Movies on TV this week: April 19: Jaws; Seven Days in May

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 19 - 25, 2020

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ENCORE Sun. 8:07 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) PARMOUNT Tues. 11:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) HBO Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Sun. 3:18 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Sun. 11:53 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

The Hustler (1961) TCM Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Jaws (1975) CMAX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) ENCORE Wed. 12:16 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) CMAX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934) KVCR Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Psycho (1960) SUND Fri. 2 a.m. SUND Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Wed. 11:03 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) SUND Fri. 10 a.m. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Seven Days in May (1964) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Unthinkable (2010) ENCORE Thur. 8:34 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ENCORE Sun. 4:47 p.m.

Watch on the Rhine (1943) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) CMAX Sun. 10:10 a.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 19 - 25, 2020

Argo (2012) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Thur. 6:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Derailed (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1:19 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:34 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ BBCA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 19 - 25, 2020

American Pie (1999) ★★★ HBO Thur. 7:20 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Analyze This (1999) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Tues. 5:08 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:12 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:13 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Auntie Mame (1958) ★★★ TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ CMAX Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ CMT Fri. 1 a.m. CMT Fri. 11 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Wed. Noon MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ CMAX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. FS1 Fri. 4 p.m. FS1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:50 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ CMAX Thur. 3:20 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ FREE Sun. 8 a.m. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 12:05 p.m. SHOW Thur. 7:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 3:30 p.m. SHOW Wed. 1:45 p.m. SHOW Thur. Noon

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 11:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Demolition Man (1993) ★★ OVA Sun. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 7 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 1:22 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ FREE Wed. 1 p.m. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ LOGO Mon. 8:30 p.m. LOGO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Thur. 4 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ BRVO Fri. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 4 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ OVA Mon. Noon OVA Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Sun. 3:18 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 4:18 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Thur. 1:19 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 6 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 12:15 p.m. SYFY Sat. 8:35 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ POP Tues. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10:01 p.m. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ POP Tues. 4:30 p.m. POP Wed. 12:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Fri. 7 p.m. SYFY Fri. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 7:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E Fri. 4 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4 p.m. USA Fri. 4 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ ENCORE Sat. 7:15 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:04 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 11 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 6:49 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 12:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 2:10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10:20 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:35 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ CMAX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:11 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ SUND Wed. 2 a.m. SUND Wed. 11 a.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 7 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11:40 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Madagascar (2005) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:34 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ COM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ COM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ A Sun. 2:30 p.m. A Sun. 10:30 p.m. HIST Fri. 1:58 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HIST Fri. 11:03 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 11:40 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:22 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ SUND Sat. 7 p.m. SUND Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Phenomenon (1996) ★★ TMC Tues. 5:55 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

Popeye (1980) ★★ AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Thur. 7:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ SUND Fri. 2 a.m. SUND Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Wed. 11:03 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ HBO Thur. 3:40 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. Noon

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 10:50 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:56 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. Noon

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 2 a.m. COM Sat. 1:15 p.m. COM Sat. 5 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7 a.m. SHOW Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 1:04 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 3:08 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ COM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2 p.m. OVA Mon. 6:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 4:45 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Fri. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Fri. 5:08 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Fri. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ CMAX Sun. 6:55 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ BRVO Sat. 6 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:44 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:32 a.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 4:47 p.m.

Victor/Victoria (1982) ★★★ TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ SUND Mon. 2:30 a.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 6:52 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:13 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ SHOW Thur. 3 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 9:45 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sat. Noon

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:20 p.m. FREE Mon. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ HBO Wed. 10:45 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:29 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:36 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:37 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 3:54 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:53 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 19 - 25, 2020

A

About Last Night(2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETMon. 6:30 p.m.BETTues. 4 p.m.

Accommodations(2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR)TMCMon. 12:30 p.m.TMCThur. 6:35 a.m.

The Accountant(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTTues. 8 p.m.TNTTues. 10:30 p.m.

The Accused(1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORETues. 10:21 p.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCTues. 10 p.m.TMCSat. 7:50 a.m.TMCSun. 5:30 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting(2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

After Auschwitz(2017) Hoping to find a sense of normalcy, six female Holocaust survivors immigrate to America, get married and raise children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.KVCRTues. 8 p.m.

After Darkness(2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXFri. 2:05 a.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SYFYSun. 11:30 a.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCThur. 6 p.m.

Age of Consent(1932) ★ Dorothy Wilson, Richard Cromwell. A college man and his underage girlfriend must choose between marriage or his diploma. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.TCMFri. 5:45 a.m.

Agent Cody Banks(2003) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff. Recruited by the CIA, a teen works under cover to befriend a girl whose father is a pawn for an evil organization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

All of My Heart(2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

All Things Valentine(2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

Aloha(2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXThur. 10 a.m.

Along Came a Spider(2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AMCMon. 10 a.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORETues. 4:34 p.m.ENCOREThur. 6:55 a.m.ENCOREFri. 2:39 a.m.

Alpha and Omega(2010) ★★ Voices of Justin Long, Hayden Panettiere. Animated. After park rangers relocate them halfway across the country, a carefree wolf and his stern companion must find a way back to their pack to prevent a war. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOSat. 6:06 a.m.

Altitude(2017) Denise Richards, Greer Grammer. Una agente del FBI, tras desobedecer en una negociación con rehenes, es enviada a un trabajo administrativo. En el avión que la lleva a Washington conoce a un hombre que le ofrece una suculenta recompensa si le ayuda a bajar del avión con vida. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.KVEASat. 9 p.m.

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy(2011) Hayden Panettiere, Marcia Gay Harden. College student Amanda Knox stands trial in Italy, accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.REELZSun. 9 a.m.REELZSat. 6 p.m.

Amélie(2001) ★★★ Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz. An accidental find convinces a young woman to try to enrich the lives of a tobacco dealer, a painter and three lonely people. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXTues. 11:10 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts(2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZSun. 10:35 a.m.STARZSun. 5:08 p.m.

American Buffalo(1996) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz. Three losers wait for a partner and plot to rob someone who bought a valuable coin from one’s junk shop. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXTues. 6:05 a.m.

American Christmas(2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCWed. 10:45 a.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ENCOREMon. 11:15 a.m.ENCOREMon. 10:16 p.m.ENCORETues. 6:55 a.m.

American Pie(1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 7:20 p.m.

The American President(1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.SHOWWed. 11:50 a.m.SHOWWed. 10 p.m.SHOWSat. 7 a.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.AMCSat. 8 p.m.

An American Werewolf in London(1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXFri. 11:50 p.m.

The Amityville Murders(2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.ENCORESat. 2:27 a.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWThur. 9 a.m.

El analfabeto(1960) Cantinflas, Lilia Prado. Un pobre analfabeto debe esforzarse por aprender a leer y ser digno de la fortuna que recibirá. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.GALASat. 9:30 a.m.

Analyze This(1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWMon. 4 p.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God(2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXWed. 6:35 a.m.

Anger Management(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORETues. 5:08 a.m.ENCORETues. 11:12 a.m.ENCORETues. 6:13 p.m.

The Animal(2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCORESat. 4:08 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse(2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXTues. 1:15 p.m.

Annapolis(2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXWed. 6:15 p.m.

Ant-Man(2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.

Aquaman(2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.HBOWed. 12:15 p.m.

Arbitrage(2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 4:05 p.m.

El ardiente deseo(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Argo(2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs.IFCThur. 8 a.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.HBOThur. 1:05 p.m.

The Art of Us(2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 2 a.m.

Así es mi México(1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Begoña Palacios. Un charro y un cantante se enamoran de una bella joven que desea debutar como bailarina en un teatro ambulante. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 2 p.m.

Attack the Block(2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXThur. 11:10 a.m.

August Rush(2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPFri. 11 p.m.POPSat. Noon

Auntie Mame(1958) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Forrest Tucker. A bohemian socialite survives the market crash of 1929, marries a millionaire and teaches her nephew how to live. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins.TCMSun. 12:30 p.m.

Australia(2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.STARZMon. 4:42 a.m.STARZFri. 7:31 a.m.

Autumn Dreams(2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.

Avatar(2009) ★★★ Sam Worthington, Voice of Zoe Saldana. On an alien planet, a former Marine falls in love with a blue-skinned warrior and sides with her people against humankind’s encroachment on their lush world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 35 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXWed. 3:30 p.m.

B

Baby Face(1933) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. An out-of-town working girl rises in a New York bank by using her power over men. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMSun. 9:15 p.m.

Baby Monitor Murders(2020) Natalie Sharp, Jon Cor. A babysitter believes her employer is hatching a deadly scheme after she overhears a murder plot on the baby monitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Thur. 3:50 p.m.VH1Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Thur. 6:30 p.m.VH1Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Bad Company(1972) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Barry Brown. A young man evading the Civil War encounters a conniving drifter and his lawless gang after venturing into the West. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSat. 5:55 a.m.

Bad Education(2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.HBOSat. 11:50 p.m.

Bad Teacher(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZMon. 7:29 a.m.

Bad Tutor(2018) Vanessa Marcil, Alex Frnka. Single mom Karen is focused on getting daughter Emily graduated and off to college. When she hires Devin to boost Emily’s grades, the tutor becomes dangerously obsessed. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Baggage Claim(2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.BETThur. 6:30 p.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. 3:30 a.m.

Barbershop(2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWMon. 10:45 a.m.SHOWMon. 6:15 p.m.SHOWTues. 5:05 a.m.SHOWThur. 4 p.m.SHOWSun. 5:37 a.m.

Bardelys the Magnificent(1926) John Gilbert, Eleanor Boardman. Silent. A dashing rogue assumes the identity of a dead traitor and hides at the estate of a lovely, but icy, aristocrat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMSun. 10:45 p.m.

Barnyard(2006) ★★ Voices of Kevin James, Courteney Cox. Animated. Otis the bull would rather sing and dance with the other farm animals, but somehow he must find the courage to lead when responsibility is thrust upon him. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCFri. 6:05 a.m.

Basic(2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPSat. 4 p.m.

Basic Instinct(1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SHOWWed. 2:30 a.m.

Batman Begins(2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 8 p.m.

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan(2009) ★★ Edward James Olmos, Dean Stockwell. The fleet struggles to survive when Cylons embark on a mission to destroy humanity. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins.SYFYThur. 7:30 a.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXMon. 8:30 a.m.FXMon. 11:46 p.m.

Be Cool(2005) ★★ John Travolta, Uma Thurman. Chili Palmer runs afoul of music-industry players when he teams up with a friend’s widow to produce a singer’s debut album. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TMCSun. 11:05 a.m.TMCSun. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 1 p.m.

The Beach House(2018) Andie MacDowell, Minka Kelly. Caretta thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind until her mother lures her home. As she repairs the family beach house and renews old acquaintances, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Beaches(1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CMAXFri. 6:45 a.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AUDMon. 2:30 a.m.

Beastly(2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Vanessa Hudgens. After a spurned classmate curses him, a teen will be forever ugly unless he finds love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCMon. 7:30 a.m.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSun. 5 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America(1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXFri. 3:50 a.m.

Because I Said So(2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZTues. 1:11 p.m.

Bed of Roses(1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Pert Kelton. Two wayward women go down the Mississippi by steamboat, looking for men to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins.TCMFri. 8:30 a.m.

Beetlejuice(1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMTFri. 1 a.m.CMTFri. 11 p.m.

Before the Flood(2016) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio meets with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the dangers of climate change and possible solutions. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.NGCWed. 2 p.m.

Being Rose(2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCMon. 9 a.m.

Beowulf(2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCTues. 12:30 p.m.TMCSat. 3 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin(2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXSat. 7:30 a.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.SHOWTues. 2:30 p.m.SHOWWed. 12:15 p.m.

Beyond the Reach(2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXSun. 5:05 a.m.

Big Daddy(1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.MTVWed. NoonMTVThur. 11 a.m.

The Big Wedding(2013) ★ Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton. A long-divorced couple must pretend they’re still happily married when their adopted son’s ultraconservative biological mother flies in for the young man’s nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXSun. 4:05 p.m.EPIXMon. 1:50 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club(2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.TMCTues. NoonTMCThur. 11:30 p.m.

Billy Elliot(2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 4 p.m.

Billy Madison(1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXThur. 4:57 a.m.

The Birds(1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.SUNDThur. 10 a.m.

The Birthday Wish(2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. Noon

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins.OVASun. 12:30 p.m.OVATues. 11:30 p.m.

Black Panther(2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TBSSun. 6:30 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman(2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMAXFri. 5:45 p.m.

Blade(1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs.AMCWed. 11:15 a.m.

Blade II(2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCWed. 9 a.m.

Blaze(2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCTues. 6:15 a.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOTues. 11:30 a.m.

Blood and Chocolate(2007) ★ Agnes Bruckner, Hugh Dancy. A young werewolf pursues a romance with a human male, much to the displeasure of a packmate who also desires her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSat. 11:20 a.m.

Blue Crush(2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASun. 9:30 p.m.OVAMon. 4 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCThur. 12:15 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOSun. 10:15 a.m.

Bolden(2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXFri. 5:20 a.m.

El bolero de Raquel(1956) Cantinflas, Flor Silvestre. Después de varios incidentes, un limpiabotas logra bailar el bolero de Raquel con una hermosa muchacha. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.GALAMon. 11 a.m.

The Bookshop(2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXThur. 2:50 a.m.

Booty Call(1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins.SHOWMon. 12:30 p.m.

Born in China(2016) ★★★ Narrated by John Krasinski, Narrated by Xun Zhou. From frigid mountains to the heart of the bamboo forest, filmmaker Lu Chuan follows the adventures of three animal families in China: the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins.DISNXDWed. 3 p.m.DISNXDWed. 8 p.m.

The Boy(2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.SYFYThur. 2:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCTues. 2 p.m.TMCThur. 4 p.m.

Breaking In(2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXTues. 12:25 p.m.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

Breathless(1959) ★★★ Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg. A French hood kills a policeman and heads for Italy with his American girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMMon. 5:30 a.m.

Bridesmaids(2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOTues. 3:45 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason(2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.SHOWTues. 12:30 p.m.TMCWed. 6 p.m.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWTues. 10:45 a.m.

Brighton Rock(2010) ★★ Sam Riley, Andrea Riseborough. A violent teenage hoodlum murders a rival gangster’s lackey, then seduces a naive waitress who can link him to the crime. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCTues. 11:40 p.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind(2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.EPIXWed. 3:40 a.m.

Bring It On(2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sat. 2 a.m.

Bringing Down the House(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXMon. 3:05 a.m.

Brothers(2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXTues. 4:40 p.m.

The Brothers(2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCSun. 4:35 p.m.TMCWed. 7:20 a.m.TMCSat. 6:05 a.m.

Bruce Lee: His Last Days, His Last Nights(1976) ★★ Li Hsiu Hsien, Betty Ting Pei. The martial artist falls in love with an actress and dies under mysterious circumstances. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXSat. 9:05 a.m.

Bruce Lee: The Legend(1984) ★★ Bruce Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell. The martial artist is seen in clips and recalled by Steve McQueen, James Coburn and others who knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXSat. 10:35 a.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth(1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXSat. 7:30 a.m.

A Bug’s Life(1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREESun. 9:25 p.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.MLBSun. 5 p.m.FS1Fri. 4 p.m.FS1Sat. 7 p.m.

The ‘Burbs(1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCOREWed. 10 a.m.

Buried(2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXWed. 2:55 a.m.CMAXFri. 8:50 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid(1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORESun. 8:07 a.m.

Butterfly Town, USA(2015) Activists and city staff in Pacific Grove clash over how to protect monarch butterflies. (NR) 32 mins.KVCRWed. 9:30 a.m.

Buzzin’ Around(1933) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Al St. John. Fatty manages to invent a liquid that makes objects unbreakable, but in a rush to demonstrate the invention he accidentally grabs a jar of moonshine. (NR) 20 mins.TCMWed. Noon

Cadillac Man(1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORESat. 5:35 a.m.

Campfire Kiss(2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?(2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.CMAXWed. 10:35 a.m.

The Candidate(1972) ★★★ Robert Redford, Peter Boyle. An image maker grooms the son of a political boss for a token bid in a U.S. Senate race. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMThur. 11:15 a.m.

La cantina(1994) Rafael Inclán, Alfonso Zayas. La cantina es el lugar de reunión favorito para este grupo de amigos. Allí, comparten sus alegrías y ahogan sus penas. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Cartels(2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXFri. 8:35 a.m.

Casino Royale(2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.HBOMon. 1:50 p.m.HBOSun. 1:40 a.m.

Cast Away(2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.CMAXThur. 3:20 p.m.

Central Intelligence(2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TNTThur. 7 p.m.TNTThur. 10 p.m.

The Change-Up(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMAXSun. 9:50 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESun. 8 a.m.FREEFri. 9 p.m.FREESat. 7:30 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels(2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWSun. 12:05 p.m.SHOWThur. 7:15 a.m.SHOWThur. 12:15 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle(2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWThur. 5:15 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience(2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.AXSMon. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play(2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXThur. 9:40 a.m.EPIXThur. 12:30 p.m.

The China Syndrome(1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 3:55 p.m.

CHIPS(2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.COMSun. 5:15 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood(2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley(2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick(2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXMon. 4 p.m.CMAXSat. 11:40 p.m.

The Chumscrubber(2005) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Bell. An alienated teen launches his own investigation into a classmate’s kidnapping. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXSun. 5:25 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits(2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FREEFri. Noon

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel(2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

Clash of the Titans(2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseo, el hijo de Zeus, se embarca en una peligrosa misión para prevenir que Hades derroque al rey de todos los dioses y arrase con la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Claudine(1974) ★★ Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones. A single woman with six children tries to make a life with a garbageman in Harlem. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMThur. 11 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger(1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.SHOWSun. 3:30 p.m.SHOWWed. 1:45 p.m.SHOWThur. Noon

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs(2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.NICKThur. 8 p.m.NICKThur. 9 p.m.NICKFri. 7 p.m.

Cloverfield(2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.IFCThur. 6:15 a.m.IFCFri. 3 a.m.

Clueless(1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTMon. 11 p.m.

Coach Carter(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDWed. 8 a.m.AMCFri. 11 a.m.AMCSat. 6:28 a.m.

Cock-a-Doodle Dog(1951) Voice of Bill Thompson. Animated. A sleep-deprived bulldog tries to silent a crowing rooster. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Code of Honor(2016) Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer. Un excoronel de las fuerzas especiales se convierte en un vigilante justiciero que mata criminales, mientras un excompañero quiere detenerlo. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. NoonKFTRSun. 3 p.m.

Collision(2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.CMAXFri. 12:10 p.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDThur. 7 p.m.AUDThur. 11 p.m.

Cookie(1989) ★★ Peter Falk, Dianne Wiest. A mobster leaves Sing Sing after 13 years and teams up with his illegitimate daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Cooking With Love(2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLMon. 8 p.m.

A Country Wedding(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave(2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.KVEASat. 1:30 p.m.

Crawl(2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.EPIXWed. 3:55 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Creed(2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.VH1Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSat. 11 a.m.

Cry Havoc(1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 10:15 p.m.

The Cutting Edge(1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWFri. 8 a.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AUDSun. 7 p.m.AUDSun. 10 p.m.AUDMon. 1 a.m.AUDWed. 7 p.m.AUDWed. 10:30 p.m.

D

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

Daddy Day Care(2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZThur. 9:01 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2(2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXSun. 9:45 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls(2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Dan in Real Life(2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWSun. 7 a.m.SHOWMon. 5:15 a.m.SHOWFri. 6:15 a.m.

Dark Blue(2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.AXSFri. 4:20 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

The Dark Horse(1932) ★★ Warren William, Bette Davis. A political publicist skirts scandal to promote his man, Hicks From the Sticks, for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMThur. 4:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises(2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.TNTMon. 8 p.m.

The Dark Knight(2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 11:15 p.m.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.

Dark Shadows(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.IFCSat. 1:45 p.m.

The Darkest Minds(2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXFri. 4 p.m.

Darkness Falls(2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREWed. 2:40 p.m.ENCOREThur. 10:12 a.m.

Darkness on the Edge of Town(2014) Brian Gleeson, Emma Eliza Regan. When Cleo Callahan’s estranged sister is found murdered in a public restroom, the talented, yet troubled sharpshooter vows to get revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KCOPSat. 2 p.m.

A Date With Judy(1948) ★★ Wallace Beery, Jane Powell. A Santa Barbara, Calif., teen thinks her father is having an affair with a Latin dancer. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

Days After Your Departure(2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR)HBOThur. 6:45 a.m.

Days of Thunder(1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCSun. 1:05 p.m.TMCWed. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 9:30 a.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXTues. 6 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon(2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXTues. 3 p.m.FXTues. 11:30 p.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.OVASun. 7 p.m.OVAWed. 7 p.m.OVAThur. 4 p.m.

A Demon Within(2017) Charlene Amoia, Clint Glenn Hummel. A young girl dies in 1914 after a demonic spirit preys on her family. Decades later, a skeptical doctor must stop history from repeating itself by confronting his own demons to save the life of a possessed teenager. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCMon. 2:10 p.m.TMCThur. 3:20 a.m.

The Departed(2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. In Boston an undercover cop gains a gangland chief’s trust, while a career criminal infiltrates the police force for the mob. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins.AMCThur. 12:30 p.m.

Derailed(2005) ★★ Clive Owen, Jennifer Aniston. Adulterous lovers must turn the tables on a violent blackmailer to save their respective families. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCFri. 6:15 a.m.

Deseada(1949) Dolores del Río, Jorge Mistral. Un hombre llega a una aldea para casarse con una muchacha, pero al conocer a la hermana de la novia, se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me(2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREESun. 3:05 p.m.

Despicable Me 2(2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.FREESun. 5:10 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada(2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.VH1Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Dial M for Murder(1954) ★★★ Ray Milland, Grace Kelly. A husband’s plot to murder his unfaithful wife goes awry in Alfred Hitchcock’s adaptation of the Frederick Knott play. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 11:15 a.m.

Die Hard(1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.HBOWed. 4:45 p.m.

Die Hard 2(1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HBOTues. 7:55 p.m.HBOSun. 4:05 a.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXTues. 10:05 p.m.

Disaster Movie(2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXFri. 7:05 a.m.

Divergent(2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.TNTSat. 2 p.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly(2007) ★★★★ Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner. At 43, Jean-Dominique Bauby, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, has a devastating stroke, which leaves him almost completely paralyzed and unable to communicate except by blinking one eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 10:55 a.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OVAFri. 10:30 p.m.

Doc of the Dead(2014) Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXSun. 6:35 a.m.EPIXThur. 4:45 a.m.

Doctor Strange(2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.SYFYSun. 4 p.m.

Dolphin Tale(2011) ★★★ Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd. Un biólogo marino, un médico especialista en prótesis y un niño se unen para salvarle la vida a un delfín cuya cola fue gravemente dañada por una trampa para cangrejos. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.KMEXSun. 8 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10:30 a.m.KFTRSat. 1:30 p.m.

Donde el círculo termina(1956) Sara Montiel, Raúl Ramírez. Los dos integrantes de un matrimonio tienen amantes y ella asesina al suyo cuando descubre que la engaña con la amante de su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Donnie Brasco(1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWTues. 5:45 p.m.

Donnybrook(2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCMon. 3:30 a.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada(1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Double Indemnity(1944) ★★★★ Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck. An insurance man helps a platinum blonde kill her husband, but all does not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.

Double Jeopardy(1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREMon. 1:22 a.m.

Dr. No(1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.SUNDSun. 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FREEWed. 1 p.m.DISNFri. 8 p.m.DISNSat. 6:30 p.m.

Drag Me to Hell(2009) ★★★ Alison Lohman, Justin Long. After actions trigger the loss of an old woman’s home, an ambitious loan officer finds herself the victim of a powerful curse that will damn her soul for eternity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZWed. 7:19 p.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCWed. 1:35 a.m.

Dropa(2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCSat. 5 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car?(2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCOREFri. 5:05 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber(1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.TRUMon. 10 p.m.TRUTues. Noon

Duplicity(2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.STARZWed. 1:43 a.m.STARZSat. 10:56 a.m.

Dying for Motherhood(2020) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Hannah Bamberg. A pregnant woman finds herself in grave danger when she agrees to live with the couple who plan to adopt her unborn child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

Dying to Be You(2020) Natalie Dreyfuss, Michael Patrick Denis. Terror strikes when a young woman learns that her pen pal since childhood plans to take over her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 4 p.m.

E

Four Star Films,Box Office Hits,Indies and Imports,Movies A - Z

Earth Girls Are Easy(1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXTues. 2:50 p.m.

Easter Under Wraps(2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes undercover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down. She meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

Easy A(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.ESat. 10:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.LOGOMon. 8:30 p.m.LOGOTues. 1:30 a.m.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag(1997) ★★ Joe Pesci, Andy Comeau. A fellow airline passenger takes home a mobster’s bag of severed human heads by mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXMon. 2:20 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom(2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.BBCATues. 1 p.m.BBCAWed. 8 a.m.

Ender’s Game(2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCWed. 2 p.m.

Enough(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind(2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet. A doctor’s invention allows a couple to erase the memories of their tumultuous relationship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.STARZMon. 2:53 a.m.

Everest(2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FXWed. 10:30 a.m.FXThur. 7 a.m.

Excuse My Dust(1951) ★★ Red Skelton, Sally Forrest. The kooky inventor of a horseless carriage rivals a banker’s son for a liveryman’s daughter. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 2 p.m.

Executive Action(1973) ★★ Burt Lancaster, Robert Ryan. Three powerful conspirators plot the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMThur. 9:30 a.m.

Eye in the Sky(2015) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul. A lieutenant general and a colonel face political opposition after ordering a drone missile strike to take out a group of suicide bombers in Nairobi, Kenya. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZWed. 5:34 p.m.STARZThur. 12:55 p.m.

Eyes of an Angel(1994) ★ John Travolta, Ellie Raab. A Chicago widower and his 10-year-old daughter nurse a wounded Doberman back to health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXTues. 4:30 a.m.

F

A Face in the Crowd(1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMSat. 2:45 p.m.

Face/Off(1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.IFCThur. 4 p.m.

Falling for Vermont(2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

The Family Stone(2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOThur. 9 a.m.

Fashionably Yours(2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. NoonHALLSat. 1 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BRVOSat. 8 p.m.BRVOSat. 11:32 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOSat. 5:35 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.BRVOSat. 12:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious(2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BRVOFri. 10:30 p.m.BRVOSat. 4 p.m.

Fast Life(1932) ★★ William Haines, Madge Evans. An engine designer and his ex-Navy buddy bail out a shipbuilder with a speedboat race. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 10:30 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FXWed. 7 p.m.FXThur. 4:30 p.m.

The Favourite(2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXMon. 12:20 p.m.

Femme Fatale(2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXMon. 6 p.m.CMAXSat. 9:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off(1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.FREEFri. 11 a.m.

Fever Pitch(2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.AUDSat. 5 p.m.AUDSat. 9 p.m.AUDSun. 1 a.m.

Fiesta en el corazón(1958) Antonio Aguilar, Fernando Casanova. Dos charros atraen a bellas mujeres a través de las canciones que cantan y ellas les corresponden con su amor. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Fifth Avenue Girl(1939) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Walter Connolly. An unhappy millionaire with a wife and family has a girl from Central Park pose as his mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMFri. 12:45 p.m.

50 First Dates(2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.TNTSun. 11 a.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXSun. 5:35 p.m.

The Firm(1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins.AMCThur. 9:30 a.m.

First Sunday(2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.STARZSun. 12:21 p.m.STARZThur. 4:21 a.m.STARZThur. 7:20 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.OVAMon. NoonOVAFri. 8 p.m.OVASat. 5 p.m.

Flesh and the Devil(1926) ★★★ Greta Garbo, John Gilbert. Silent. A wicked woman dishonors her husband and divides two Austrian officers. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMMon. 3:30 a.m.

Flip That Romance(2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life(2016) Floyd Norman, Whoopi Goldberg. Animator Floyd Norman became the first Disney African-American animator in 1956. After Walt’s death, Mr. Norman left Disney to start his own company to produce black history films for high schools. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Flying High(1931) ★★ Bert Lahr, Charlotte Greenwood. An inventor and his lanky girlfriend set an altitude record in his winged contraption. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMWed. 12:30 p.m.

For Pete’s Sake(1974) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Michael Sarrazin. A Brooklyn housewife and her cabby husband buy pork-belly futures with a loan shark’s money. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 1 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only(1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SUNDSun. 8:30 p.m.SUNDMon. 5 p.m.

Forever in My Heart(2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

Forever My Girl(2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXWed. 8:20 a.m.

Forrest Gump(1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.STARZSun. 3:18 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral(1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCOREFri. 4:18 a.m.

Foxfire(1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXMon. 5:20 a.m.

The French Connection(1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCORESun. 11:53 a.m.

The French Line(1954) ★★ Jane Russell, Gilbert Roland. A Texas heiress meets a French playboy while posing as a model in Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMMon. 9 p.m.

Frequency(2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXThur. 11:05 a.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.PARMOUNTMon. 3:45 p.m.PARMOUNTMon. 10 p.m.MTVSat. NoonMTVSat. 6 p.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.PARMOUNTMon. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTTues. 2 a.m.MTVSat. 4 p.m.MTVSat. 10 p.m.

Friends With Kids(2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXWed. 1:50 a.m.EPIXSat. 4:20 p.m.

From Hell(2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.STARZMon. 5:54 p.m.STARZTues. 3:59 a.m.

From Russia With Love(1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.SUNDSun. 1 p.m.

The Front Page(1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMSun. 3 a.m.

The Front Runner(2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.STARZMon. 12:57 p.m.STARZMon. 3:58 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket(1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCThur. 1:19 a.m.IFCThur. 1:15 p.m.

Funny People(2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.ENCORESun. 9 p.m.ENCOREMon. 8:47 a.m.ENCOREMon. 5:31 p.m.ENCOREFri. 6:31 p.m.ENCORESat. 11:27 a.m.

The Fuzzy Pink Nightgown(1957) ★★ Jane Russell, Ralph Meeker. Two men kidnap a Hollywood actress, who refuses to let them back out of it. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMTues. 12:45 p.m.

G

Gabriel Over the White House(1933) ★★ Walter Huston, Arthur Byron. Sobered by an archangel, the president fires his crooked Cabinet and becomes a world leader. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMThur. 1:15 p.m.

General Magic(2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCFri. 11:35 a.m.

Generation Columbine(2019) Filmmaker Matt McDonough examines the epidemic of school shootings and their lasting impact through the eyes of survivors. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZMon. 9 p.m.STARZTues. 10:39 a.m.STARZTues. 4:36 p.m.

Gentlemen Marry Brunettes(1955) ★★ Jane Russell, Jeanne Crain. Sibling chorus girls go to Paris and live like their mother and aunt who were 1920s flappers. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 7 p.m.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes(1953) ★★★ Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe. Two showgirls on the lookout for rich eligible bachelors run into numerous complications during a trip to Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

Get Hard(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TNTThur. 5 p.m.

Get Out(2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXFri. 11 p.m.FXSat. 1:30 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’(2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETSun. 5 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYSat. 10 a.m.SYFYSun. 2 a.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSat. 1 a.m.

Gilda(1946) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. A Buenos Aires casino owner hires a gambler who once had an affair with his alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMMon. 10:45 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.STARZMon. 1:17 p.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXXSat. 8 p.m.FXXSat. 10:30 p.m.

Go for It!(2010) ★★ Aimee Garcia, Al Bandiero. A Mexican-American teen in Chicago struggles with her family’s expectations for her and her own desire to become a dancer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXMon. 4:55 a.m.

Gods of Egypt(2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.ASun. 11:30 a.m.

Goldfinger(1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.SUNDSun. 6 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard(2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TNTSun. 1 a.m.

Good Deeds(2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Wed. 2:10 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDSat. 7 p.m.AUDSat. 11 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck(2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCSun. 11:35 p.m.TMCWed. 10 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy(2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXFri. 3:45 a.m.

The Good Son(1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXSun. 8:40 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWWed. 4:05 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl(1977) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason. A divorced dancer and her daughter must room with an off-off-Broadway actor. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Goodland(2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TMCFri. 10:05 a.m.TMCSat. 3:35 a.m.

The Goonies(1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SYFYSat. 12:15 p.m.SYFYSat. 8:35 p.m.

Gran Torino(2008) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley. An unlikely friendship forms between a bigoted war veteran and an Asian boy who tried to steal the man’s treasured automobile. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.AMCFri. 7:30 p.m.AMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SHOWTues. 10:05 p.m.

Green Lantern(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 9 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCTues. 6 a.m.

The Group(1966) ★★★ Candice Bergen, Joan Hackett. Eight inseparable college friends become involved in widely differing lifestyles after graduation. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Grudge Match(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXTues. 1:55 a.m.CMAXFri. 8 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men(1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.POPTues. 7 p.m.POPTues. 10:01 p.m.CMTSat. 4:30 p.m.CMTSat. 11:15 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men(1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.POPTues. 4:30 p.m.POPWed. 12:30 p.m.CMTSat. 2 p.m.CMTSat. 8:45 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TBSFri. 9 p.m.

The Gunman(2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXMon. 8:50 p.m.CMAXSat. 1:30 a.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge(2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.FXXFri. 3 p.m.FXXSat. Noon

Hair Wolf(2018) Kara Young, Taliah Webster. The staff at a black hair salon fends off strange monsters: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture. (NR) 12 mins.HBOFri. 4:55 a.m.

Hairspray(2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called The Corny Collins Show. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.ESat. 4 p.m.ESun. 2:30 a.m.ESun. 12:30 p.m.

The Half-Naked Truth(1932) ★★★ Lupe Velez, Lee Tracy. A carnival barker passes off an exotic dancer as a Turkish princess, elevating her to fame at a price he hadn’t anticipated. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMFri. 9:45 a.m.

The Hangover Part III(2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.FXXWed. 8 p.m.FXXThur. 3 p.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXTues. 1:13 p.m.

Happy Gilmore(1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXThur. 6:27 a.m.

The Happy Prince(2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREMon. 3:10 a.m.ENCOREMon. 3:44 p.m.ENCOREWed. 2:07 a.m.ENCOREThur. 1:40 a.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCSun. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.EFri. 7 p.m.SYFYFri. 7 p.m.USAFri. 7 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.SYFYThur. 7:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.SYFYThur. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.EFri. 4 p.m.SYFYFri. 4 p.m.USAFri. 4 p.m.

Harvest Moon(2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. Noon

The Hate U Give(2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CMAXWed. 12:25 p.m.

Havana Motor Club(2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.EPIXMon. 7:05 a.m.

He Got Game(1998) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ray Allen. A convict’s freedom depends upon convincing his estranged son, a basketball star, to attend the governor’s alma mater. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.CMAXThur. 12:36 p.m.

The Heart of New York(1932) ★★ George Sidney, Joe Smith. Inventing the washing machine makes a New York plumber a rich man and gives him a new set of problems. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMWed. 5:30 a.m.

The Heart Specialist(2006) ★ Wood Harris, Zoe Saldana. After learning that a new intern has come to recapture the gal that got away, the chief resident at a Florida hospital bets that he can teach the man about true love, as well as medicine. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCWed. 12:15 p.m.

Hearts of Spring(2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

Hellboy(2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs.HBOSun. 3:10 p.m.

Hellboy(2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCORESat. 9 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army(2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TNTMon. 5:30 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars(2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.TBSSun. 2 p.m.

High Resolution(2018) Ellie Bamber, Justin Chon. A couple confronts what it means to be young and love in the early 20th century. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCWed. 9:05 a.m.TMCThur. 4:55 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes(2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXSun. 3:15 a.m.

Hitman, agente 47(2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. El creciente acercamiento de un asesino con una joven mujer traumatizada se convierte en una amenaza para su vida cuando los siguen agentes rusos y de Interpol. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.UNIMASSun. 10 a.m.KFTRSun. 1 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies(2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup(1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins.TCMFri. 4 p.m.

Holmes & Watson(2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZFri. 5:58 a.m.

Hombre(1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, Fredric March. An Apache-raised white man rises as the leader of stagecoach passengers stopped by outlaws. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

Home(2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXTues. 10 a.m.

Homefront(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCSun. 8:15 a.m.IFCTues. 6:45 p.m.IFCWed. 3 p.m.

Homekilling Queen(2019) Ashley Jones, Kaitlyn Bernard. Whitney Manning, gorgeous, entitled and deranged daughter of wealthy and equally disturbed Connie, is determined to become homecoming queen and absolutely nothing will stand in her way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.

Hot Pursuit(2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.COMSun. 1 p.m.

Hotel Artemis(2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCTues. 2:25 a.m.

How High(2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.VH1Mon. 11:30 a.m.MTVSun. Noon

How High 2(2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.VH1Mon. 1:40 p.m.MTVSun. 2 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ENCORESat. 7:15 a.m.ENCORESat. 11:04 p.m.

The Human Factor(1979) ★★ Nicol Williamson, Richard Attenborough. An English spy must leave his family and defect to Moscow. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.TCMThur. 6 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCThur. 9:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.FREESat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.FREESat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.FREESat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FREESat. 1:15 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October(1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.SUNDMon. 8 p.m.SUNDMon. 11 p.m.AMCSun. 12:25 p.m.

The Hunted(2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Un instructor de combate sale de su retiro para capturar al exestudiante que ha estado matando civiles en Oregón. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.UNIMASSat. 3 p.m.KFTRSat. 6 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

Hunter Killer(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOFri. 2:50 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War(2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTThur. 1 a.m.

The Hurricane(1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.CMAXWed. 10:10 p.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXSun. 7:25 p.m.

The Hustler(1961) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason. A gambler stakes pool shark Fast Eddie Felson in a smoke-filled marathon against Minnesota Fats. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TCMSun. 6:45 p.m.

Hustlers(2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWSat. 9 p.m.

I

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCTues. 4 p.m.TMCWed. 5:25 a.m.

I, Frankenstein(2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXSun. 3:50 a.m.

Ice Age(2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins.FREETues. 6:30 p.m.FREEWed. 11 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course(2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXXTues. 4 p.m.FXXWed. 1 p.m.

Ideal Home(2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXThur. 9:30 a.m.

Identity(2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESun. 1:38 p.m.ENCORESat. 12:54 p.m.ENCORESat. 7:27 p.m.

Immortals(2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSSun. Noon

The Impossible(2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.

In Her Shoes(2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.CMAXThur. 1:05 p.m.

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ENCORESun. 6:49 p.m.

In the Money(1958) ★ Bowery Boys, Patricia Donahue. The Bowery Boys tangle with Scotland Yard, diamond smugglers and a gem-toting canine during an ocean cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMSat. 7:08 a.m.

An Inconvenient Truth(2006) ★★★ Al Gore. Former presidential candidate Al Gore campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of global warming and calls for immediate action to curb the problem. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone(2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCMon. 7 a.m.IFCSat. 11:30 a.m.

Independence Day(1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 11:30 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence(2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs.FXMon. 5 p.m.FXTues. 9:30 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull(2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.PARMOUNTSun. 12:50 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade(1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 12:45 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 2:10 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 10:20 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 11:35 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 7:30 p.m.

Inferno(2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCMon. 2 a.m.

Instant Family(2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXTues. 10:10 p.m.EPIXWed. 12:20 p.m.EPIXSun. Noon

Into the Grizzly Maze(2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.STARZFri. 10:19 a.m.STARZFri. 12:48 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty(2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOWed. 9:05 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZFri. 11:51 a.m.STARZFri. 6:15 p.m.

Ip Man(2008) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Simon Yam. La historia de la vida de Yip Man, la primera persona en enseñar el arte marcial chino del Wing Chun. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 2 p.m.KFTRSun. 5 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Iron Man(2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SYFYSun. 6:30 p.m.SYFYSun. 9:15 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOTues. 9:10 a.m.HBOThur. 10:45 a.m.

It: Chapter Two(2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCMon. 3:45 p.m.

Jack and Jill(2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZMon. 9:03 a.m.STARZMon. 11:32 p.m.STARZThur. 7:28 a.m.STARZThur. 5:47 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back(2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:30 a.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit(2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXSun. 9:30 a.m.FXMon. 12:32 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike(1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXMon. 1:40 a.m.CMAXSat. 6:35 p.m.

Jane(2017) ★★★ Jane Goodall. Jane Goodall, a young and untrained woman, challenges the male dominated scientific consensus of her time with her chimpanzee research and revolutionizes people’s understanding of the natural world. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.NGCWed. Noon

The Jane Austen Book Club(2007) ★★★ Maria Bello, Amy Brenneman. In a book club devoted to the author’s works, several people discover that their own lives closely parallel themes found in Austen’s prose. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.SHOWThur. 10:30 a.m.

Jaws(1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXMon. 8:30 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding(2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCTues. 10:25 a.m.

The Jerk(1979) ★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A simpleton leaves his foster family, acquires a girlfriend and invents slip-proof eyeglasses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ENCORESun. 3:11 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2(2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.STARZWed. 6:02 a.m.

John Carpenter’s The Thing(1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCOREWed. 12:16 p.m.

John Tucker Must Die(2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.CMAXThur. 8 a.m.

Julie(1956) ★★ Doris Day, Louis Jourdan. A stewardess runs for her life once she realizes her second husband killed her first. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.TCMTues. 1:15 p.m.

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.FREESun. 11:30 p.m.FREEMon. 8:30 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle(2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.FXSun. 8 p.m.FXSun. 10:02 p.m.FXThur. 7:30 p.m.FXFri. 12:01 p.m.

Jumping the Broom(2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:57 a.m.

The Jungle Book(2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FREESun. 12:35 p.m.FREETues. 8:30 p.m.FREEWed. 6:30 p.m.

Jurassic Galaxy(2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TMCMon. 6:10 a.m.

Jurassic World(2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.FXMon. 7:30 p.m.FXTues. 5:30 p.m.

Just Like Heaven(2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXTues. 6:25 p.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.

Kalifornia(1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.TMCSat. 1:35 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Time to Dance(2016) Jennie Garth, Dan Payne. When a couple who began as childhood friends find their relationship on the rocks, they decide to put their divorce on hold when their daughter announces her engagement. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

Karla contra los Jaguares(1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Kept Woman(2015) Courtney Ford, Shaun Benson. A man lures his new neighbor into his house, then holds her captive in a secret bunker with another woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 10:03 p.m.LIFESun. 2:04 a.m.

The Kid(2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 4:30 p.m.

Killer Elite(2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.STARZThur. 3:48 p.m.

Killer Prom(2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.FXSun. 5 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service(2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.FXSun. 2 p.m.FXMon. 11 a.m.

The Kitchen(2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOFri. 1:05 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale(2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.SUNDSat. 4 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island(2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTSun. 5:30 p.m.TNTMon. 3 p.m.

Koyaanisqatsi(1983) ★★★ Filmmaker Godfrey Reggio’s scenes of nature without man give way to the human presence and its impact upon the natural world. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMWed. 7 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes(1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMTues. 5 a.m.

Last Action Hero(1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCTues. 4 a.m.TMCThur. 10 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid(2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

The Last Emperor(1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins.CMAXSat. 3:25 a.m.

Laugh and Get Rich(1931) ★ Hugh Herbert, Edna May Oliver. A boardinghouse owner’s looney schemes are the bane of his wife’s existence until one of his inventions pays off. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins.TCMFri. 3 a.m.

Laura(1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMMon. 9:15 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia(1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SUNDWed. 2 a.m.SUNDWed. 11 a.m.

Lean on Me(1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde(2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCORETues. 9:35 a.m.ENCOREThur. 4:45 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan(2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TBSSun. 4 p.m.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Leprechaun(1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXSun. 1:40 a.m.

Leprechaun: Origins(2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXFri. 2:15 a.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCMon. 4 a.m.

Life of Crime(2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXSun. 7:30 a.m.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Lights Out(2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins.CMAXSat. 6:08 a.m.

Like Cats and Dogs(2017) Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash. Spencer and Lola couldn’t be more different. He’s a cat person, and she loves dogs. When a reservation mix-up lands them -- and their pets -- in the same vacation house, they have to find a way to get along without killing each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

Lions for Lambs(2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZSat. 6:20 a.m.

Little Boy(2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOWed. 7:15 a.m.

Little Women(1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMWed. 2 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard(2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ENCOREThur. 10:22 p.m.

The Living Daylights(1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.

Lone Survivor(2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TNTTues. 5:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTSun. 3 p.m.TNTSun. 10:30 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking(1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMTSat. NoonCMTSat. 6:45 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins.AMCTues. 8 p.m.AMCWed. 4:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers(2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins.BBCAFri. 7 p.m.BBCAFri. 11:40 p.m.AMCWed. 9 p.m.AMCThur. 4 p.m.

The Lost Boys(1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.FREESat. Noon

Love & Basketball(2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.BETMon. 3 p.m.

Love & Mercy(2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs.EPIXTues. 12:30 p.m.

Love and Sunshine(2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

Love at First Bark(2017) Jana Kramer, Kevin McGarry. A single woman with a new, out of control German shepherd turns to a handsome dog trainer for help. As they make progress with the dog, she realizes she may be developing feelings for the trainer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3:30 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines(2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.HALLMon. 2 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow(2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate(2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. Noon

Love’s Enduring Promise(2004) ★★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. A mysterious traveler tends to an injured pioneer’s farm and harbors a deep affection for the family’s eldest daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Lovelace(2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWSun. 2:30 a.m.

Loving(2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HBOThur. 6:55 a.m.

The Lucky Ones(2008) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins. Three soldiers grapple with shattered hopes and relationships and anti-war sentiments as they journey across the United States. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXFri. 9:55 p.m.

Machete Kills(2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCThur. 10:45 a.m.

Madagascar(2005) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals must learn to survive in the wild after they wash ashore on an exotic island. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.HBOSat. 7:34 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa(2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.COMSat. 3:15 p.m.

Made of Honor(2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCWed. 11:40 p.m.

A Madea Christmas(2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETMon. 9 p.m.BETTues. 6:30 p.m.

Madhouse(1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAThur. 11:30 p.m.

Magic in the Moonlight(2014) ★★ Colin Firth, Emma Stone. In 1920s France, a master magician arrives at the Côte d’Azur mansion of a wealthy family to expose a young psychic named Sophie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZMon. 10:36 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan(2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ESun. 6 p.m.

Major League II(1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASat. 7:30 p.m.

Major League: Back to the Minors(1998) ★★ Scott Bakula, Corbin Bernsen. The manager of minor-league team the South Carolina Buzz prepares the players for a confrontation with formidable opponents, the Minnesota Twins. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVASat. 10 p.m.

Mama(2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SYFYSat. 4:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZSun. 11:06 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons(1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs.KCETFri. 10:05 p.m.

Man Hunt(1936) ★ Marguerite Churchill, William Gargan. A cub reporter, a schoolteacher and G-men hunt a bank robber. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMSat. 5:28 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much(1934) ★★★★ Leslie Banks, Peter Lorre. Anarchists kidnap a couple’s daughter to hide a plot to kill a diplomat in London. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.KVCRWed. 10:15 p.m.

Margot at the Wedding(2007) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Conflict between two sisters arises when one expresses her disapproval of the other’s fiance during a weekend visit. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.KCOPSun. 3 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love(2019) A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXMon. 10:45 p.m.EPIXTues. 9:25 a.m.

The Marine 2(2009) ★★ Ted DiBiase, Robert Coleby. Un francotirador de la Marina debe salvar a su esposa y a otros rehenes cuando unos rebeldes se apoderan de un lujoso centro vacacional. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.UNIMASSun. 6 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.

The Marine(2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXTues. 3:05 p.m.

Married Before Breakfast(1937) ★★ Robert Young, Florence Rice. An inventor of razorless shaving cream has a wild night after a razor-blade company pays him off. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMWed. 4:15 a.m.

The Martian(2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXSat. 8 p.m.

Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So(2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Jun Cao. Due to a conspiracy, wealthy So Chan loses everything. Saved by the Beggars’ Sect, he learns the long-lost martial art of Drunken Fist to defeat the person who framed him. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXSat. 12:05 p.m.

Master of the Nine Dragon Fist: Wong Ching-Ho(2019) A martial artist develops a new form of kung fu to fight opium traders. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXSat. 3:25 p.m.

Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying(2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Yankai Yu. Quiet physician Wong from southern China masters a martial art to save his mentor, protect his son and stop a corrupt governor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXSat. 1:45 p.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam(2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXSat. 5:03 p.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FREESun. 10:30 a.m.FREEFri. 4 p.m.

Max(2015) ★★ Josh Wiggins, Lauren Graham. Max es un perro militar traumatizado tras perder a su mejor amigo en Afganistán, el marine estadounidense Kyle Wincott. Incapaz de continuar en servicio, el perro es adoptado por la familia de Kyle. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

Max Payne(2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZThur. 2:39 a.m.STARZThur. 2:05 p.m.

Maximum Conviction(2012) Steven Seagal, Steve Austin. Tom, un antiguo oficial negro de operaciones, y su compañero Manning son obligados a defender una prisión cuando una fuerza de mercenarios asalta las instalaciones para encontrar a dos mujeres. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KVEASun. 9 p.m.

The Maze Runner(2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.FXFri. 2:30 p.m.FXSat. 11:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure(2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXSat. 5 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials(2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXFri. 5 p.m.FXSat. 2 p.m.

Me importa poco(1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un macho. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Measure of a Man(2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSat. 4:15 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETSun. 2:30 p.m.VH1Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black II(2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.NICKSun. 8 p.m.

Menendez: Blood Brothers(2017) Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella. The inner lives and motivations behind Lyle and Eric Menendez’s murder of their father and mother. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.REELZSun. 11 a.m.REELZSat. 4 p.m.REELZSat. 8 p.m.

Mi caballo el Cantador(1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un cura se disfraza de ranchero para atrapar a los bandidos que amenazan con lastimar a su familia y sus propiedades. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Michael Jackson’s This Is It(2009) ★★★ Michael Jackson, Orianthi. Behind-the-scenes footage captures pop superstar Michael Jackson as he creates and rehearses for a series of sold-out shows that were scheduled to begin during the summer of 2009. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWSun. 10:05 a.m.

Middle Men(2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi. A Texas businessman tries unsuccessfully to maintain a clean family life when he becomes involved with porn stars, con artists, mobsters and other assorted bottom-feeders. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXTues. 2:35 a.m.

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOMon. 10 a.m.HBOSat. 11:40 a.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCSun. 3 p.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Miracles From Heaven(2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREEThur. 5 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children(2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FXXWed. 3 p.m.FXXThur. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCTues. 8:15 a.m.IFCWed. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCTues. 10:45 a.m.IFCWed. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCTues. 1:45 p.m.IFCWed. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation(2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.FXXSun. 9 a.m.

The Money Pit(1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVAThur. 9:30 p.m.OVAFri. 2 p.m.

Money Talks(1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Sun. 7 p.m.

Moneyball(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ENCORETues. 12:57 p.m.

Monkey Kingdom(2015) ★★★ Narrated by Tina Fey. A South Asian monkey named Maya welcomes a son into her extended family and is determined to give him a leg up in the hierarchy of their complex society. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins.DISNWed. 3:50 p.m.DISNWed. 6:35 p.m.KVEASat. Noon

Monster-in-Law(2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ESun. 3:45 p.m.ESun. 10:30 p.m.

Monumental Utah(1944) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. An overview of the natural wonders to be found in Utah’s Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. (NR)TCMSat. 5:18 a.m.

The Moonlighter(1953) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray. A cattle herder/rustler escapes from a lynch mob but surrenders to his ex-girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Morning Glory(2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 6:10 p.m.

Moulin Rouge(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.HBOTues. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.COMSat. 11 p.m.

Mrs. Winterbourne(1996) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Ricki Lake. Friendship grows between a rich family’s matriarch and a luckless pregnant woman mistaken for a dead heir’s dead wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASat. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns(2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.ASun. 2:30 p.m.ASun. 10:30 p.m.HISTFri. 1:58 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor(2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.ASun. 5:30 p.m.HISTFri. 8:31 a.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.HISTFri. 11:03 a.m.

The Mummy(2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXSun. 11:30 a.m.

Murder, She Said(1961) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Arthur Kennedy. Agatha Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple gets a job at an estate where she thinks there’s a corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMTues. 8 a.m.

The Mustang(2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXWed. 8:55 a.m.

My All American(2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.STARZSun. 6:43 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMTSun. 10 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny(1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.STARZSat. 7:52 a.m.

My Man Godfrey(1936) ★★★ William Powell, Carole Lombard. A Park Avenue socialite on a scavenger hunt finds a forgotten man and brings him home. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 11 a.m.

Nacido para matar(1986) Luis Aguilar, Pedro Infante Jr. Un asesino a sueldo recibe una nueva orden para matar y recurre al chantaje para eliminar a sus víctimas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Nanny Seduction(2017) Wes Brown, Erin Cahill. A couple’s newly adopted daughter disappears after they hire a seemingly perfect nanny. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

The Narrow Margin(1952) ★★★ Charles McGraw, Marie Windsor. Hit men board a train to kill a racketeer’s widow escorted by a Los Angeles detective. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins.TCMTues. 6:45 a.m.

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.MLBTues. 5 p.m.

Nature of Love(2020) Christopher Russell, Emilie Ullerup. City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 p.m.HALLWed. 8 p.m.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

The Negotiator(1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.WGNTues. 4 p.m.WGNTues. 7 p.m.

Neighbors(2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXXWed. 6 p.m.FXXThur. 1 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising(2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. Noon

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.PARMOUNTMon. 5:45 p.m.PARMOUNTTues. NoonMTVSat. 2 p.m.MTVSat. 8 p.m.

Nickelodeon(1976) ★★★ Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds. A lawyer becomes a director and a roustabout becomes a star in 1910s Hollywood. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.STARZSun. 8:44 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb(2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.TNTFri. 11 p.m.

No Blade of Grass(1970) ★★ Nigel Davenport, Jean Wallace. A Londoner leads his wife and family through anarchy after a virus wipes out the world’s crops. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMThur. 1:15 a.m.

No Strings Attached(2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXSat. 6:10 p.m.EPIXSun. 2 a.m.

Noah(2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXMon. 2 p.m.FXTues. Noon

Non-Stop(2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. During a flight from New York to London, a federal air marshal receives a series of text messages informing him that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes until the airline transfers $150 million to an offshore account. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TNTWed. 6 p.m.

The Notebook(2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ETues. 6 p.m.ETues. 9 p.m.

Notorious(2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ENCOREWed. 6:01 a.m.

Now You See Me(2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXWed. 1 p.m.FXThur. 12:11 p.m.

Now, Voyager(1942) ★★★ Bette Davis, Claude Rains. A Boston spinster finds a lover after the counsel of a kind psychiatrist brings her out of her frumpy shell. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins.TCMMon. 2:30 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps(2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCOREThur. 1:18 p.m.

The Nutty Professor(1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCOREThur. 11:40 a.m.ENCOREThur. 6:22 p.m.

Obsessed(2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.VH1Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven(2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCSun. 12:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen(2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.AMCSun. 6 p.m.AMCSun. 11 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve(2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.AMCSun. 3 p.m.

October Kiss(2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLThur. Noon

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXMon. 10:50 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood(2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins.STARZTues. 6:04 a.m.

One Winter Proposal(2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

127 Hours(2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDMon. 7 p.m.AUDMon. 11 p.m.

Other People’s Money(1991) ★★ Danny DeVito, Penelope Ann Miller. A Wall Street raider lusts for the lawyer of the old-fashioned company he’s raiding. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:12 a.m.

The Others(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOMon. 5:45 a.m.

Out of the Past(1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 7:30 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners(1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.OVAFri. 6 p.m.OVASat. Noon

Overboard(2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXSun. 2:05 p.m.EPIXSun. 11 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:05 a.m.

Overboard(1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.OVAFri. 4 p.m.OVASat. 2 p.m.

Overcomer(2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.STARZSun. 3:06 p.m.STARZThur. 10:36 a.m.STARZThur. 9 p.m.

The Pacifier(2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSun. 8:40 a.m.HBOSat. 4:29 a.m.

Painless(2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TMCFri. 3 a.m.

Para siempre, amor mío(1954) Jorge Mistral, Rosario Granados. Cansado de la rutina del matrimonio, Juan Carlos huye a España con el pretexto de viajar por negocios, pero en el país ibérico encuentra el amor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

Paranormal Activity(2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.ENCOREWed. 11:44 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3(2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins.EPIXWed. 11:05 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2(2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXWed. 9:30 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance(2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

Passengers(2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXXSat. 3 p.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.SUNDSat. 7 p.m.SUNDSun. 2:30 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie(2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXXWed. 11 a.m.FXXThur. 8 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCTues. 8:30 a.m.

Penguins(2019) ★★★ Narrated by Ed Helms. In the icy Antarctic spring, a penguin named Steve joins millions of fellow males on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. (G) 1 hr. 16 mins.DISNWed. 5:15 p.m.DISNWed. 9 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar(2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.FXXTues. NoonFXXWed. 7 a.m.

Pepe(1961) ★★ Cantinflas, Dan Dailey. Para financiar su película, un cineasta compra un caballo esperando captar la atención de un inversionista. (NR) 2 hrs. 37 mins.GALAMon. 1 p.m.

Peppermint(2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SHOWSun. 1:45 p.m.SHOWMon. 3:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 8:15 p.m.

The Perfect Catch(2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

The Perfect Match(2016) ★★ Terrence J, Cassie Ventura. Complications arise when a lifelong playboy bets his friends that he can date the same woman for one month without falling in love. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.BETThur. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Stalker(2016) Danielle Savre, Jefferson Brown. When a woman who is suffering from histrionic personality disorder becomes obsessed with her new neighbor, she invents an imaginary stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 12:30 p.m.

The Perfect Storm(2000) ★★★ George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg. At sea in October 1991, the crewmen of the Andrea Gail encounter a storm with hurricane-strength winds and 100-foot waves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.AMCThur. 10:30 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.

Pet Sematary(2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXWed. 5:25 p.m.

Phenomenon(1996) ★★ John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick. An amiable, small-town Everyman is inexplicably transformed into a genius with telekinetic powers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCTues. 5:55 p.m.TMCFri. 9:45 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl(2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FREESat. 10 a.m.

Pitch Black(2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYSun. 1:33 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day(2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBCATues. 11 a.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXThur. 2:52 a.m.

Poetic Justice(1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.SHOWMon. 8:45 a.m.

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life(2009) ★★ Voices of Emily Jeness, Michele Knotz. Anime. Using Dialga’s help, Ash and his friends, accompanied by their new companion Sheena, travel in time to right the mistakes of a town’s ancestors. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.DISNXDSat. 6 a.m.

Popeye(1980) ★★ Robin Williams, Shelley Duvall. The sailor with big forearms rows to Sweethaven and steals skinny Olive Oyl from large Bluto. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 9:40 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace(2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.ENCOREWed. 1:12 p.m.ENCOREThur. 12:12 p.m.

The Possession(2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXWed. 2:20 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice(1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Powder Town(1942) ★★ Victor McLaglen, Edmond O’Brien. A munitions-plant foreman protects an absent-minded scientist from spies. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMWed. 9 a.m.

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.FREEThur. 7:30 p.m.FREEFri. 1:30 p.m.

Primary(1960) ★★★ Robert Drew, Hubert H. Humphrey. Cameras follow John F. Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey as each campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. (NR) 1 hr.TCMThur. 8:15 a.m.

Primrose Path(1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMFri. 2:15 p.m.

The Prisoner of Second Avenue(1975) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Anne Bancroft. An advertising executive loses his job and his sanity because of the recession and the hectic pace of Manhattan life. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMThur. 9 p.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex(1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMSun. 5 a.m.

The Professor(2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 6:25 p.m.TMCSat. Noon

Proof(2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOTues. 5:20 a.m.

The Prophecy(1995) ★★ Christopher Walken, Elias Koteas. Gabriel and other angels jealous of humanity wage war using a police detective and the soul of a Korean War veteran. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.STARZSat. 3:11 a.m.

Psycho(1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SUNDFri. 2 a.m.SUNDFri. 7:30 a.m.

Psycho Prom Queen(2018) Zoe McLellan, Allie MacDonald. Following the suspected suicide of her friend and fellow teacher, Julie is hired to take over the senior math class for the last few weeks of school. She begins to worry when her daughter becomes friends with the school’s resident mean girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

Pulp Fiction(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.STARZWed. 11:03 a.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCMon. 1:15 a.m.

Puppy Love(2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

The Purge(2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.SYFYSat. 2:45 p.m.

Puzzle(2018) ★★★ Kelly Macdonald, Irrfan Khan. A woman who has a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament in Atlantic City. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:27 a.m.

Quantum of Solace(2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOThur. 3:40 p.m.

The Quiet Ones(2014) ★★ Jared Harris, Sam Claflin. Operating on the theory that paranormal activity is caused by negative human energy, a rogue professor and his students attempt to create a poltergeist by pushing a young woman to the edge of sanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXThur. 8 a.m.

A Quiet Place(2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.EPIXThur. 12:40 p.m.

R.I.P.D.(2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SYFYFri. 10 p.m.SYFYSat. 6:35 p.m.

Race to Witch Mountain(2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.TBSSat. 4:15 a.m.TBSSat. 10 a.m.

Racing Extinction(2015) ★★★ Louie Psihoyos, Heather Rally. Filmmaker Louie Psihoyos, along with activists, scientists and others, draws attention to mankind’s role in a potential loss of at least half of the world’s species. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.DSCWed. 7 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 9 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 5 p.m.

Rango(2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXSun. 7:55 a.m.

The Rare Breed(1966) ★★★ James Stewart, Maureen O’Hara. An English widow, her daughter and a drifter go to Texas to breed her Hereford bull with a rancher’s longhorns. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMSat. 11 a.m.

Re-Animator(1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCSat. 11 p.m.TMCSun. 2:30 a.m.

Real Steel(2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCMon. 10:15 p.m.TMCSat. 6:45 p.m.

Rebels With a Cause(2013) Narrated by Frances McDormand. Activists band together to protect coastlines, farmlands and open spaces from urban development. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.KVCRTues. 1 p.m.

The Recruit(2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOFri. 2:50 p.m.

Red Headed Woman(1932) ★★ Jean Harlow, Chester Morris. A gold digger breaks up her boss’s marriage and sins her way to financial success. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMSun. 11 a.m.

Red Riding Hood(2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOSat. 2:45 p.m.

Redcon-1(2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Remains of the Day(1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 8 p.m.

The Replacement Killers(1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCMon. 6:30 p.m.

Repo Men(2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCOREWed. 8:06 a.m.ENCOREWed. 10:16 p.m.

The Revenant(2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. El trampero Hugh Glass intenta vengarse de sus compañeros, quienes lo abandonaron herido en el bosque después de que lo atacó un oso, pensando que moriría. Sin embargo, el rencor lo empuja a sobrevivir a todas las adversidades. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins.UNIMASSat. 5 p.m.KFTRSat. 8 p.m.

The Revolt of Mamie Stover(1956) ★★ Jane Russell, Richard Egan. A shady lady from San Francisco becomes a popular dance-hall girl in World War II Honolulu. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMMon. 11 p.m.

Riddick(2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.TBSSat. Noon

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery(2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HMMSun. 7 p.m.

Ride Along(2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.FXThur. 2:30 p.m.FXFri. 9:30 a.m.

The Rider(2017) ★★★ Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau. After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new purpose. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCOREWed. 4:08 p.m.

Río Hondo(1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Rio 2(2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXXTues. 2 p.m.FXXWed. 9 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOMon. Noon

A River Runs Through It(1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SHOWTues. 8:30 a.m.

The Road Warrior(1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCSun. 4:55 a.m.

Rocketman(2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXMon. 5:55 p.m.EPIXTues. 11:10 a.m.

Role Models(2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZTues. 2:55 p.m.STARZWed. 9:22 a.m.

Rosa de dos aromas(1989) Patricia Rivera, Tere Velázquez. Basada en el libro mexicano de Emilio Carballido. Dos mujeres tienen una sorpresa que les deja una enorme lección. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby(1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDFri. 10 a.m.SUNDSat. 2 a.m.

The Row(2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXMon. 3:50 a.m.

Royal Hearts(2018) Cindy Busby, James Brolin. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

A Royal Winter(2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.SUNDTues. 10:30 a.m.AMCFri. 9 a.m.

Run the Race(2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXTues. 7:35 a.m.

The Rundown(2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXWed. 2:40 p.m.CMAXSat. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour(1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sun. 2:10 p.m.VH1Sun. 9 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.VH1Sun. 4:40 p.m.VH1Sun. 11:15 p.m.MTVWed. 2 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers(2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SYFYFri. NoonSYFYFri. 1:30 p.m.

Safe(2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.IFCTues. 4:45 p.m.IFCWed. 1 a.m.

Safe House(2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. Después de apenas escapar del ataque de unos mercenarios, un agente novato y un policía renegado deben unir fuerzas y descubrir quién los quiere muertos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.KVEASat. 3:30 p.m.

Saint Jack(1979) ★★★ Ben Gazzara, Denholm Elliott. A scheming American expatriate sets up an empire of black-market activities and prostitution in Singapore. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TCMSat. 7:15 p.m.

San Andreas(2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TBSFri. 6:30 p.m.TBSSat. 2:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever(1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCOREFri. 10:50 p.m.ENCORESat. 1:56 p.m.

Saturday’s Children(1940) ★★ John Garfield, Anne Shirley. An inventor and his bride get testy in the city as they try to make ends meet. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMWed. 7 a.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CMAXThur. 5:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.SUNDSat. 10:30 p.m.

Say It Isn’t So(2001) ★ Chris Klein, Heather Graham. A man searching for his birth mother discovers that his girlfriend might be his sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXTues. 8 a.m.

The Sea Around Us(1953) ★★★ Narrated by Don Forbes. Irwin Allen’s Oscar-winning documentary about the history of the oceans and their wealth of plant and animal life. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMWed. 10:15 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer(1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.OVAMon. 11 p.m.OVASun. Noon

Season of the Witch(2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOWed. 3:35 a.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCSun. 9:20 a.m.TMCFri. 6:05 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty(2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins.SYFYFri. 11 a.m.SYFYSat. 3 a.m.

Selena(1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.POPFri. 8 p.m.POPSat. 3 p.m.

Semi-Pro(2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TNTSun. 1 p.m.TNTMon. 1 a.m.

Semper Fi(2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWTues. 12:30 p.m.

Se7en(1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.AMCMon. 12:30 p.m.AMCTues. 9 a.m.IFCThur. 7 p.m.IFCFri. Noon

Seven Days in May(1964) ★★★★ Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas. An aide discovers his general’s Pentagon plot and tells the president. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins.TCMThur. 2:45 p.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWFri. 11:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 11:35 p.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESat. 8 p.m.

Shall We Dance?(2004) ★★ Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez. Un hombre casado le quiere dar sabor a su vida y tomar lecciones de baile con la bella maestra a la que vio por una ventana. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSat. 1 p.m.KFTRSat. 4 p.m.

The Shallows(2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins.FXTues. 7 a.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOWed. 2:30 p.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWWed. 10:15 a.m.EFri. 10:30 p.m.ESat. 6 p.m.

Shirley Valentine(1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.EPIXSun. 12:15 p.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTMon. 11:30 p.m.TNTTues. 3 p.m.

Showtime(2002) ★ Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy. A straight-laced cop must work with a bumbling patrolman on a reality-based TV show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCOREThur. 3:07 p.m.ENCORESun. 4:42 a.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTFri. Noon

Shrek Forever After(2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 10 p.m.PARMOUNTFri. 2 a.m.COMSat. 1:15 p.m.COMSat. 5 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:18 a.m.ENCOREFri. 12:35 p.m.ENCOREFri. 3 p.m.

El Siete Leguas(1955) Luis Aguilar, Yolanda Varela. Pancho Villa envía a un emisario al pueblo de Paredones para que consiga apoyos y, con el propósito de que lo reconozcan, le presta su caballo, el legendario Siete Leguas. El soldado pierde al equino y debe recuperarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXWed. 4:25 p.m.

Silver Streak(1976) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh. A Los Angelean gets help from a petty thief to rescue a woman from killers on the same train to Chicago. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCORETues. 12:59 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain(1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSun. 3 p.m.

Sister of the Bride(2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. Noon

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants(2005) ★★★ Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel. Four teenage friends keep in touch during their summer apart by passing along a cherished pair of blue jeans. (PG) 2 hrs.FREEThur. 11 a.m.

The 6th Day(2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWFri. 4:10 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins(2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXSat. 2:45 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXWed. 4:35 a.m.

Sleepless(2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SHOWWed. 7 a.m.SHOWWed. 6:15 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOMon. 6:55 p.m.HBOThur. 2:05 a.m.

Smart Woman(1931) ★ Mary Astor, Robert Ames. A woman back from Europe finds her husband fooling around and tries to make him jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMFri. 4:30 a.m.

Smithereens(1982) ★★ Susan Berman, Richard Hell. A would-be weird girl club-hops around New York trying to hustle her way into punk rock. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 11 p.m.

Snatched(2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXThur. 12:30 p.m.FXFri. 7 a.m.

Sneakers(1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.OVAWed. 9:30 p.m.OVAThur. 6:30 p.m.

Sniper(1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SUNDTues. 2 a.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TBSSun. 9:30 a.m.

Something Borrowed(2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMAXSun. 11:45 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give(2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXWed. 10:10 a.m.

La sonrisa de los pobres(1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven y ambos pierden el empleo, pero la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

Spaceballs(1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCORESat. 3:58 p.m.ENCORESun. 3:04 a.m.

Speed(1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCMon. 3:30 p.m.AMCTues. Noon

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZSat. 1:04 p.m.

Spider-Man 2(2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZSat. 3:08 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZWed. 3:50 a.m.STARZWed. 3:22 p.m.STARZWed. 10:42 p.m.

Spy(2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSat. 5:30 p.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World(2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWTues. 7 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me(2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me(1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SUNDSun. 11:30 p.m.SUNDMon. 2 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:15 p.m.EPIXFri. 10:15 a.m.

Stage Door(1937) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Ginger Rogers. New York chorus girls room at a theatrical boardinghouse while waiting for their big break. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMTSun. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYSun. 9 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan(1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 12:45 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock(1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXFri. 10 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier(1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXFri. 11:50 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country(1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXFri. 4 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection(1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXFri. 2:15 p.m.EPIXSat. 1:40 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXFri. 5:50 p.m.EPIXSat. 10:30 a.m.

State of Play(2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ENCOREFri. 12:51 p.m.

Stay Alive(2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.CMAXFri. 5:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias(2012) Queen Latifah, Phylicia Rashad. Six Louisiana women gather at a beauty salon for their daily dose of female bonding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFETues. 10:33 p.m.LIFEWed. 2:34 a.m.

Step Up(2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.FREEMon. 11 a.m.FREETues. Noon

Step Up 2 the Streets(2008) ★★ Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.FREETues. 11 a.m.FREEWed. Noon

Stepmom(1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.LIFESat. 11 a.m.

Stir Crazy(1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SUNDSun. 11 a.m.

Stomp the Yard(2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.BETThur. 9 p.m.

The Story of Plastic(2019) A detailed look into the environmental damage and human rights abuses that occur throughout the lifecycle of plastic. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins.DSCWed. 2 p.m.

Strangers on a Train(1951) ★★★★ Robert Walker, Farley Granger. A psychopath and a tennis player meet in a club car and plot that each will murder someone for the other. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMTues. 9:30 a.m.

The Strangers(2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZSat. 4:52 a.m.STARZSun. 12:49 p.m.

Striper Time(1956) Voice of André Baruch. Two sportsmen demonstrate the various methods used for fishing striped bass. (NR)TCMSat. 5:09 a.m.

Stuber(2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.HBOSun. 6:20 p.m.HBOFri. 8:20 p.m.

Sube y baja(1958) Cantinflas, Teresa Velázquez. Un tonto logra que le den trabajo en una tienda de departamentos, sin saber que esto se convertirá en su pesadilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.GALASun. 9:30 a.m.

Suburbicon(2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXSun. 7 a.m.

Sucker Punch(2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOFri. 7:10 a.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTSat. 10:30 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star(2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOSun. 12:30 p.m.HBOThur. 5:05 a.m.

The Sunshine Boys(1975) ★★★ Walter Matthau, George Burns. After a long separation, two former vaudeville partners reunite to renew their friendship and their feud. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMThur. 7 p.m.

Super Troopers(2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.COMSun. 3 p.m.COMSun. 10 p.m.

Superfly(2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZTues. 10:01 p.m.

SuperGrid(2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCMon. 5:05 p.m.

Surf’s Up(2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.STARZThur. 6:01 a.m.STARZThur. 12:37 p.m.

Surprised by Love(2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama(2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.CMTSun. 2:30 p.m.CMTSun. 7:30 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life(2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. Dumped by her husband, a woman takes a job at her father’s bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. Noon

The Sweetest Heart(2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.HALLSun. 2 p.m.HALLSun. 4:30 a.m.

Swimming in Auschwitz(2007) ★★★ Six female Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp discuss their ordeal and how they were able to persevere in the face of almost-certain death. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.KVCRTues. 9 p.m.

Swingers(1996) ★★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. Would-be sultans of coolness help a socially inept friend find romance as they strut through Hollywood and Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWSat. 3:35 a.m.

Sword of Trust(2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWWed. 8:45 a.m.

Symphony of Six Million(1932) ★★ Ricardo Cortez, Irene Dunne. A Jewish surgeon with a passion for healing instead makes his career caring for the upper class in New York, but must confront what it truly important when tragedy strikes his family. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMFri. 7 a.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.IFCSun. 6:15 a.m.IFCTues. 11 p.m.IFCWed. 1 p.m.

Taken 2(2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.TNTWed. 4 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.OVATues. 8:30 p.m.OVAWed. 4 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby(2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.COMSun. 7:30 p.m.

Tammy(2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMTTues. 1:30 a.m.CMTTues. 11 p.m.

Tampico(1972) Julio Alemán, Norma Nazareno. Un doctor borracho no cuida de su hijo correctamente, hasta que descubre que el chico ha heredado una fortuna. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Ted 2(2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 3:30 p.m.

Teen Witch(1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXTues. 9:35 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees(2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TMCMon. 10:30 a.m.TMCThur. 1:30 a.m.

Tempted by Danger(2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 6 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service(2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXFri. 12:30 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 a.m.

There’s Always Tomorrow(1956) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray. Feeling neglected by his wife and children, a toy manufacturer has a fling with an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary(1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.IFCSun. 8 p.m.IFCMon. 1 a.m.IFCSat. 11 p.m.

They Remain(2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCFri. 1:15 p.m.

Thief(1981) ★★ James Caan, Tuesday Weld. A safecracker runs into trouble with the mob when he wants to quit after one last heist. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMAXMon. 6:26 a.m.

The Thing(2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXMon. 10:35 a.m.CMAXFri. 12:30 p.m.

Thinner(1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCASat. 3:42 a.m.

This Christmas(2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETSat. 11 p.m.

A Thousand Words(2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOSun. 7:05 a.m.

The Three Musketeers(2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCSun. 7 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part(2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETFri. 5 p.m.BETSat. 3 p.m.

The Time Machine(2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Alexander, un inventor deprimido por la muerte de su prometida, inventa una máquina para viajar al pasado y salvarle la vida. Sin embargo, aparece 800 000 años en el futuro, en un mundo en el que los humanos se dividen entre depredadores y presas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.KMEXSun. 10 a.m.

To Have and Have Not(1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

Tommy Boy(1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.COMSat. 9 p.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCThur. 8 p.m.AMCFri. 5 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWMon. 2 p.m.OVAMon. 6:30 p.m.OVATues. 4 p.m.

Touched With Fire(2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXThur. 6:10 a.m.

Traffic(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.CMAXWed. 6:25 a.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.IFCSun. 10:30 a.m.IFCWed. 7:15 p.m.IFCWed. 10:34 p.m.

Transformers(2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TBSSun. Noon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen(2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.TBSSat. 1 a.m.TBSSat. 4:45 p.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCTues. 9 p.m.IFCWed. 5:15 p.m.

Tres muchachas de Jalisco(1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCSun. 3:30 p.m.IFCMon. 11:30 a.m.IFCSat. 6:30 p.m.

Trouble With the Curve(2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.MLBSun. 3 p.m.

Troy(2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins.AMCSun. 9 a.m.

True Grit(2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXThur. 6:10 p.m.EPIXFri. 12:25 p.m.

Tulips in Spring(2016) Fiona Gubelmann, Lucas Bryant. When a young interior designer learns her father has broken his leg, she rushes home to rural Washington because her help is desperately needed at the family tulip farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 10 p.m.

Twelve Monkeys(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe. A psychiatrist finally believes a patient who claims to be a time-traveler sent to 1996 to prevent a virulent holocaust. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SHOWWed. 4:45 a.m.SHOWFri. 1:45 p.m.

21 and Over(2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWSun. 4:03 a.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZTues. 1:06 a.m.STARZTues. 8:47 a.m.STARZTues. 7:08 p.m.STARZFri. 4:06 a.m.STARZFri. 4:23 p.m.

27 Dresses(2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTSun. 5 p.m.

Twilight(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.MTVFri. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.MTVFri. 5:08 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.MTVFri. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.MTVFri. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.MTVFri. 11 a.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie(1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXSun. 6:55 a.m.

Twisted(2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.SHOWFri. 4 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game(2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SHOWMon. 7 a.m.SHOWSat. 5:15 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.BRVOSat. 6 p.m.BRVOSat. 9:44 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor(2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.VH1Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCThur. 2 p.m.

U.S. Marshals(1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.AMCMon. 6 p.m.AMCTues. 2:30 p.m.KVEASun. 2:30 p.m.

The Ugly Truth(2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCSun. 6:32 a.m.AMCTues. 5:30 p.m.AMCWed. 12:30 p.m.

Underworld(2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.BBCASun. 12:30 p.m.BBCASun. 10 p.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars(2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCASun. 7 p.m.IFCThur. 10 p.m.IFCFri. 8:30 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution(2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.BBCASun. 3 p.m.BBCAMon. 12:30 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans(2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCASun. 10:30 a.m.BBCASun. 5 p.m.BBCAMon. 2:30 a.m.

Undrafted(2016) Aaron Tveit, Matt Barr. After a college baseball star doesn’t make the Major League Baseball draft, an intramural game with friends becomes hugely important to him as he tries to accept his broken dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

Unfaithful(2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXWed. 12:50 p.m.CMAXFri. 1:55 p.m.

Unforgiven(1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.AMCFri. 10:30 p.m.AMCSat. 2:30 p.m.

Unknown(2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.HBOMon. 8:05 a.m.

Unthinkable(2010) ★★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Carrie-Anne Moss. An interrogator uses torture to force a terrorist to reveal the locations of three nuclear bombs. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREThur. 8:34 a.m.

The Untouchables(1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORESun. 4:47 p.m.

The Upside(2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWThur. 5:55 p.m.SHOWSat. 11 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard(2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match(2020) Mary-Margaret Humes, Bethany Joy Lenz. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOFri. 5:10 a.m.

The Vanishing(1988) ★★★ Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu, Gene Bervoets. A Dutchman goes with his girlfriend’s French kidnapper to learn her horrible fate. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Varsity Blues(1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMTThur. 12:30 p.m.

Victor/Victoria(1982) ★★★ Julie Andrews, James Garner. A Chicago mobster falls for a female impersonator, actually a woman, in 1930s Paris. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins.TCMMon. 12:30 p.m.

A View to a Kill(1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins.SUNDMon. 2:30 a.m.SUNDMon. 11:30 a.m.

Volver, Volver, Volver(1975) Antonio Aguilar, Jorge Rivero. Una joven vive enamorada de un hombre, pero el hermano de éste trata de seducirla, y ambos tienen una lucha a muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZThur. 11:02 p.m.STARZFri. 2:20 a.m.STARZFri. 1:35 p.m.

Wait Until Dark(1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin. Intruders search a blind woman’s Greenwich Village apartment for a heroin-filled doll. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMTues. 3 p.m.

War(2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. Un agente federal intenta vengarse de un asesino elusivo después de que su compañero y su familia son matados, pero el criminal inicia una guerra entre gángsteres rivales asiáticos. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.UNIMASSun. 4 p.m.KFTRSun. 7 p.m.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOTues. 3:25 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes(2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.FXFri. 11:30 a.m.FXSat. 8:30 a.m.

War of the Worlds(2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. 12:30 p.m.

WarGames(1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCOREMon. 6:52 a.m.ENCORETues. 3:13 a.m.

Warning Shot(2018) David Spade, Frank Whaley. A struggling single mother and her young daughter inherit a farmhouse. When a family business rival sends armed men to take the water rights to the farm’s creek by force, the situation spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCSun. 4 a.m.

Warrior(2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins.EPIXThur. 2:10 p.m.

Washington Story(1952) ★★ Van Johnson, Patricia Neal. A newswoman targets a politician for scandal but finds romance instead. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Watch on the Rhine(1943) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Paul Lukas. A Nazi spy blackmails a German patriot living in Washington with his wife and family. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

The Watch(2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCSun. 1:15 p.m.IFCMon. 9:15 a.m.IFCSat. 4:15 p.m.IFCSun. 2 a.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.IFCFri. 10:30 a.m.

Water for Elephants(2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOWed. 5:10 a.m.HBOFri. 12:50 p.m.HBOSat. 2:28 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2(1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXTues. 4:35 p.m.

We Belong Together(2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.BETFri. 8 p.m.BETSat. 6 p.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ESun. 11 a.m.ESun. 8:15 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMTMon. 12:30 p.m.COMSat. 7 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 5 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer(2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCORETues. 2:55 p.m.ENCORESun. 1:25 a.m.

What a Girl Wants(2003) ★ Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth. A vivacious teenager leaves New York in order to meet her estranged father in London. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FREEThur. Noon

What Lies Beneath(2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWThur. 3 a.m.

What Men Want(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSat. 10 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting(2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ESun. 1:15 p.m.

When in Rome(1952) ★★ Van Johnson, Paul Douglas. A priest on a pilgrimage tours Roman cathedrals with an escaped convict posing as a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TCMSun. 1:30 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETSat. 8 p.m.

When We Were Kings(1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXSun. 10:10 a.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AUDTues. 5 p.m.AUDTues. 9:30 p.m.AUDWed. 1 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping(1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWFri. 9:45 a.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDWed. 5 p.m.AUDWed. 8:30 p.m.AUDThur. Noon

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.SHOWThur. 2 p.m.

Why Him?(2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.FXXMon. 8:30 a.m.FXXMon. 11 a.m.

Wicked Woman(1954) ★★ Beverly Michaels, Richard Egan. A barroom floozy tempts her boss to leave his wife and run off to Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMSat. 9:15 p.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXTues. 3:50 a.m.CMAXThur. 9:30 p.m.

Wild Card(2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXMon. 8:30 a.m.

Wild Things(1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SHOWFri. 12:30 p.m.

Wild Things 2(2004) Susan Ward, Leila Arcieri. An insurance investigator follows two young women who scheme to inherit millions of dollars. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWFri. 2:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West(1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TRUSat. Noon

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory(1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.LOGOMon. 6 p.m.LOGOMon. 11 p.m.

Wind Across the Everglades(1958) ★★ Burl Ives, Christopher Plummer. An Audubon Society agent fights a poacher of plume birds in early 1900s Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMWed. 11:30 p.m.

Winter Castle(2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

The Wolverine(2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TBSSun. 10:30 p.m.TBSMon. 3:30 a.m.

The Women(1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins.TCMTues. 7:45 p.m.

Wonder Park(2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXSat. 9 a.m.

Wonder Woman(2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 5 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph(2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.FREESun. 7:20 p.m.FREEMon. 5:30 p.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOWed. 10:45 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine(2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCORESun. 11:29 p.m.ENCOREMon. 1:54 p.m.ENCOREFri. 9 p.m.ENCORESat. 9:36 a.m.ENCORESat. 5:37 p.m.

XXX(2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ENCOREWed. 3:54 a.m.ENCOREWed. 5:53 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVAMon. 9 p.m.OVATues. 6:30 p.m.

Year of the Dog(2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCThur. 8:15 a.m.TMCFri. 4:25 a.m.

The Yellow Cab Man(1950) ★★ Red Skelton, Gloria De Haven. Crooks chase an accident-prone cabby to get the formula for his latest invention, elastic glass. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMWed. 3:30 p.m.

Yes, I Do(2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOFri. 4:45 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy(2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLTues. 6 p.m.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Z for Zachariah(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXFri. 10:30 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap(2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZWed. 12:01 p.m.STARZWed. 1:40 p.m.STARZWed. 9 p.m.STARZSat. 12:28 p.m.STARZSat. 5:18 p.m.

Zombies(2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNSun. 4:45 p.m.

Zombies 2(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNSun. 6:30 p.m.

Zookeeper(2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZWed. 7:38 a.m.STARZSun. 5:43 a.m.

Zoolander(2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.IFCSun. 6 p.m.IFCSun. 11 p.m.IFCSat. 9 p.m.

Zorba the Greek(1964) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates. A lusty Greek peasant shows a British writer how to live and run a lignite mine. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins.TCMSat. 11 p.m.