur. 5:30 p.m.

Cast Away(2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.CMAXSun. 2:57 a.m.

Celular(2004) ★★ Kim Basinger, Chris Evans. Un joven intenta ayudar a una mujer secuestrada después de que ella lo contacta a través de su teléfono celular. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.UNIMASSat. 6 p.m.KFTRSat. 9 p.m.

Changing Lanes(2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESat. 12:35 p.m.

Charlie Says(2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWTues. 3:45 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels(2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWWed. 11 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web(1973) ★★★ Voices of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde. Animated. A literate spider and a rat save a pig from slaughter in an animated adaptation of E.B. White’s classic. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSat. 9:25 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen(1950) ★★★ Clifton Webb, Myrna Loy. Time-and-motion-study pioneers Frank and Lillian Gilbreth run their brood of 12 efficiently. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’(1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXThur. 2:20 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience(2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.AXSThur. 6 p.m.AXSThur. 8:45 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick(2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXFri. 8 p.m.

The Citadel(1938) ★★★ Robert Donat, Rosalind Russell. With his wife, a Scottish doctor treats impoverished Welsh miners for TB but, dispirited, forsakes them for London’s rich. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

City Island(2009) ★★★ Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies. Vince brings home his secret ex-con son to meet the rest of his family, prompting everyone to expose truths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXMon. 1:20 a.m.CMAXFri. 3:35 p.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel: Special Edition(2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 2 hrs.LIFEMon. 8 p.m.LIFETues. 12:01 p.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel(2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 11:30 a.m.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.LIFESat. Noon

Clash of the Titans(2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseo, el hijo de Zeus, se embarca en una peligrosa misión para prevenir que Hades derroque al rey de todos los dioses y arrase con la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.

Cloverfield(2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.IFCTues. 2:45 p.m.IFCWed. 8:30 a.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTTues. 11 p.m.

Code of Honor(2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

The Cokeville Miracle(2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXTues. 7 a.m.

Cold Pursuit(2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.HBOFri. 5:30 p.m.

The Color of Rain(2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Coma(1978) ★★★ Geneviève Bujold, Michael Douglas. A doctor links her hospital’s high coma rate to a black market in vital organs. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMWed. 9 p.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETSun. 2 p.m.

The Conspirator(2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXMon. 1:20 a.m.

Constantine(2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs.SYFYThur. 10 p.m.SYFYFri. 1:05 p.m.SYFYFri. 7:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDMon. 7 p.m.AUDMon. 11 p.m.AUDSat. 9 p.m.AUDSun. 1 a.m.

Couples Retreat(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.EFri. 7 p.m.EFri. 9:30 p.m.

Courage(2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.UNIMASSun. 10 a.m.KFTRSun. 1 p.m.

Crank(2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.UNIMASSat. 12:30 p.m.KFTRSat. 3:30 p.m.

Crazy(2017) A schizophrenic faces a legal battle when he refuses to take medication prescribed by his doctors. (NR) 1 hr.KOCETues. 11 p.m.KOCEWed. 4 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMAXWed. 12:15 p.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon(1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMFri. 9 p.m.

Creed II(2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 3:30 a.m.

The Crooked Man(2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYTues. 6:30 a.m.

Crossroads(1942) ★★ William Powell, Hedy Lamarr. A rattled French diplomat and his wife become victims of a blackmailer’s ruse about his past. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMTues. 11 a.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 7 p.m.

Cuando habla el corazón(1943) Pedro Infante, María Luisa Zea. El hermano de una humilde joven, que muere durante el parto, reta en un duelo a muerte al padre de la criatura. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Cutting Class(1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SHOWFri. Noon

D

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Da Vinci Code(2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.ENCOREFri. 1:28 a.m.

Daddy Day Care(2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZMon. 8:26 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2(2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXSat. 4:30 p.m.EPIXSun. 1:40 a.m.

Damien: Omen II(1978) ★★ William Holden, Lee Grant. A couple send their orphan nephew, the Antichrist, to military school, where he learns who he is. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCORESat. 11:54 a.m.

Dan in Real Life(2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWWed. 12:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises(2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.TBSSat. 4:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.IFCThur. 1:15 p.m.IFCFri. 8:30 a.m.

The Dark Tower(2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.SHOWTues. 8:35 a.m.

Dark Victory(1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

The Dark(2005) ★★ Maria Bello, Sean Bean. After the death of her daughter, a woman meets a mysterious girl who supposedly died in a mass suicide 50 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZMon. 11:50 p.m.STARZTues. 11:37 a.m.

Darkness Falls(2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREMon. 1:01 a.m.

Days of Heaven(1978) ★★★ Richard Gere, Brooke Adams. Migrant lovers and a little sister con a rich wheat farmer in 1910s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.KEYTSat. 9 a.m.

Deadpool(2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXWed. 7:30 p.m.FXThur. 5 p.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXThur. 9:35 p.m.

Death Becomes Her(1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXWed. 10:31 a.m.

Death Wish(2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXThur. 6:10 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:25 a.m.

Deep in My Heart(1954) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Merle Oberon. Hungarian Sigmund Romberg comes to circa-1900 New York and becomes a composer for Broadway and Hollywood. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMMon. 6 a.m.

Defining Hope(2017) Nurses guide patients and their families at fragile junctions in their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.KLCSTues. 8 p.m.KLCSWed. 2 a.m.

Deliver Us From Eva(2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.BETTues. 3 p.m.

Deliverance(1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Delta Farce(2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXFri. 5:15 a.m.

The Departed(2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.AMCFri. 7 p.m.AMCSat. 6 a.m.

Derailed(2005) ★★ Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston. Adulterous lovers must turn the tables on a violent blackmailer to save their respective families. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCMon. 6:30 a.m.

Despicable Me(2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREESat. 5:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXSun. 12:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2(2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.FREESat. 10 p.m.

The Devil Doll(1936) ★★ Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan. Paul is wrongfully convicted of robbery and murder, and breaks out of prison using a scientist’s shrinking invention. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMThur. 3:30 p.m.

Diary of a Hitman(1992) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Sherilyn Fenn. A weary high-paid killer balks at his last job when he meets his targets: his client’s wife and baby. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXTues. 5:30 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules(2011) ★★ Zachary Gordon, Devon Bostick. Wimpy Greg and his older brother and chief tormentor try to survive their parents’ attempts to have them bond. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSat. 10 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul(2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXMon. 12:30 p.m.FXTues. 10 a.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOSun. 5:40 p.m.

Die Hard 2(1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOWed. 4:55 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.HBOSun. 3:25 a.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXMon. 8:25 a.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREETues. Noon

District 9(2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWMon. 7 a.m.SHOWMon. 4 p.m.TMCTues. 10 p.m.

Django Unchained(2012) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz. A former slave joins forces with the German bounty hunter who freed him and helps hunt down the South’s most-wanted criminals, all in the hope of finding his long-lost wife. (R) 2 hrs. 45 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 7 p.m.PARMOUNTFri. 11 p.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OVASun. 6 p.m.

Doctor Strange(2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.SYFYSat. 8:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey(2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWThur. 10 a.m.SHOWThur. 9 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose(2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs.FXMon. 2:30 p.m.FXTues. Noon

The Domestics(2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXWed. 10:15 a.m.

Don Juan 67(1967) Mauricio Garcés, David Reynoso. Una jovencita le tiende una trampa a un hombre mujeriego del que está enamorada para así llamar su atención. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Don’t Get Nervous(1929) A man uncomfortable with film sets and microphones reluctantly performs a few songs. (NR)TCMSat. 7:40 a.m.

Don’t Go Near the Water(1957) ★★ Glenn Ford, Fred Clark. Madison Avenue-trained Navy men handle public relations on a South Pacific island during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWMon. 5:53 p.m.SHOWTues. 12:30 p.m.

Donnybrook(2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCTues. 1:45 a.m.

Double Harness(1933) ★★ Ann Harding, William Powell. After tricking him into marriage, a woman tries to win the love of her philandering husband. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMSat. 6:15 a.m.

Dr. No(1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.SUNDSat. 6 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animada. Para encontrar la única cosa que le hará ganar a la chica de sus sueños, un niño profundiza en la historia de una criatura malhumorada del bosque que lucha para proteger a su mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.KVEASun. 4:30 p.m.

Dragon Blade(2015) Jackie Chan, John Cusack. Un decurión romano huido a China y un heroico guarda chino injustamente caído en desgracia, unen sus fuerzas para combatir una terrible amenaza que acecha no sólo a China, sino a toda la humanidad. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.UNIMASSat. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSat. 1:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

Dreaming of Joseph Lees(1999) ★★ Samantha Morton, Lee Ross. To the dismay of her suitor and family, a young woman becomes enamored of a childhood hero. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXTues. 5:05 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor(2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.FREESat. Noon

Dropa(2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCTues. 7:45 a.m.TMCThur. 10:30 a.m.

Drumline(2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.VH1Sat. 5:20 p.m.

The Duel(2016) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth. A Texas Ranger investigates a series of murders in an Old West town that’s run by a former Confederate officer. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.SYFYSun. 10:30 a.m.SYFYMon. 3:30 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard(2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TRUSat. Noon

Dumb and Dumber To(2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 11 a.m.

E

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Earth Girls Are Easy(1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSun. 4:55 a.m.

Easter Parade(1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Easter Under Wraps(2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes undercover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down. She meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. Noon

Eat Pray Love(2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.OVAMon. 8:30 p.m.OVATues. 4 p.m.

Empire of the Sun(1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.HBOTues. 9:30 a.m.

Employee of the Month(2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCSun. 7 a.m.

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.CMAXSat. 4:45 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.LOGOThur. 5:54 p.m.LOGOThur. 11 p.m.

The Equalizer(2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXTues. 7 p.m.FXTues. 10 p.m.

Eraser(1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.SUNDSun. 1:30 a.m.

Escape Room(2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.STARZWed. 10:38 p.m.

Everybody’s Fine(2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.OVATues. 7 p.m.OVAWed. 4 p.m.

Extract(2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.STARZMon. 4:53 a.m.

Extraction(2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.SYFYMon. 10 a.m.SYFYTues. 2:05 a.m.

F

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off(1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.IFCSat. 1 p.m.IFCSun. 3 a.m.

Fail-Safe(1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau. The president cannot stop a Strategic Air Command plane accidentally cued to bomb Moscow. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.KCETFri. 10 p.m.

Faith in the Family(2019) Tiffany Hines, Juan Antonio. The author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 3:30 p.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story(2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.LIFEMon. 10:33 p.m.LIFETues. 2:34 a.m.

The Family Stone(2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOWed. 2:05 p.m.

The Family(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones. Una familia mafiosa a la que las autoridades ocultan en el programa de Protección a Testigos tiene problemas para adaptarse a su nueva vida en Normandía, Francia. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.USASun. 9 a.m.SYFYMon. 2 p.m.

Fashionably Yours(2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 p.m.HALLWed. 8 p.m.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYSun. 5:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.SYFYSun. 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYWed. 8:30 p.m.SYFYThur. 5:35 p.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSun. 6:15 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXMon. 7 p.m.FXMon. 11:44 p.m.

Femme Fatale(2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXWed. 12:15 p.m.

Ferdinand(2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXSun. 8 a.m.

Festival Express(2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSTues. 7 a.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AUDSun. 5 p.m.AUDSun. 9 p.m.AUDMon. 1 a.m.AUDTues. 5 p.m.AUDTues. 9 p.m.AUDWed. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.AMCMon. 12:30 p.m.AMCTues. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams(1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESun. 9 p.m.ENCOREMon. 3:59 a.m.ENCOREMon. 12:31 p.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TBSSun. 7 p.m.TRUFri. 10 p.m.TRUSat. NoonTNTSat. 10:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.BRVOSat. 6 p.m.BRVOSat. 8:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXSat. 10:15 p.m.

Finding Your Feet(2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.EPIXMon. 4:55 a.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.AMCMon. 9:30 a.m.

First Sunday(2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.STARZSun. 1:28 a.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.OVAWed. 6 p.m.OVAThur. 4 p.m.

The Flying Deuces(1939) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie join the Foreign Legion and wind up scheduled for a firing squad. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.KVCRWed. 10:20 p.m.

Follow the Fleet(1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a song-and-dance team spends shore leave with the one who drove him into the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMWed. 5 a.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.STARZMon. 3:42 p.m.STARZFri. 5:35 p.m.

1408(2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.IFCTues. 7:30 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason(2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZSat. 11:48 p.m.

The French Connection(1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCORESat. 9 p.m.

Frequency(2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXMon. 4:35 a.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 8 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 1:45 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 11:45 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 6 p.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 11:15 p.m.STARZMon. 6:06 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn(1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter(2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCThur. 3:30 a.m.

From Hell It Came(1957) ★★ Tod Andrews, Tina Carver. Atomic researchers flee from a tribal prince, back from the dead as a walking tree stump. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMThur. 12:30 p.m.

From Russia With Love(1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.SUNDSat. 11 p.m.

Frozen in Love(2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLWed. Noon

The Fugitive(1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FREEWed. 11 a.m.

Fun Size(2012) ★ Victoria Justice, Thomas Mann. A teenager and her friends embark on a frantic search for her little brother after he disappears into a sea of trick-or-treaters on Halloween. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXSat. 7:55 a.m.

G

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Game Night(2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.TBSSun. 9 p.m.TNTFri. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 6 p.m.

Garden State(2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZWed. 4:30 p.m.

Gator(1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXThur. 7:05 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee(1934) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman thinks a flirting man is the co-respondent her lawyer has hired to expedite her divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.TCMWed. 9 a.m.

El gendarme desconocido(1941) Cantinflas, Mapy Cortés. Cantinflas trabaja para la policía, y se le encomienda la difícil misión de encontrar un diamante que ha sido robado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.GALASat. 9:30 a.m.

The General’s Daughter(1999) ★★ John Travolta, Madeleine Stowe. Two investigators find an underworld of sex and cover-ups behind an Army captain’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SUNDFri. 10:30 a.m.SUNDSat. 2 a.m.

Get On Up(2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.CMAXWed. 8:13 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETSat. 10 p.m.

The Getaway(2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOTues. 4:15 a.m.

Ghost(1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.BBCAWed. 8 p.m.BBCAThur. 1 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZSun. 11:33 a.m.STARZWed. 9:49 a.m.STARZWed. 9 p.m.

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.CMTFri. 1:30 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web(2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZTues. 7:03 p.m.STARZWed. 2:22 a.m.STARZSat. 1:54 a.m.STARZSat. 6:01 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCWed. 11:35 p.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXThur. 11:55 p.m.FXFri. 11:30 a.m.

Give a Girl a Break(1953) ★★ Gower Champion, Debbie Reynolds. When a temperamental star walks out on a new play, a Broadway producer is forced to find a replacement. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMMon. 4:30 a.m.

Gladiators of Rome(2012) Voices of Luca Argentero, Laura Chiatti. Animada. Un estudiante flojo en la academia de gladiadores más famosa de Roma empieza a tomarse más en serio su entrenamiento después de que una amiga de la infancia regresa a casa de Grecia como una hermosa mujer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.KVEASat. Noon

Godzilla(2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTWed. 3:30 a.m.

Golden Gate(1994) ★★ Matt Dillon, Joan Chen. A mission to find subversives within San Francisco’s Chinese community has far-reaching consequences for an FBI agent. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXWed. 4:10 a.m.

Goldfinger(1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.SUNDSat. 8:30 p.m.

Good Boys(2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOTues. 2:45 a.m.HBOSat. 6:25 p.m.

Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Good Earth(1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Luise Rainer. Drought, famine and greed take their toll on a Chinese farming couple in this adaptation of the Pearl Buck novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins.TCMThur. 11:30 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDThur. 7:30 p.m.AUDFri. Noon

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWTues. 4 p.m.

Goodland(2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCSun. 3 p.m.TMCMon. 5:30 a.m.

The Goonies(1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SYFYSun. 7:30 p.m.SYFYSun. 10 p.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCMon. 6:30 p.m.AMCTues. 4:30 p.m.

The Greatest Story Ever Told(1965) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston. The life of Jesus unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale. (G) 3 hrs. 15 mins.TCMSun. 1 p.m.

The Green Hornet(2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORETues. 3:06 a.m.ENCORETues. 5:34 p.m.

Grey Gardens(1975) ★★★ Former socialites Edith Bouvier Beale and daughter Edie, 56, become recluses in a decrepit New York mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 10:30 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof(2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.IFCTues. 12:15 p.m.IFCSat. 10:30 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.FREEFri. 1:30 p.m.FREESat. 10:05 a.m.

Grudge Match(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXTues. 10:10 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FREESun. 8:40 p.m.FREEFri. 9 p.m.FREESat. 3:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTMon. 8 p.m.

H

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hairspray(2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called The Corny Collins Show. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.ESun. Noon

Halloween(2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCTues. 4:30 p.m.IFCWed. 10:15 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXMon. 6:35 a.m.

Hannibal(2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:09 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters(2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYThur. 8 p.m.SYFYFri. 11:05 a.m.

Happy Feet Two(2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Reluctant to dance, the son of Mumble the tap-dancing penguin runs away from home and meets a penguin that can fly. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOTues. 5:20 p.m.

The Happy Prince(2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREThur. 1:15 a.m.ENCOREFri. 6:20 a.m.

A Hard Day’s Night(1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMFri. 9:30 a.m.

Hard to Kill(1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. Mason Storm, un detective de Los Ángeles, usa artes marciales para vengarse de los asesinos de su familia y responsables de dejarlo en coma durante siete años. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.KVEASat. 4 p.m.

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story(2015) Harold Michelson, Lillian Michelson. Storyboard artist Harold Michelson and his wife, film researcher Lillian Michelson, were once considered the heart of Hollywood. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.SYFYMon. 8:30 p.m.SYFYTues. 4:46 p.m.SYFYFri. 3:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1(2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.USASun. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2(2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.USASun. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.USAFri. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.USASun. 2:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.USASun. 11:45 a.m.USAFri. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SYFYTues. 8:30 p.m.SYFYWed. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.SYFYMon. 5 p.m.SYFYTues. 1:15 p.m.

Harvest Moon(2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

A Harvest Wedding(2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. Noon

The Haunting(1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.STARZWed. 7:53 a.m.STARZThur. 12:22 p.m.

Hearts of Spring(2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

Hellboy(2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCOREWed. 12:30 p.m.ENCOREWed. 11:11 p.m.ENCOREThur. 7:02 a.m.

Hercules: The Thrachian Wars(2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TNTMon. 11 p.m.TBSSun. 2 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMTSat. NoonCMTSun. 12:30 p.m.

High Noon(1952) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly. On the verge of retirement, a marshal stands alone to face a vengeful gunman and his gang. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

High Resolution(2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCMon. 8:25 a.m.

Hijo de Dios(2014) ★★ Diogo Morgado, Greg Hicks. La historia de Jesús es contada desde su humilde origen, sus enseñanzas, la crucifixión y la resurrección final, en su viaje para difundir un mensaje de amor y esperanza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.KMEXSun. 8 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes(2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXThur. 12:20 p.m.

His Kind of Woman(1951) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell. Lured to Mexico, a gambler meets a cafe singer and learns a gangster wants his face. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Hitman(2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. El creciente acercamiento de un asesino con una joven mujer traumatizada se convierte en una amenaza para su vida cuando los siguen agentes rusos y de Interpol. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.UNIMASSat. 4 p.m.KFTRSat. 7 p.m.

Holes(2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.FREESun. 7:30 a.m.

The Holiday(2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.SHOWSat. 9 p.m.

Hollywoodland(2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:01 a.m.

Holmes & Watson(2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZWed. 12:48 p.m.STARZThur. 5:35 p.m.

Home Alone(1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCThur. 10:30 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.

Homefront(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSat. 10:45 p.m.

The Homesman(2014) Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank. A frontier farm woman saves the life of a claim-jumper and persuades him to help her escort three insane women to a safe haven in Iowa. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXSun. 10:50 a.m.

Hook(1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins.EPIXMon. 5:35 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine(2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.IFCThur. 5:45 p.m.IFCThur. 10 p.m.IFCFri. 2:15 a.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWTues. 10:15 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCTues. 1:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.AMCSun. 2:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.AMCSun. 11:50 a.m.

The Hurricane(1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.CMAXTues. 5:30 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 12:05 p.m.

Hysteria(1965) ★★ Robert Webber, Anthony Newlands. A U.S. accident victim wakes in a London hospital to amnesia and disturbing visions of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.TCMTues. 3:15 p.m.

I

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 6:05 p.m.TMCSat. 11 a.m.

I Still See You(2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.EPIXThur. 12:45 p.m.

Ice on Fire(2019) Narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. Visionaries and scientists work to mitigate climate change and minimize climate-related events, despite a rapidly warming planet. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOSat. 11:40 a.m.

The Iceman(2012) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder. Hit man Richard Kuklinski earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent profession a secret from his wife and children for years. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 9:30 p.m.

Identity Thief(2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSSun. 4:30 p.m.TNTFri. 10:15 p.m.TNTSat. 3:30 p.m.

Idiocracy(2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSat. 5:40 a.m.

Immortals(2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSSun. Noon

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCSun. 9 a.m.TMCSat. 1 p.m.

In & Out(1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESat. 3:34 a.m.

In Her Shoes(2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.CMAXWed. 4:05 a.m.

In Search of Greatness(2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.EPIXMon. 7:30 a.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. Noon

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ENCOREWed. 9 p.m.ENCOREThur. 11:04 a.m.ENCORESun. 5:56 a.m.

The Incredibles(2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESun. 2:50 p.m.

Indecent Proposal(1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.SHOWWed. 8 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull(2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMTSun. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade(1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMTSun. 3 p.m.PARMOUNTTues. 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTSun. NoonPARMOUNTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Innerspace(1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXSun. 11:05 a.m.

The Internship(2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty(2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOTues. 5:55 a.m.

Iron Man 2(2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXThur. 7:30 p.m.FXFri. 5:30 p.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm(2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOSun. 11:05 a.m.HBOFri. 1:10 p.m.

Isle of the Dead(1945) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Ellen Drew. A Greek general in the 1912 Balkans finds his wife’s grave robbed and fights a plague. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMThur. 2 p.m.

It: Chapter Two(2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.HBOThur. 8:30 p.m.HBOSat. 11:35 p.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCTues. 5 p.m.

It’s Always Fair Weather(1955) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey. A talk-show staffer puts a fight manager, adman and cook on TV 10 years after they parted as GIs. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 11:45 a.m.

J

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZFri. 1:16 p.m.

Jackass 3(2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 8:50 a.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TMCThur. 10 p.m.

Jaws(1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXSun. 5:55 p.m.

The Jazz Singer(1927) ★★ Al Jolson, May McAvoy. Cantor’s son Jakie Rabinowitz changes his name to Jack Robin and works his way to Broadway. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSun. 10 p.m.

Jenny’s Wedding(2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCMon. 1 p.m.TMCFri. 9:45 p.m.

Jesús de Nazaret(2019) Julián Gil, Mario Cimarro. Un recorrido por la vida de Jesús, desde su estadía en el desierto del Valle de Jordán, pasando por el viacrucis, hasta llegar a la resurrección. (NR) 2 hrs.KVEASun. 7 p.m.

Jesús, María y José(1970) Guillermo Murray, Eric del Castillo. La vida del Señor Jesucristo desde que un Ángel le avisa a la virgen María hasta los primeros años de su vida adulta. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.KMEXSun. 10 a.m.

Jezebel(1938) ★★★ Bette Davis, Henry Fonda. A New Orleans belle uses another man to make her fiance jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape(2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.COMFri. 10 p.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing(1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCOREFri. 10:46 p.m.ENCORESat. 5:16 p.m.

John Wick(2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.USASat. 2:30 p.m.USASat. 6:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2(2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.USASat. 4:15 p.m.USASat. 8:30 p.m.

Journal of a Crime(1934) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Adolphe Menjou. A woman kills her husband’s lover, then loses her memory as well as her guilt. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMTues. 8:15 a.m.

Joyful Noise(2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.ASun. 3 p.m.LIFEMon. Noon

Juice(1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.VH1Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Juliet, Naked(2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSat. 2:50 p.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.FREESun. 12:20 p.m.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

June in January(2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Galaxy(2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TMCFri. 7:30 a.m.

Jurassic Park(1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 9 a.m.TNTSun. 4:45 p.m.

Jurassic Park III(2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.TNTSun. 2:45 p.m.TNTMon. 3 p.m.TNTFri. 1 a.m.

Just Go With It(2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.ENCOREFri. 2:42 p.m.

Just Like Heaven(2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXSat. 4:05 a.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.TNTThur. 6:30 p.m.

K

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kalifornia(1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.TMCMon. 12:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II(1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCWed. 10:30 p.m.AMCThur. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCThur. 12:01 p.m.AMCFri. 9 a.m.

Kickboxer(1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. An American kickboxer trains with an Asian master to avenge his crippled brother in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDMon. 9 p.m.SUNDMon. 11:15 p.m.

Kill Switch(2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYSat. 4 a.m.

Killer Contractor(2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Killers(2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.AMCSun. 10:01 p.m.

King of Kings(1961) ★★★ Jeffrey Hunter, Siobhan McKenna. Orson Welles narrates the story of Jesus including the Sermon on the Mount, the Last Supper, the Passion and the Resurrection. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

The King’s Speech(2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SHOWSun. 5 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.BBCASun. 9:30 a.m.BBCAFri. 5 p.m.BBCASat. 2:42 a.m.

Knocked Up(2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TBSSun. 9:30 a.m.TBSSun. 11:45 p.m.

L

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lady Macbeth(2016) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis. In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a passionate affair with a man her own age. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXSun. 11 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes(1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSat. 11:30 p.m.

Lake Placid(1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.SYFYWed. 10:45 p.m.

Lambchops(1929) George Burns, Gracie Allen. Gracie tries to convince George she’s not a ditz. (NR)TCMSat. 7:50 a.m.

The Las Vegas Story(1952) ★★ Jane Russell, Victor Mature. A woman meets her sheriff ex-boyfriend while in Las Vegas with her embezzler husband. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMMon. 9 p.m.

Last Action Hero(1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TMCFri. 9 a.m.

The Last Castle(2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CMAXThur. 2:10 p.m.

Last of the Pagans(1935) ★★ Mala, Lotus Long. Two South Sea Islanders fall in love, followed by a hurricane. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 a.m.

The Last Song(2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FREEFri. Noon

Laura(1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMTues. 8:45 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.BBCAFri. 8 p.m.BBCAFri. 11:40 p.m.EPIXSat. 12:30 p.m.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part(2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.HBOWed. 9:30 a.m.

Leprechaun 2(1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.CMAXTues. 12:25 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops(2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXWed. NoonFXThur. 9:30 a.m.

Liar Liar(1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.MTVFri. 9 a.m.MTVFri. 3 p.m.

Life as We Know It(2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCThur. 3:16 a.m.IFCThur. 6:45 a.m.

Lights Out(2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins.CMAXFri. 12:25 p.m.

Like Crazy(2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

The Little Hut(1957) ★★ Ava Gardner, Stewart Granger. An upper-class English couple and their bachelor friend are shipwrecked on a desert isle. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMThur. 6:15 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard(2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ENCORESun. 10:48 p.m.

The Lone Ranger(2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.ENCOREThur. 10:54 p.m.ENCOREFri. 8:07 a.m.ENCOREFri. 4:41 p.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril(1972) Tomisaburô Wakayama, Yoichi Hayashi. Ogami is hired to kill a female assassin covered with tattoos. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMMon. 1:15 a.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades(1972) ★★ Tomisaburô Wakayama. Medieval samurai Lone Wolf works as a hired sword, roaming with his son in a baby cart. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMSun. 11:45 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTWed. 5:30 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking(1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTSat. 1:30 a.m.

Looper(2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYSun. 8 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers(2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 43 mins.AMCSun. 7:50 a.m.

Lord of War(2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXThur. 2:25 p.m.

A los cuatro vientos(1955) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Rosita Quintana. Una joven que vive en la miseria conoce a un empresario que la lanza como cantante, lo cual desata los celos de su novio. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

The Lost Continent(1968) ★★ Eric Porter, Hildegarde Neff. A captain and his ship of fools and explosives hit another world of monsters and conquistadors. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins.TCMThur. 8 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSun. 11:45 a.m.TNTMon. 5 p.m.

Lottery Ticket(2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

Love at the Shore(2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

Love by Chance(2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

Love Comes Softly(2003) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. Stranded after her husband’s sudden death, a woman agrees to live temporarily with a widower and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Love in Store(2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

Love in the Sun(2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

Love Is Better Than Ever(1952) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Parks. A Broadway agent agrees to pose as the fiance of a dance teacher from Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMMon. 3 a.m.

Love to the Rescue(2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 8 p.m.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Love, of Course(2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

Love, Once and Always(2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLMon. 2 p.m.HALLSun. 4:30 a.m.

Love, Take Two(2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

Lovelace(2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWThur. Noon

The Lovely Bones(2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOThur. 10:30 a.m.

The Lucky Ones(2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXSat. 7:05 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow(2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCMon. 6:15 p.m.TMCFri. 11:15 a.m.

M

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Macao(1952) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell. A torch singer and an adventurer join forces in a tropical port city to trap a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 p.m.

Mad Love(1935) ★★★ Peter Lorre, Frances Drake. A bald surgeon grafts a killer’s hands on to the pianist husband of an actress he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Mad Max(1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AMCWed. 1 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road(2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs.SYFYWed. 6 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa(2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.NICKThur. 8 p.m.NICKThur. 9 p.m.NICKFri. 7 p.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Madhouse(1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVATues. 11:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons(1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ESat. 8 p.m.

Los maistros albañiles(1999) Alfonso Zayas, Maribel Fernández. Un grupo de albañiles hace todo tipo de construcciones, especialmente cuando hay alcohol o una mujer hermosa de por medio. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 5:30 p.m.

Major League II(1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASun. 8:30 p.m.OVAMon. 4 p.m.

Major League: Back to the Minors(1998) ★★ Scott Bakula, Corbin Bernsen. The manager of minor-league team the South Carolina Buzz prepares the players for a confrontation with formidable opponents, the Minnesota Twins. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVASun. 11 p.m.OVAMon. 6:30 p.m.OVAFri. 11:30 p.m.OVASat. 9:30 a.m.

Los malvados(1966) Manuel Capetillo, Emilio Fernández. Un anciano es defendido por tres bandidos de unos asaltantes, y cuando muere, les pide que cuiden de su joven nieta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 4:52 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again(2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.CMAXSun. 1:55 p.m.CMAXWed. 6:18 a.m.

A Man for All Seasons(1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Man of Steel(2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXXWed. 4:30 p.m.FXXThur. 11:30 a.m.

Man on Fire(2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Contratado como guardaespaldas de una niña, un agente retirado de la CIA se venga de sus secuestradores en México. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.UNIMASSun. 5:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 8:30 p.m.

The Man Who Never Was(1956) ★★★ Clifton Webb, Gloria Grahame. British naval agents plant the corpse of a fake major with data to mislead the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMTues. 6:45 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm(1955) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker. A dried-out heroin addict returns to his wife and card dealing in Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun(1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EPIXThur. 10:15 p.m.

Manhattan Night(2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXWed. 2:10 a.m.CMAXThur. 7 a.m.CMAXThur. 4:25 p.m.

The Marine(2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXSun. 9:30 a.m.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy(2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

Mary Magdalene(2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by the charismatic, rabble-rousing preacher named Jesus. (R) 2 hrs.SHOWSun. 11:30 a.m.SHOWTues. 9 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World(2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.STARZThur. 2:19 a.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam(2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXSun. 8 a.m.

Matching Hearts(2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

Matriarch(2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXTues. 8:35 a.m.

Max Keeble’s Big Move(2001) ★★ Alex D. Linz, Larry Miller. When his parents announce they are moving, a schoolboy decides to take revenge against his tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.HBOSat. 6:05 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETSat. 5:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TRUSun. 10 a.m.

Men in Black(1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.NICKSun. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.PARMOUNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black 3(2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 10 p.m.

Metropolis(1927) ★★★★ Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel. Silent. An industrialist rules a 21st-century city where the rich play above and slaves toil below. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins.TCMThur. 8 p.m.

El mexicano feo(1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOThur. 4:50 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven(2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.LIFESun. 5:30 p.m.

Mirror Mirror(2012) ★★ Julia Roberts, Lily Collins. Una princesa es salvada de la muerte por un grupo de ladrones diminutos y espera poder recuperar su reino en contra de una reina malvada. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 11:30 a.m.KFTRSun. 2:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality(2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FREEWed. Noon

Miss Robin Crusoe(1954) ★ Amanda Blake, George Nader. A young woman becomes shipwrecked on a remote island. Based on the book by Daniel Defoe. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMThur. 9:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSun. 7:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol(2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FXXFri. 3 p.m.FXXSat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCSun. 10:15 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation(2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXXSat. 4 p.m.

Mississippi Damned(2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs.TMCFri. 2 a.m.

Mister Buddwing(1966) ★★ James Garner, Jean Simmons. An amnesiac wakes up in New York and turns to women he might have known, hoping to remember. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Mommie Dearest(1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins.SUNDSun. 1 p.m.SUNDThur. 10 a.m.

The Money Pit(1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAWed. 10:30 p.m.

Monster-in-Law(2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ESat. 5:30 p.m.

Montana Belle(1952) ★★ Jane Russell, George Brent. Singing outlaw Belle Starr quits the Dalton gang and tricks a saloonkeeper. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMMon. 10:45 p.m.

Monte Carlo(2011) ★★ Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester. A case of mistaken identity turns a trip to Europe into the adventure of a lifetime for a teen, her stepsister and her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.HBOTues. 1:45 p.m.HBOSat. 4:15 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCThur. 8:45 a.m.IFCFri. 6:30 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont(2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

Moonraker(1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.

Morning Glory(2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXSat. 6:10 p.m.

Mortal Engines(2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXMon. 10:20 a.m.CMAXSat. 12:55 p.m.

Mortdecai(2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXSat. 6:05 a.m.

Moulin Rouge(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOMon. 8:05 a.m.

Movie 43(2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.SHOWMon. 3:30 a.m.

Mr. Baseball(1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.ENCOREMon. 7:28 a.m.ENCOREFri. 12:51 p.m.

Mr. Brooks(2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXWed. 10:15 p.m.CMAXSat. 2:04 a.m.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins(2011) ★★ Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino. A stern businessman’s chilly relationship with his ex-wife and children warms up after he inherits six mischievous penguins. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOWed. 5:49 a.m.

Mrs. Winterbourne(1996) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Ricki Lake. Friendship grows between a rich family’s matriarch and a luckless pregnant woman mistaken for a dead heir’s dead wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVAThur. 10:30 p.m.OVAFri. 1:30 p.m.

The Mummy(2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXSat. 2 p.m.

El Muro del Silencio(1974) David Reynoso, Armando Silvestre. Una mujer histérica trastorna profundamente a su hijo, sobreprotegiéndolo y afeminándolo. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXSat. 3:05 p.m.

My All American(2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.STARZSat. 2:20 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 12:25 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.STARZMon. 1:06 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding(2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

My Nightmare Landlord(2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 10:03 p.m.LIFESun. 2:04 a.m.

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

My Summer Prince(2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.

N

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Narrow Corner(1933) ★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Patricia Ellis. An Englishman wanted for murder stops on a South Seas island and steals another man’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMThur. 5 a.m.

National Treasure(2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FREEMon. 8 p.m.FREETues. 5:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.FREETues. 8:30 p.m.FREEWed. 6:30 p.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:10 p.m.EPIXSat. 12:30 p.m.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

Nature of Love(2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSat. 9 p.m.

Neptune’s Daughter(1949) ★★★ Esther Williams, Red Skelton. A swimwear designer’s sister mistakes a madcap masseur for the captain of a polo team. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 2 a.m.

Network(1976) ★★★★ Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch. A TV executive boosts her ratings with a mad anchorman who thinks he speaks for God. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMSat. 2:45 p.m.

Never Been Kissed(1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.CMTWed. 11 p.m.

Never Let Me Go(2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AUDWed. 7 p.m.AUDWed. 11 p.m.

Next(2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. Cris Johnson es un mago dotado de un don que también es una maldición: posee la capacidad de saber lo que va a ocurrir unos minutos antes de que suceda. La agente Ferris quiere utilizar su talento para impedir un ataque terrorista en Los Ángeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASSun. 1:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 4:30 p.m.

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 9:30 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 3:45 p.m.

Night and the City(1950) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney. In London’s seamy underworld, a dishonest wrestling promoter finds himself a marked man after crossing a crime kingpin. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMSat. 8:45 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.STARZSun. 6:22 a.m.STARZSun. 1:10 p.m.STARZWed. 6:06 a.m.STARZWed. 1:02 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb(2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.TBSSat. 4 a.m.TBSSat. 9:30 a.m.

Night Flight(1933) ★★ John Barrymore, Helen Hayes. Pilots risk their lives by flying in dangerous weather through the Andes Mountains to deliver medicine to Rio de Janeiro. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMSat. 12:15 p.m.

Nine(2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCTues. 3 p.m.TMCWed. 4:30 a.m.

No Good Deed(2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.FXXTues. 1:30 p.m.FXXWed. 9:30 a.m.

No Strings Attached(2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXTues. 12:35 p.m.

No Way Out(1950) ★★ Richard Widmark, Linda Darnell. A hoodlum sparks a race riot after his brother dies under a doctor’s care. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMWed. 7 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool(2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXWed. 10 p.m.

Non-Stop(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXXWed. 11:30 a.m.FXXThur. 9 a.m.

North by Northwest(1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins.TCMFri. 12:15 p.m.

The Notebook(2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ESun. 6 p.m.ESun. 9 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps(2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESun. 6:27 a.m.ENCORETues. 10:38 p.m.ENCOREWed. 6:59 a.m.ENCOREWed. 5:07 p.m.

The Nutty Professor(1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCORESun. 3:59 p.m.

O

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Oblivion(2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TNTThur. 12:30 p.m.TNTThur. 4 p.m.

Obsessed(2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.LOGOThur. 8:30 p.m.LOGOFri. 1:30 a.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 3:55 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BBCASun. 12:30 p.m.BBCASun. 10:01 p.m.AMCSat. 4:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.BBCASun. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.BBCASun. 3 p.m.BBCAMon. 12:30 p.m.AMCSat. 7 p.m.

El ojo de vidrio(1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. La vida de unos jóvenes, que después de ser maltratados y torturados por la dictadura porfirista, incluso sacándoles los ojos y asesinando al padre de uno de ellos, toman venganza y luchan en nombre de la revolución mexicana y de la libertad. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXFri. 8:20 a.m.

Old School(2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCThur. 8 p.m.IFCFri. 12:15 p.m.

The Omen(1976) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lee Remick. A U.S. diplomat and his wife adopt the infant Damien in Rome, then find out he’s the Antichrist. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCORESat. 10:01 a.m.ENCORESun. 12:50 p.m.

Ominous(2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYWed. 2 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCMon. 10 p.m.TMCSat. 5 p.m.

On the Town(1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMMon. 1:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince(2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 6 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood(2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins.STARZTues. 10:05 p.m.STARZWed. 6:16 p.m.STARZSat. 10:32 a.m.STARZSat. 9:05 p.m.

127 Hours(2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDSun. 7 p.m.AUDSun. 11 p.m.AUDTues. 7 p.m.AUDTues. 11 p.m.AUDSat. 7 p.m.AUDSat. 11 p.m.

Open Water(2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins.CMAXSun. 10:25 p.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift(2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXSun. 11:45 p.m.CMAXThur. 2:10 a.m.

Out Cold(2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXMon. 3:05 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners(1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.OVAWed. 8:30 p.m.OVAThur. 6:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales(1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HISTFri. Noon

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.BBCAWed. 11 p.m.BBCAThur. 4 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love(2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OVAThur. 8:30 p.m.

Overcomer(2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.STARZFri. 8 p.m.STARZSat. 8:31 a.m.

Overnight Delivery(1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOMon. 6:05 a.m.HBOSun. 5:35 a.m.

P

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Painless(2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TMCMon. 10:05 a.m.

The Panama Papers(2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 5:25 a.m.

Pancho el Sancho(1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Panic Room(2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.SHOWWed. 5:35 a.m.

Paranormal Activity(2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.ENCOREMon. 11:03 a.m.ENCOREMon. 9 p.m.ENCORETues. 6:32 a.m.ENCORESat. 8:33 a.m.ENCORESat. 12:38 p.m.

Parenthood(1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.STARZFri. 7:11 a.m.

The Passion of Joan of Arc(1928) ★★★ Renee Falconetti, Eugene Silvain. Silent. A French peasant girl opposing occupying British forces is tried for heresy and witchcraft, and burned at the stake. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMSun. 1:15 a.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.BBCATues. 8 p.m.BBCATues. 11:30 p.m.

Patriots Day(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis join survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against time to find the suspects. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.HISTWed. 8:30 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop(2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.MTVFri. 11 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow(1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.AXSMon. 9 p.m.

El pecado de Laura(1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCMon. 2:35 p.m.TMCWed. 1:30 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCFri. 11:30 p.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWTues. 6:15 p.m.TMCSat. 7:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief(2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYSat. 1 p.m.SYFYSun. 3:03 a.m.

Perfect Skin(2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCMon. 2:05 a.m.

The Perfect Storm(2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 9:30 a.m.

Peter Rabbit(2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FXSun. 5 p.m.FXSun. 11 p.m.DISNFri. 8 p.m.DISNSat. 6:25 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCSat. 7 a.m.

Pimp(2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSat. 3:05 a.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYSat. 6 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXSat. 7 p.m.FXXSat. 9 p.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXSat. 9 a.m.

Point Break(1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FREEMon. 5 p.m.FREETues. 11 a.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu(2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOTues. 3:35 p.m.HBOSat. 2:30 a.m.

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions(2010) ★★ Voices of Sean Schemmel, Sarah Natochenny. Animated. As Ash and his friends journey to Crown City to join the crowds watching the Pokémon Baccer World Cup, mysterious forces are in motion that could bring misfortune to them all! What secrets does Zorua, a Pokémon they befriend along the way hide? (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.DISNXDSat. 6 a.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWThur. 7:30 p.m.SHOWSat. 6 a.m.SHOWSat. 11:15 p.m.

Por ellas aunque mal paguen(1952) Pedro Infante, Fernando Soler. Un hombre se hace pasar por noble para que su hija pueda casarse con un hacendado de Jalisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Pork Pie(2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCSun. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 7 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace(2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:30 a.m.ENCOREMon. 10:28 p.m.ENCORESat. 2:06 a.m.

The Possession(2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXTues. Noon

Predators(2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCTues. 9 p.m.IFCWed. 1:30 a.m.

Pretty in Pink(1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREEThur. 11 a.m.FREEThur. Noon

Prince Among Slaves(2006) Narrated by Mos Def. An African prince finds himself enslaved in America for over 40 years. (NR) 58 mins.KCETThur. 11 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCOREThur. 9:06 a.m.ENCOREThur. 7:02 p.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 11:30 a.m.

Psycho(1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SUNDSun. 6:30 p.m.SUNDMon. Noon

El puma(1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCTues. 3:30 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone(2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.AMCSun. 3:10 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Question of Faith(2017) ★★ Richard T. Jones, C. Thomas Howell. A careless teen driver, a 12-year-old boy and a young singer find themselves facing serious life crises. As their respective parents begin to question their faith, a chain of events unknowingly brings all three families together in unexpected ways. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.

R

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 11 p.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWTues. 11:30 p.m.SHOWFri. 8:30 p.m.

Real Steel(2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCSun. 8 p.m.

Rear Window(1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.SUNDSun. 4 p.m.

Reclaim(2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXTues. 8:35 a.m.

The Recruit(2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOTues. 7:35 a.m.

Los Recuerdos del Porvenir(1968) Renato Salvatori, Susana Dosamantes. Un destacamento federal al mando del coronel Rosas llega a un pueblo para reprimir a los revolucionarios. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Red(2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Un exagente de la CIA retirado encuentra la excusa perfecta para volver a la acción cuando unos asesinos irrumpen en su casa e intentan matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.KVEASun. 2:30 p.m.

Repentance(2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Anthony Mackie. A disturbed client uses torture to coerce a self-help author into confessing his untold crimes. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXFri. 5:55 a.m.

The Replacement Killers(1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCWed. Noon

The Replacements(2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 1:15 a.m.CMTSat. 2:30 p.m.CMTSat. 7:30 p.m.

Rescue Dawn(2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.CMAXWed. 5:50 p.m.CMAXSun. 12:52 p.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.FXFri. 2 p.m.FXSat. 10:30 a.m.

Revolutionary Road(2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXWed. 3:50 p.m.CMAXSat. 10 p.m.

Riddick(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TBSSat. 11:30 a.m.

Right of Way(1931) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Loretta Young. A Canadian lawyer suffers amnesia and discovers upon regaining his memory that his wife has remarried. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMTues. 4:45 a.m.

Rings(2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SYFYMon. 11:45 a.m.SYFYTues. 8:29 a.m.

Río(2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOWed. 7:24 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash(2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSThur. 7 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOSun. 9:20 a.m.HBOThur. 12:50 p.m.

Rising Sun(1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ENCOREFri. 10:39 a.m.

Risking Light(2018) Three people, each trying to overcome tragedy, dig deep to find compassion and forgiveness. Mary Johnson mourns the death of her son. Debra Hocking was a victim of government-sanctioned genocide. Kilong Ung survived the terror of the Khmer Rouge. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.KCETSun. 5 p.m.KVCRThur. 10 p.m.

A River Runs Through It(1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SHOWMon. 10:45 a.m.

The River Wild(1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:09 a.m.ENCOREThur. 1:15 p.m.ENCOREThur. 9 p.m.

Road House(1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMTSun. 9 p.m.CMTMon. NoonAXSFri. 4:20 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Roberta(1935) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire. An American jazzman and his buddy woo a Russian princess and a fake countess in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMWed. 3 a.m.

Rocketman(2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXSun. 6:55 p.m.

Rocky Balboa(2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCORESun. 11:26 a.m.ENCORESun. 7:16 p.m.ENCOREMon. 9:19 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas(2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

Role Models(2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZSat. 4:20 p.m.

Rough Night(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXXMon. 11:30 a.m.FXXTues. 9 a.m.

Royal Hearts(2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

Royal Wedding(1951) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire’s famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMMon. 8:15 a.m.

Royally Ever After(2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXFri. 6:05 p.m.

The Rundown(2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXTues. 9:40 p.m.

Running Scared(2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXTues. 3:25 p.m.

S

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Safe(2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.IFCSun. 1:15 p.m.SUNDMon. 7 p.m.SUNDTues. 1:30 a.m.

Safety Last(1923) ★★★ Harold Lloyd, Mildred Davis. Silent. A country boy comes to the city and ends up hanging from a big clock on a tall building. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Sandlot(1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.ENCORESun. 8:16 a.m.

Saturn 3(1980) ★★ Farrah Fawcett, Kirk Douglas. A madman and his shiny robot chase a May-December couple doing food research on Saturn’s third moon. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXTues. 3:35 a.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CMAXMon. 2:10 p.m.CMAXFri. 9:55 a.m.

Save the Last Dance(2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TBSSun. Noon

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.AMCTues. 12:30 p.m.AMCWed. 9 a.m.

Saw(2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SYFYThur. 11:30 a.m.SYFYFri. 12:30 p.m.

Saw II(2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SYFYThur. 1:46 p.m.SYFYFri. 2:45 a.m.

Saw IV(2007) ★ Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson. An officer has only 90 minutes to save his friend, a SWAT commander, from a series of demented traps. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYFri. 9 a.m.

Scary Movie(2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Wed. 3 p.m.

Scary Movie 2(2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.VH1Wed. 1 p.m.

Scream 4(2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCSat. 11 p.m.TMCSun. 3 a.m.

Scream 3(2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 1 a.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZWed. 4:21 a.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVAMon. 11:30 p.m.OVATues. 9 p.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCWed. 8 p.m.

Secondhand Hearts(2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCThur. 5:45 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient(2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 1 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty(2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.SYFYWed. 12:30 p.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.POPTues. 6:30 p.m.POPTues. 10:01 p.m.POPSat. 5 p.m.

Semper Fi(2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWThur. 2:15 p.m.SHOWFri. 2:30 a.m.

The Sender(1982) ★★ Kathryn Harrold, Zeljko Ivanek. A suicidal amnesiac sends rats, flames and other nightmares by telepathy to his psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXWed. 6:50 a.m.

Serenata en México(1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Sergeant York(1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TCMSat. 8 a.m.

Serpico(1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.SHOWWed. 3:25 a.m.

Se7en(1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SUNDMon. 4 p.m.

The Set-Up(1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMSun. 4:45 a.m.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers(1954) ★★★ Howard Keel, Jane Powell. When an Oregon trapper decides to marry, his six rowdy brothers aim to follow suit, though not one has a sweetheart yet. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMMon. 10 a.m.

7 Days in Entebbe(2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCWed. 9 a.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWThur. NoonSHOWFri. 4:15 a.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 3:50 p.m.

The Seventh Seal(1956) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Gunnar Björnstrand. Returning from a Crusade with his squire, a weary knight plays chess with Death. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMFri. 3:45 a.m.

‘71(2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXSun. 12:55 p.m.

The Shack(2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.LIFEMon. 3 p.m.

Shall We Dance(1937) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Ballet dancer Petrov woos a musical star at sea and in New York, despite rumors of their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins.TCMWed. 7 a.m.

Shallow Hal(2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.COMSat. 3 p.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOSun. 1:20 p.m.HBOTues. 7:30 p.m.

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon(1949) ★★★ John Wayne, Joanne Dru. A retirement-bound U.S. Cavalry officer is reluctant to turn command over to an inexperienced comrade. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins.TCMFri. 5:30 a.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.ESun. 1:55 p.m.TMCWed. 4:25 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes(2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXSat. 11 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: Terror by Night(1946) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson guard the Star of Rhodesia diamond on a London-to-Edinburgh train. (NR) 1 hr.KVCRSat. 10:30 p.m.

Shirley Valentine(1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXTues. 2:25 a.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTWed. 3 p.m.

Showtime(2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCORETues. 12:24 p.m.ENCORETues. 9 p.m.ENCOREWed. 8:48 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ENCOREWed. 2:36 a.m.ENCOREWed. 10:26 a.m.ENCOREWed. 6:56 p.m.

Sideways(2004) ★★★ Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church. A divorced teacher and his soon-to-be-married friend ponder their lives and relationships during a road trip through California wine country. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.STARZFri. 3:20 a.m.STARZFri. 11:06 a.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXMon. 10:35 p.m.

Silver Bullet(1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.SUNDTues. 11 a.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSun. 2:35 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie(2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.FXXSun. 10 a.m.FXXSun. 11 p.m.

Sing(2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXSun. 2:30 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain(1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 3:15 p.m.

The Singing Detective(2003) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn. Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCSat. 1:15 a.m.

Sinister(2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCTues. 9:45 a.m.

Sinister Minister(2017) Nikki Alexis Howard, Rachel G. Whittle. When a single mother falls for a charismatic minister, she believes that she and her teenage daughter will finally have the stable home life she has always wanted. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

Sitting Pretty(1948) ★★★ Robert Young, Clifton Webb. Suburban parents of three bratty boys find a new baby sitter: know-it-all Mr. Belvedere. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMTues. 10:30 p.m.

6 Souls(2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SYFYTues. 10:48 a.m.SYFYWed. 7:30 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXSat. 11:05 a.m.

Sleepless(2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETSun. 1 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SHOWFri. 6:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow(1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.IFCWed. 12:45 p.m.IFCThur. 10:45 a.m.

Sleight(2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXMon. 4:25 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOFri. 1:25 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces(2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZThur. 8:14 a.m.STARZThur. 7:08 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village(2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.FXMon. 10:30 a.m.FXTues. 7 a.m.

Sneakers(1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.OVAFri. 8:30 p.m.OVASat. 5 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TNTTues. 2 p.m.TNTTues. 9:45 p.m.TBSSat. 2 p.m.

So I Married an Axe Murderer(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXMon. 2:25 p.m.

Some Like It Hot(1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs.TCMFri. 2:45 p.m.

Something Borrowed(2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMAXTues. 6:40 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.POPTues. 3:30 p.m.

Sounder(1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMFri. 7:30 a.m.

Species(1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWWed. 1:35 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCTues. 9:30 p.m.AMCWed. 3 p.m.

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZTues. 4:11 a.m.STARZTues. 3:56 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZSun. 2:56 p.m.STARZThur. 10:06 a.m.STARZThur. 8:59 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FREESun. 5:30 p.m.

Split(2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXXFri. 12:30 p.m.FXXSat. 8:30 a.m.

The Spy Next Door(2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. A CIA operative must protect his girlfriend’s children from a Russian terrorist after one kid mistakenly downloads a top-secret formula. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSun. 3:20 a.m.

Stan & Ollie(2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESun. 5:36 p.m.ENCOREMon. 5:47 a.m.

A Star Is Born(1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYSat. 3:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXFri. 12:15 p.m.EPIXFri. 12:25 p.m.

Steel Magnolias(2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Stir Crazy(1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SUNDSun. 4 a.m.

Stockholm(2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZThur. 2:10 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story(2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFEMon. 6 p.m.

Stranger Than Fiction(2006) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal. A mentally unstable IRS auditor hears an author’s voice in his head and discovers that he is the ill-fated protagonist of her latest work. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.SHOWWed. 2:30 p.m.

Stripes(1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXMon. 10:45 p.m.

Stuber(2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.

Stuck on You(2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.STARZMon. 6:26 a.m.

Suburbicon(2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXSat. 11 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star(2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 11:18 a.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWWed. 6 p.m.

SuperGrid(2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCTues. 6:30 p.m.

Survivorz(2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.SYFYWed. 4 a.m.

Suspect Zero(2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXThur. 10:40 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 6:30 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 10 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

Swimming in Auschwitz(2007) ★★★ Six female Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp discuss their ordeal and how they were able to persevere in the face of almost-certain death. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.KLCSTues. 9 p.m.KLCSWed. 3 a.m.

Swing Time(1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMWed. 1 p.m.

The Switch(2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWFri. 1:35 p.m.

Sword of Trust(2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWMon. 1 p.m.SHOWTues. 5:35 a.m.SHOWSat. 7:30 a.m.SHOWSun. 3:30 a.m.

Swung(2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.SHOWThur. 3:30 a.m.

T

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.IFCSat. 4 p.m.

Taken 3(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.FXMon. 4:30 p.m.FXTues. 2 p.m.

Taken 2(2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.TNTThur. 10 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.OVASat. 8 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby(2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.COMSat. 10 p.m.

Tango & Cash(1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCOREFri. 9 p.m.ENCORESat. 1:43 p.m.

Team America: World Police(2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOWed. 11:40 p.m.

Tears of the Sun(2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. Un comando americano y sus hombres tratan de llevar a una doctora y a refugiados africanos a un lugar seguro. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.KVEASat. 2 p.m.

Ted(2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.TBSFri. 7 p.m.TBSSat. 2 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans(2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TOONSun. 11 a.m.TOONSun. 5 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees(2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCFri. 4 p.m.

Tempted by Danger(2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

Terminator Genisys(2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.FXFri. 10:30 p.m.FXSat. 8 a.m.

The Terminator(1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWTues. Noon

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre(2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.STARZTues. 2:16 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking(2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXFri. 12:10 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service(2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXSun. 7:30 a.m.

They Live by Night(1948) ★★★ Cathy O’Donnell, Farley Granger. Fugitive lovers Keechie and Bowie are doomed by fate from the start. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMSat. Noon

The Thing(2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXTues. 12:05 p.m.

The Third Day(1965) ★★ George Peppard, Elizabeth Ashley. An amnesiac climbs out of a car wreck and faces an unhappy wife, a rotten cousin and a bum rap. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins.TCMTues. 6 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi(2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.HISTWed. 11:30 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less(2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCORESun. 1:09 p.m.ENCORETues. 1:41 a.m.ENCORETues. 7:59 a.m.ENCORETues. 7:35 p.m.

This Is Personal(2019) Filmmaker Amy Berg examines the struggle for intersectional activism among the Women’s March leadership. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZWed. 2:49 p.m.

Thor(2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXTues. 1:35 p.m.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok(2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTSun. 7:30 p.m.TNTSun. 10:15 p.m.

A Thousand Words(2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOTues. 12:10 p.m.

The Three Musketeers(2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCThur. 2 p.m.TMCFri. 4:05 a.m.

Time Freak(2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXWed. 8:25 a.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCSun. 11 a.m.TMCThur. 4 p.m.

Tone-Deaf(2019) Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew. After a string of bad relationships and work failures, Olive leaves for a weekend in the country, only to discover the shocking dark underbelly of rural America. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.TMCWed. 1:35 a.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCTues. 7 p.m.AMCWed. 5:30 p.m.

Top Hat(1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMWed. 3 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TMCSun. 10:10 p.m.SHOWThur. 4:30 p.m.SHOWFri. 12:30 p.m.OVAFri. 4 p.m.OVASat. 11:30 a.m.

Touched With Fire(2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXFri. 4:05 a.m.

The Tracker(2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.EPIXMon. 3:25 a.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.IFCSat. 8 p.m.

Traitor(2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWSat. Noon

Transformers: The Last Knight(2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXSat. 4:30 p.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCSat. 6 p.m.IFCSun. 1 a.m.

The Transporter(2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.UNIMASSun. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 6:30 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

Los tres mosqueteros(1942) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un hombre y sus tres amigos recuperan el collar de una actriz en un cabaret y ella los hace extras de una película. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins.GALASun. 9:30 a.m.

Trolls(2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXSun. 7 p.m.FXSun. 9 p.m.

True to the Game(2017) Erica Peeples, Vivica A. Fox. A tale of love, sex and drugs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.BETThur. 4 p.m.

Tucked(2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCMon. 11:30 a.m.

Tulips in Spring(2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

Turistas(2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXTues. 1:50 p.m.CMAXSun. 5:21 a.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZSun. 5:07 p.m.STARZThur. 4:41 a.m.STARZThur. 12:18 p.m.STARZThur. 11:11 p.m.

Twilight(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.MTVTues. 6 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.MTVTues. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.MTVTues. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.MTVTues. Noon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.MTVTues. 9 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie(1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXFri. 1:50 a.m.

Twist of Faith(2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYSun. 1 p.m.KVEASun. 9 p.m.

Two in the Dark(1936) ★★ Walter Abel, Margot Grahame. An unemployed actress comes to the aid of an amnesia victim who believes he may have murdered a theatrical producer. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TCMTues. 12:30 p.m.

Two O’Clock Courage(1945) ★★ Tom Conway, Ann Rutherford. An amnesiac murder suspect meets a woman cabby who helps him figure it all out. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMTues. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral(2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXWed. 5:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself(2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.BETSun. 5 p.m.BETMon. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. 9:45 p.m.TMCSat. 9:05 a.m.TMCSun. 5 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?(2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.BETMon. 5:30 p.m.

U

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ultraviolet(2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

Uncle Drew(2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXMon. 8:50 p.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCSat. 11:20 p.m.

Unfaithful(2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXMon. 5:55 p.m.CMAXSat. 7:55 p.m.

Unknown(2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.HBOThur. 2:35 p.m.

The Untouchables(1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORESat. 10:46 p.m.

Up in Smoke(1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCWed. 5:45 p.m.IFCThur. 3:45 p.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWFri. 6:20 p.m.

Urban Cowboy(1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.SUNDFri. 2 a.m.SUNDFri. 7:30 a.m.

V

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets(2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.SYFYSat. 1 a.m.SYFYSat. 10 a.m.

Los valientes de Guerrero(1973) Julio Alemán, Juan Gallardo. En un pueblo lleno de odio, donde las peleas con machetes están a la orden del día, un comisario trata de cambiar las costumbres violentas y traer paz. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOSun. 7:15 a.m.HBOFri. 8:40 a.m.

Van Helsing(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOThur. 6:40 a.m.

Vanilla Sky(2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.ENCOREWed. 4:41 a.m.

Varsity Blues(1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 10:45 p.m.

Vertical Limit(2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.ENCORETues. 2:02 p.m.ENCOREWed. 12:29 p.m.

Vertigo(1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins.SUNDMon. 2:30 a.m.

Victor Frankenstein(2015) ★★ Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy. When the experiments of radical scientist Victor Frankenstein go too far, only Igor Strausman, his equally brilliant protégé, can bring him back from the brink of madness and save him from his monstrous creation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.SUNDSun. 10:30 a.m.SUNDWed. 8 a.m.

La vida no vale nada(1955) Pedro Infante, Rosario Granados. Un hombre preso de su propia desgracia, hundido en el abismo del alcoholismo, arrastra a su familia con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

La vida sigue igual(1969) Julio Iglesias, Charo López. Una historia basada en hechos reales sobre la vida y carrera del famoso cantante español y ex torero, Julio Iglesias. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Violence(1947) ★★ Nancy Coleman, Michael O’Shea. An undercover journalist suffers amnesia while trying to expose members of a pressure group who advocate violence. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZMon. 3:07 a.m.STARZMon. 10 a.m.STARZMon. 9 p.m.

W

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story(2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCThur. 1:45 a.m.

Walking the Dog(2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 8 p.m.

War of the Worlds(2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOMon. 10:15 a.m.

Warrior(2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.EPIXFri. 3:45 p.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.BBCAFri. 1:30 p.m.

Water for Elephants(2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOFri. 6:35 a.m.

Waterworld(1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.STARZFri. 1:03 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 4 p.m.

We’re the Millers(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.COMSun. 5 p.m.COMSat. 5:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESat. 10 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.COMSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Weekend(2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.EPIXThur. 3:55 a.m.EPIXThur. Noon

West Side Story(1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins.ENCOREWed. 2:34 p.m.

What a Girl Wants(2003) ★ Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREEFri. 11 a.m.FREESat. 7:30 a.m.

What Lies Beneath(2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWTues. 1:50 p.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:45 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting(2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ESat. 3 p.m.

What Women Want(2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWThur. 8:30 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 6:30 p.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AUDMon. 5 p.m.AUDMon. 9 p.m.AUDTues. 1 a.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn?(2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZThur. 6:34 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping(1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWMon. 9 a.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDWed. 5 p.m.AUDWed. 9 p.m.AUDThur. 1 a.m.

White House Down(2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.AMCSun. 6 p.m.AMCMon. 3:30 p.m.

White Oleander(2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXThur. 12:20 p.m.

Why Him?(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXThur. 11:30 a.m.FXFri. 9 a.m.

Wild Hogs(2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Wild Things(1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWWed. 10 p.m.

Willard(1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXSun. 6:25 a.m.CMAXThur. 5:25 a.m.

Wimbledon(2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOMon. 12:15 p.m.

The Wind(2018) Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. When a frontierswoman in the 19th-century wilderness begins to sense a sinister presence, her dread is dismissed by her husband. But a newlywed couple arrives, amplifying fears and setting a shocking chain of events into motion. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.SHOWTues. 7:05 a.m.

With Love, Christmas(2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz(1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.TNTTues. 4:45 p.m.TNTTues. 7:30 p.m.

The Wolfman(2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCORESun. 2:44 a.m.

Wonder Park(2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXSun. 8:30 a.m.

Wyatt Earp(1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins.HISTFri. 8 a.m.

X

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOTues. 11 p.m.HBOSat. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse(2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXWed. 4:30 p.m.FXThur. 2 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVAFri. 6:30 p.m.OVASat. 2 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOMon. 2 p.m.HBOSat. 1:25 p.m.

You Again(2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.STARZSat. 6:44 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree(2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 9:42 a.m.STARZTues. 8:05 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy(2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 2 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail(1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.POPFri. 7 p.m.POPSat. 11 a.m.

Young Dr. Kildare(1938) ★★★ Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore. An intern handles emergencies and wins an older doctor’s approval at a New York hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMWed. 11 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Z for Zachariah(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXMon. 12:30 p.m.CMAXThur. 6:20 p.m.

Zodiac(2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.SUNDWed. 2 a.m.SUNDWed. 10:30 a.m.

Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead(2015) Andrew Harwood Mills, Dan van Husen. At the height of World War II, the Nazis turn concentration camp prisoners into an army of the undead. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TMCWed. 3:05 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap(2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZTues. 2:30 a.m.STARZTues. 9:56 a.m.STARZFri. 5:29 a.m.STARZFri. 2:49 p.m.STARZFri. 11:07 p.m.

Zootopia(2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animada. La metrópoli Zootopía es una ciudad de mamíferos. Allí, la optimista agente Judy Hopps se convierte en la primera conejita de un cuerpo policial y, decidida a demostrar su valentía, se mete en un caso con Nick Wilde, un zorro estafador. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.