What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale’ on the CW; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno goes on a training exercise with Montrose Search and Rescue. Other segments feature skateboarder Bucky Lasek and comedian Jeff Foxworthy. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Chicago Med Two detectives from New Orleans arrive with a few questions for Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains). Also, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) has some advice for his daughter, and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) puts his life at risk to save a child. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Kevin (Casey Cott) wants to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show, but Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” 8 p.m. CW
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Actress and single mother Garcelle Beauvais (“Siren”) joins the cast as the first African American member of the group in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo
SEAL Team In Afghanistan, Jason (David Boreanaz) leads the search for a terrorist leader who is orchestrating violent resistance to peace negotiations. Also, Clay (Max Thieriot) gets a lesson in leadership, while Sonny (A.J. Buckley) takes steps to repair his relationship with his father in Texas. Neil Brown Jr. also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire After one of 51’s members is injured on a dangerous call, Severide (Taylor Kinney) becomes obsessed with helping out. Also, Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) ponders a major decision, and Kidd (Miranda Mayo) becomes concerned about one of her high-school trainees. Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso and Yuri Sardarov also star. 9 p.m. NBC
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) encourages Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) to start standing up for herself with big sister Taylor (Meg Donnelly). Also, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) invites Lonnie (guest star Matt Shively) and some other guys to join him at a historical reenactment. 9 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (Season finale) 9 p.m. Fox
Motherland: Fort Salem The unit travels off-base to attend the posh wedding of Abigail’s (Ashley Williams) cousin. Also, Raelle (Taylor Hickson) throws herself into a relationship with Scylla (Amalia Holm). Jessica Sutton also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform
Chicago P.D. While undercover, Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) discovers that an officer he once knew is also infiltrating the same organization. 10 p.m. NBC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Will Forte and Nikki Glaser are contestants in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
What We Do in the Shadows (Season Premiere) Nadja and Laszlo’s (Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry) new familiar poses problems for an anxious Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in the season premiere of the supernatural comedy. Kayvan Novak also stars. 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire Jules (Amanda Peet) tries to win Beth’s (Reina Hardesty) approval of the relationship she and Brockmire (Hank Azaria) are rekindling. 10 p.m. IFC
It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart A client struggles with shame over not voting in the 2016 election in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. TruTV
SPECIALS
Blood Sugar Rising S. Epatha Merkerson, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes, narrates this new documentary that exposes how that disease has become epidemic in the United States. Americans are spending more than $325 billion a year on diabetes and one in three children can expect to develop the disease. 9 p.m. KOCE
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Update (N) noon and 7 p.m. The CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Trevor Noah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Taran Killam; Cate Blanchett; Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Whitney Cummings; Kyle Richards; Laine Hardy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jameela Jamil; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The potential release of prisoners to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Laura Prepon. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Affleck and the cast of the movie “The Way Back”. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Employees say they have been punished for seeking safe working conditions during the pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa, Mananalu Water. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Russell Brand. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pharrell Williams; Millie Bobby Brown; Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shaquille O’Neal; Jessica Meir; Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Bateman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline Coronavirus(N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Historian Yuval Noah Harari; Lewis Capaldi. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lauren Ash; Ben Feldman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Get On Up (2014) 8:13 a.m. Cinemax
Patriots Day (2016) 8:30 a.m. History
Cloverfield (2008) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 9 a.m. AMC
The Gay Divorcee (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) 9:30 a.m. HBO
Arrival (2016) 10 a.m. Syfy
Zodiac (2007) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Death Becomes Her (1992) 10:31 a.m. Cinemax
The Fugitive (1993) 11 a.m. Freeform
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Band Wagon (1953) 11 a.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 11:55 a.m. Epix
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax
Hellboy (2004) 12:30 and 11:11 p.m. Encore
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Dan in Real Life (2007) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Mad Max (1979) 1 p.m. AMC
Swing Time (1936) 1 p.m. TCM
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
American Made (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
Stranger Than Fiction (2006) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
West Side Story (1961) 2:34 p.m. Encore
Speed (1994) 3 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. Syfy
Top Hat (1935) 3 p.m. TCM
Scary Movie (2000) 3 p.m. VH1
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 3:45 p.m. Epix
Revolutionary Road (2008) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
About Last Night (2014) 4 p.m. BET
Garden State (2004) 4:30 p.m. Starz
Die Hard 2 (1990) 4:55 p.m. HBO
Dark Victory (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Rescue Dawn (2006) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax
The First Wives Club (1996) 6 p.m. Ovation
Superbad (2007) 6 p.m. Showtime
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 6 p.m. Syfy
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 6:16 p.m. Starz
Deadpool (2016) 7:30 p.m. FX
The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR
Ghost (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. HBO
In the Line of Fire (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
Coma (1978) 9 p.m. TCM
The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:20 p.m. KVCR
Young Dr. Kildare (1938) 11 p.m. TCM
Team America: World Police (2004) 11:40 p.m. HBO