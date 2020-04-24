What’s on TV This Week: ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

SUNDAY

Landlady, beware! There’s a “Killer in the Guest House” in this TV movie. With Chelsea Hobbs and Marcus Rosner. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Carrie, we hardly knew ye: After eight seasons, the espionage drama “Homeland” starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin ends its run. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Hernandez sisters (Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada) are back in a third season of the Boyle Heights-set sitcom “Vida.” 9 p.m. Starz

All hell’s about to break loose in 1930s Los Angeles in the supernatural spinoff “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” With Nathan Lane and “Game of Thrones’ ” Natalie Dormer. 10:10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A spunky Indian American teen (newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) suffers the slings and arrows of adolescence in “Never Have I Ever,” a new sitcom from “The Office’s” Mindy Kaling. Anytime, Netflix

There’s gold in them thar tombs in the docuseries “Ultimate Treasure Countdown.” Bettany Hughes hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

“Independent Lens” salutes a Nobel Prize-winning cancer researcher in “Jim Allison: Breakthrough.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The mystery drama “Dispatches From Elsewhere” ends its freshman season. With Jason Segel and Sally Field. 10 p.m. AMC

That’s a wrap! An intrepid team of Egyptologists tries to unravel “Mummy Mysteries” in this new series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

“Secrets of the Dead” recalls the original design and construction of the fire-ravaged medieval Paris cathedral in “Building Notre Dame.” 8 p.m. KOCE

From the papal apartments to St. Peter’s Basilica, go “Inside the Vatican” in this special. 9 p.m. KOCE

They grow up so fast: The new documentary “Autism: The Sequel” catches up with five autistic young people first featured as kids in the 2007 doc “Autism: The Musical.” 9 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

The documentary “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” revisits the case of a Tennessee teen and sex-trafficking victim sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2005. Anytime, Netflix

The romance between two small-town Irish teens continues when both head off to Dublin’s Trinity College in the new series “Normal People” based on Sally Rooney’s bestseller. Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “A Secret Love” charts the decades-long relationship between female baseball player Terry Donahue and her life partner, Pat Henschel. Anytime, Netflix

“Nature” enlists more animatronic critters to get up close and personal with real ones in another season of “Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries.” 8 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A home healthcare worker (“Riverdale’s” Camila Mendes) inherits a small fortune when her elderly employer (Elliott Gould) kicks the bucket in the thriller “Dangerous Lies.” Anytime, Netflix

Our heavily tattooed heroine (Jaimie Alexander) is back for a fifth and final season of “Blindspot.” With Sullivan Stapleton. 10 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Showbiz hopefuls try to take post-WWII Tinseltown by storm in “Hollywood,” a new limited series from “Glee’s” Ryan Murphy. With Darren Criss, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner and Patti LuPone. Anytime, Netflix

The monthly horror anthology “Into the Dark” marks Mother’s Day with the new terror tale “Delivered.” With “Napoleon Dynamite’s” Tina Majorino. Anytime, Hulu

The “Medici” rule and all others drool in 15th-century Florence in a third and final season of this historical drama. With Julian Sands. Anytime, Netflix

In critical condition after a car crash, a hunky L.A. hipster (Robbie Amell) gets rebooted into a virtual afterlife in the satirical sci-fi series “Upload.” Anytime, Amazon Prime.

An L.A. detective (“Selma’s” David Oyelowo) gets a phone call from beyond the grave in the 2019 supernatural thriller “Don’t Let Go.” 8 p.m. Cinemax

Female skateboarders in NYC show the boys a trick or two in the new comedy-drama “Betty.” 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

A dog is a man’s best friend and also the narrator of the 2019 tale “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” With Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”), Amanda Seyfried and the voice of Kevin Costner. 8 p.m. HBO

The skies are decidedly un-friendly in the new thriller “Deadly Mile High Club.” With Allison McAtee and Marc Herrmann. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Judi Dench plays an old biddy accused of spilling Britain’s state secrets in director Trevor Nunn’s fact-based 2018 espionage drama “Red Joan.” 9 p.m. Showtime