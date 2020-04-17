What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk; Coronavirus; One World

SERIES
The Zoo In this new episode, the zoo awaits the arrival of a snow leopard cub. Also, the staff is pleased when a pair of Andean condors adapt to their new enclosure. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House A couple makes a tearful plea to Nate and Jeremiah to help them fix an ongoing construction debacle in this new episode. 10 p.m. HGTV
Saved by the Barn A cow named Buttercup comes to Barn Sanctuary, but the team is concerned about her feisty behavior toward the rest of the herd. Also, a little lamb battles a life-threatening infection and a rooster needs to see the vet in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10:02 p.m. Animal Planet
The UnXplained This new episode looks at mythical creatures that thrived on human blood and flesh. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
One World: Together at Home Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon host a celebration in support of frontline healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in this two-hour special. (Live) 5 p.m. MSNBC and National Geographic. (Tape) 6 p.m. Univision; 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Freeform, LOGO, MTV, Paramount, POP, TV Land and VH1; 9 p.m. Nickelodeon; 11 p.m. Bravo, E!, Syfy and USA
Crikey! It’s The Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding Bindi and Chandler prepare for the happiest day of their lives, but before their wedding day the coronavirus pandemic causes them to make difficult and drastic changes to the wedding of their dreams in this new special. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 11:15 a.m., 4 and 9 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN
WEEKEND TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America Chef Geoffrey Zakarian; Mally Roncal; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Comedian and author Cristela Alonzo (“Music to My Years”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
Inside Politics Coronavirus response: Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.). Coronavirus response; 2020 elections: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Dr. Megan Ranney, Lifespan/Brown University; Douglas Brinkley; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins. Panel: Jen Psaki; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times. 5 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Using smartphones to track the spread of COVID-19; food banks. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus; the economy: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Coronavirus response: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Coronavirus fesponse: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS China’s role in the spread of COVID-19: Kishore Mahbubani, Asia Research Institute; Nadia Schadlow. How Austria plans to emerge from quarantine after early restrictions: Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria. Leadership in an era of pandemic: Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. Steve Bannon. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. John Barasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.). King Abdullah II of Jordan. Suzanne Clark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Vice President Mike Pence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen Founder. Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The pandemic, journalism, and the importance of questioning people in power: Piers Morgan. Fox News hosts promoting protests and leading the charge to “re-open” America: Juliette Kayyem; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. White House reporters: Kaitlan Collins; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy. YouTube and the pandemic: Susan Wojcicki, YouTube. Instagram and the pandemic: Adam Mosseri, Instagram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Dealing with the bodies from COVID-19 deaths in New York; chef José Andrés. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES ON TV
Tempted by Danger A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her in this new TV thriller. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham and Michael Xavier star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this 2016 Marvel Comics-based smash, which casts him as a gifted and arrogant surgeon whose career is cut short by a near-fatal car crash. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Tilda Swinton also star. 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Nature of Love A big-city writer (Emilie Ullerup) who has never had much of a taste for wilderness is sent to a luxury resort for a writing assignment where she meets a wilderness guide (Christopher Russell) in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Revolutionary Road Iconic together in “Titanic,” Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as a 1950s married couple in director Sam Mendes’ 2008 adaptation of Richard Yates’ novel. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Friday (1995) 8 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Paramount
Sergeant York (1941) 8 a.m. TCM
Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:33 a.m. Encore
The Pledge (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Charlotte’s Web (1973) 9:25 a.m. Epix
The Perfect Storm (2000) 9:31 a.m. AMC
The Omen (1976) 10:01 a.m. Encore
Safety Last (1923) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The Revenant (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood (2019) 10:32 a.m. Starz; 9:05 p.m. Starz
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
They Live by Night (1948) 11:45 a.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 12:30 p.m. Epix; 8 p.m. KVCR
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 12:35 p.m. Freeform
Changing Lanes (2002) 1 p.m. KDOC; 4 p.m. KCOP
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1 p.m. FXX
Face/Off (1997) 1 p.m. IFC
The Impossible (2012) 1 p.m. TMC
Arlington Road (1999) 2 p.m. KCOP
John Wick (2014) 2:30 p.m. USA; 6:30 p.m. USA
Network (1976) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Juliet, Naked (2018) 2:50 p.m. Epix
The Mustang (2019) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 3:15 p.m. Freeform
X-Men (2000) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 4 p.m. KCET
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX
Taken (2008) 4 p.m. IFC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 4:15 and 8:30 p.m. USA
Role Models (2008) 4:20 p.m. Starz
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 4:32 p.m. TBS
Enemy of the State (1998) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
Bull Durham (1988) 5 p.m. FS1
Sneakers (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation
Selena (1997) 5 p.m. POP
Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) 5:16 p.m. Encore
Drumline (2002) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Despicable Me (2010) 5:55 p.m. Freeform
Dr. No (1962) 6 p.m. Sundance
Game Night (2018) 6 p.m. TNT
The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) 7 p.m. TCM
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Unfaithful (2002) 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Training Day (2001) 8 p.m. IFC
Tempted by Danger (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Goldfinger (1964) 8:30 p.m. Sundance
Doctor Strange (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Night and the City (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The French Connection (1971) 9 p.m. Encore
Nature of Love (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Revolutionary Road (2008) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 10 p.m. Freeform
Hollow Triumph (1948) 10:10 p.m. KVCR
Fighting With My Family (2019) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Untouchables (1987) 10:46 p.m. Encore
Black Hawk Down (2001) 11 p.m. Ovation
From Russia With Love (1963) 11 p.m. Sundance
The Lady Vanishes (1938) 11:30 p.m. TCM