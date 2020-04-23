Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Chris Cuomo’s teen son now has COVID-19: ‘The virus worked through the family’

Chris Cuomo
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo mentioned on “Prime Time” that his son has COVID-19.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
April 23, 2020
10:35 AM
A week after revealing that his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Chris Cuomo now says his 14-year-old son has contracted the respiratory illness it causes.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Cuomo Prime Time,” the CNN anchor mentioned his son Mario’s diagnosis in conversation with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The virus worked through the family,” he said, according to People magazine. “It was me and [my wife] Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus.”

Last week, Cuomo confirmed that his spouse, Purist founder and Chief Executive Cristina Cuomo, had come down with the disease after he was diagnosed the month prior, saying, “It just breaks my heart.”

“It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine,” he told his brother on Wednesday. “Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state.”

“He’s going to be OK,” Gov. Cuomo reportedly said of his nephew.

Hours earlier, Cristina Cuomo reflected on her son’s condition on Instagram, writing, “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

“This virus does not discriminate,” she continued. “While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. ... Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch.”

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us. My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth. 🌏🌏🌏 This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. 💙💙💙After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all. 🙏 Link in bio, as they say.

That same day, Andrew Cuomo made his first late-night appearance on “The Daily Show,” confiding in host Trevor Noah about the burden of governing the United States’ epicenter of the outbreak.

“I have to deal with the number of deaths in the state — 15,000 people, Trevor,” he said. “9/11, 2,700 people ... That was supposed to be the worst experience of my life, I believed. Twenty-seven hundred people. This is 15,000 people. Four-hundred seventy-four yesterday. That weighs heavily on me.”

Entertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
