Alfred Molina plays Mark Rothko in ‘Red’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Alfred Molina, who played Mexican muralist Diego Rivera opposite Salma Hayek’s Frida Kahlo in the 2002 bio-drama “Frida,” went on to portray abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko in the original 2009 London production of John Logan’s “Red.”

The two-character play went on to win six Tony Awards including best play in 2010, and Molina returned to the Rothko role nearly a decade later for a staging that was filmed for a 2019 installment of the PBS series “Great Performances.” It’s free to stream through May 27 at pbs.org.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Elektra”

Nina Stemme sings the title role in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2016 production of this one-act Richard Strauss opera that reimagines the ancient Greek tale of love and vengeance. Former Los Angeles Philharmonic artistic director Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts. Available 4:30 p.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. metopera.org

“‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore”

New York’s Red Bull Theater reunites the cast of its 2015 production for a live reading of John Ford’s twisted 17th century tragedy. 4:30 p.m. Monday. Free. redbulltheater.com

Renana Gutman

The pianist performs works by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Fauré and Scriabin in this recital. 4:30 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. 92y.org

Comedy Quaranweed

Twenty comics do a tight four minutes apiece in a special 4/20 edition of the weeknight standup showcase Comedy Quarantine, with proceeds going to benefit the Los Angeles Food Bank. 6 p.m. Monday. Free; donations appreciated. On Instagram @comedyquarantine

LACMA @ Home

The website for the in-transition Los Angeles County Museum of Art has courses, lectures and arts and crafts tutorials for kids, plus exhibition walk-throughs, short films and documentaries, including a behind-the-scenes look at Chris Burden’s car-crazy kinetic sculpture “Metropolis II.” Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

