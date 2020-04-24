Trump wonders if injecting bleach kills coronavirus, but Cristina Cuomo bathes in it

One more time for President Trump and Cristina Cuomo: Cleaning fluids should not be used on — or in — your body to fight COVID-19, according to medical professionals.

In a recent post on her Goop-esque wellness blog, Purist, Cuomo echoed Trump’s widely criticized comments Thursday about treating the coronavirus with chemical disinfectants. On Friday, Trump walked back those remarks, saying he had made them “sarcastically.”

“I added a small amount—1/4 to ½ cup ONLY—of Clorox to a full bath of warm water (80 gallons),” Cuomo wrote Wednesday.

Cuomo, the wife of CNN anchor and COVID-19 patient Chris Cuomo, said she was following the advice of her doctor, energy medicine and homeopathic physician Linda Lancaster, who suggested she “take a bath and add a tiny amount of bleach, and I mean a 1/4 cup of bleach which in an 80 gallon water tub is a ratio of 1:5000.”

“Why?” she added. “To combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it.”

Cuomo also noted that she is “feeling better and the virus is gone.” But her recovery likely has nothing to do with her questionable bathing methods, per the official Clorox website.

“Perhaps you are familiar with the instructions for using bleach for emergency treatment of drinking water. That’s an entirely different situation,” the site says. “For that, the bleach to water ratio is 1/8 teaspoon bleach per gallon of clear water, and the treated water has to stand for 30 minutes before drinking. ... While this solution is safe to drink, using a bleach and water solution for bathing is not approved by the EPA and should not be done.”

“Our products are safe when used properly,” the Clorox website adds. “It’s critical that everyone understands the facts in order to keep themselves safe and healthy.”

Still, Cuomo had a message “for those who disapprove of my trial-and-error efforts and my investment to keep myself strong and healthy.”

“‘Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that,’” she wrote in her blog post. “‘Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,’ said Martin Luther King Jr. And, as our trusted New York Governor said, ‘Love wins.’”

On Thursday, Trump similarly raised eyebrows when he mused about the possibility of a disinfectant “injection” during his daily White House press briefing, prompting a strong warning from the maker of disinfectants Lysol and Dettol.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.”