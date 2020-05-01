Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and more

Daisy Ridley in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Daisy Ridley costars in 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
(Lucasfilm Ltd.)
By Matt Cooper 
May 1, 2020
8:46 AM
SUNDAY

The dream date she paid for turns out to be a nightmare in the new thriller “Psycho Escort.” With Victoria Barabas and Nick Ballard. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Catherine Bell is back as the beguiling Cassie Nightingale in a new season of the fantasy drama “Good Witch.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

There’s a showdown a brewin’ in the Season 3 finale of the sci-fi drama “Westworld.” With Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood. 9 p.m. HBO

They’re in the money in a fifth season of the high-stakes drama Billions.” With Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Asia Kate Dillon and Maggie Siff. 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

I ain’t saying he’s a “Gold Digger.” “Prince Caspian’s” Ben Barnes romances “Mad Men’s” Julia Ormond in this new mystery drama. Anytime, Acorn TV

What is your emergency? The 2003-09 “Cops”-style spoof “Reno 911!” returns as a short-form streaming series with much of its core cast back on board. Anytime, Quibi

May the 4th be with you! Celebrate “Star Wars” Day with a slate that includes the 2019 franchise entry Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the final installment of the animated spinoff “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” Anytime, Disney+

A two-part edition of “American Experience” surveys the life and times of two-term President George W. Bush. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tue.

Oh, grow up! The new reality series “Camp Getaway” hangs out with the staff at a summer camp-style resort for adults in the Berkshires. 10 p.m. Bravo

They’re dressed to impress at the Big Apple’s famous fete in the special “The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments.” 11 p.m. E!

TUESDAY

What’s the deal with “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”? Seriously, what is the deal? The comic and sitcom star returns in this new standup special. Anytime, Netflix

See how WWII helped to shape the world view of the future Elizabeth II in the new special “The Queen at War.” 8 and 11 p.m. KOCE

The documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind uses new interviews, old home movies and archival footage to paint an intimate portrait of the Oscar-nominated actress who died in 1981. 9 p.m. HBO

A Maine arts and crafts store that sells knickknacks made from moose poop serves at setting for the new reality series “Tirdy Works.” 10 p.m. truTV

WEDNESDAY

Your intrepid host explores subterranean caves in the Maya region of Mexico in the return of “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Brockmire,” we hardly knew ye: After four seasons, this sports comedy starring Hank Azaria ends its run. 10 p.m. IFC

THURSDAY

They say those desperate Aussie housewives are some “Bad Mothers” in this soapy new drama from a land Down Under. With Melissa George. Anytime, Sundance Now

Famous faces like Terry Crews, Janelle Monáe, Bill Nye, Ken Jeong and Karlie Kloss are here to help you make the grade in the new special “Celebrity Substitute.” Anytime, YouTube

FRIDAY

An American ex-pat in present-day Paris runs a jazz club dubbed “The Eddy” in this new eight-episode musical drama from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle. With André Holland and Joanna Kulig. Anytime, Netflix

“Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal” catches the comic and “Crazy Rich Asians” costar cracking wise about dating, Matt Damon and other topics in this new standup special. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Married With Children’s” Christina Applegate and “Freaks and Geeks’ ” Linda Cardellini are back to liven things up a second season of the dark comedyDead to Me.” Anytime, Netflix

A family of E.T.s find themselves stranded in suburbia in “Solar Opposites,” an edgy new animated sci-fi sitcom from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. With the voices of Roiland and “Silicon Valley’s” Thomas Middleditch. Anytime, Hulu

Everyday folks share their self-recorded stories of life during the coronavirus pandemic in the new special “In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A young man with Down syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) goes to the mat for his pro-wrestling dreams in the feel-good 2019 comedy-drama The Peanut Butter Falcon.” With Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson. 8 p.m. Epix

Bravo! “Great Performances” encores the LA Phil’s 100th birthday celebration last fall that featured maestro Gustavo Dudamel and his predecessors Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen. 8:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

The Crawleys and their domestic staff prepare for a royal visit in a 2019 big-screen adaptation of creator Julian Fellowes’ veddy British TV drama Downton Abbey.” With Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith. 8 p.m. HBO

Matt Cooper
