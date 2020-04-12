Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What’s on TV Monday: Bob Hearts Abishola on CBS; coronavirus

Christine Ebersole and John Ratzenberger in “Bob Hearts Abishola” on CBS.
John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) guest stars as a stroke survivor in a new episode of “Bob Hearts Abishola” on CBS. With Christine Ebersole.
(Michael Yarish / CBS)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
April 12, 2020
8 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The knockout rounds begin in this new episode of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops is a guest in this new episode of the improv sketch series. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Twenty musicians (eight women and 12 men) from across the country are looking for love in this new series. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Intruders break into the call center and take Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her co-workers hostage. Debra Christofferson, Bryan Safi, Sean Kleier, Jocelyn Hudon and Jayson Blair guest star; Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bob Hearts Abishola Dottie (Christine Ebersole) meets a fellow stroke survivor (guest star John Ratzenberger) at physical therapy. Billy Gardell, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Folake Olowofoyeku and Vernee Watson also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise After Emily (Jessica Camacho) nearly has another breakdown, Lola (Simone Missick) urges her to seek help. 9 p.m. CBS

Better Call Saul In the wake of Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) misadventure, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) takes stock of things. Also, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks) set a plan in motion. 9 p.m. AMC

The Plot Against America After learning the family has been selected for a forced relocation, Herman (Morgan Spector) challenges the move in court. Zoe Kazan, Winona Ryder and Ben Cole also star in this new episode of the miniseries. 9 p.m. HBO

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Lady Antebellum and a panel of top music producers in the season premiere of this unscripted series. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty In this new culture-clash drama, a young man (Victor Rasuk) is trying his best to be a dutiful son to his Cuban parents by working in the family bakery. But during a wild Miami night he meets an A-list superstar, fashion mogul (Nathalie Kelley). Dan Bucatinsky (“Scandal”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Psychiatrist and filmmaker Kenneth Paul Rosenberg draws on a deeply personal story — the mental illness of his late sister — for “Bedam,” a documentary making its broadcast debut. Shot over the course of five years, the film takes viewers inside Los Angeles County’s underfunded and overwhelmed psychiatric emergency room, as well as a nearby jail currently warehousing thousands of psych patients. 10 p.m. KOCE

American Dad (Season premiere) 10 p.m. TBS


SPECIALS

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? The tabloid news series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the true-crime stories of Joe Exotic’s murder-for-hire plot and the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband. 9 p.m. Fox

Biography: Kenny Rogers This new documentary chronicles Rogers’ life from his childhood through his years fronting the First Edition, followed by the release of his hit “The Gambler.” 9 p.m. A&E

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend This new concert event honors Merle Haggard, an iconoclast who refused to bend to country music convention during a career that spanned more than half a century. 11 p.m. A&E

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Update (N) noon CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) 7 p.m. CW

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ed Helms (“Coffee and Kareem”); Alessia Cara (“The Willoughbys”); Jeffrey Kaztenberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”); Bob Schneider performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Authors Karamo Brown and Jason Rachel Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Michael Ealy; Manny Jacinto; Theodore Leaf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil More than 24,000 Americans remain stuck overseas because of the coronavirus. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Coronavirus: Bill Gates. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 testing: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nick Kroll. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fashion designer Tan France. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Moulin Rouge (2001) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Royal Wedding (1951) 8:15 a.m. TCM

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9 a.m. Showtime

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:19 a.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 10 a.m. TCM

War of the Worlds (2005) 10:15 a.m. HBO

A River Runs Through It (1992) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. Freeform

Paranormal Activity (2007) 11:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Aviator (2004) 11:46 a.m. Starz

A Few Good Men (1992) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Z for Zachariah (2015) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Field of Dreams (1989) 12:31 p.m. Encore

The Birds (1963) 1 p.m. Sundance

On the Town (1949) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 2 p.m. Syfy

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 3:42 p.m. Starz

District 9 (2009) 4 p.m. Showtime

Se7en (1995) 4 p.m. Sundance

Blaze (2018) 4 p.m. TMC

Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5 p.m. Syfy

His Kind of Woman (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Hook (1991) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:53 p.m. Showtime

Unfaithful (2002) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Casino (1995) 5:59 p.m. Encore

Friends With Benefits (2011) 6:06 p.m. Starz

Gran Torino (2008) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Signs (2002) 10:35 p.m. Cinemax

Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
