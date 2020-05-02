Sashay down to RuPaul’s Digital DragCon: It’s your weekend quarantine must-watch

Long live the queens!

RuPaul’s DragCon L.A., the annual confab for drag artists and those who love them, originally was scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In our coronavirus times, it is reborn as RuPaul’s Digital DragCon 2020.

Your hostess with the mostest from the VH1 reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be there, virtually, along with Jackie Cox, Love Connie, Karen From Finance and Varla Jean Merman, plus “Friday” singer Rebecca Black and “Veep” star Tony Hale. And it’s a convention, so expect performances, panels, merchandise and much, much more.

The whole socially distanced shebang kicks off at noon Saturday and again on Sunday. It can be streamed for free on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel, WOWPresents.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“Thousand Pieces of Gold”

The Autry Museum of the American West and film distributor Kino Lorber have teamed up to present a 4K restoration of director Nancy Kelly’s acclaimed 1990 historical drama starring Rosalind Chao as a young Chinese woman sold into slavery in 1880s Idaho. Chris Cooper and Michael Paul Chan also star. Available anytime through May 7. $12. theautry.org

“An Evening With Chita Rivera and Friends”

The musical theater legend is featured in a new installment of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s “Stars in the House.” 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

“Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine)”

The Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cherry Artists’ Collective will livestream five performances of this new work created by six playwrights from around the world. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday; other dates through May 9. Sliding scale, $15-$35. thecherry.org

“Judgment at Nuremberg” and “Kindertransport”

L.A. Theatre Works has made its audio recordings of these two Holocaust-themed dramas available to stream on the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust’s website. “L.A. Law” actor Harry Hamlin and “Dark Shadows” actor David Selby star in “Nuremberg.” Jane Kaczmarek stars in “Kindertransport.” Available anytime. Free. lamoth.org

Bang on a Can Marathon

The contemporary classical ensemble founded by Julia Wolfe, David Lang and Michael Gordon presents a star-studded but socially distanced live concert featuring works by Philip Glass, Steve Reich and John Adams, among others. Performers include composer-vocalist Meredith Monk and pianists Vijay Iyer and Vicky Chow. Free-will contributions accepted. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

“The Goldberg Variations”

Santa Barbara-based chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica presents the Bach keyboard favorite reconfigured for string trio. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com. Also 11:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/cameratasb

“Chantey Sing”

This monthly celebration of maritime tunes normally held at New York City’s South Street Seaport Museum moves online. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Register to receive a Zoom link via email at seaportmuseum.org

“What Makes It Great?”

Host Rob Kapilow and pianist Michael Brown explore Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8, “Pathétique,” in a virtual version of Kapilow’s popular music-appreciation series. Noon Sunday. Free. caramoor.org

Sundays at Seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale streams an audio recording of a 2019 performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall that paired Duruflé’s “Requiem” with Dale Trumbore’s secular requiem “How to Go On.” 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. lamasterchorale.org

