Michael Urie at home, channeling Barbra Streisand: Your weekend quarantine must-watch

Live from his apartment, Michael Urie reprises his role in “Buyer & Cellar,” the comedy about a struggling actor who takes an unusual job at the Malibu estate of Barbra Streisand.

In reviewing Jonathan Tolins’ play when it came to the Mark Taper Forum in L.A. in 2014, Times theater critic Charles McNulty said the solo performance is an amusing commentary on Los Angeles and the plight of actors waiting for their big break. “Yes, it has its slow patches ... but it is redeemed by the emerging friendship that it poignantly depicts, thanks to a winning actor and a playwright who ultimately chooses sincerity over easy satire.”

You can catch it at 5 p.m. Sunday. It’s free; donations are accepted. broadway.com, facebook.com/Broadway and youtube.com

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

Los Angeles Master Chorale’s Gala 2020

The black tie is optional as the annual event moves online. The virtual shindig features archival performances by the chorale, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and the gala honoree, Grammy-winning jazz pianist and composer Billy Childs. Noon Saturday. Free; donations welcome. lamasterchorale.org/gala-2020. The chorale also is launching free audio broadcasts of past performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Up first: a 2015 concert of works by Eric Whitacre and Arvo Pärt. 7 p.m. Sunday at lamasterchorale.org/sundays

“Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci”

Filmed for theatrical release, the Royal Opera’s Olivier Award-winning 2017 staging of these two oft-paired one-act tragedies — by Mascagni and Leoncavallo, respectively — premieres on the streaming service Marquee TV. Available anytime. $8.99 a month (two-week free trial available). marquee.tv

CIM Sessions

This series from the Catalina Island Museum continues with a livestreamed talk by Houdini expert John Cox, who consulted on the museum’s 2018 exhibition celebrating the magician and escape artist. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. On Instagram @CatalinaMuseum

Trio Zadig

The piano trio performs works by Mendelssohn and Bernstein in a program recorded live at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills as part of the 2019 iPalpiti Festival. Presented by Classical Crossroads. 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. vimeo.com

The Verdi Chorus

For its first online concert, the Santa Monica-based vocal ensemble streams “The Force of Destiny,” a 2018 program that included selections from Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Johann Strauss II’s “Die Fledermaus.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; available for 48 hours. Free. verdichorus.org and facebook.com/VerdiChorus

#ConcertsForKids

Moona Luna, a bilingual/bicultural musical group led by Pistolera singer Sandra Velasquez, performs a family-friendly show. 8 a.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

Jazz vocalist Callaway salutes the beloved pop-rock singer in this show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s/54 Below. 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“3 Couples/3 Short Plays (& a Teaser!)”

Company members from San Pedro’s Little Fish Theatre perform plays exploring life and love, followed by a sneak peek at a new original work. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free; RSVP required. Request access at suzanne@littlefishtheatre.org. facebook.com and littlefishtheatre.org

Each day’s recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular event listings (sigh) used to post.