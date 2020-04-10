What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘Clark Sisters’ and ‘SNL’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Scopa Italian Roots, which offers carryout and delivery. Then Jessica makes Brown Butter Ravioli and later prepares Coconut Nests for Easter. Also, a trip to Cassell’s Hamburgers. 8 p.m. CW

The Zoo In the new episode “Tiger’s Day at the Dentist,” power tools are needed for an Amur tiger’s root canal. Also, hopes are up for a successful breeding season for the giraffes. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Saved by the Barn A family man leaves a high-paying tech job in Texas to move to Michigan and take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Advertisement

Line of Duty While Arnott and Fleming (Martin Compston, Vicky McClure) close in on Gates (Lennie James), he is plunged into a more dangerous situation in this new episode of the imported thriller. Adrian Dunbar also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

Saturday Night Live: Home Edition This new episode of the late-night series will be produced remotely as the cast and crew practice social distancing. “Weekend Update” with Michael Che and Colin Jost will be featured. 11:29 NBC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN



WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Advertisement

Good Morning America Cooking with Ivy Odom; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 testing: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). 8 p.m. KLCS

Frank Buckley Interviews The social isolation and COVID-19: Col. Terry Virts and psychiatrist Stacy Kaiser. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning COVID-19; Madeleine Albright; Nathan Lane; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Coronavirus: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 economy: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Paul Romer, New York University. COVID-19: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. China and COVID-19: Margaret Harris, WHO. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.CNN

Face the Nation Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Jon Meacham; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Panel: Ari Fleischer; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering a global pandemic: Dean Baquet, the New York Times. Proposals for government support for local journalism: Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Conditions at hospitals: Dr. Ashley Bray, Elmhurst Hospital Center. Conservative media’s influence on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging: Elaina Plott, the New York Times. The White House coronavirus press briefings: Jim Bittermann. How the pandemic is changing social media: Author Sarah Frier (“No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

60 Minutes The short supply of protective gear that nurses and doctors need to prevent their own infection. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

It: Chapter Two Director Andy Muschietti’s 2019 follow-up to his blockbuster 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel stars Bill Skarsgard as the homicidal Pennywise the Clown. The story takes place in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan star. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are among the executive producers on this new authorized musical biography that chronicles the story of the Clark Sisters, who became the bestselling female gospel group in history thanks to their pioneering mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). Under her mentorship, the five sisters (Christina Bell, Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett) overcame humble Detroit beginnings to bring gospel music into the mainstream. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Fashionably Yours A woman (Kat Graham) who has spent the last three years organizing fashion collections at a top Seattle-based magazine is passed over for a promotion and decides it’s a sign that she should just give up and move back home. As she prepares to relocate, the owner of the moving company (Kendrick Sampson) she hired makes it his mission to help her rediscover the wonders of their Pacific Northwest city. Sheryl Lee Ralph also stars in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Semper Fi Director Henry Alex Rubin’s 2019 crime drama chronicles the relationships of a tightknit band of childhood friends from upstate Bridgewater, N.Y. One of them (Jai Courtney) is an honest cop and a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half-brother (Nat Wolff) is thrown in jail for accidentally killing a man, he and his friends hatch a plan to break him out of prison, no matter what the cost. Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp and Arturo Castro also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 8 a.m. TBS

Thunderball (1965) 8:30 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. USA

21 Jump Street (2012) 9:36 a.m. and 10:52 p.m. Starz

Bridge to Terabithia (2007) 9:57 a.m. HBO

Ferdinand (2017) 10 a.m. FX

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 10 a.m. TBS

Meet the Parents (2000) 10 a.m. TRU

Holes (2003) 10:10 a.m. Freeform

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Blood Father (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Weird Science (1985) 12:18 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:20 p.m. USA

The Cooler (2003) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Looper (2012) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Bolt (2008) 12:50 p.m. Freeform

Margot at the Wedding (2007) 1 p.m. KDOC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 1 p.m. KCOP

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1 p.m. CMT

Red Eye (2005) 1:10 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man (2002) 1:17 p.m. Starz

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

Hairspray (2007) 2 p.m. E!

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:45 p.m. HBO

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 3 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:20 p.m. Starz

Terms of Endearment (1983) 3:30 p.m. KCOP

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:55 p.m. USA

Fail-Safe (1964) 4 p.m. KCET

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 4 p.m. CMT

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 4 p.m. FXX

Traitor (2008) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Sing (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Breakfast Club (1985) 4:54 p.m. Encore

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 5 p.m. TCM

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 5:30 and 11:20 p.m. AMC

The Incredibles (2004) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

The China Syndrome (1979) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6:15 p.m. IFC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:33 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:45 p.m. USA

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7 p.m. CMT

Lone Survivor (2013) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX

Black Hawk Down (2001) 7 p.m. Ovation

Platoon (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime

Paper Moon (1973) 7 p.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. BET

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

It: Chapter Two (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:10 p.m. Freeform

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Fashionably Yours (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark

American Sniper (2014) 9 p.m. IFC

Semper Fi (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Scream (1996) 9 p.m. TMC

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Déjà Vu (2006) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax

Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10 p.m. USA

Grand Prix (1966) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Scream 2 (1997) 11 p.m. TMC

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 11:20 p.m. Freeform