Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music and dance: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Looking for a way to celebrate a socially distanced Cinco de Mayo in this time of quarantine? The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is supplying the entertainment.

The venue at Cal State Long Beach is marking the day with three livestreams, starting with a family-friendly introduction to traditional Mexican folk dance led by Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles artistic director Kareli Montoya at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

At 7 p.m. Jarabe Mexicano lead singer Gustavo Alcoser performs bilingual tunes from the border region. And at 7:45 p.m., vocalist and guitarist Jose Martin Marquez sings sones, rancheras and mariachi favorites. All three performances are free to stream at Carpenter Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“The Goes Wrong Show”

An amateur dramatic society in Britain stages a run of disastrous teleplays in this imported BBC comedy series from the creators of the hit theatrical farce “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Available anytime. $8.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial. broadwayhd.com

Happy Hour No. 5: Cinco de Mayo with Juan Pablo Contreras

Salastina presents the rising young Mexican composer discussing his compositional style in a Zoom webinar from his home in Guadalajara. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. RSVP at salastina.org/concerts

“Rubies”

New York City Ballet streams a 2019 performance of this segment of “Jewels,” the three-part 1967 dance work created for the company by legendary choreographer George Balanchine. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet and youtube.com

El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents a webinar on the California origins of this celebration of Mexico’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Free. zoom.us or facebook.com/LAPlazaLA

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

An episode of “Live From Lincoln Center” revisits the ensemble’s 25th season opener featuring pianist André Watts and music by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Debussy and John Corigliano. 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

At Home With John Adams

The composer hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5 FM and www.KUSC.org

Live From the Archive

This new series of streaming rentals from SF Sketchfest kicks off with a 2019 panel reuniting the cast of Christopher Guest’s 2000 mockumentary “Best in Show.” Available for 48 hours beginning Tuesday. $5 and up. sfsketchfest.com

Opera Family Time

Soprano Katharine Powers presents a kid-friendly exploration of music inspired by the works of Shakespeare. 2 p.m. Tuesday. Free. laopera.org

The Buffalo Philharmonic

The orchestra and local radio station WNED Classical launch audio streams of concerts past with a program that includes Brahms Symphony No. 2 plus Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Chloe Hanslip. 4 p.m. Tuesday. Free. wned.org

