What’s on TV Friday, April 17: MacGyver on CBS; Coronavirus

SERIES

MacGyver When Mac (Lucas Till) is put into a dream state to help him recall key evidence found in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab, he encounters the inventor (John Ales), along with a few other historical figures. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist A case puts Liz (Megan Boone) into the uncomfortable position of having to choose between Red (James Spader) and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red does everything he can think of to calm a panic-stricken Ilya Koslov (guest star Brett Cullen), who can’t shake the feeling that he is under surveillance. Diego Klattenhoff also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) seek help from their father (Felix Solis). Also, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) uncovers a shocking secret. 8 p.m. CW

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) go under cover as a couple on a romantic bus tour in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. CW

Somewhere South Chow chow, a Southern relish, is celebrated at the Chow Chow culinary festival in Asheville, N.C., in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Dishing With Julia Child In the first of two new episodes Rick Bayless recalls Julia Child’s memorable segment on preparing potatoes, while her on-camera collaborator and close friend Jacques Pépin talks about how much she loved butter, and would try to meet the entire staff at any restaurant where she dined. Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson are featured in the second episode. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Friday Night in With the Morgans This new unscripted series features Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) and his wife Hilarie Burton (“Council of Dads”) at their hundred-acre farm in upstate New York. Jensen and Danneel Ackles and Christian Serratos (“The Walking Dead”) are guests in the premiere. 10 p.m. AMC

Strike Back The S20 team decides to reunite for one final mission to avenge their fallen comrades by tracking down the nefarious Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) in the series finale of this action drama. Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson and Alin Sumarwata star. 10 p.m. Cinemax



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. ; 3:30, 8 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julia Stiles (“Hustlers”); Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”). 9 a.m. KABC

The View Bob Saget; Leslie Jordan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Carey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; Olivia Munn (“Love. Wedding. Repeat”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Real Isaiah John (“Snowfall”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hoda Kotb; Darci Lynne Farmer performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People struggling with addiction are at a higher risk for relapse during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); OneRepublic performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 survivors: A mother who gave birth while in a medically-induced coma. Bethenny Frankel; Rachael Ray.(N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Placebos; toxic sunscreen; eyebrow lamination; longer lashes; mock-guac; dogfishing; sleep. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus; Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; campaigning during a health crisis: Kimberly Atkins of WBUR; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Paula Reid, CBS; Kristen Welker, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas); Fareed Zakaria; Andrew Sullivan. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Rose Byrne; Will Ferrell; Kristen Wiig; Ke$ha performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alicia Keys performs; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Judy Greer; soccer player Javier Hernández. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Larry David; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Reggie Watts. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Peter Rabbit After the death of Mr. McGregor (Sam Neill) Peter Rabbit (voice of James Corden) and his friends take over the late farmer’s manor in Will Gluck’s 2018 adaptation of the classic children’s stories of Beatrix Potter, which combines live action and computer animation. Rose Byrne costars as the animals’ human friend, Bea, a character modeled on Potter. With Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie and Domnhall Gleeson. 8 p.m. Disney

War Dogs Todd Phillips co-wrote and directed this 2016 comedy-drama based on a Rolling Stone article by Guy Lawson. The story follows two international arms dealers (Jonah Hill, Miles Teller) in over their heads when they land a $300-million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. Bradley Cooper, Kevin Pollack and Ana de Armas also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC

Adventureland (2009) 9:17 a.m. Starz

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 9:40 a.m. HBO

Analyze This (1999) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Rising Sun (1993) 10:39 a.m. Encore

Black Mass (2015) 11 a.m. IFC

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 11 a.m. VH1

Sideways (2004) 11:06 a.m. Starz

Girls Trip (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) Noon History

North by Northwest (1959) Noon TCM

Thank You for Smoking (2005) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Split (2016) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Home Alone (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Some Like It Hot (1959) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:30 p.m. E!; 3:35 p.m. Syfy; 3:35 p.m. USA

City Island (2009) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Total Recall (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB; 10:10 p.m. Epix

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 5:20 p.m. Cinemax

Forrest Gump (1994) 5:35 p.m. Starz

Rudy (1993) 6:05 p.m. Epix

The Departed (2006) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Django Unchained (2012) 7 and 11 p.m. Paramount

Ted (2012) 7 p.m. TBS

Deliverance (1972) 7 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:30 p.m. E!; 7:30 p.m. Syfy; 7:30 p.m. USA

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 8 p.m. KCET

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 and 11:40 p.m. BBC America

Peter Rabbit (2018) 8 p.m. Disney

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

War Dogs (2016) 8 p.m. HBO

Bull Durham (1988) 8 p.m. MLB

Overcomer (2019) 8 p.m. Starz

Game Night (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Sneakers (1992) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 9 p.m. Freeform

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. TBS

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 9 p.m. TCM

Fail-Safe (1964) 10 p.m. KCET

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10 p.m. Syfy

Drumline (2002) 10 p.m. VH1

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Grey Gardens (1975) 10:30 p.m. TCM

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 10:46 p.m. Encore

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 11:30 p.m. TMC