What’s on TV Monday: ‘Breeders’ on FX; coronavirus; Axios

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice This new episode looks back at the best moments from the season and the journey of the remaining artists. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Chris De’Sean Lee and Jonathan Mangum are guests in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow McNay Art Museum. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Mysteries at the Museum Loch Ness Monster and Area 51. (N) 8 p.m. Travel

Prodigal Son Malcolm (Tom Payne) starts to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box from his childhood comes to a head. Dermot Mulroney continues his guest role. Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips also star. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship The culinary competition ends its season with a double episode. In the semifinal, four remaining bakers create spicy, margarita-based desserts. The final round features prom night cakes themed to the ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘80s. Host Clinton Kelly and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale pick the winner. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ultimate Treasure Countdown “The Story of Cleopatra” (Premiere) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

The Atlanta Child Murders (N) 9 and 10 p.m. OWN

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to H.E.R. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Baker and the Beauty Noa (Nathalie Kelley) invites Daniel (Victor Rasuk) along on a charity trip to Puerto Rico, but things don’t go as planned in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Immunologist Jim Allison’s quest to find a cure for cancer leads him to a Nobel Prize in 2018 and a series of discoveries on the human immune system’s ability to stop cancer. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dispatches From Elsewhere A final mystery is revealed in the first season finale of this quirky drama. Travis Burnett, Sally Field, Jason Segel, Eve Lindley, André Benjamin and Richard E. Grant star. 10 p.m. AMC

Breeders Luke’s (George Wakeman) condition worsens and he is admitted to a pediatric unit. Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) begin to crack as they desperately wait for news in the conclusion of the two-part season finale. Jayda Eyles also stars. 10 p.m. FX

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name Now an accomplished college student Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) reads some of Lila’s (Gaia Girace) private diaries. Giovanni Amura and Francesco Serpico also star in this new episode. (N Subtitled-English) 10 p.m. HBO

Mummy Mysteries (Premiere) 10 p.m. Travel

Axios The news magazine series returns for a new season with guests New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. 11 p.m. HBO



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m., 3:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS



CBS This Morning Author Vivek Murthy; author Jung H. Pak. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Magic Johnson; Anne Hathaway. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jane Krakowski (“The Willoughbys”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ricky Gervais (“After Life”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kevin Frazier; Amos Lee performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Devyn Simone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Julie Andrews; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”); Remy Ma and Papoose. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Jonas; Arden Myrin; Maneet Chauhan; Timothy Omundson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Asbestos in talc; hanging upside down to grow hair; sunflower oil for dry skin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 and women: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Hudson; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joe Jonas; Yungblud performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Maya Rudolph. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Eye in the Sky (2015) 8:15 a.m. Starz

The Others (2001) 10 a.m. HBO

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 10:25 a.m. Cinemax

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Troy (2004) 10:30 a.m. AMC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 11:30 a.m. VH1

Airplane! (1980) 11:40 a.m. Showtime

The American (2010) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax

Hidden Figures (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Unforgiven (1992) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

The Muppets (2011) 12:34 p.m. Encore

The Descent (2005) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Hollywood Party (1934) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:10 p.m. Showtime

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 2 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:50 p.m. Starz

Predator (1987) 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

The Post (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Pale Rider (1985) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

The Impossible (2012) 4 p.m. TMC

Foxfire (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

The Best Man (1999) 5:27 p.m. Starz

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:40 p.m. Showtime

Cinderella (2015) 5:45 p.m. TNT

Gorky Park (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 6 p.m. Cinemax

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 6 p.m. Sundance

Gladiator (2000) 6:30 p.m. AMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Rocky Balboa (2006) 9 p.m. Encore

Doc Hollywood (1991) 9 p.m. Ovation

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 9 p.m. Sundance

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:44 p.m. Encore

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:50 p.m. Epix

Twister (1996) 11 p.m. CMT