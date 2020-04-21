Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘Eugene Onegin’: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

An arrogant Russian aristocrat visits a country estate, breaks a young girl’s heart, ruins a party, fights a duel and — spoiler alert — lives to regret it all in “Eugene Onegin.”

Baritone Lee Poulis sings the title role as Opera Santa Barbara streams its 2019 production of Tchaikovsky’s musical drama based on the Alexander Pushkin novel. The show is free and starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday on facebook.com/operasantabarbara.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Synergy 1: Intersection”

La Jolla Music Society’s Digital Concert Hall includes this performance recorded at the society’s SummerFest 2019 featuring jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, jazz pianist Aaron Diehl and classical pianist and festival director Inon Barnatan. Available anytime. Free. ljms.org/digital-concert-hall

“Fidelio”

A noblewoman disguises herself as a man in an attempt to rescue her husband, a political prisoner, as Vienna State Opera streams its 2016 staging of Beethoven’s only opera. 10 a.m. Tuesday. Free. staatsoperlive.com

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The ensemble celebrated its 30th anniversary with this star-studded 1998 concert hosted by singer Beverly Sills. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

The Staging Area

La Jolla Playhouse’s new virtual content page features behind-the-scenes looks at past productions including the Sept. 11-themed musical “Come From Away.” Available anytime. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org

“And the Words Belong to the People”

Israeli American actor Mike Burstyn joins Yiddish scholar Miri Koral for an exploration of resistance songs and poems from the Holocaust era in this live program presented by the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. 11 a.m. Tuesday. Free.facebook.com

