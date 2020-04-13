Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

The L.A. Phil’s Martin Chalifour: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Martin Chalifour
Martin Chalifour with his violin at his home in San Marino.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
April 13, 2020
9:49 AM
UPDATED 11:24 AM
Share

There are many ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list; all times Pacific.

“L.A. Phil at Home”
Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, plays pieces for violin by Bach, Telemann and Prokofiev in the latest installment in this series. Available anytime. Free. laphil.com

“Charles Busch: Native New Yorker”
The veteran actor and entertainer performs songs from the 1970s and ‘80s in this comedic cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

Lullabies with L.A. Opera
Artists from Los Angeles Opera perform lullabies to calm and comfort children of all ages. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. laopera.org

Advertisement

“James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico”
The USC Fisher Museum of Art offers a virtual tour of this 2017 survey of paintings and art books by the Glendale-born artist and founder of Carpe Diem Press. Available anytime. Free. artsandculture.google.com

On the Boards
This website spotlighting contemporary performances by artists from around the world is offering unlimited access to its catalog throughout April. Available anytime. Free; use promo code ARTATHOME20. ontheboards.tv

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.

Updates:
11:17 AM, Apr. 13, 2020: An earlier version of this post listed a now-canceled watch party for the concert special “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway.”
Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsTheaterCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement