The Wooster Group’s ‘Hamlet’ with Richard Burton: Today’s quarantine must-watch

The play’s the thing in the Wooster Group’s “Hamlet.”

The New York-based experimental theater company’s multimedia-enhanced 2007 deconstruction of Shakespeare’s tragedy — built on the bones of a 1964 filmed performance of same starring Richard Burton as the melancholy Dane — is among the productions that will be available to stream for free through May 15 on the company’s website, thewoostergroup.org.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)”

Soprano Renée Fleming, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli and Bryn Terfel star in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1998 staging of Mozart’s romantic romp, sung in Italian with English subtitles; James Levine conducts. Available 4:30 p.m. Monday to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. metopera.org

“Dorothea Lange: Words & Pictures”

New York’s Museum of Modern Art offers an online version of this new exhibition celebrating the documentary photographer known for her images of everyday people during the Great Depression. Available anytime. Free. moma.org

Long Beach Opera

The company launches a new daily live show featuring performances, artist interviews and more. First up: soprano Catalina Cuervo, who had been slated to sing the lead role in the now-canceled production of “Frida” this June. 4 p.m. Monday. Free. Live on facebook.com/longbeachopera; archived afterward at longbeachopera.org

Works & Process Virtual Commissions

This series from the Guggenheim Museum in New York includes a new work that pairs dancer-choreographer Caleb Teicher with banjo player Nora Brown. 4:30 p.m. Monday. Free. facebook.com/worksandprocess, youtube.com and on Instagram @worksandprocess

“Crying on Television”

Live reading, using the Zoom teleconferencing app, of R. Eric Thomas’ platonic rom-com; with Charlie Barnett (“Tales of the City”) and Midori Francis (“Ocean’s 8”). 4 p.m. Monday. $5-$50, with proceeds going to benefit Nashville Repertory Theatre​ and SAG-AFTRA Foundation​. play-perview.com

MOLAA En Casa

This new online portal from the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach offers a virtual tour of the museum’s permanent collection plus highlights from recent exhibitions, including “Arte, Mujer y Memoria: Arpilleras From Chile.” Available anytime. Free. molaa.org

“The Domestics”

Live reading of Shayne Eastin’s new sendup of gender roles and societal norms in midcentury America; with Dasha Kittredge, Lena Valentine and others; a Q&A follows. 8 p.m. Monday. twitch.tv/slightsprite

