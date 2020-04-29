What’s on TV Thursday: Last Man Standing on Fox; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns that Mary (Zoe Perry) has been keeping a secret about his future. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) is furious when she learns Dale (Craig T. Nelson) fired Georgie (Montana Jordan). 8 p.m. CBS
Katy Keene (N) 8 p.m. CW
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz and Hannibal Burress. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tries to re-create a childhood tradition for her girls when Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit in the season finale. Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo and Amanda Fuller also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan In the first of two new episodes, Adam (Matt LeBlanc) buys a boat without talking to Andi (Liza Snyder), which lands the couple back in the office of their therapist (guest star Merrin Dungey). In the second episode Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacey Keach and Swoosie Kurtz also star. 8:30 and 9 p.m. CBS
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW
Station 19 As soon as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returns to work, she and Jack (Grey Damon) struggle to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Also, Maya (Danielle Savre) gets a visit from her mother (guest star Ivana Shein). Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Lachlan Buchanan and Pat Healy also guest star. 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine checks in remotely to see how restaurants across the country are faring during the global pandemic. 9 p.m. Food Network
Broke Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) want to help Jackie and Luis (Pauley Perrette, Izzy Diaz) so they set them up on blind dates in this new episode. Antonio Corbo also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Tommy (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to find practical ways the dads can help. Michael O’Neill, Michele Weaver and Tom Everett Scott also star with guest star Sharon Leal. 10 p.m. NBC
60 Days In (Season finale) 10 p.m. A&E
Siren Ryn (Eline Powell) discovers a refuge that’s providing shelter to injured mermaids who escaped Tia’s (Tiffany Lonsdale) power grab. Meanwhile, Ben and Xander (Alex Roe, Ian Verdun) are caught in a high-stakes battle with Tia’s troops. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz and David Cubitt also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Better Things Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie star in the season finale of the offbeat comedy.
10 p.m. FX
Cake (Season finale)10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Rashida Jones celebrate the comedy with clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories in the first of two new specials. Then in “A Parks and Recreation Special” Leslie Knope (Poehler) connects with her friends and colleagues during a challenging time. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. C-SPAN
Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. C-SPAN
Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus: Tech Responds 6 p.m. Bloomberg
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Sec. of Education John King; author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jack Osbourne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nathan Lane. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Adam Lambert; Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Singer JoJo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Ayesha Curry (“Sweet July”); Jessie T. Usher. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Laura Benanti; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A family of five who have each been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Social media star GloZell; skin removal surgery; eyelid popping; how to give green tea a kick. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris O’Dowd. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Gigi Hadid; Thom Yorke performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Paul Giamatti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mandy Moore. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Retta. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Phoebe Robinson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Black Mass (2015) 8:45 a.m. IFC
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Traitor (2008) 9:35 a.m. Showtime
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9:35 a.m. Starz
World War Z (2013) 11 a.m. FXX
Comrade X (1940) 11 a.m. TCM
Alpha (2018) 11:11 a.m. Encore
Gattaca (1997) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Mildred Pierce (1945) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7:30 p.m. VH1
Sideways (2004) 1:07 p.m. Starz
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1:30 p.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:45 p.m. HBO
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 4 p.m. TNT
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Swingers (1996) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
Dirty Dancing (1987) 5 p.m. Freeform
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
The French Connection (1971) 5:26 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Superbad (2007) 5:55 p.m. Showtime
Revolutionary Road (2008) 6 p.m. Cinemax
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Long Shot (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Point Break (1991) 7 p.m. Freeform
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 7:15 p.m. TCM
You Only Live Twice (1967) 8 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ray (2004) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Enemy of the State (1998) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
From Russia With Love (1963) 10 p.m. Epix
Billy Elliot (2000) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. AMC
Taxi Driver (1976) 11:30 p.m. TCM