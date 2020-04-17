25 years of Disney musicals on Broadway: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Take 2.

Following a dispute over streaming royalties, the watch party for “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” is back on again.

Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”), Krysta Rodriguez (“Hercules”) and Christian Borle (“Mary Poppins”) were among the scores of performers who took part in this 2019 benefit concert at New Amsterdam Theatre. The event also featured a reunion of original cast members from “Newsies.”

Ryan McCartan, who played Hans in the stage adaption of “Frozen,” is hosting the watch party, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday. It’s free to stream, but it is a benefit for Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, so donations are welcome. Catch the show at broadwaycares.org, youtube.com/bcefa or facebook.com/bcefa.

Advertisement

There are many ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list; all times Pacific.

Niv Ashkenazi in concert

Live from the Soraya in Northridge, where violinist Niv Ashkenazi is artist-in-residence, he will perform works from his new album inspired by Violins of Hope. The program is dedicated to restoring and preserving stringed instruments that once belonged to Holocaust victims and survivors. 4 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com/TheSorayaStage

“The Phantom of the Opera”

Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo share the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the 25th-anniversary celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours only. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

“Madama Butterfly”

The Metropolitan Opera streams its 2009 staging of Puccini’s tale of the tragic romance between a Japanese geisha and an American naval officer. With soprano Patricia Racette and tenor Marcello Giordani. Available 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

Advertisement

“Four Woke Baes”

Malcolm Barrett, Nate Corddry, “Community” actor Danny Pudi and “Glow” actress Gayle Rankin take part in a live reading of Jonathan Caren’s darkly comic exploration of sexual politics. 4 p.m. Friday. $5-$50, with proceeds benefiting Center Theatre Group​ and the Los Angeles Mission. play-perview.com (Requires Zoom, downloadable for free at zoom.us)

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Banjo House Lockdown

Banjo-playing husband-and-wife duo Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn perform a live benefit for the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund. 4 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com/belafleckbanjo

Chance Cyber Chats

Chance Theater in Anaheim hosts a Zoom discussion of Paula Vogel’s Tony-winning 2017 play “Indecent,” which participants can watch beforehand on the subscriber service Broadway HD . 8 p.m. Friday. Free. Reservations at chancetheater.com

Advertisement

“The Big One-Oh! JR.” Zoomsical Edition

A cast of teens and tweens performs a 20-minute version of this family-friendly musical for ages 5 and up. 1 p.m. Friday. Free. facebook.com/itheatrics and youtube.com

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.