The L.A. Phil’s Martin Chalifour: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

There are many ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list; all times Pacific.

“L.A. Phil at Home”

Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, plays pieces for violin by Bach, Telemann and Prokofiev in the latest installment in this series. Available anytime. Free. laphil.com

“Charles Busch: Native New Yorker”

The veteran actor and entertainer performs songs from the 1970s and ‘80s in this comedic cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

Lullabies with L.A. Opera

Artists from Los Angeles Opera perform lullabies to calm and comfort children of all ages. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. laopera.org

“James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico”

The USC Fisher Museum of Art offers a virtual tour of this 2017 survey of paintings and art books by the Glendale-born artist and founder of Carpe Diem Press. Available anytime. Free. artsandculture.google.com

On the Boards

This website spotlighting contemporary performances by artists from around the world is offering unlimited access to its catalog throughout April. Available anytime. Free; use promo code ARTATHOME20. ontheboards.tv

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.