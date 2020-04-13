Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Coronavirus crisis forces Burning Man to move from desert to online

Burning Man
Nevada’s Burning Man festival will take place online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 13, 2020
9:49 AM
Share

Burning Man ticket holders can no longer gather in Black Rock City due to the coronavirus crisis. So organizers are bringing Black Rock City to them.

On Friday, the Burning Man Project announced that the annual Nevada festival, originally set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, is going virtual in 2020, “given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes.”

“After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” organizers said in a statement.

“Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

Advertisement

Instead, event planners will “lean into” the extravaganza’s previously announced “multiverse” theme by re-creating its desert culture in cyberspace.

“We’re not sure how it’s going to come out,” the announcement said. “It will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun.”

For those who already purchased tickets to Black Rock Desert, the Burning Man team said they were “committed to providing refunds” but noted that the organization must implement “substantial staff layoffs, pay reductions, and other belt-tightening measures” to stay afloat.

Music
It’s official: Coachella has been postponed until October
Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Music
It’s official: Coachella has been postponed until October
Promoter Goldenvoice announced that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been officially rescheduled for the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.
More Coverage
Coachella is postponed. Here’s the latest on ticket, airline and Airbnb refunds

Advertisement

To offset costs, “some kind of ‘ticket’ ” will be required to access the virtual alternative. For now, organizers are asking those who planned on attending to “consider donating all or a portion of your ticket value, and/or making a tax-deductible donation to Burning Man Project.”

Burning Man is one of several entertainment events that has shut down amid the public health emergency. Last month, promoter Goldenvoice announced that Coachella — another major desert festival — had been rescheduled to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Other canceled or postponed events include SXSW, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and the Met Gala, among many others.

Entertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement