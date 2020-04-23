What’s on TV Friday: International Jazz Day; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) is locked up in a fake prison cell to gain an operative’s (guest star James Callis) trust and get intel on their next move. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Shahs of Sunset (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo
RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC When a college student is found murdered in a residential neighborhood, police are stunned to learn that one of their own might be involved. 9 p.m. NBC
Somewhere South At an annual celebration of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, host Vivian Howard tries a collard sandwich. Later, in Georgia, she meets refugee farmers who grow greens that remind them of home. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives With more Americans relying on restaurant takeout and delivery, Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion from his kitchen. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods After two young models are found dead from overdoses, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) must track down a drug dealer in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Friday Night In with The Morgans Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan have a video chat with former “The Walking Dead” stars Sarah Wayne Callies and Michael Cudlitz in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Smart Home 2020 This new special features a Pittsburgh house built with a blend of industrial and Craftsman design. 7 p.m. HGTV
International Jazz Day From Australia From the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, more than two dozen world-renowned musical artists unite for this global concert to celebrate jazz. Performers include Jazz Day co-chair Herbie Hancock; trumpeter James Morrison and didgeridoo master William Barton; vocalist Kurt Elling; saxophonists Ben Webster, Wayne Shorter and Tineke Postma; drummer Antonio Sanchez and bassist Ben Williams. 10 p.m. KOCE
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 8 and 9 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Hugh Jackman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Consuelos; Skylar Astin; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ellen Pompeo; Dr. Jake Deutsch; Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Christina Anstead. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dennis Quaid; Jacques Torres; Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam Devine; Amy Brenneman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil How to handle the coronavirus quarantine while managing one’s marriage, family and sobriety. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Sleep apnea treatment without CPAP; three moves to stronger abs; prosthetic eye; headaches. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Coronavirus: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times; Shannon Pettypiece, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) Dr. David Katz; Jay Leno. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Graham Norton Show Ricky Gervais; Patrick Stewart; Thandie Newton; music artist Christine and the Queens. (N) 11 p.m. BBC America
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonas Brothers; Lester Holt; Charli D’Amelio; Chvrches. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bernie Sanders; Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Freeman; Pete Holmes; Bad Bunny performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Ilan Rubin performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nikki Glaser. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Double Indemnity In director Billy Wilder’s 1944 drama, wo lovers (Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray) plot a spouse’s murder. Edward G. Robinson also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
Stuber Director Michael Dowse’s 2019 action comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as a mild-mannered Uber driver and a hyper-intense LAPD detective who needs help pursuing a brutal drug lord (Iko Uwais). 8:20 p.m. HBO
Buried (2010) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax
Rudy (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
The Half-Naked Truth (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Z for Zachariah (2015) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Coach Carter (2005) 11 a.m. AMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11 a.m. Freeform
My Man Godfrey (1936) 11 a.m. TCM
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
True Grit (2010) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
State of Play (2009) 12:51 p.m. Encore
Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Unfaithful (2002) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Perfect Storm (2000) 2 p.m. AMC
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 3 p.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. E!; 4 p.m. Syfy; 4 p.m. USA
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4 p.m. Epix
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1
21 Jump Street (2012) 4:23 p.m. Starz
Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. AMC
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 7 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7 p.m. E!; 7 p.m. Syfy; 7 p.m. USA
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 p.m. AMC
The China Syndrome (1979) 8 p.m. KCET
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
The First Wives Club (1996) 8 p.m. Ovation
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. Paramount
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8 p.m. POP
Analyze This (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Stuber (2019) 8:20 p.m. HBO
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 p.m. Freeform
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. TBS
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10 p.m. POP
A Man for All Seasons (1966) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:20 p.m. Paramount
Unforgiven (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:50 p.m. Encore
Beetlejuice (1988) 11 p.m. CMT
Get Out (2017) 11 p.m. FX
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 p.m. VH1